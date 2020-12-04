The Probability Of A Double-Dip Recession Is Minimal (Technically Speaking For The Week Of 11/30-12/4)

The biggest potential problem is the labor market - that it continues to bleed jobs and that unemployment benefits aren't extended.

There is more than ample liquidity in the economy.

Normally, my Friday column is divided into two sections - the first focuses on the economy while the second focuses on the markets. Today, however, I'll be writing exclusively about the economy. There's been some recent discussion about the possibility of a double-dip recession. This column will look at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental data to determine the possibility of that event.

Long-leading

A number of long-leading indicators are financial. These typically begin to point towards a recession 12-18 months ahead of time. Most can be summarized by the various financial stress indicators published by several Federal Reserve Banks:

The St. Louis index (left) and the Kansas City index (right) use many of the same source indicators. Both are still low. Finally, the Chicago Fed's Risk Index is low as well. There is plenty of liquidity in the system; M2 (left) is near a 5-year high. BBB bond yields (right) are near a 5-year low. Finally, corporate profits have rebounded. The left chart shows the absolute value while the right chart shows the Y/Y percentage change.

Long-leading indicator conclusion: There is nothing in the long-leading indicators pointing towards a recession.

Leading Indicators

Most of these are positive and are pointing towards continued expansion.

New orders for consumer durable goods (left) completely rebounded from the recession. They've dipped a bit since but are still at expansionary levels. New orders for non-defense capital goods (right) are at a 5-year high. Building permits (left) are at a 5-year high. The average hours of production workers (right) are still below pre-lockdown levels but have also rebounded pretty strongly. The yield curve (left) indicates an expansion as does the stock market (right).

The one fly in the ointment is the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims:

Despite the decline, this number is still above the highs from the last recession.

Leading indicator conclusion: None of this data points towards a recession in the near future.

Coincidental indicators

Most of these are positive as well.

Personal income less transfer payments (left) has bounced back, regaining nearly all its losses. Industrial production (right) has regained about half its losses. Retail sales are at five-year highs.

The big issue is the labor market. Today's report from the BLS showed a continuing deceleration in the pace of job growth:

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 245,000 in November, and the unemployment rate edged down to 6.7 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. These improvements in the labor market reflect the continued resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it. However, the pace of improvement in the labor market has moderated in recent months. In November, notable job gains occurred in transportation and warehousing, professional and business services, and health care. Employment declined in government and retail trade.

Here are the relevant charts of the data: The pace of establishment job additions is slowing, which is shown more clearly in the following chart: Today's report doesn't even register on the above chart of total monthly job gains.

Coincidental data conclusion: The economy has actually rebounded pretty quickly, all things considered.

Overall conclusion: There is nothing in the data that is pointing towards a double-dip recession. There is ample liquidity for the markets. The leading indicators have rebounded strongly, as have most of the coincidental numbers.

The biggest area of concern is the labor market and the potential cutting off of unemployment benefits. This is a very legitimate concern. It's reasonable to assume this would be economically damaging. However, as of now, there are no indicators in the data pointing towards a second recession.

