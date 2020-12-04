Given that about half of Nokia's revenue comes from its Mobile Access sector, it is crucial for the company to get more 5G contracts. Otherwise, its profitability, and its dividend sustainability may be at risk.

While a coordinated EU-US position on China is likely to occur, the overall effect will be a much milder position, given that the EU in particular is not economically prepared for confrontation with China.

It is no secret that Huawei would have dominated the 5G infrastructure industry if it were not for the robust challenge to its dominance by the Trump administration. The US government worked very hard to get as many countries as possible to exclude Huawei, to the benefit of the likes of Nokia (NOK). It can be assumed that with the presumed winner of the US presidential election, former Vice-President Biden, the policy of severe pressure on Chinese tech ambitions around the world will ease. The previous history of the Obama-Biden administration would suggest that a Biden administration may favor a more non-confrontational approach to China. There is also the EU position towards China which needs to be taken into consideration. It is currently the main laggard among the three big global economies and it wants a coordinated approach towards China with the US. At the same time, because of its economic weakness, it cannot afford a robust confrontation. There may be a path towards a Western alliance against Chinese hegemony, that may take shape thanks to a more conciliatory Biden presidency, and a closer ideological affinity to the progressive-leaning EU establishment. At the same time, there are other business considerations that will in my view end up winning the argument and we will see a more coordinated, but also more accommodating position towards China as a result.

The 5G race among the big three is being joined by other challengers.

In the race to build 5G infrastructure, Nokia is faced with two main competitors on the global stage. Ericsson (ERIC) is one of them, the other is Huawei. Others are emerging, such as Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and a number of smaller players.

Data Source: Telecoms.com.

On the surface, it may seem like Huawei is winning, despite all the US diplomatic pressure, with Samsung also making big inroads. Both companies are raking in heavily on their respective domestic markets where the 5G infrastructure rollout is in full swing. Nokia and Ericsson on the other hand have a very limited domestic market backing them unless we consider the entire EU to be their domestic market, which is true to some degree.

Huawei is nowhere near as dominant outside of China, with US pressures and perhaps some legitimate concerns over data security allowing the likes of Nokia a path to many deals across the world, which perhaps without America's diplomatic efforts it might not be able to secure. Even so, there are countries that did not respond to the pressure, such as Brazil most recently. But there are plenty which did and Nokia did take advantage. It did nevertheless lose out on securing a bigger piece of the pie compared with the previous year, as the chart above shows. Huawei gained a bit, but the bigger story is the gain seen by Samsung together with other smaller players.

US-EU alliance against rising Chinese power is likely to materialize, but its coordinated actions will be far milder.

In the great technological supremacy race, of the three largest global economic powers, the US, EU, and China, the EU came out as the clear loser in the past few decades. It failed to play a meaningful role in the IT revolution, in part because companies like Nokia did not press the advantage of their early success. It leads the world in emissions reductions, yet its car industry largely failed to establish itself as a major player in the global EV market. It is likely to be a major market for mass electrical grid storage capacity, yet China is the one leading the way in production and R&D in the field of lithium batteries.

As the clear loser in the technological race, one would think that the EU would be more likely to embrace a confrontational position towards China, as a way to catch up to at least one of the main competitors. But the sad reality is that with the EU's failure to remain technologically competitive it also lost its former economic power.

Data source: Macrotrends.

As we can see, in 2008, just as the great financial crisis was unfolding, the EU was the largest economy on the planet, while China was about a third of the size of either the EU or the US. By 2010, when the world started to recover from the crisis, the EU lost that spot, recovered it in 2011, and then lost it for good by 2012 to the United States. By 2019 it was a distant second, with China having caught up and looking like it might overtake the EU within the next year or two. The most likely scenario we are looking at is one where this decade the EU will settle for being a distant third in terms of its economic weight, with the US and China competing for supremacy.

What this shows is that the EU no longer has the economic and perhaps the cultural stamina to compete with the other two major economic powers. Despite the fact that the size of its economy is shrinking when measured in US dollars, overall living standards remain relatively high compared with most of the world's population for most people, with only a minority falling through the cracks, so public support in favor of the current policies and leadership remains robust. In the absence of public pressure, there is no reason for Europe's leadership to do anything but try to keep things running smooth, even as the EU continues to fall behind, meaning that cordial relations with China are likely to continue.

Even when some national EU governments take a tough position on the likes of Huawei, pushback sometimes comes from the business elites, which see their own interests in China threatened. Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm actually chastised Sweden's government for shutting out Huawei in Sweden. It goes without saying that it is worried about its own contracts in China. Within the German business community, there is also very little appetite for an economic war with China. They increasingly see the Chinese market as the only growth market they have, especially given a growing realization that the EU economy is set to continue to stagnate. Short-term considerations always tend to win out over worries over longer-term pitfalls, such as being out-competed by Chinese businesses.

In conclusion, even though the US and the EU may engage in more cordial relations thanks to a Biden presidency, they are unlikely to coordinate a tough joint position against China, despite recent Biden pledges to not immediately scrap China tariffs, which suggests that at least at the beginning there will be no easing of tensions. We should keep in mind that the tariff issue is not the same as America's pressure on third parties to shun Huawei. Tariffs may remain in place, as well as a US ban on Huawei domestically, which in no way means that the US will continue to lean on other countries to also do the same. The US and the EU may coordinate, which in many ways might improve their collective leverage. The coordinated position will be a much softer position, which will no longer benefit the likes of Nokia.

Nokia may not be able to go toe to toe with Huawei on 5G in the absence of active Western government pressures to keep Huawei contained.

A very important aspect of Nokia's business fortunes going forward is the question of whether Nokia can continue to compete with Huawei as well as others for 5G contracts, in the absence of the hardline position on Huawei that has been promoted by the Trump administration around the world. A look at their respective revenue volumes makes it clear that Huawei is a giant in the field, given its other high volume business segments. Huawei's revenues for 2019 came in at $123 billion. Nokia's revenues came in at 23 billion euros, or about $28 billion last year.

In addition to being a much smaller company in terms of business volume, it also lacks the kind of backing that the Chinese government is ready to offer to its domestic company, on the domestic market as well as abroad. I can't imagine China not pressing its advantage of being the only major economy in the world that will experience economic growth this year and perhaps even next year. I am sure that countries that are currently imposing Huawei bans will start noticing that their own companies will see diminishing opportunities in China. China is increasingly a market that few global companies can afford to not be present in, and many of them will probably find themselves pressuring their governments to remove barriers imposed on Huawei, in exchange for barriers being removed for them in China. I expect there will be some surprise reversals of Huawei 5G bans in coming years, at the expense of the likes of Nokia.

Aside from Nokia's smaller relative size, as well as the lack of a mighty advocate that China represents for Huawei, there is the less than stellar financial performance of Nokia, despite current geopolitical advantages arguably having a positive effect on its performance.

Source: Nokia.

Looking at its net sales compared with the same period from last year, there is very little to be excited about, given that it registered a 3% decline in constant currency terms. There does seem to be some marginal improvement since the first quarter of this year, but it is hard to read much into it, given that it still suggests Nokia will underperform compared with last year in this respect. In terms of profits and, there is some progress, but the level of profits being reported suggests it has only a limited room to discount contract bids in order to compete with Huawei as well as other competitors for those contracts.

Half of Nokia's revenues come from its Mobile Access business segment, making success in earning 5G contracts crucial to its financial performance going forward.

The rollout of 5G networks is very important to Nokia's business. About half of its revenue comes from Mobile Access. A significant loss in the 5G market share going forward would lead Nokia to most likely reduce or even suspend dividend payments indefinitely, while its stock price would suffer greatly.

Source: Nokia.

Note: Chart is for Nokia's Mobile Access business only.

If Nokia fails to remain near the top in the race to secure 5G contracts, it will have a significant impact on its revenue volumes. Aside from Huawei, there is its EU rival Ericsson, as well as other emerging competitors that Nokia has to contend with, therefore even if Huawei would continue to be sidelined by aggressive US actions, it would still have a hard time competing.

It is true that I am basing my thesis on a geopolitical assumption, which may or may not pan out, given that such outcomes often present us with unforeseen surprises. The outcome scenario I presented in this article, which I find to be the most likely to pan out, namely the thawing of the current tense and mutually hostile position between the US and China will likely be borne out of the EU proposal for a new US-EU alliance, which both sides are apparently set to discuss next year. While on the surface it may seem like an attempt to form a common front as a way to confront China's growing power, which might suggest a worsening of relations, in fact, it will likely lead to a coordinated, but less assertive position, with the likes of Nokia losing out in the process.

