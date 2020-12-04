The Historic Capital Rotation Is Continuing

Commodities and commodity equities are leading the historic capital rotation, and the last shoe to drop is interest rates, which should be much higher at the long end of the curve.

Global economic growth continues to come in ahead of expectations, particularly in the manufacturing sector, and this is driving a new commodity bull market.

November 2020 was one of the best months on record for energy equities. Smaller capitalization equities flourished too in November.

This historic capital rotation is happening, hidden in plain sight at first, and now more visible after the price action over the past month.

If everybody indexed, the only word you could use is chaos, catastrophe… The markets would fail."

- John Bogle, May 2017

Try to buy assets at a discount rather than earnings. Earnings can change dramatically in a short time. Usually, assets change slowly. One has to know much more about a company if one buys earnings."

- Walter Schloss

A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."

- Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria."

- Sir John Templeton

Life and investing are long ballgames."

- Julian Robertson

Introduction

A historic capital rotation is happening right now in the financial markets, led by the downtrodden, out-of-favor energy sector. Previously, I have discussed this forthcoming capital rotation, and the following two articles capture my sentiment.

A Historic Capital Rotation Is On Tap - Published Oct. 18, 2020

A Historic Capital Rotation Is Happening Hidden In Plain Sight - Published Nov. 25, 2020.

Over the course of the month of November, we saw some eye-opening gains in out-of-favor stocks, led by energy equities. More specifically, the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) gained 44.1% for the month of November, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) gained 42.8%, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) increased 33.2%, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) rose by 28.0%, $WTIC Light Crude Oil (USO) prices gained 26.7%, $BRENT Crude Oil (BNO) prices gained 26.2%, and the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) increased by 23.5%.

While all of these aforementioned energy barometers are still down materially year-to-date in 2020, the rise from the ashes renaissance, particularly the increase in the oil related energy subsectors, which had been the laggard of the commodity sector, further entrenched and amplified a robust commodity rally. Adding to the narrative, global economic data, particularly manufacturing data, continued to come in ahead of expectations.

With this backdrop, it should not be a surprise that the Russell 2000 Index, as measured by the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), notched one of its best monthly gains ever in November. With the bond market still fearful, with long-term interest rates much closer to their 2020 lows than their 2018-2019 normalized levels, there's a formidable wall of worry to climb. Thus, the reflationary and cyclical recovery could be just getting started, which seems counterintuitive, as the broader stock market remains embroiled in a euphoria that's reminiscent of the late 1990s.

November 2020 Was A Banner Month For Out-Of-Favor Equities

Smaller capitalization stocks and commodity equities, particularly energy equities, led the surge higher in November of 2020. This section covers a portion of the 35 market barometers and indices that I cover on a regular basis, listed in order of their November 2020 performance. Members of The Contrarian can see the full depth of covered market barometers in this member article.

About the only sector more downtrodden than exploration and producers, which we will review shortly in this article, is the energy services companies. On this note, the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF gained 44.1% in November, yet OIH is still down 48.0% YTD in 2020.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The top holding of OIH, at 19.4% of fund assets, is Schlumberger (SLB), which climbed 39.2% in November of 2020, yet SLB shares are still down 46.8% as of Nov. 30, 2020.

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF, which only has 5.4% of its fund assets in its top holding, which is DMC Global (BOOM), and another 5.4% of fund assets in its second top holding, which is Baker Hughes (BKR), so this ETF is not as top heavy as OIH, finished up 42.8% in November of 2020.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Even with this impressive gain, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF is still down 50.8% year-to-date through Nov. 30, 2020 as the monthly chart above illustrates. With the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) up 14.1% through Nov. 30, 2020, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial ETF (DIA) up 5.9%, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) up 41.7% YTD through Nov. 30, there's clearly catch-up opportunity for the out-of-favor sectors of the market.

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, effectively a smaller capitalization index of energy equities because of its position weightings, even though it has a lot of bigger name energy equities in its top-ten holdings, gained 33.2% in November of 2020, and the XOP is down 41.5% YTD.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Here are the top 10 positions in the XOP, their fund weightings, and their YTD performance through Nov. 30, 2020. (keep in mind that November of 2020 was a stellar month for many of these energy equities, so the YTD returns through Nov. 30, 2020. listed below reflect how deep the hole was that many of these energy equities are just digging out of now).

EQT Corp (EQT), 4.2% of assets, 37.3% YTD Return Parsley Energy (PE), 4.2% of assets, -32.8% YTD Return Devon Energy (DVN), 3.9% of assets, -43.2% YTD Return Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), 3.8% of assets, 3.0% YTD Return Marathon Petroleum (MPC), 3.7% of assets, -31.7% YTD Return Concho Resources (CXO), 3.6% of assets, -33.4% YTD Return Chevron Corp (CVX), 3.5% of assets, -23.6% YTD Return Occidental Petroleum (OXY), 3.5% of assets, -60.5% YTD Return Marathon Oil (MRO) 3.5% of assets, -56.0% YTD Return Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM), 3.5% of assets, -41.0% YTD Return

Looking at the returns above, it's clear that EQT Corp., which I wrote about publicly several times earlier, which is the largest natural gas producer in the U.S., is different from the rest of the group, with only Cabot Oil & Gas, another large Appalachia gas producer, showing positive YTD returns.

For perspective, here are the top independent energy producers outside of XOM, and CVX, in the U.S., and you can see where the disconnect still is in terms of market capitalizations and enterprise values relative to production.

(Source: Author, The Contrarian)

The table above was produced on Oct. 4, 2020. However, nothing has changed today in terms of relative and absolute valuations, though the entire energy complex has been revalued higher. On this note, Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which was featured in my "Too Cheap To Ignore" series of articles, gained 72.6% in the month of November. Looking at the above, hopefully you can get a bigger picture perspective of why I think there is only one clear generational buy in the markets today. For members, I have an additional note here on Antero post their recent earnings results.

The large-cap oriented Energy Select SPDR Fund gained 28.0% in November of 2020, yet it is still down 35.6% YTD.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Exxon Mobil and Chevron, which dominate the weighting of the XLE, gained 19.7% and 27.3%, respectively, in November of 2020. Even after these gains, however, XOM and CVX shares are both down 41.0% and 23.6% YTD, respectively, through Nov. 30, 2020.

$WTIC oil prices gained 26.7% in November of 2020, reducing their year-to-date 2020 loss to a 25.8%. I repeat again, $WTIC oil prices are still down 25.8% in 2020.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

The virtual shutting down of travel and air transportation has been a heavy hurdle to overcome. Right now, emerging market oil demand, led by China and India, is serving to drain some of the excess storage of oil inventories. However, nobody really knows what the demand recovery will look like on the other side of this pandemic. With many looking for oil prices to stay in a lower for longer range, the potential for the surprise is to the upside, from my perspective.

Oil stocks have just started to price this in, with the really out-of-favor names like Occidental Petroleum rising 72.6% in November, yet still down 60.5% YTD.

$BRENT oil prices recovered by 26.2% in November of 2020, slightly trailing the gain in $WTIC oil prices, and that is the case year-to-date too, with $WTIC oil prices down 25.8% in 2020, and $BRENT oil prices down 27.5% YTD.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Looking at the chart above, the price action is amazing, with $BRENT oil prices undercutting their 2016 lows, and then rebounding strongly. If the U.S. Dollar Index continues to weaken, could oil prices get back to their 2011-2015 highs? Never say never in the financial markets.

The Alerian MLP ETF is down 34.0% in 2020, even after gaining 23.5% in November.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Personally, I think you have to be very selective in the midstream space, especially given the uncertainty on future volumes and as many know, I favor Antero Midstream (AM), which I discussed here and here.

So far in this section, I have listed the market barometers by their November 2020 return, and while smaller capitalization stocks, as measured by the Russell 2000 ETF trailed the performance of its energy focused peers, the Russell 2000 ETF still gained a robust 18.2% in November, for one of its strongest performance months on record.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

The fact that smaller capitalization stocks are breaking out to the upside, after months of relative underperformance is something that all market participants need to be paying attention to right now. For perspective, the Russell 2000 ETF gained 18.2% in November, and is up 10.5% YTD through Nov. 30, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF gained 10.9% in November, and is up 14.1% through Nov. 30, 2020. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial ETF gained 11.9% in November, and is up 5.9% YTD, and the Invesco QQQ Trust gained 11.2% in November, and is up 41.7% YTD through Nov. 30. As the historic capital rotation continues, look for small-cap equities to continue to outperform, and the out-of-favor left behind equities, including the energy sector, have the most potential for superior relative and absolute performance.

Global Economic Growth Continues To Come In Ahead Of Expectations

Manufacturing data around the world continues to surprise to the upside. In fact, the Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI survey saw new orders surge to 10-year highs.

The following chart from U.S. Global Investors (GROW), which I personally have owned shares in on occasion, shows that the manufacturing recovery now exceeds anything we have seen since January of 2018.

(Source: Bloomberg, U.S. Global Investors)

If you remember back to January of 2018, a stock like U.S. Steel (X), which I have written about recently, with shares of U.S. Steel up 43.9% since my Nov. 13 Seeking Alpha article compared to a 2.3% gain in the S&P 500 Index (SP500), traded much higher than it does today, even after the recent rally.

(Source: Author, November 13th Seeking Alpha article)

The 43.9% gain since Nov. 13, 2020, is nice, as is the more than tripling off the 2020 pandemic lows, however, the bigger picture chart shows that U.S. Steel shares have struggled ever since the manufacturing downturn began in January of 2018.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

The steep fall from U.S. Steel's share price above $40 in early 2018 reflects the cyclical downturn in the global manufacturing sector, which has now reversed into a cyclical recovery that could morph in a secular turning point. Time is only going to tell on this front, however, the fact the global manufacturing PMI has already surged back to its January 2018 levels suggests that the delayed manufacturing recovery has added momentum.

Commodity Prices Lead To The Upside

Base metal prices have been very strong in 2020 ever since the initial COVID-19 lockdowns ended, providing a window into the tightening supply/demand dynamics that are now producing a full-fledged commodity bull market.

This fledgling commodity bull market has been masked by the weakness in oil prices, with crude oil the world's largest traded commodity. As many know, oil prices have been restrained as global travel, particularly air travel, has been under siege due to the contagious nature of COVID-19.

Now that the weakness in crude oil prices is abating, the strength in commodity prices is evident, with copper prices and steel prices leading the recovery.

Copper prices are up 24.8% year-to-date through Dec. 3, 2020, and copper prices gained 12.8% in November of 2020, finishing November with a 22.9% YTD gain.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Clearly there has been a strong breakout in copper prices in 2020. Looking at the longer-term chart above, two observations stand out. First, copper prices made a higher low than they did in 2016 even during the heart of the pandemic in 2020. Second, given the strength in the construction and housing sectors, with the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) up 26.1% in 2020, and trading to new all-time highs, I think it's only a matter of time until copper prices eclipse their 2011 highs.

Speaking of construction demand, we took a look at the steel sector earlier. Steel prices have actually been even stronger than copper prices in 2020, as the chart below from SteelBenchmarker's data shows.

(Source: SteelBenchmarker)

Steel prices, specifically steel prices in the United States, are up roughly 50% from their 2020 pandemic lows, showing that the capital cycle is alive and well.

(Source: GMO)

Supply taken offline during the manufacturing downturn that has been ongoing since January of 2018, and really has been with us for much of the past decade, is leading to higher commodity prices, which is starting to spur higher valuations in the commodity equity space. We see this in copper stocks, like Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), which is up 86.6% year-to-date through Dec. 3, 2020, steel stocks, including U.S. Steel, whose shares are now higher by 34.2% YTD through Dec. 3, and even agricultural related shares, like Nutrien (NTR), a long-time holding of ours, which has seen its shares gain 7.1% YTD after being down nearly 50% at its March 2020 lows.

Very Few Are Prepared For Inflation

One irony of the record highs across many global stock markets and the resurgence in commodity prices is that investors as whole are still overly fearful, which is evidenced by global sovereign bond markets, where long-term interest rates remain much closer to 2020 lows, than to normalized levels from 2018-2019.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

The sovereign bond markets in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Japan, and Germany are certainly very complacent, particularly when you consider that inflation sensitive equities are leading the recovery from the broader March 23, 2020, stock market lows.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Looking at the chart above, the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME), led by steel equities as detailed above, is higher by 116.8% since the March 23rd, 2020 broader equity market lows. The Invesco QQQ Trust is higher by 79.2% over this time frame. Energy stocks, pinned near their recovery lows a month ago, have surged, with the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF now higher by 74.8% since March 23, 2020. Precious metals shares, as measured by the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), which led the recovery rally for a long duration, are now up 72.8% since the broader market lows. Next in line is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, which is higher by 61.6% since March 23, 2020, a remarkable recovery, yet clearly inflationary assets are largely outperforming since the broader market lows. The only exception, is large-cap energy stocks, as measured by the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, which is up 56.8% since March 23rd, 2020, inclusive of the 28.0% rally in November, where SPY was higher by 10.9%.

Closing Thoughts - Investors Need To Prepare For Inflation and A Continuing Historic Capital Rotation

2020 has been a year of crosscurrents, including a historic pandemic, widespread shutdowns, and record monetary liquidity and investor enthusiasm (some would call it euphoria) that has fueled stock markets to record highs. Inflationary-sensitive assets have quietly led this recovery, with the exception of the downtrodden energy sector, led by oil-related equities, yet these equities just experienced one of their best months on record in November of 2020.

What's an investor to do when the specter of a burst broader equity market bubble potentially casts a pall over the broader investment landscape, as the expected annualized real return forecast from GMO shows below?

(Source: GMO)

The answer is simple, in my opinion, and that is to continue to own non-correlated assets, particularly the still very cheap, out-of-favor commodity equities.

(Source: Longview Economics, Macrobond)

Commodity stocks are historically not correlated with the broader equity market, so they have compelling diversification characteristics, when included in a broader portfolio construction, in addition to offering incredible starting values today.

(Source: GMO)

Specific to The Contrarian, this is playing our real time in 2020, with our options focused Bet The Farm Model Portfolio up 135.7% year-to-date through November 25th, 2020, outpacing the 14.3% return in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over this time frame. If options are not your cup of tea, which should be true for most investors, our Best Ideas Model Portfolio is higher by 31.2% YTD through Nov. 25, 2020, again outpacing the 14.3% return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over this time frame.

Wrapping this article up, investors need to think differently about portfolio construction as a reflationary environment is upon us, not a disinflationary one. Said another way, what has worked in the past, notably a traditional 60/40 portfolio, which has excelled over the past decade, is unlikely to work going forward. When we look back to this investment environment, I think that market participants in the future will say the removal of Exxon Mobil from the Dow Jones Industrial Average marked a historic inflection point.

