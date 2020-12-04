Net asset value estimates place the company's fair value at a range between $250M and $500M. It is currently trading near the bottom of that range.

The retail REIT RVI has lost over half of its value this year as investors fear it will not be able to sell its properties at an acceptable valuation.

With COVID expected to end due to the coming vaccine, a "recovery trade" opportunity has arisen in stocks that have not yet recovered from Q1-Q2 losses.

While most stocks are now fully recovered from the COVID crash, many REITs are still likely to end the year with double-digit losses. REITs have been adversely impacted by the situation since it only takes a small decline in revenue to cause losses for a firm with thin profit margins. Losses have been particularly troublesome for REITs in the retail and travel industries which have seen tenant payments decline by significant levels. This has not only adversely impacted income, but it has more importantly caused property valuations to decline due to a lack of demand.

However, with a vaccine expected to arrive in early 2021, there has been a significant recovery trade across the equity market. Many of the hardest-hit stocks are rapidly rising as investors brace for an economic recovery. One small REIT that makes a strong candidate for this theme is Retail Value Inc. which trades under the ticker (RVI).

Retail Value is different than most other REITs. It is a small company with a market capitalization of only $280M and currently owns interests in 11 properties in the continental U.S. and 12 properties in Puerto Rico. Most of these properties are retail shopping centers with tenants such as Walmart (WMT) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) (RVI's two most significant tenants).

The company is an offshoot of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) and is currently managed by that company. Retail Value has been in the process of disposing of all of its assets since its creation in 2018. Of course, this year has been one of the worst on record for retail property sales, explaining RVI's significant 50%+ decline. Despite this, the company has managed to close sales on numerous assets this year and recently declared a $1.16 dividend, giving it an attractive 8.1% yield.

The stock is also trading far below its book value, meaning there is a decent probability its assets may liquidate for more than RVI is currently worth. While some of its tenants have been hit hard, 80-90% made payments during Q3 (up from 70-80% in Q2). If the recovery continues, investors in RVI may see significant gains as concerns fade.

Valuing Retail Value's Portfolio

Retail Value owns assets across the United States, with a heavy concentration in Puerto Rico. Its remaining continental assets are primarily situated in the Midwest, Southeastern, and Northeastern United States. The other half of its assets are in Puerto Rico which has generally been hit harder by COVID and its lockdowns. As of October 2020, 97% of the company's tenants were open for business (up from 34% in April). During October, 88% of continental U.S. tenants managed to meet payment obligations as did 84% of its tenants in Puerto Rico.

Despite this, the company's NOI has remained decent at around $20M due to its strong profit margins. This can also be roughly estimated by adding operating income to depreciation. As you can see below, this figure has declined by about 45% this year:

Data by YCharts

Importantly, the decline in the company's NOI is due to both COVID and its ongoing asset sales.

The company plans to continue asset sales until reaching liquidation, likely within the coming years. Due to the current situation, the market value of the company's assets has likely deteriorated, but I do not believe its net asset value has declined by the level assumed by its ~60% market capitalization decline.

With a quarterly NOI of $20M last quarter, we can assume the company has an annual forward NOI of at least $80M. This figure may be as high as $120M if the recovery continues, but it is probably best to keep estimates conservative for now. According to CBRE, the highest risk tier of retail properties were valued at capitalization rates of 9-10%. Given most of RVI's assets are likely in this tier, I estimate its current portfolio today is worth $800M ($80M/10%) but more likely closer to $1B assuming its tenant payment rate continues to rebound. Even at an extremely high cap rate of 12%, RVI's property portfolio would be estimated at $666M.

From there, we can add $283M in its other Q3 tangible assets, giving us a total estimated asset value of $1.08B. After subtracting its $516M in total liabilities and $190M in preferred stock, we arrive at an estimated NAV of $377M. This figure is 30% higher than RVI's current market capitalization. I believe this estimate is conservative and its NAV could certainly be closer to $580M (roughly twice its current value) if we use the $1B property portfolio value (which is based on a forward annual NOI of $100M which is still below pre-COVID levels). Using the 12% capitalization rate, which would entail a severe economic decline, the NAV estimate declines to $243M which is only 17% lower than its valuation today.

The Bottom Line

Overall, it appears to be unlikely that Retail Value loses value from here over the long run. Even using capitalization rates that are far above industry norms, RVI's NAV is estimated to be greater than or nearly equal to its current market capitalization. I estimate the worst-case scenario fundamental downside risk is about 20% (based on very high cap rates and no NOI recovery) whereas even a small recovery could cause the stock to double.

Today, I am bullish on the equity market and am generally bearish on most REITs. That said, I firmly believe that RVI is trading well-below its fundamental value and is among the few exceptions. The company currently has $250M in working capital and will likely have more over the coming year as it continues to sell properties. Of course, it is a difficult time to sell retail properties, but RVI appears undervalued even at very low property valuations. In the meantime, it has an attractive dividend yield of 8% which appears to be stable.

There are risks to RVI such as a continued economic depression, lack of COVID recovery in 2021, and general issues in the Puerto Rican economy. That said, all of these risks appear to be fully priced in into RVI as seen by the steep discount.

If you're betting on a COVID recovery trade, I believe RVI is a very solid deep-value option that has a lower downside risk than most based on its fundamentals. I am bullish on the stock and have a price target of $23 per share (60% above today's price) based on my base-case forward NAV estimate of $480M.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RVI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.