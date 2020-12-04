Since I wrote my bullish piece on Sturm Ruger & Co. (RGR) a few years ago, the shares have returned just over 21% against a gain of just under 35% for the S&P 500. Much has happened since then, obviously, so I thought I’d check in on the name again to see if the position should be added to or trimmed. As my regular readers know, I’ll try to make this determination by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. It’s great if the dividend is secure, and the business is generating consistent earnings, but if the stock is too expensive, buying it will lead almost inevitably to losses. As I frequently do, I’ll also recommend a short put trade that I think represents a “win-win” for investors.

I imagine that you’re a busy group, dear readers, and so I want to save you as much time as I can. I’m not a particularly cruel person, so I see no need to expose you to paragraph after paragraph of my ramblings before I come finally to the point. I’ll state it up front here in case you missed the title of this article, and in case you sailed past the bullet points above to land here. I think this remains a wonderful business, and I am comfortable adding to my position here.

I think this because the firm remains very profitable, and the shares sport the same cheap valuation now as they did when I last looked in on the name. Further, the fact that this management team declared such a large special dividend this past August is a sign that they’re confident about the future. Finally, as a way to minimize risk further, I am recommending selling some of the puts I describe below. Before writing about why I think the way I do, though, I should point out what could cause the wheels to fall off the wagon.

Risk to my Thesis: Political Naivety

I’ll admit to being somewhat baffled by the political landscape in the United States. As someone who’s been blessed to live on two continents, and has travelled extensively on two others, I understand that the United States is a force for good in the world better than many Americans seem to. I think you need to be outside of a place to fully judge it. For instance, as empires go, the United States is the fairest and most peaceful in history. If you were to guess from my name that I am an Irish citizen, you’d be right. I don’t know how much history you’ve read, dear reader, but you may have heard that Ireland and the previous global empire that shall remain nameless has had, let’s call them “flair-ups” over the centuries.

Of course, Ireland wasn’t unique in being treated that way, and the "has been empire" was not unique among empires in the way that it treated smaller states. Then there's the United States. The idea that the United States would treat its immediate neighbours that shabbily is unheard of. Yet, it seems to me that vast and growing swaths of the American public consider your country to be a uniquely evil place.

From where I sit, there's significant overlap between the growing number of people who cling to this perspective and those who have very strong views about firearms and the rights of law-abiding citizens to purchase them. It seems that the calls for stricter controls have been growing louder for a while, and may grow louder still under a Biden administration. That said, the power to radically overhaul the Constitution (thankfully) doesn't rest with a president.

The president-elect has "prioritized repealing the 'Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act'," and if that happened, that would obviously be troublesome for manufacturers like Ruger. That said, there's often a wide gap between a politician "prioritizing" something, and that thing getting done. All of this leads me to conclude that there's some political risk here, but I'd be willing to accept it if the shares are sufficiently cheap to compensate me for taking on that risk.

Financial Update

Although the financial history here has been somewhat volatile, I’m impressed by the fact that the company has remained consistently profitable for years. Looking at more recent history, the first nine months of 2020 have suggested that this has many of the characteristics of a growth company. In particular, for the first nine months of 2020, both revenue and net income were up by ~31%, and 144% (!) from the same period a year ago. This resulted in similarly massive upticks in both earnings per share and free cash flow per share. I also like the capital structure a great deal here, given the absence of debt.

Finally, I think the special dividend declared this past August adds to my level of optimism about this company, based on commentary in the latest 10-Q. Specifically, on page 29, the company stated that “the payment of future cash dividends depends on many factors, including internal estimates of future performance, then-current cash and short term investments, and the Company’s need for funds.” The fact that this firm, with its history of throwing its nickels around like manhole covers, was comfortable with this size of dividend is a sign that management is confident about the future. Beyond that, I would say that I’m quite comfortable with the financial picture here, and would be comfortable adding to my position at the right price.

Source: Company filings, Free cash flow data courtesy of Morningstar

The Stock

I’ve written it before, and I’ll likely write it again. A great company like this one can be a terrible investment if the investor overpays for it. For that reason, we need to look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. Ideally, I want the stock to have a compelling valuation, and when I say “compelling,” I mean “cheap.” I think cheap stocks in particular are great because they offer the investor both lower risk and higher return potential. They are lower risk because it’s unlikely that yet another bit of bad news will move the stock lower.

Incidentally, I’ve applied the “keep expectations low” philosophy to other parts of my life with predictable results. Cheap stocks present the possibility of high rewards because of something I’ve dubbed the “prodigal son phenomenon.” When a company that’s disappointed for years suddenly shows some life, the stock can pop in price.

This is why I like cheap stocks, and I measure whether they’re cheap or not in a host of ways ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like earnings or free cash flow and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading for a lower multiple than both the overall market and its own history. In my previous article, I was impressed by the fact that the shares were bid at a price to free cash flow of ~10.5.

I noted that the last time the shares traded hands at that level, they went on to do very well. While history may not repeat, it certainly rhymes. With that as a precursor, the following is a chart of the current valuation. In spite of the double-digit uptick in stock price, the valuation is nearly identical to what it was when I last looked in on this name.

Data by YCharts

In addition, I also want to try to understand what the market assumes about a given company's long term prospects. In order to do that, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can use a fairly standard finance formula, along with the magic of high school algebra, to work out what the market must be assuming about the future.

We do this by isolating the “g” (growth) variable in the formula, and thus work out what the crowd must be assuming about the future. Holding all else constant, this model suggests that the market is currently assuming a long-term (i.e., perpetual) growth rate of ~4 for Sturm Ruger. I consider this to be a fairly reasonable forecast, actually. Based on the above, I would recommend adding to the position in the company.

Options as Alternative

My regular readers know that I’m a fan of short put options because they represent what I would consider to be a “win-win” trade. If the shares remain above the strike price, the investor simply pockets the premium, which is never a hardship. If the shares drop in price, the investor is obliged to buy, but they do so at a price that they already determined was a compelling long-term entry point.

Allow me to climb up on a soapbox for a moment, dear reader. We’re told that in order to succeed at investing, we need to “buy low.” This platitude is like most others in that it’s not very helpful. When shares are “low,” they are so for very compelling reasons. In that circumstance, it’s hard to pull the trigger and actually buy when the crowd along with your own instincts tell you not to. This is one of the reasons I like short put options.

They impose on the investor a sort of Ulysses Pact. In other words, when the investor is in an emotionally “cold” state, they can say to themselves “alright, I’m willing to buy this stock and hold it for years no matter what if I can buy at price X.” If the market drops to “price X”, the investor will be obliged to do what is in their long-term interest. I can state from firsthand experience that it’s uncomfortable, but it’s very profitable. Buying at “price X” is also something the investor would likely never have done by themselves. Stepping down from the soapbox now…

At the moment, my favourite Ruger short puts are the April 2021 puts with a strike of $50 which are currently bid-asked at $2.20-$2.50. If the investor simply takes the bid on these and is subsequently exercised, they’ll be buying this great company at a net price of ~$47.80, or 21.5% below the current market price. That price corresponds to a dividend yield of just over 3%, and a price to free cash of just over 8 times. Of course, if the shares remain above $50, the investor simply keeps the premium. Again, this is why I call this a “win-win” trade.

Hopefully, you’re all excited about the prospects of a “win-win” option, dear readers, because it’s time to splash cold water all over the positive mood. The nature of the world is such that we must choose between a host of imperfect trade-offs, as there's no "risk-free" option. Short puts are no different in this way. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own at prices you’d be happy to pay.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency toward tedious repetition, and I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy Sturm Ruger today at a price of ~$61.00. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them, under the “worst” possible circumstance, to buy at a price about 21.5% below the current price. To repeat what I wrote earlier, buying the same asset at a near ¼ discount is the definition of lower risk in my estimation.

Conclusion

I think it’s reasonable to add to the position at current levels, and I think it’s reasonable to sell puts that present the possibility of buying the shares at unprecedentedly cheap levels. I think management treats shareholders very well, and I think the business is in great shape. My only concern is political risk, but I have to assume that investors would be given a fair bit of lead time before the rights of law-abiding Americans were curtailed. Regardless, I think investors are compensated for taking on that and any other risks with the cheap stock price. As I've said repeatedly, and no doubt tiresomely, price and value can remain untethered for some time, but sooner or later they'll meet. I think investors would be wise to buy now before price rises to match value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RGR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be adding to the share count, and will be selling a few of the puts described in this article for added spice.