Net Lease REITs: Rents Paid, Dividends Raised

REIT Rankings: Net Lease

Net Lease REIT Sector Overview

Net Lease REITs, which were punished during the worst of the economic lockdowns, have rebounded over the last several months as shutdown-sensitive tenants reopen their doors and rent collection normalizes. Despite their heavy retail exposure, more net lease REITs have raised their dividends this year than any other property sector, but several REITs within the sector continue to struggle. Within the Hoya Capital Net Lease Index, we track the sixteen net lease REITs, which account for roughly $80 billion in market value.

Net lease REITs are a sector where it's especially critical that investors take a look "under-the-hood" to understand the property-level exposures faced by each of these landlords. On that point, no sector has seen a wider disparity in rent collection metrics amid the pandemic from a low of just 21% from EPR Properties to a high of 99% or more from half-a-dozen names. As a whole, rent collection has improved sequentially from a low of 65% in the initial April reporting towards 96% in October as "non-essential" tenants reopened their doors, but a dreaded "second wave" of shutdowns remains a looming threat. By comparison, mall REITs reported a collection of roughly 80% of rents in the third quarter while shopping center REITs collected roughly 90%.

"Net lease" refers to the triple-net lease structure, whereby tenants pay all expenses related to property management: property taxes, insurance, and maintenance. While nearly every property sector uses the triple-net lease structure to some degree, we focus this report specifically on net lease REITs with heavy retail exposure - referred to as the "free-standing retail" - and REITs that don't otherwise fall neatly into one of the other property sectors. These net lease REITs generally own single-tenant properties leased to high credit-quality corporate tenants - primarily in the retail and restaurant industries - under long-term leases (10-25 years). Several of the REITs within the sector focus almost exclusively on a single industry, while other REITs own diversified portfolios of both retail and non-retail properties.

Throughout the pandemic, it's been a story of "haves" and "have nots" across the broader real estate sector, but this is especially true within the net lease REIT segment and we expect the bifurcation to continue in the post-vaccine world. Investors that have been willing to "pay-up" for quality have been rewarded while bargain-seekers have been punished. Economic shutdowns ravaged the shutdown-sensitive property sectors and punished highly-levered REITs, hitting the retail and hotel/lodging property sectors especially hard. We've tracked 66 equity REITs out of our universe of 170 equity REITs that cut or suspended their common dividends since the start of the coronavirus pandemic including four of the sixteen net lease REITs: Vereit (VER), EPR Properties (EPR), Global Net Lease (GNL), and American Finance (AFIN).

It hasn't been all bad news on the dividend-front for REIT investors, and in fact, net lease REITs have been among the leaders in raising their dividends in the face of the pandemic. Of the 41 equity REITs that have boosted their payouts this year, eight have been net lease REITs: Four Corners (FCPT), Getty Realty (GTY), Apline Income (PINE), Store Capital (STOR), National Retail (NNN), Realty Income (O), W. P. Carey (WPC), and Agree Realty (ADC). Net lease REITs are tied with the industrial sector for the lead in the number of dividend increases this year. Outside of the net lease sector, the vast majority of the 41 dividend increases have come from "essential" property sectors - housing, technology, and industrial REITs.

Recent Stock Performance and Valuation

Viewed as "bond-proxies" due to their defensive characteristics and high sensitivity to interest rates, net lease REITs hadn't initially performed like the safe-haven they were believed to be amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. At the outset of the pandemic, investors were reminded that the net lease sector, through their underlying tenant base, has heavy exposure to industries bore the brunt of the "social distancing" impact of the virus outbreak including restaurants and experience-based categories such as movie theaters, fitness, and education. While the triple-net lease structure gives these REITs protection in the event of a "garden-variety" recession, the COVID-19 outbreak has presented a potentially unknown risk in both magnitude and duration, even as vaccine distribution is now on the immediate horizon.

Net lease REITs were rocked amid the historic market volatility during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic in late March and early April. However, after dipping as much as 50% from their highs in late February to their lows in late March, net lease REITs have rallied back to life in recent months amid a broader "reopening rally," fueled by encouraging progress on coronavirus vaccines and better-than-expected economic data. For the year, net lease REITs remain lower by 18.4% compared to the 9.0% decline on the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the 14.0% gain from the S&P 500 (SPY).

The relatively solid performance of the market-cap-weighted net lease index, however, does mask some of the bifurcations in the performance between sub-segments of the sector. Naturally, REITs with heavy exposure to experience-based categories and non-investment-grade tenants have been hit especially hard this year. EPR Properties, which owns a large portfolio of movie theaters and theme parks, plunged more than 75% from recent highs at its lows and remains lower by 47% this year. American Finance, the most highly-levered net lease REITs with a Debt Ratio above 60%, has also declined more than 40% this year. Even well-managed REITs like National Retail, which built their business model around small and mid-sized tenants with an experience-heavy mix, have been among the underperformers this year.

As noted above, over the last five years, net lease REITs have actually outperformed the broader REIT index despite the sector's heavy retail exposure. Six of the fifteen REITs offer preferred securities including one issue from VEREIT (VER.PF), one from National Retail (NNN.PF), one from Spirit Realty (SRC.PA), a suite of three from EPR Properties (EPR.PC, EPR.PE, EPR.PG), two from Global Net Lease (GNL.PA, GNL.PB), and one from American Finance Trust (AFINP), all of which are standard cumulative redeemable preferred securities that currently trade with an average yield of roughly 6.4% and trade at modest premiums to par value. Among these REITs that offer preferred shares, the performance of these securities has been an average of 17.7% higher in 2020 than their respective common shares.

Another option for investors seeking diversified exposure to the net lease REIT sector is the NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL), which includes not only thirteen of these sixteen net lease REITs' common shares but also the common shares of eleven other REITs that utilize the triple-net lease structure in the industrial, office, and gaming/casino sectors including Innovative Industrial (IIPR), Industrial Logistics (ILPT), Gaming & Leisure Property (GLPI), and VICI Properties (VICI). With 23 holdings in all, NETL is the only REIT ETF focused on this particular lease type. Compared with broad-based real estate ETFs, NETL tilts more towards mid- and small-cap companies, and the index is rebalanced quarterly.

Net Lease REIT Fundamentals

Fueled by recovering valuations and ample access to capital, several net lease REITs are back to doing what they do best. While we had initially expected acquisition activity to slow considerably in 2020, the vaccine-driven rebound has "reopened the spigot" for the well-capitalized REITs at an impressive pace. Led by the Power 4 (O, NNN, STOR, ADC) which have accounted for more than 75% of the total net acquisition activity over the past five years, net lease REITs acquired more than $1.5 billion of real estate assets, on net, in the third quarter, a sharp acceleration following the slowdown in Q2. Encouragingly, four net lease REITs either raised or reinstated acquisition guidance in Q4.

Before the pandemic, 2020 was poised to be a year of recovery for net lease REITs, which were on a positive trajectory in the back-half of 2019 amid a 'Goldilocks' economic environment, but the pandemic quickly reversed this momentum. Initial guidance called for AFFO per share growth of about 2% this year, but through nine months of 2020, AFFO has instead declined by 8.3%. Interestingly, there are several REITs that are actually outperforming their initial guidance so far this year including Agree Realty, Getty Realty, and Four Corners while Realty Income may come close to matching their guidance by the end of this year. Consistent with the themes discussed above, the "experience-heavy" net lease REITs have seen the most significant AFFO dip.

Deeper Dive: Net Lease Economics

"Cost of capital" is the name of the game in the net lease REIT sector and share price performance plays a critical role in the underlying business operations. Operating more like a financing company than other REIT sectors, external acquisitions are a critical component of the net lease business model. Among other advantages of the REIT structure (liquidity, scalability, reliable dividends, ability to diversify, and good corporate governance), access to the public equity markets to fuel accretive acquisitions (funded with secondary equity offerings) has been the defining competitive advantage for these REITs, explaining much of the consistent outperformance over the last three decades.

Counterintuitively, the evidence suggests that these net lease REITs are fundamentally at their best when share price valuations are slightly elevated, as measured by the share price premium to Net Asset Value ("NAV"). Net lease REITs essentially capture the spread between their cost of capital (equity and debt) and the capitalization rate of their acquired properties. Higher share prices combined with lower interest rates give these REITs the "ammunition" to grow AFFO and dividends via accretive external acquisitions while depressed valuations make it difficult to fuel the external growth cycle. For illustrative purposes, we diagram the expected sources of total returns under two valuations scenarios, highlighting our view that the total return potential of the sector is higher when the sector is trading with elevated equity valuations.

While several "experience-heavy" REITs continue to have their backs against the wall, we believe that the net lease sector remains on a relatively firm footing, but selectivity within the sector is especially critical given that "cost-of-capital" and access to capital is the defining competitive advantage. Below, we present our framework for analyzing each property sector based on their direct exposure to the anticipated COVID-19 effects as well as their general sensitivity to a potential recession. We note that net lease REITs fall into the "Medium/High" category in the direct COVID-19 sensitivity but are in the "Low" category in terms of general economic sensitivity. Additionally, low interest rates should be a tailwind for the highly yield-sensitive sector.

Retail Headwinds (Or Tailwinds)?

We can't talk about net lease REITs without also discussing broader trends in retail. After all, in many ways, the underlying leases that these companies hold can be viewed as an inflation-hedged, long-duration corporate bond backed by brick-and-mortar retailers. Aided by the WWII levels of fiscal stimulus over the last several months, retail sales jumped to all-time record highs on an annualized basis in October, regaining all of the lost ground during the pandemic. While several net-lease-heavy categories including home improvement, pharmacies, and auto parts continue to hold up relatively well, other key at-risk retail categories to monitor amid the COVID-19 outbreak are restaurants, movie theaters, and fitness centers.

For restaurants, the single-largest net lease category, we note that the National Restaurant Association's Restaurant Performance Index (RPI) plunged to historical lows in April and remained in contraction territory in October. The index showed that just a third of restaurateurs expect their sales to be higher over the next six months than the prior year. Meanwhile, for movie theaters, which represent roughly 5% of net lease NOI, Box Office Mojo data shows that box office revenue has plunged 80% YTD following a relatively decent year in 2019 in which theater revenues ticked back slightly from record-highs set in 2018. The trends in the fitness industry, which also represent about 5% of NOI are equally concerning, as a survey from Harrison Co. found that 34% of gym exercisers have or plan to cancel their gym memberships after COVID-19 and more than 20 million gym memberships could be canceled.

With occupancy at 99%, net lease REITs had defied the retail-related headwinds that have bedeviled other retail REIT sectors before the pandemic. While net lease REITs have heavy retail exposure, it's primarily the "right kind" of retail, at least under normal environments that don't involve "social distancing" and lingering economic shutdowns. Below, we outlined the strategies that successful brick-and-mortar retailers have utilized to compete, which we call the "4 Critical Cs of Brick & Mortar Competition." With restaurants, convenience stores, fitness, and home improvement as top tenants, many of these net lease retail categories fall into the Competitive Advantage and Convenience segments, offering an experience or service that is unable to be effectively replicated online.

Net Lease REIT Dividend Yields & Valuations

Relatively high dividend yields are one of the key investment features of the net lease REIT sector, and the recent sell-off has helped to push dividend yields towards the top of the REIT sector. Despite four of the fifteen REITs cutting or suspending their dividend since the start of the pandemic, net lease REITs pay an average dividend yield of 4.8%, a premium of 140 basis points over the broader REIT average of 3.4%. Net lease REITs pay out roughly 72% of their free cash flow, also towards the top-end of the REIT sector average, but typically make heavy use of secondary equity offerings to raise capital to fund accretive external growth.

As noted above, four net lease REITs have reduced dividends in 2020 while eight have increased their payouts. Within the sector, we note the yields and payouts of the fifteen names led by Global Net Lease, Spirit Realty, and W. P. Carey. In our recent report, "The REIT Paradox: Cheap REITs Stay Cheap," we discussed our study that showed that lower-yielding REITs with lower leverage profiles have historically produced better total returns, on average, than their higher-yielding counterparts, suggesting that investors should look beyond dividend yield in their REIT selection and put greater emphasis on quality-based metrics and dividend growth potential.

Net lease REITs have been among the strongest long-term performers in the REIT sector since the dawn of the Modern REIT Era in 1994, a testament to the inherent structural advantages of the Real Estate Investment Trust model. As discussed above, equity market valuations can and do have a meaningful impact on the underlying business operations of these companies, a rather unique phenomenon among publicly-traded companies. While much of the sector is encumbered by an unfavorable cost of capital, several of the highest-quality net lease REITs still trade at modest NAV-premiums, which is critical to keep the potential for accretive external growth alive.

Bull And Bear Thesis For Net Lease REITs

Below, we outline five reasons why investors are bullish on net lease REITs.

Below, we outline five reasons why investors are bearish on net lease REITs.

Key Takeaways: Mostly The "Right Kind" of Retail

Net Lease REITs, which were punished during the worst of the economic lockdowns, have continued to rebound over the last several months as critical shutdown-sensitive tenants reopen their doors and as rent collection improves. Despite their heavy retail exposure, we've continued to highlight that it's primarily the "right kind" of retail - restaurants, home improvement, and convenience stores - that are at less risk of long-term e-commerce disintermediation. However, several experience-oriented segments - theaters and gyms in particular - have struggled immensely during the pandemic.

The bifurcation is likely to continue between the "haves" and "have nots" in the post-vaccine world considering the critical importance of "cost of capital" within the net lease sector. High-quality net lease REITs have become adept at swimming upstream against seemingly all of these macro headwinds, and we believe that investors that are willing to "pay-up" for quality will continue to be rewarded while bargain-seekers will continue to pay the price.

