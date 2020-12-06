Safe Preferred Stocks And Baby Bonds Still Selling Below Par

The investments we are recommending have maturity/redemption dates at prices higher than they trade now. This provides protection of your principal and thus protection against price damage from higher interest rates.

These leverage limits have kept BDCs and CEFs from ever having defaulted on a bond or preferred stock. This history of no default adds to their safety profile.

Introduction

With short-term interest rates near zero and the 10-year Treasury note still solidly below 1%, there has been a huge rally in preferred stocks and baby bonds, and justifiably so. New preferred stocks are being issued with rates that are lower than most of us have seen in our lifetime. Many preferred stocks sell way over par and look to be fully valued, some with yield-to-calls (YTCs) at 1% or 2% and some with even negative YTCs (for example, KKR-A (KKR.PA) at a negative 3% YTC). Many are back to their pre-crash highs or even higher. The chase for yield is clearly on and we see no signs of this abating.

Before all the bargains disappear (those bargains created by the March crash), we want to lock in high yields from non-distressed companies while they still exist – and the bargains are getting fewer. The window of opportunity looks to be shrinking. Therefore we want to look for the laggards – those preferred stocks and baby bonds that still have strong YTCs/YTMs because they surprisingly still trade below par.

We have identified four opportunities, which traded well over par during the past year but now can be bought near or below par, with yields that are well above where they should be compared to equivalent investment alternatives. We highlight (NASDAQ:GAINL) and (NYSE:ECCX) which are two mispriced fixed-income ideas that should be core holdings in a fixed-income portfolio.

Preferreds from Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment (GAIN) is a BDC company that has two "Term-Preferred Stocks":

1- Gladstone Investment Corp., 6.375% Series E Cumulative Term-Preferred Stock (GAINL)

Redemption Date: 8/31/2025

Yield-to-Redemption: 6.6%

Call Date: Callable Now

Annual Dividend Paid: $1.59

Monthly Dividend Payer

2- Gladstone Investment Corp., 6.25% Series D Cumulative Term-Preferred Stock (GAINM)

Redemption Date: 9/30/2023

Yield-to-Redemption: 5.6%

Call Date: Callable Now

Annual Dividend Paid: $1.56

Monthly Dividend Payer

“Term-preferred” stocks have a redemption date like a bond (whereas most preferreds are perpetual, with no maturity date). GAINL has a redemption date in 2025 and GAINM has a redemption date of 2023. We see little difference between BDC baby bonds and the GAIN term-preferreds in terms of safety. Both GAIN preferreds sit in the same situation as baby bonds in the capital structure of the top BDCs. They sit behind the secured debt, as GAIN has no unsecured debt. So from our perspective, we will treat the GAIN preferreds similarly to a BDC baby bond when evaluating them, especially given that GAIN is one of the best managed and lowest leveraged BDCs.

It's important to note that no BDC baby bonds or BDC “term-preferred” stocks have ever missed an interest or dividend payment, nor has any BDC ever gone bankrupt. Despite their excellent fixed-income track record, BDC preferred stocks and baby bonds tend to trade at very attractive yields relative to safe bonds in other sectors. But even better is when you can find BDC baby bonds and/or term-preferred stocks that are undervalued within an already attractive sector. Currently we find GAINL to be such a bargain.

GAINL stands out because:

Its issuing company Gladstone Investment is one of the best managed BDCs with a great track record. Gladstone Investment carries lower leverage than typical for a BDC. Despite the excellent management and low leverage, they offer the highest yield among relatively safe BDC fixed-income investments. Sometimes the market has things upside down and here's an opportunity to take advantage of that.

Seven-Year Price Chart

As can be seen from the above chart, GAIN has blown out the competition in terms of share price appreciation, and this chart includes “blue chip” BDCs like Main Street Capital (MAIN), Ares Capital (ARCC), and Hercules Capital (HTGC). GAIN is one of the best managed BDCs and is the only one in this chart to have had their stock appreciate over the last seven years. The others have seen small to large drops in their share prices as have most BDCs.

In terms of balance sheet leverage, GAIN operates at very low leverage.

Although BDCs are allowed to take leverage up to 2 to 1, GAIN operates at leverage of only 0.8 to 1, less than half of the leverage that they are allowed. Therefore, one would expect GAINL to have lower yields compared to BDC baby bonds because of their superior management and low leverage, but just the opposite is true making GAINL an excellent core holding for fixed-income portfolios.

Source: Author and FINRA

This is an example of where the market often provides great opportunities in that the market way over-penalizes companies that are smaller in size.

As can be seen from the above chart, larger-cap BDC bonds from ARCC and MAIN offer YTMs in the range of 2.6% to 3.2%, compared to smaller cap GAINL, which has outperformed these large caps and carries lower leverage. GAINL offers a yield-to-redemption that is double that of the MAIN bond and 150% higher than the ARCC bond. Maybe crazier than that is GAINL's 6.6% vs. GLADL's 4.8%, since these are both smaller cap securities from companies with the same manager (Gladstone) and GAIN has lower leverage than GLAD. Buying “unrated” and/or smaller cap fixed-income investments is the sweet spot in the market where you can greatly outperform the benchmarks. Simply compare the balance sheet and performance of a small-cap company vs. large-cap company and you will find great bargains in small caps.

In evaluating our investment ideas, what we like to do is peg a “fair value” yield, given what its peers are yielding, and then see what our investment idea would sell at using that “fair value” yield. Given the track record and leverage levels of GAINL vs. the larger cap BDC bonds, a case could be made for a 4% YTM on GAINL, but to be conservative, we will use 5% (higher than GLADL). If GAINL was selling with a 5% YTM, its price would be about $26.50. Of course, because of the possibility of a call, it's unlikely to ever trade to that level, but it's quite undervalued at its current price below par. In fact, at the start of 2020, GAINL was trading at $26.24, and that's despite the fact that interest rates were higher at the start of the year. This in contrast to many preferred stocks that now sell at highs and at all-time low yields.

Below is a graphical view of the undervaluation of GAINL’s YTM vs. some other BDC baby bonds. You can see the undervaluation within the sector as well as within the family (GAINL versus GAINM).

Source: Author

Although we like both GAINL and GAINM, at current prices, we have a definite preference for GAINL. Although GAINM has a 2023 redemption date vs. 2025 for GAINL, we like locking in the 6.6% yield-to-redemption for a longer period rather than going with GAINM’s 5.6% yield for a shorter-term bond. In this very low interest rate environment, we want to lock in oversized yields for longer periods when those investments become available. We are not sure that these kind of yields will be available again in the coming years. Additionally, GAINL offers more price upside compared to GAINM which has more call risk.

Some investors may also like GAINL and GAINM because they pay dividends on a monthly basis. There aren’t many places to get that.

Baby Bonds from Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit (ECC) has two "Baby Bonds":

1- Eagle Point Credit Co., 6.6875% Notes due 4/30/2028 (ECCX)

Maturity Date: 4/30/2028

Yield-to-Maturity: 7.1%

Call Date: 4/30/2021

Yield-to-Call: 12.5%

Annual Interest Paid: $1.67

Next Ex-Dividend Date: 12/14/2020

2- Eagle Point Credit Co., 6.75% Notes due 9/30/2027 (ECCY)

Maturity Date: 9/30/2027

Yield-to-Maturity: 7.1%

Call Date: Callable Now

Annual Interest Paid: $1.69

Next Ex-Dividend Date: 12/14/2020

These are two of our favorite "below par" baby bonds, issued by the CEF Eagle Point Credit – just ahead of another favorite baby bond RILYM (RILYM) issued by B. Riley (RILY).

ECCX and ECCY have the best combination of safety and yield in the entire bond market as far as we are concerned. CEFs have even stricter leverage limits than BDCs. While BDCs can legally leverage up to 2:1 ($2 of debt for each $1 of equity), CEFs can use preferred stock to leverage at only 1:1 and CEF bonds can only be leveraged at 0.5 to 1. This even stricter limit to leverage makes fixed-income investments from many CEFs the safest and highest rated you can get. Preferred stocks from CEFs, like those from Highland Income Fund (HFRO.PA) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine (OPP.PA), are rated “A1” by Moody's.

Although ECC is a CEF, it invests in CLOs (collateralized loan obligations) which is a riskier asset relative to most other CEFs. The baby bonds are unrated but are extremely safe because of their leverage limits and because they have additional equity protection from ECC’s preferred stock (ECCB). Although, by law, CEFs can operate with up to 50% leverage, ECC tends to operate more in the 35% leverage zone while the baby bonds currently face only 28% leverage when preferred equity is added to common equity.

What makes ECCX and ECCY special is that they are the only baby bonds in existence that have been issued by a CEF. Thus, they have additional safety vs. the “A1” rated preferred stocks in the sense that they are bonds and thus higher up the capital stack than the “A1” rated preferred stocks. If ECC had no preferred stock, the fact that ECCX is a bond would matter less. However because they do have preferred stock, ECCX and ECCY have protection that none of the “A1” rated CEF preferreds have, which is preferred equity protection. And dividends cannot be suspended on bonds where they can on preferred stocks. Since a CEF “preferred stock” has never defaulted, a CEF “bond” looks virtually bulletproof. ECCX/ECCY, which are covered by both common equity and preferred equity, would need ECCB preferred stock to be totally wiped out before being damaged – an extremely unlikely scenario given CEF leverage limits and the historically perfect track record of CEF preferred stocks.

ECCX and ECCY Fair Value

Let’s say that because ECC holds CLOs, that ECC’s preferred stock ECCB should trade with a credit rating 7 notches below traditional A1 rated CEF preferred stocks. Given the experience that ECC already has in dealing with crashing markets and taking the necessary measures to maintain its legally-required low leverage in such an environment, we feel this is more than fair. Given a seven-notch downgrade from more traditional CEF preferred stocks, that would give ECCB a rating of Ba2 from Moody's which is equal to BB from S&P. Given that bonds traditionally receive ratings that are two notches higher than preferred stocks, ECCX would have a rating of BBB-. So, let’s look at the YTMs of other bonds with similar ratings and similar maturity dates.

Source: Finra

So, a 7.1% YTM on ECCX/ECCY is just extraordinary in this super low interest rate environment where relatively safe bonds are paying in the 2% to 3.5% range. And although we don’t expect a call on its call date, a 12.5% YTC would certainly mitigate the disappointment should it be called. There's only one baby bond that works as a peer to ECCX with its 2028 maturity. That's ZIONL (ZIONL). It has a BBB rating and trades way over par at $28.28, for a 2.7% YTC. Relative to a baby bond like ZIONL, ECCX is again shown to be a very attractive value at a price below par.

ECC went through hell in March with CLOs and everything else crashing, and the common stock price is still well below where it traded prior to March, but the leverage of ECC is not much changed from before March and thus ECC bonds are just as safe as before, but we are now in a lower interest rate environment. That's the beauty of these bonds. ECC is prepared to do whatever it takes to keep its leverage in the 35% range and if that means selling more common stock and/or buying back baby bonds, they will do it.

The idea that ECC could go bankrupt is very hard to imagine given the leverage rules, and no CEF has even gone bankrupt. But even if they did go bankrupt, there's a good chance that ECCX and ECCY would still receive par in a bankruptcy whereas ECCB preferred would suffer from the NAV going negative. With preferred stock ECCB selling above par, the market is telling us that the ECC baby bonds are super safe.

If ECCX/ECCY didn’t have call provisions, I would say that fair value for these would easily be $27.50 which would provide a 5.25% YTM. There are BDC bonds in that same 5.25% YTM range and lower (as we saw in the GAINL write-up above) and we don’t see them as much, if any, safer than ECCX/ECCY. Although a call is very unlikely, because ECC cannot issue lower yielding bonds in the current market environment, we would only pay up to $25.70 for ECCX and $25.50 for ECCY.

Within the past year, ECCX traded as high as $26.15, and with interest rates much lower now, and with ECC leverage being pretty much unchanged, it's pleasantly surprising that ECCX can be purchased below par. Therefore, we see very little downside price risk in owning ECCX/ECCY.

There's little difference between ECCX and ECCY, and we like them both very much. The reason we like ECCX better is that it's more liquid, we can lock in this great rate for a longer time, and ECCY already is callable and trades at a somewhat higher price. Also, if a call is made sometime in the future, ECCY is the bond more likely to be called.

ECCX and ECCY go ex-dividend on 12/14/2020 so they have already accrued $0.36 of interest income. The stripped price of ECCX is currently below $24.40.

Summary/Conclusion

Small cap and unrated preferred stocks and baby bonds are the place to go to find great values. In this sector, a little research goes a long way as analysts rarely cover these investments and many mutual funds and other institutions cannot buy unrated fixed-income investments.

As can be seen from some of the above lists, relatively safe bonds from larger-cap companies trade at YTMs of 3% and below. But you can more than double this yield without taking on much, if any, additional risk.

We believe the fixed-income investments from CEFs and BDCs offer a great alternative to buying traditional bonds as they have perfect track records in terms of their fixed-income offerings – zero defaults. Additionally, these fixed-income investments have maturity/redemption dates which provide protection against principal loss and future interest rate increases.

GAINL offers a yield to redemption of 6.6% that's twice that of the MAIN bond, and 150% higher than ARCC’s bond. This is despite the fact that GAIN is in the same sector, has lower leverage and has significantly outperformed both MAIN and ARCC.

ECCX and ECCY are unique in being the only bonds from a CEF and they both have a 7.1% YTM. This 7.1% yield is double to triple the yields of BBB- bonds, a rating that we estimate is fair for ECC baby bonds given that even preferred stocks of CEFs have never defaulted and ECC bonds are covered not only by common equity but also preferred equity.

There are other fixed-income investments that we like a lot that trade below par and that we believe will move up to par in the coming months, like the Two Harbors (TWO) preferred stocks TWO-D (TWO.PD), TWO-E (TWO.PE). Another great preferred stock is CMO-E (CMO.PE) by Capstead Mortgage (CMO). But these preferreds don't have maturity/redemption dates (like GAINL, ECCX and ECCY), so they are more susceptible to selling off if we move into a rising interest rate environment a few years down the road.

The bottom line is that preferred stocks and baby bonds remain today one of the best options for conservative income investors with today's zero interest rate environment. This is the reason why we cover them extensively for members of our investment community. Today GAINL, ECCX, and ECCY are three of the best and safest opportunities in today's market with yields up to 7%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GAINL, ECCX AND ECCY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Preferred Stock Trader all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.