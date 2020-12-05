The Rally In High Dividends Is Just Getting Started

Interest rates are set to remain low near zero until the year 2023 at least. The hunt for yield will only accelerate.

However, high-dividend "value stocks" missed the original rally, and now are seeing their best performance in two decades.

It's the holiday shopping season. People are opening their wallets all over the world to buy gifts for friends, family, and loved ones. I know some of you put those last two categories together, but since not everyone does I'll keep them separate!

Stores may not be bustling to the same degree as is historically normal, but the market is not taking a break. What's great about the equity markets is that they are a forward-looking mechanism. For the markets, the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past. Smart investors are seeing the economy re-opening, people traveling, on cruise ships, going to malls, restaurants, and theaters. Things will get back to normal.

Another positive factor not to be discounted: More stimulus and aid packages by Joe Biden's administration are expected. Infrastructure spending will get a boost to move the economy to pre COVID-19 growth levels. The markets are telling us that it's well beyond the pandemic. This is why we are seeing this kind of strong momentum.

Data by YCharts

Only A Handful of Stocks Led the Markets Higher

After a tumultuous spring, the three major indexes have all entered strong positive returns for the year. The concentration of the indexes is at an alarming level. It's well known that The Nasdaq is technology and growth heavy (including FAANG stocks), but you cannot let the S&P 500 be forgotten either.

With Tesla (TSLA) joining the S&P 500 soon, the concentration will only get worse at the top.

Data by YCharts

The Real Reason Behind the Soaring Markets

There are many reasons why stocks have been soaring, including:

The uncertainty surrounding the presidential election has finally dissipated, with Joe Biden expected to be the next president.

Finally, we have received positive news about COVID-19 vaccines despite rising cases around the world.

The U.S. economy has been very resilient in the face of the pandemic. This has been evidenced by the vast majority of economic indicators, and the solid earnings season that we have witnessed in the third quarter.

However, he big reason why the markets are seeing such strong momentum is the enormous amount of cash that was sitting on the sidelines prior to the election outcome and the vaccine news. I have been pounding on the table that investors take advantage of the market weakness for many months now. You can check my report dated Oct. 21 about High Dividends And The Bubble Of Cash On The Sidelines.

Take a look at the large cash inflows coming into equities!

Value stocks have lagged growth stocks overall this year, as it has in previous years. But as we march towards the close, value stocks have strongly picked up the pace. What we are seeing is that smart investors are no longer jumping blindly into just growth but deciding that value stocks will offer much superior returns.

All this coming together has created a perfect time to buy 'high dividend stocks" before their relative cheapness is gone. What other factors are also into play? Let's have a look.

The Prime Rate Will Remain Near Zero

The Federal Reserve has not sparked any hope in the prime rate being raised for a couple of years. The committee which decides on rate changes expressed their belief that rates will remain near zero. I expect that will continue until 2023 at least.

Janet Yellen has been tapped by Biden to be the next Treasury Secretary. Long-time investors will remember Ms. Yellen as the Federal Reserve Chair being referred to as the "dove of all doves." She's credited for most of the policies that helped the economy recover from the Great Financial Crisis. In fact, she has been the "protector" of equity investors, and has our backs. We can expect a very accommodating environment from both the Federal Reserve and the Executive Branch.

For you and me, this means that returns on CDs, money markets and Treasuries are effectively yielding negative returns if you factor in inflation. These negative rate options are not viable ones. Savers will continue to be pushed to seek other options for their hard-earned money, whether in preferred shares, baby bonds, or high yielding stocks.

The Gap Is Ready to Close Between Growth and Value

Growth vs. value has been a long-time disagreement, but when it comes to total return investing, growth has been dominant again this year. I personally invest exclusively in high-dividend stocks." For me building for retirement means recurring income for the long term. This is not for price gains alone. I recognize that the valuations and concentration in a select few growth stocks have propelled them to unsustainable values. This trend will not continue.

The great news is that "value stocks" have been seeing their biggest rally in decades as evidenced by the recent strength in the Russell 2000 index. Large and institutional investors started to shift their portfolio from growth stocks to value stocks at the end of October, creating a leadership in value stocks as seen in the performance of the Russell 2000 index (IWM) vs. the S&P 500 index (SPY):

Data by YCharts

The Russell 2000 index which is comprised mostly of value stocks has returned 16.2% compared to only 2.5% for the S&P 500 index in the past three months.

I get arguments every day that FANG stocks, or the Apples and Googles of the markets, have strongly outperformed over the past two years. But past results are not indicative of the future. For sure, rising tides will lift all boats, so I don't expect those that are holding these red-hot tech stocks will lose money. But they are set to strongly underperform in this kind of environment as "value" outperforms growth.

I'm an income investor and analyst covering high-dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations. My investment community of 4,000 members are value investors in the high-yield space. This is exactly the reason why our returns have exceeded 15% over the past 30 days compared to 7% for the S&P 500 index.

As income investors, we rarely jump into stocks that do not pay dividends. Value investors have strong tailwinds going forward. Profit-taking from growth names into value picks will continue until growth sees its values return to historical norms.

With debt being cheap, banks being stingy to savers, and growth names not meeting the real-world cash needs of many retirees and investors – many value names today offer both high-dividend yields and large upside potential.

Yield - A Function of Dividend Rate and Price

Often the mantra – high yield means high risk – is misunderstood. Like many other mantras, it looks good in writing and maybe on a t-shirt in your favorite color, but it often is misused.

The yield offered by any security is determined by the dividend rate paid by that company and its share price. As the rate goes up, or the price goes down, the yield will rise. Likewise, the inverse is true. Often companies will see high yields after rapid price declines and this could be a sign of something catastrophic, but not always. This is why understanding real risk is important.

Being afraid of anything with a high yield is like being afraid of anything painted red. It's silly. Fire is red, so that red barn must also be bad! You'd likely want to lock up the person thinking like that, but some of you do when it comes to yields.

Perceived risk is what "high yield equals high risk" plays into. It's an off the cuff, no research risk evaluation on how you feel about a security. Real risk looks at the fundamentals of that security and determines if the risk is actually present. I hate when someone says "I feel this company is risky" without a minute of research. I don't pay my bills in feelings. I pay them in dollars. Likewise, a dividend isn't paid in feelings but in dollars that flow through a company. The ability to locate firms with irrationally high perceived risks vs. the real present risks will allow you to buy firms at higher than normal yields and not step on landmines.

Pick Your Place and Buy It Soon

With markets reaching all-time highs, the key right now is knowing what you want to buy and getting on it. The market will not leave opportunities like we see available today open for long. The rally in value stocks, notably in "high dividend stocks," is just getting started. We have not seen this kind shift into small cap value stocks since the year 2000.

Value stocks have underperformed growth for over two decades, creating an enormous valuation gap. This rally in value stocks is not just a short-term one. Due to the enormous valuation differential, it's here to stay for months, and probably years. I don't think the markets are going to look back from that change in leadership for the foreseeable future. This means that for those of you sitting on cash on the sidelines if you don't get in the game soon, you'll be missing out.

Near-zero interest rates and a bubble of cash pouring in from the sidelines has created a strong tailwind for equities. Ultimately it's liquidity that drives the markets and the system is swimming with liquidity. There are trillions of dollars sitting in cash and bonds, which was further magnified by the government stimulus aid and liquidity injected into the system by the Fed. So it took a very long time for investors to leave bonds and pour money into stocks, and it's happening right now.

For income investors, we are living on the cusp of an opportunity to enjoy for the next three years at least. Those who act and act wisely will establish the foundation of wealth creation that future generations will enjoy.

I expect a pullback in the magnitude of 2% to 5% over the next two weeks as the markets are a bit over-extended today. It will be a great opportunity to pick up dividend stocks even cheaper then they are today, and hold for the very long term. I'm planning to buy as much as I can, and you should too. We remain in a secular bull market that is likely to last another two years at least. Every pullback is a buying opportunity.

