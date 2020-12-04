Nonetheless, I argue that Splunk is overvalued for what it is.

On the other hand, positively, Splunk's free cash flow profile is substantially better than its peer Sumo Logic.

This high-growth SaaS stock is not growing. Even if Splunk's comps next year look satisfactory, this company is no longer a high-growth story.

Investment Thesis

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares took a negative turn after its Q3 2021 results.

As we go through and analyze what is what, we note that Splunk's free cash flow margins are vastly better than its peer.

However, its unimpressive revenue growth rates, together with its 9x forward sales multiple for what appears to be declining revenue growth rates, make it simply too expensive a price tag for this stock.

Poor Revenue Growth Rates Were There For Us All to See

The graphic above speaks for itself: Splunk is no longer a high-growth stock. No matter the passion with which bulls declare that Splunk is undergoing a transition period away from on-prem towards the cloud, the facts are the facts.

Having said that, I was previously very bearish this company, but then, I took a neutral view on Splunk's prospects through the latter part of 2020. So admittedly, I too was totally taken by surprise here.

Now, as we look ahead, we are left with very easy comps next year, where Splunk is likely to come out with roughly 20% y/y growth rates.

What's more, if you remember, the thesis here had been that starting Q2 2022, Splunk would be lapping its customers' transition from upfront billing towards a recurring revenue stream, making its revenue finally start to stabilize and appear more enticing and valuable.

What's more, the issue I previously had, and I was totally unsure how the market would react was that Splunk's narrative that its Cloud ARR was rapidly growing. Indeed, you can see above that coming out of Q3 2021, Splunk's Cloud ARR was up 71% y/y.

However, as always, the devil is in the detail. Because while Splunk's cloud revenue was up 80% y/y to $145 million, this just made up 26% of its total revenue in Q3 2021, which reached $630 million.

Put another way, Splunk was pushing the narrative of a high-growth cloud stock, but only 26% of its revenues were actually derived from recurring cloud sources, while the remainder or approximately 74% of its revenues was still being derived from its license or maintenance segments.

Solid Cash Flows Are a Mirage

I know that it's taboo to even bring up free cash flow when talking about high-growth SaaS stocks, but at the end of the day, Splunk is not growing, so I assume that in this case, I can remind us that for Q3 2021, Splunk's free cash flow was negative $46 million. However, this is a marked improvement from negative $162 million for the same period a year ago.

Furthermore, we won't know until Monday how Sumo Logic (SUMO) has performed on this front, but while Splunk's free cash flow was negative 7% during Q3 2021, Sumo Logic's latest figures for the previous quarter were negative 24%.

Thus, it could be said that Splunk's progress on being free cash flow positive is much further along than Sumo Logic. On the other hand, bullish Sumo Logic shareholders could make the case that Sumo Logic is growing at a faster rate. Again, to compare both quarterly periods we'll have to wait until Monday, after hours.

Valuation - Still Overpriced, With No Margin of Safety

In the best-case scenario, Splunk will finish fiscal 2021 (period ending in Jan. 2021) with $2.2 billion in revenues. If we assume that during fiscal 2022 Splunk turns the corner and rapidly gains its footing again so that its revenues could grow by 24% y/y, that would imply that Splunk finishes fiscal 2022 (Jan. 2022), with $2.7 billion in revenues. This is a very generous estimate.

All in all, this means that investors are right now paying 9x forward sales for Splunk. And in the present stock market investors are not going to find too many SaaS stock being priced at 9x forward sales. However, a few more issues we have to come to terms with.

Accordingly, there's the huge assumption that Splunk would be able to put fiscal 2021 behind itself and grow its revenues by 24% y/y in fiscal 2022. Next, investors' sentiment cuts both ways, when things are going well, investors are highly satisfied to pay a premium valuation. But when a company hits a rough patch, investors typically wait for a ''show me story'' rather than willing to take a leap of faith.

The Bottom Line

Splunk has its work cut out if it wants to be once again viewed by investors as a high-growth, full-of-promise, big-data company.

Meanwhile, until investors are able to clearly see its revenue growth rates picking up momentum once again, paying 9x forward sales is arguably too rich a valuation for this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is long SUMO