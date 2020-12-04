Currently, it's hard to justify opening a long position in the company at the current price, since the business already trades at a value above the street consensus.

For years, News Corp. (NWSA) has been changing its business model after Big Tech began to disrupt and monopolize the media industry. After starting to experience the decline of the advertising business a few years ago, News Corp. quickly started to lose value, while its stock underperformed against the S&P 500 in the last three years. Despite being able to show a strong performance in Q1, News Corp. still has weak competitive advantages, which will make it hard for the company to continue to drive growth in the following months. Also, considering the recent appreciation of its stock, it's hard to justify opening a long position in the company at the current price, since the business already trades at a value above the street consensus.

Chart: Seeking Alpha

Mixed Performance

News Corp. is a well-known global media organization that for years has been redefining itself in order to survive the disruption of the media landscape, which was caused by Big Tech. So far, the company managed to stay afloat despite the rise of competition from the digital medium, and recently its stock even reached its 5-year high levels thanks to the better than expected performance in recent quarters.

Last month News Corp. announced its Q1 results. Its revenues from July to September were $2.12 billion, down 9.53% Y/Y, but the company managed to make a profit and its net income during the period was $47 million, while its non-GAAP EPS was $0.08. News Corp. also managed to boost the profitability of its digital real estate assets such as realtor.com and Move, despite the pandemic, as the overall segment experienced an increase of its EBITDA by 45% and an increase of revenues by 7% Y/Y. In addition, the company's Dow Jones business also showed a stellar performance, as its EBITDA was up 47% thanks to the accelerated increase in digital subscriptions, while its book publishing business improved its EBITDA by 45%. However, despite such a good performance of those segments, there are a number of businesses, which are likely going to prevent News Corp. from unlocking value and driving the company's overall growth in the following months.

First of all, News Corp.'s video business has a hard time competing with others. Due to the saturated environment, News Corp.'s video service revenues in Q1 were down 4% Y/Y, as the company had fewer residential subscribers signing up for its services in comparison to the last year. Lack of sports programming, which was caused by the pandemic, also had a negative effect on the business's performance. While News Corp.'s OTT services like Kayo and Binge experienced growth in recent months, its flagship service Foxtel Now had a decline of total subscribers from 385,000 a year ago to 310,000 today, while the adjusted EBITDA of the overall video services business was down 9%.

In addition, Foxtel is already losing a fight to its competitors like Fetch, which has around 800,000 subscribers. A couple of months ago, Fetch has signed a partnership deal with Metrological, which gives the former access to the vast library of new premium content and makes its platform more attractive from a consumer standpoint when compared to its peers. Also, recently Foxtel lost a bid to showcase Super Rugby to Channel 9 and Stan. Considering this, it's safe to say that it will be hard for News Corp. to create value in the video services business in the foreseeable future due to the increased competition and the lack of competitive advantages.

Also, the News Media business segment is another struggling asset in the company's portfolio. In Q1, its revenues were down 37% Y/Y due to the divestiture of News America Marketing, the closure of print newspapers, and the restructuring of the overall segment. In addition, advertising revenues of the segment were down 59% Y/Y in the first quarter as a result of the weakness of the advertising market during the period, which was caused by COVID-19, and the lack of new advertisers. The same is also true for the company's Dow Jones segment, which experienced a 17% Y/Y decline in advertising revenues in Q1. Considering that advertisers will only continue to pour more money into online advertising, which is currently monopolized by a handful of tech businesses, investors of News Corp. should expect the decline of the company's advertising revenues in months to come, even after we deal with the pandemic.

The latest estimates suggest that News Corp. will barely improve its top-line performance in upcoming fiscal years, as the Y/Y growth will be minimal.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Considering News Corp.'s lack of competitive advantages along with its inability to drive growth in recent years, there's no guarantee that the company will be able to show a Y/Y growth beyond FY22.

Source: gurufocus

In addition, with a net debt position of $1.04 billion and a lack of growth catalysts, it's hard to justify opening a long position in News Corp. at the current levels. Also, since the company already trades above its consensus price target, it's safe to assume that News Corp.'s upside at this stage is limited, as there are better investment opportunities on the market at this stage with greater return potential.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Liked the article? Bears of Wall Street is happy to announce that you can gain access to the growing library of similar articles with a bearish sentiment by subscribing to the #1 Seeking Alpha marketplace service for short ideas called Best Short Ideas. If you like to enter the world of short selling and learn more about unconventional stock market strategies, then give the service a try and opt for the FREE 14-day trial today! More details here.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.