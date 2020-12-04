Author's note: This article was initially released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members last month, but yield, discount and z-score numbers have been updated as of December 3, 2020.

In October's "High-High-Low" Closed-End Fund Report, the John Hancock preferred CEFs entered into the best "high-high-low" z-scores category. The funds are:

JH Preferred Income (HPI): 7.59% yield, -1.26% discount, -1.4 z-score

JH Preferred Income II (HPF): 8.02% yield, -4.89% discount, -1.9 z-score

JH Preferred Income III (HPS): 7.61% yield, -0.46% discount, -0.3 z-score

Over the last three months, we've seen some discount widening in the John Hancock CEFs. The disparity is widest for HPI, where NAV has eclipsed price by nearly +7%. For HPF, NAV has eclipsed price by nearly +4%, while for HPS the price and NAV returns are about equal.

Data by YCharts

This does put the funds at an attractive valuation, albeit only relatively speaking. For example, HPI's current discount of -1.26% isn't wide on an absolute basis, but when compared to its 1, 3 and 5-year averages of +4.85%, +4.22% and +1.93% respectively it is a fair bit lower.

(Source: CEFConnect)

The first thing I look at when I see a fund trading at an unusually attractive valuation is to look for reasons why such a discount might be justified. Sometimes it might be due to negative management actions such as a delisting (e.g. DNI, which we discussed in a previous Weekly Roundup) or announcement of a dilutive rights offering. In other cases, it may be due to weak recent performance. It turned out that the latter reason was the case for the John Hancock preferreds.

As the chart below shows, Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC), a representative fund from the "best in class" sponsor for preferreds CEFs which we have owned for a while in both our Income Generator and Taxable Income portfolios, has opened up a pretty sizable +1000 bps differential in NAV performance versus the John Hancock funds over the past year.

When we zoom out to the last 3 years, we see that the John Hancock funds were actually leading FLC up until the onset of the COVID crisis, which is when FLC started to significantly outperform.

This brief period of outperformance from 2016-2019 could explain why the John Hancock funds had traded up to sizable premiums over the last several years, while FLC and other Flaherty & Crumrine funds remained cheaper.

Our previous research (conducted all the way back in 2018) had concluded that Flaherty & Crumrine was the "best in class" sponsor for preferred CEFs. This is why we did not swap out of our F&C funds in our Income Generator portfolio into the John Hancock funds even when it looked like the latter were outperforming, and especially not when they traded up to double-digit premiums. Remember, valuation matters when buying or holding CEFs!

Why then did the John Hancock funds fare so much worse than the Flaherty & Crumrine funds during the COVID crash? There are two reasons for this. First, the John Hancock funds deleveraged during the lows, locking in losses and reducing their upside potential.

Using HPI as an example, the fund shed about $57 million of borrowings (around 19%) this year, dropping to $236 million from $293 million, a level that it had kept steady for at least the last four years prior to this.

(Source: HPI annual report)

The managers specifically commented on the sales of Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) as trades that realized losses for the fund:

Also detracting from performance were sales of Kinder Morgan, Inc. and Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. These sales permitted a reduction of the fund's leverage in March, a strategy we pursued to manage the portfolio's overall risk profile. Given the weak market environment at the time, the sale of these securities resulted in losses for the fund.

(Source: HPI annual report)

The second reason for their poor recent performance is that the funds had an overweight in energy, which unfortunately was the hardest sector hit during the COVID crisis.

What elements of the fund's positioning affected results? The fund's overweighting in the energy sector detracted from performance relative to its comparative index, the ICE Bank of America Hybrid Preferred Securities Index. The energy sector performed poorly as investors began to discount future energy demand in light of the forced pandemic-related shutdown of the economy. Even the midstream energy companies—firms that process, store, and transport oil and gas—were caught up in the sector's decline, even though they tend to be less sensitive to commodity prices.

(Source: HPI annual report)

Here are HPI's sector holdings per their latest annual report (dated 7/31). Somewhat surprisingly, the fund actually isn't too high on energy on an absolute basis at 6.4% (in the prior reporting period, the energy sector weight was 6.8%).

(Source: HPI annual report)

What is striking though is that the fund has a high allocation to utilities vs. Flaherty & Crumrine funds, which are overweight financials. For example, HPI has 38.4% in utilities vs. only 6.45% for FLC. Instead, FLC owns 58.96% in banks, 22.14% in insurance and 2.30% in finance, compared to only 37.60% for the broad "financials" category of HPI.

(Source: FLC website)

As a result of these two factors, the John Hancock funds are now near the bottom of the peer group in terms of trailing NAV returns, lagging not only the Flaherty & Crumrine funds but also offerings from Nuveen and Cohen & Steers.

Can one look past the poor recent performance? There have been prior instances where the John Hancock funds have outperformed the Flaherty & Crumrine funds, such as 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019 (although FLC does outperform most years). If one believes that the deleveraging is a one-off event, then the John Hancock funds could be worth a look here given their comparatively attractive valuation. However, for most long-term investors, I would be sticking to the Flaherty & Crumrine funds here.

(Source: Morningstar, Stanford Chemist)

Besides our Income Generator portfolio where we occasionally rotate between funds to capture deviations in premium/discount valuation, our Taxable Income portfolio (for taxable accounts) also owns FLC since it pays out a high proportion of qualified dividend income (86.6% last year and 81.3% from 2017-2019, per CEFdata). We have not sold FLC since inception of the portfolio on July 1, 2019 and it has delivered a very nice return for us. FLC currently trades at a mild premium of +5.46% and a yield of 6.82%. It isn't cheap at these levels, so investors might wait for a better entry point before buying.

Data by YCharts

Interested readers should also check out Nick's recent article where he surveyed the class of preferreds CEFs: Income Lab Ideas: The Best Preferred Investments.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage market-beating closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long FLC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.