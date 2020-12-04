FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) have finally entered into a plan to merge creating a $7.2B behemoth of a BDC. For those following FS/KKR's activities since April of 2018, this move does not come as a surprise and is rather the culmination of 2.5 years of restructuring. The transaction is expected to close during Q2 or Q3 of 2021 following shareholder approval.

Both companies saw their shares pop approximately 5% since news of the merger broke as this is one restructuring saga that investors have been pleading to finish. The merger is positive for the new FSK and will help it maintain its long-term commitment to a 9% yield on NAV which investors can expect to be 12% at the current share price. This article goes into detail on the merger parts and will help investors better understand what the merger means for the new FSK and investors.

Given the news of vaccines and positive effect on markets, I take a positive stance on FSK as the combined firm has small non-accruals compared to the high yield market default rates this year, and with the merger giving FSK additional access to the capital, I anticipate it will be able to support and grow its investments into the future, ultimately, driving positive total returns for investors. The long-term potential for value creation, portfolio security, and synergies at scale created by this merger comes with risks. FSK and FSKR investors will note that in announcing the recent merger FSK has changed its fees structure under the new FSK and that the underlying joint venture funds may pose debt/equity risks that investors might not be willing to take.

Table of Contents

History and Structure of FSK and FSKR

Context of new FSK in BDC Market & Peer Comparison

Merger Estimate

New FSK and Previous NAV performance of FSK and FSKR

New FSK Portfolio Review by Industry

Combined Portfolio Leverage

Considering the Joint Venture Funds

New Fee Structure and Income/Expense Ratios

Market Comparison with Default Rate and Beta

Evaluation of Total Returns

Conclusion

History and Structure of the new FSK

Depiction of the FS/KKR BDC Franchise created by the author

The FS/KKR Advisor LLC (FS/KKR), a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit, is the advisor and management firm for publicly-traded FSK and FSKR. The FS/KKR Advisor LLC and its underlying BDC holdings are a major component of "KKR's credit vertical and represent approximately 20% of KKR's total credit assets under management" according to a recent press release following the announcement of the FSK-FSKR merger. The FSK-FSKR combine entity has close to $15 billion in AUM. This article gives a better in-depth overview of FSK's and FSKR's history, but below is a brief highlight reel from the two and a half year-long restructuring story.

The restructuring saga dates back to December of 2018 when FS/KKR Advisor, LLC, merged CCT and FSIC and launched FSK on the NYSE keeping portions of the merger in non-traded BDCs which then were eventually merged to create one of the largest BDCs at the time, FS KKR Capital Corp. II in December of 2019, which remained non-traded. In June of 2020, FS KKR Capital Corp. II was finally listed as FSKR on the NYSE. Since its establishment, the FS/KKR has rotated out of the original investments of CCT and FSIC and has "originated over $8.4 billion of new investments and have experienced cumulative depreciation of $163 million" according to its latest press release. Today, the combined "investment portfolio consists of approximately 71% of either FS/KKR or KKR originated assets".

Context of new FSK in BDC Market

The FSK-FSKR merger is a "NAV for NAV" exchange with FSK continuing on as the surviving entity. As a result of the merger, FSKR shareholders will receive approximately 1.008 shares of FSK for each share of FSKR they own, as estimated in this press release. This will change depending on NAV performance, so it is something to pay attention to for attentive BDC investors.

As a result of the merger, the new FSK will have a combined portfolio of roughly $15.43B at cost with a fair market value ("FMV") of $13.98B. The merger more than doubles FSK's current portfolio holdings at FMV. Management has lauded the merger as it brings under one roof a portfolio consisting of 216 portfolio companies across 23 industries. The deal is a major move for the FS/KKR BDC Franchise as it solidifies FSK's place at the top of the BDC industry in terms of assets under management ("AUM") and FS/KKR's dominance in the BDC industry and the expanding private debt marketplace. The below table highlights FSK's solidified spot at the top and other mergers that are shaking up the BDC industry AUM ranks this year.

Created by the author. Sourced from Raymond James BDC Weekly Insights November 19, 2020. Previously discussed merger resultants are highlighted.

This merger continues to reinforce the M&A trend in the BDC industry where investors are seeing consolidation due to the tight yield environment and managers anticipating that portfolios of scale will provide their BDCs with many synergies, including deleveraging of assets, maintenance of net income, expense efficiencies, structural streamlines, and other portfolio synergies. Other major activity to note from this year for the BDC industry has been MVC Capital (MVC) and Barings BDC (BBDC) agreeing to a merger, Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) and privately-traded Goldman Sachs Middle Market Lending LLC (MMLC) merging and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) entering a merger.

The M&A trend seems likely to continue, as other analysts including Nicholas Marshi have pointed out in his BDC Common Stocks Market Recap: Week Ended October 23, 2020 article. Looking at the list above and just consolidating off names alone, it seems highly likely that some other firms might merge following industry trends:

BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) + BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

Solar Capital (SLRC) + Solar Senior Capital (SUNS)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) + PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

These hints plus other news surrounding the industry that capital is on the move such as Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) acquiring a 51% stake in Crescent Capital which is the external manager for Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) point to a common trend in the capital markets to consolidate financial assets when rates are low. Expect more "Acqui-growth" in the future. It is yet to be seen what this consolidation of assets means for the individual firms and the BDC industry as a whole.

Further Peer Comparison

The below chart depicts the top nine BDCs by AUM and their performance over the last year when compared to VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD), and Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN), which is a publicly-traded ETF that tracks senior loans. Of the top nine, FSKR was recently released this year and so far is the best-performing BDC this year. The merger announcement helped it jump 5% more. The other top eight have all seen about 15% declines in their stock price since the pandemic but are up on news of recent vaccines. Attentive investors could have made a mint from pandemic lows and the rebound to the first and now potentially second price plateau.

Created by the author. Source from SA

FSK and FSKR Merger Estimate

The merger will position the new FSK at the top of this group based on an estimated market cap of roughly $7.2B. The merger between FSK and FSKR is a "NAV for NAV" exchange, and as a result of the merger, FSKR shareholders will likely receive 1.0-1.01 shares of FSK for each share of FSKR they hold. The below table highlights the combination of the two companies. The resulting NAVPS is roughly $24.46 using Q3 numbers. FSK is currently trading around $18.32 which a jump for the stock and continues the historical NAV discount for FSK about 30%, so it appears that the markets are pricing the stock in accordance with the merger.

Created by the author and sourced from FSK's and FSKR's 10-Ks and 10-Qs.

The resulting company will have a rough Debt/Equity ratio of 1.05x. This is an improvement on FSK's current Debt/Equity ratio of 1.35x and is the result of combining with FSKR, which has a low Debt/Equity ratio of 0.84x. The merger also improves the Debt/Assets ratio for GSBD from 0.58x to 0.51x. The merger directly helps FSK deleverage its assets. It can be assumed that this deleveraging will help FSK gain access to more capital that it will use to continue to build its portfolio.

In announcing the merger and answering Jefferies' Analyst John Hecht, Daniel Ryan Pietrzak of KKR noted that FSK would be comfortable moving forward with a leverage ratio around 1.10x giving a range of 1.0-1.25x. This range means that FSK could potentially be looking to add an additional $1.4B in debt to its balance sheet in the coming quarters to leverage back up and continue to build the portfolio after the merger. This will lead to a large growth period for the underlying FSK portfolio.

It was also announced in conjunction with the merger that the new FSK will authorize $100M in share buybacks post-merger. Buying shares at a healthy discount to NAV will be accretive to NAV & NII per share and will help buoy up shares closer to a price/NAV of 1.0x.

FSK's NAV Performance

Created by the author and sourced from FSK's and FSKR's 10-Ks and 10-Q.

Over the last five years, FSK's NAV has steadily decreased as a result of it rotating the underlying CCT and FSIC portfolios and a steady decline in the underlying assets. The table highlights how NAV for the last two and a half years has steadily declined and explains the market's historical NAV discount for this stock. As a result of FSKR being a private BDC until June 2020 prior stock price information is not available. The new FSK is expected to have a NAVPS after the merger of approximately $24.50. Though the trend line below would suggest more negative returns in terms of NAV, investors should pay attention to the momentum of this merger moment and the new era this is ushering in for FSK.

Created by the author and sourced from FSK's and FSKR's 10-Ks and 10-Qs.

The New Investment Portfolio

Created by the author and sourced from FSK's and FSKR's 10-Ks and 10-Qs.

The combined portfolio will consist of 216 portfolio companies and will be concentrated in 23 industries holding a massive portfolio value at cost of $15.43B and at FMV of $13.98B according to Q3 results. The below table shows how the combined portfolios of FSK and FSKR have fluctuated together by industry over the last four quarters. The highlighted rows are to draw investor's attention to portfolio concentrations greater than 9% as a result of the merger. Investors should also note the JV fund will hold close to 10% of the fund's value.

Created by the author and sourced from FSK's and FSKR's 10-Ks and 10-Qs.

Multiplying the FMV of the portfolio by the weighted average annual yield of 8.6% which was reported by both FSK and FSKR gives us an expected income generated from the portfolio for the year. The resulting yield total-investment-income ("TII") is expected $1,202M = [$13,980M*8.6%]. Since FSK generally uses 47.66% of its TII to cover expenses, we can assume that net-investment-income ("NII") will be roughly $622M = [$1,202M *51.78%]. This is roughly $150M a quarter, which will help FSK maintain a 4.5% NII yield on its portfolio each quarter. It can be expected that FSK will be aggressive with its $263M combined cash pile and its ability to borrow due to its deleveraged position giving it the opportunity to access close to $1.4B in potential borrowings that the company will, ultimately, seek to utilize post-merger to grow this mega-portfolio further.

Portfolio Leverage

Created by the author using FSK's and FSKR's 10-Qs and 10-Ks

These charts are meant to highlight to investors historical leverage ratios. As previously mentioned, the new FSK will have a rough debt/equity ratio of 1.05x and a debt/asset ratio of 0.51x. The merger primarily helps FSK deleverage its assets.

Created by the author using FSK's 10-Qs and 10-Ks

The tables here highlight to investors the past leverage ratios for both funds in terms of leverage, which is very important for BDCs as they generally use debt to make investments and rely on the cash flow from their underlying portfolio companies to cover their borrowing expenses. Leverage can be seen as a rough for risk for BDC investors.

Created by the author using FSKR's 10-Qs and 10-Ks

The Joint Venture Funds

When considering the portfolio, it is important to discuss the underlying joint venture funds. For those uninterested, you can skip this section.

Both FSK and FSKR have joint venture funds with the South Carolina Retirement Systems Group Trust (SCRS). FSK has Strategic Credit Opportunities Partners, LLC (SCJV). FSKR has Credit Opportunities Partners, LLC (COP). The equity ownership of these joint venture funds is split 12.5%-owned by SCRS and 87.5%-owned by the FS/KKR-advised BDC. These funds are essentially just small BDCs sitting inside a large BDC. FSK has yet to be declared what will happen with these joint venture funds after the merger, but my guess is that they will be merged as well into one joint venture fund.

Created by the author. Numbers sourced from FSK and FSKR's 10-Qs.

What attentive investors will find interesting about these two JV funds on FSK's and FSKR's balance sheets is that both are marked at an FMV of at their internal NAV. This makes sense from an accounting perspective, but from a valuation standpoint, if investors may postulate that if these funds were to trade on their own in the markets they would probably trade closer to the BDC market's price/NAV multiple of 0.8x. This leads to an interesting intuition where funds appear to be worth more inside other company's portfolios than on their own. However, the markets probably carry these funds at a discount when considering the parent NAV. Perhaps there is a reason though...

Diving Deeper into the JVs

The JVs' portfolios have higher leverage compared to their parent BDC. SCJV has a debt/equity ratio of 1.60x compared to FSK's overall 1.35x and COP has a 0.95x ratio compared to FSKR's overall 0.84x. The NII/TII ratios are incredible though compared to their parent BDC's. The nine-month NII/TII ratio for SCJV was 0.75x compared to FSK's 0.53x. COP has an astonishing NII/TII ratio of 0.80x compared to FSKR's 0.48x. The efficiency of these underlying funds in turning TII into NII is something that the parent BDCs are hopefully striving for and it is understandable why SCRS has invested.

Created by the author. NE and NII and TII are for 3-months of Q3. Multiplying the resulting NAV, Debt, and Assets by 87.5% results in FSK and FSKR's ownership.

For the new FSK, the JV funds represent close to 10% of the portfolio FMV. Their valuation thus starts to come under scrutiny and perhaps investors should consider how to price them. If one were to consider valuing them in the context of the BDC sector's current price/NAV ratio of 0.80x then the joint venture funds should be valued at this multiple when considering the new FSK's NAV value.

Another valuation technique is to consider these funds, not a singular entity that could be traded, but rather as merger compatible and so their debt and assets should just be added to the balance sheets while subtracting the NAV value from the parent portfolio. This will result in the exact same NAV but will change the debt and assets of the parent BDC.

Created by the author

As the transaction conversion flow demonstrates, removing the JV funds' NAV value from assets and redistributing the JV funds' assets and debts leaves the equity or NAV the same however we have uncovered the excessive leverage that these funds "hide" from the parent BDC's balance sheet. Applying this technique to FSK's current balance sheet with SCJV and investors will find a debt/equity ratio before making these calculations of 1.35x and post of 1.70x. This is definitely something to consider when investing BDCs with joint venture funds. However, it is important to point out how efficient these joint venture funds are at producing income. It would be interesting to get other investors' thoughts on joint venture funds so please comment below.

Non-Accruals & Portfolio Investment Concentrations

When considering non-accrual rates, it is important to consider the investment structure that the BDC is investing in companies with. As the diagram and table illustrate, the new FSK will have a heavy concentration at 72% in secured debt loans. This is important because secured debt is backed by some sort of assets, meaning if the company goes under, an investor can recoup some of their losses by liquidating the assets of the insolvent portfolio company. However, with the trend of uni-tranche loans, some in the industry have started to note that senior secured debt seems to have a broad classification and that based on the tranching could hold unperceived risk.

Here is a chart and table of loan concentrations though for insight.

Created by the author and sourced from FSK's and FSKR's 10-Ks and 10-Qs.

Non-Accruals

The new FSK will have a non-accrual rate of 3.68% with investments marked down from a cost of $1,350M to $518M FMV. This is not out of the ordinary and can be expected under the current economic conditions, yet it is something to give pause to especially when considering the decline in NAV over the years as noted previously.

Created by the author

As of Q3-2020, FSK had a number of loans which combined were marked down from a cost of $601M to a FMV of $192M. This represents a 2.9% non-accrual rate for the current FSK's portfolio. The below tables give an investor insight into the companies contributing to the non-accruals. Investors will note that many of the companies are in industries that have been impacted dramatically by the pandemic such as "Retail", and "Consumer Durables & Apparel".

Created by the author and sourced from FSK's 10-Q.

FSKR also has multiple investments on non-accrual status totaling roughly $745M at cost and marked down to roughly $322M at FMV. This represents a 4.4% non-accrual status.

Created by the author and sourced from FSKR's 10-Q.

Investors would be wise to pay attention to the non-accrual rates of their BDCs and can stay up to date on the BDC underlying investment companies. This site will prove helpful for those interested in the day to day activities of BDC portfolio companies.

Non-Accrual Rate Compared to High Yield Default Rates

Sourced from J.P. Morgan's "Guide to the Market 2020Q4"

The above chart highlights the risk that investors are taking on investing in a BDC as default rates are up 2.28% from their 30-year average, which is almost double compared to the normal default rate in the last 30 years. The new FSK will have a non-accrual rate of 3-4% this is within the range of normal 30-year market default rates and is also below the default rate of default bonds in October as the above chart demonstrates. This is positive for the new FSK.

Expense and Income Ratios

Created by the author using FSKR's 10-Qs and 10-Ks

FSKR investors will likely not be very happy with the high NE/NAV expense ratio that their capital has bought into in FSKR as the below charts highlight how FSKR investors have historically had lower expense fees. The new FSK will likely have a NE/NAV ratio close to 7-8% annually. However, the new fee structure could be seen as positive.

Created by the author using FSKR's 10-Qs and 10-Ks

Fee Structure Change

Something to note with the merger is the changing fee structure that will result from the merger. The FS/KKR will waive $90 million of incentive fees spread over the first 6 quarters following the closing. The new FSK will have a lower incentive fee of 17.5% down from FSK's current 20% level. The hurdle rate will remain at 7%. This all sounds good for investors however, something that may set an alarming precedent in the industry and by some who have cheered BDC fee reforms feels like a reversal from positive trends is that FSK's look-back provision will be removed. This is significant for the industry and was pinpointed by analysts on the merger announcement call.

Correlation to Markets and Beta

As the BDC industry concentration chart highlighted, the new FSK is so well-diversified that it looks like a standard ETF. An attentive investor who examines the debt/equity ratio and expense ratio may argue that the new FSK just looks like a leverage S&P 500 index. Investors and market participants who have recently seen J.P. Morgan's 2020Q4 projection will note that U.S. high yield portfolios have a strong correlation score of 0.8x with the S&P 500.

Sourced from J.P. Morgan's "Guide to the Market 2020Q4"

When portfolios reach a certain scale and volume, as it appears that FSK has they generally in theory revert to the mean of their respected markets as they become the market. FSK's and FSKR's investments are in high yield debt instruments, it can be safe to use a comparison of its portfolio to the high yield market. The chart shows investors that the high yield market is likely to produce 7% yields and has a strong 0.8x correlation with the equity markets (a score of -1 or 1 is a perfect correlation).

The correlation coefficient describes how scattered the returns of both the SPY and the FSK are around a given trend line. Beta on the other hand is a better measurement for investors to use to compare FSK's price to the market's as beta measures how much the price of FSK tends to fluctuate up and down compared to a given market baseline such as the SPY.

Tracking FSK's past 252 daily stock price percentage changes in comparison to SPY and investors can determine that FSK has a beta of 1.18x in comparison to the market. This means that from past price movements for each unit of price movement done by the SPY, FSK has reacted with a 1.18 price movement swing. Beta is describing to investors here that FSK is more volatile than the market.

When combining both FSKR's and FSK's daily price change percentages since 6/19/20 investors will find a beta score of 0.92x using SPY as the market baseline. This means that investors can reduce their risk in comparison to the markets by owning a portfolio containing both FSK and FSKR. From FS/KKR's standpoint, this is positive as it appears that they will be reducing the new FSK's stock price volatility by combining the two companies. However, it is important to note that when one uses BIZD, a BDC ETF as the market basis, the combination of FSK's and FSKR's beta turns into 1.32x. Considering what is the market baseline is always important when considering beta. This beta is neither good nor bad it just reflects the fluctuations resulting from combining past returns in comparison to this BDC ETF. Depending on an investor's risk profile these investments might make sense.

Total Returns for FSK and FSKR

Overall, FSK has not performed well for investors this year as the above chart highlights. Since taking over management, FS/KKR has been committed to paying a dividend at 9% of NAV. As a positive sign, the company has been able to cover dividends over the last six quarters in a row with Net-investment-income-per-share ("NIIPS"). Coverage of dividends by NIIPS is important to watch for a BDC as NII is the lifeblood for a BDC. However, investors will also note the sporadic fluctuations in EPS as underlying realized and unrealized gains have not been consistent quarterly.

Created by the author using FSK's 10-Qs and 10-Ks

Since Q3 2018, FSK has seen its market price remain relatively flat at around $18.50 when accounting for reverse stock splits. Combine this relatively flat stock price with the $6.68 in dividends over that time period and total returns for the long-term investor are approximately 36% or roughly 14% annually over the two and half years of management.

FSK peaked in Q4 of 2019 at around $21 and has been dampened by the pandemic economy. Investors who exited at the beginning of 2019 saw a 43% return. The stock has historically traded around 0.6x-0.7x P/B. The recent merger to complete the two and half years of restructuring has popped the stock 5% and I think investors will start to see the company pull away from its historical NAV discount and edge up closer to a more normal 1.0x price/NAVPS trading level.

FSKR is a completely different animal and an outlier in the BDC space this year partly due to its mid-year introduction to the markets and anticipation of the merger. In the course of fewer than six months, the stock has total returns close to 50-60% for investors with dividends and equity both equally accounting for almost half of the returns. It appears to be the best performing BDC this year.

Data by YCharts

Using the merger estimate introduced earlier in the article, the new FSK's estimated stock price is estimated at $17.95, and the NAVPS at $24.46. Given that FSK is looking to continue its 9% dividend yield on NAV, the forward dividend yield for the stock is 12%. This presents an enticing opportunity for investors to get in on one of the BDC industry's giants at a 25% discount to NAV.

Conclusion

After two and a half years, FSK's recent merger presents an interesting opportunity for investors. The new FSK's low non-accrual rate, concentration in secured debt in the high yield space, deleveraging due to the merger, and commitment to a 9% dividend of NAV all present a positive picture for the new FSK's portfolio and, thus, the new FSK and its investors.

Areas of concern are the joint venture funds which seem to "hide" the company's leverage, a new fee structure where look-backs will be removed, and the expense ratios that generally follow BDC's as highlighted above. For non-plussed investors looking to invest in one of the biggest players in the BDC industry, it seems that the FS/KKR has finally completed its restructuring and is ready to turn the page and start its next chapter expanding KKR's Credit empire and building on its own premium private credit market brand.

The new FSK will have close to $230M in cash and will be able to leverage up the portfolio again giving it access to close to $1B in borrowings in the future. The company seems to be well-positioned to support its current portfolio and has strategically positioned itself to expand its portfolio into the future. Past returns for FSK have been lackluster when compared to the run-up for the broad markets in the US, given the tech boom and digital revolution the US has been experiencing for the last decade.

However, the momentum in FSKR's stock, the excitement around the merger and the resulting synergies, and operational efficiencies merit a review by investors of their FSK positions and stances. It is likely that the stock will continue to rise with the rest of the industry out of the pandemic and the valuation paradigm shift as a result of the merger will probably see the stock rise past its historical NAV discount meaning that there is a 25% upside combined with a 12% dividend yield for investors ready for the investment.

As FSK CEO Michael Craig Forman said in the merger call:

This merger, while beneficial and impactful, represents the beginning rather than the end of a process."

The new chapter for this BDC behemoth is definitely exciting.

If you want to receive more articles like this that go in-depth on the BDC sector, please click the "Follow" button at the beginning of the article or the "Like" button below to encourage more content creation. Thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The content of this post is not meant as investment advice as it is the expressed opinion of the author. The numbers and statistics were developed using public information from involved companies and may as all analyst work contain errors. Any decisions or actions made by readers or actors of this article are the sole responsibility of the readers or actors themselves and have no legal or financial responsibility or bearing on the author.