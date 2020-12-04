There is downside risk too, from payments being pushed out years into the future, a class action related to Glumetza pricing and other uncertainties.

The Glumetza royalties may be undervalued today based on arguably a punitive discount rate, creating closer to 60% upside under a 5% discount rate for the portfolio.

Pharma company PDL BioPharma (PDLI), with material royalty streams, has been in the process of unlocking the value of its portfolio since December 2019. Net assets are estimated at $3.41/share creating an undiscounted 40% upside from the current price, though distributions are likely over a year away. As we will discuss, though there is risk, it may skew to the upside, in aggregate. Importantly, the stock should delist from the NASDAQ at the end of the month. Therefore, the stock may become completely illiquid within weeks.

The Upside

The upside is relatively clear in accounting terms. The company now follows liquidation basis accounting. It has $382M of net assets pro forma for the LENSAR spin as of September 30, 2020. As below:

Value Per Share (113M diluted shares) Financial assets $180M $1.60 Royalty assets $228M $2.01 Tax receivable and other assets $81M $0.72 Liabilities (excl. uncertain tax position) -$72M -$0.64 Liability (uncertain tax position) -$35M -$0.31 Net $382 $3.38

source: company Q3 accounts, author's analysis

We can then do some relatively simple scenario analysis:

Bull case

In the best case, perhaps the company is too conservative in discounting the royalty assets, so the value is understated by 20%, and perhaps the so-called "uncertain tax position" payment does not materialize, or the company does better using net carrying losses on disposals (as permitted by the CARES act) to offset historical taxes. That creates a net asset value of $4.08/share. (60% upside)

Bear Case

Then in the bear case, perhaps the tax receivables don't occur or are offset by tax payments, the royalty assets are 50% overvalued as Glumetza declines faster than expected or is hit by class action claims, and only 80% of the financial assets are realized (or discounting value back to present). That would net investors $1.34/share. (48% downside)

In performing that analysis, it's clear that the major swing factor is the royalties, and within that, most likely the Glumetza royalties. It's the largest portion of net assets, and the valuation is necessarily somewhat subjective.

Royalty Assets - Glumetza

So, let's dive in on the royalty assets. Roughly 90% of the royalty values comes from Assertio Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ASRT) royalties on 5 type 2 diabetes products (including Glumetza) which the company acquired in October 2013 for $240M, and a subsequent payment of $20M in August 2018 such that the payments to PDLI remained essentially uncapped. The royalties are discounted: " The discount rates utilized range from 10% to 24%." according to the most recent 10-Q.

The remaining 10% or so of the royalty assets are the University of Michigan's stake in Cerdelga (oral therapy for Gaucher disease type 1), where PDLI receives 75% of the royalty payments and a discount rate of 12.8% is used in the calculation (again according to the most recent 10-Q). This royalty was acquired in November 2014 for $66M. Note that these royalty payments are apparently increasing.

This is the view of the royalty portfolio that PDLI shared in August:

Source: PDLI presentation

And here are specific numbers as forecast by the company in October 2019:

Source: PDLI presentation (Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference)

For completeness, there are other royalties, but they are being disposed of, have no real value, or both. Essentially your perspective on the Glumetza royalty drives the investment return, either way.

Glumetza Positives

PDLI is receiving cash royalties for the Assertio royalties currently, with $15M received in Q3 and $35M received for the 9 months ended in September 2020. However, these figures represent a 38% and 33% decline from 2019 respectively. Importantly though, that is almost entirely consistent with the company's forecasts from 2019, which anticipated a 2020 drop before an increase out to 2026 (see chart above).

Also, note the company receives royalties on the same terms for certain "authorized generic" Glumetza i.e. the PDLI CEO said this in 2017:

Glumetza, a product which is marketed by Valeant Pharmaceuticals, and an authorized generic version of Glumetza launched by a Valeant subsidiary in February 2017 and for which PDL receives 50% of the gross margin, the same terms as the branded Glumetza.

Also, the company has enlisted Bank of America to sell the royalty portfolio to a third party. If successful, that would likely result in a faster cash payment to shareholders.

Glumetza Negatives

The drug is subject to various ongoing generic competition, and a potential $2.3B class action for allegedly delaying generic competition after 2012. Also, if the royalty portfolio is not sold, then investors may have to wait for the cash to come in, creating an illiquid flow of payments for the next 6 years and beyond.

An Alternative DCF

Let's now take the company's 2019 forecasts and apply our own discount rate. Here I'm only including the Assertio and University of Michigan royalties. At a 10% discount rate, I get a $271M valuation in today's DCF valuation. At a 5% discount rate, I get a $316M valuation. Given that we're only looking out 6 years, the discount rate isn't as impactful as you might suspect. However, on both assumptions the royalty stream may be worth 19% to 38% more than $228M valuation that the net assets imply, or another $0.38 to $0.78 per share.

Safe Harbor Process - Delaying Distributions

PDLI will follow a safe-harbor procedure under Delaware law. Even if there is a sale of royalties in the near term, this process involves putting funds aside for contingencies before a distribution to shareholders, this may delay any distribution to 2022 or beyond. Indeed, payments for various disposals are phased through to 2023 in some cases, so even if the safe harbor process is faster there is still a need to wait for certain payments. Therefore, patience is needed. The Glumetza class action may complicate this process further as that is an uncertain and large liability.

Conclusion

PDLI appears to trade at a material discount to fair value. This is not necessarily irrational because not all investors can or will tolerate the illiquidity of the expected delisting and then probable delay in cash distributions. In the best case there may be 60% upside with the bulk of cash distributions in 1-2 years. In the worst case there is perhaps 50% downside and investors may wait 6 years for complete cash distributions.

That said, the base case of a 40% return over 2 years or so appears reasonable, offering an attractive and relatively uncorrelated investment opportunity for those who can tolerate the illiquidity and probable delays to any cash distributions.

