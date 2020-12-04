Maybe time to take some profit off and wait for a retracement.

Metalla Royalty produced 252 GEOs during the third quarter of 2020 (gold sold was 253K GEOs), up from 118 GEOs during 3Q'19.

The quarterly revenue came in at US$0.342 million, with a net loss of US$1.44 million.

Image: Metalla Royalty Presentation

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver, British Columbia, Canadian Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) released its third-quarter earnings results on October 9, 2020.

Revenue of US$0.342 million was in line with expectations, but I found the gold equivalent production of 252 GEOs quite low even if it was well above the 118 GEOS produced the same quarter a year ago.

The streamer is a very active one, as we can see by the highlights of the quarter. The company increased the number of royalties and streams held to 50 precious metal assets this quarter alone. The company said in the press release that it:

Acquired a net 1.0% Gross Value Royalty interest on the operating Wharf mine in South Dakota for a total consideration of US$1.0 million in cash and 899,201 common shares. Wharf is operated by Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE Acquired an existing 2.5% Net Smelter Return (“NSR”) royalty on the northern and southern portions of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL Announced that it had entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Morgan Stanley Capital Group Inc. to acquire an existing 27.5% price participation royalty interest on Karora Resources, Inc.’s operating Higginsville Gold Operations for up to US$6.5 million in common shares of Metalla based on the 15-day VWAP on the NYSE.

Note: The company completed a reverse split 1:4, effective December 17, 2019, and the listing of its common shares on the NYSE effective January 8, 2020.

Metalla Royalty is significantly outperforming two immediate comparable streamers since January: Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND).

Data by YCharts

The investment thesis is quite simple. It looks like the stock is a potential, long-term investment opportunity. However, I find the stock price relatively high, and I do not recommend buying right now.

On the contrary, I believe the stock is shifting to overbought, and it is time to take some profit off the table and wait for another retracement.

Financial Snapshot 3Q'20 - The Raw Numbers

Note: The numbers have been converted to $US based on a ratio of ~0.755. The numbers indicated in the company release are in Canadian dollars.

Metalla Royalty 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million - - - 0.12 1.62 0.95 0.04 0.342 Net Income in $ Million - - - -0.35 -0.80 -1.57 -1.01 -1.44 EBITDA $ Million - - - -1.06 0.02 -0.76 -1.36 -0.87 EPS diluted in $/share - - - -0.01 -0.03 -0.05 -0.03 -0.04 Operating Cash flow in $ Million - - - -0.57 0.18 -0.25 -0.51 -1.32 Capital Expenditure in $ Million - - - 0.41 0.10 0.78 2.22 1.18 Free Cash Flow in $ Million - - - -0.98 0.08 -1.02 -2.73 -2.41 Total Cash $ Million - - - 5.43 5.55 5.51 3.36 6.41 Total Long term Debt in $ Million - - - 3.19 3.29 3.36 3.29 3.37 Dividend in $US 0.003 0.003 0.003 0.003 0.003 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million - - - 33.32 33.70 34.03 34.50 36.21 Producing assets 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Gold in GEOs - - - 118 - - - 252 Gold equivalent price realized - - - 1,391 - - - 1,764 Silver equivalent production in Ag Oz 57,814 76,775 431,844 9,464 103,285 59,143 178,624 20,034 Silver price realized 15.06 15.23 15.33 17.34 17.43 17.40 17.24 22.19 Cash costs per SEO 5.90 6.23 6.27 3.95 7.21 6.39 6.58 0.54 Cash costs per GEO - - - 316.49 - - - 42.81

Data Source: Company release

Gold Production And Balance Sheet Details

1 - Revenues were US$ 0.342 million in 3Q'20

The quarterly revenue came in at US$0.342 million, with a net income loss of US$1.44 million. It was US$0.22 million higher than the same quarter a year ago.

Metalla generated an operating cash margin of US$1,721 per GEOs compared to US$1,075 on August 31, 2019. Revenue derived from the Wharf Gross Value Royalty, Joaquin NSR, New Luika Gold Mine stream, and other royalty interests.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of US$2.41 million in 3Q'20. Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

The company is not generating free cash flow. Metalla is in the expansion phase, and it is normal to experience negative free cash flow in this situation when spending is high.

The TTM free cash flow is a loss of $6.08 million with a quarterly loss of $2.41 million.

Despite this negative free cash flow regularly occurring, the company pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.004 or about 0.31% yield.

3 - Silver equivalent production details. Total production was 252 GEOs in 3Q'20 or estimated at 20,034 Ag Oz (Based on a ratio gold/silver ratio of 79.5:1)

Metalla Royalty produced 252 GEOs during the third quarter of 2020 (gold sold was 253K GEOs) from 118 GEOs during 3Q'19.

However, this quarter the company indicated production in GEOs instead of Silver Equivalent Oz, or SEO.

I took the liberty to convert the GEOs in 3Q'20 and 3Q'19 to SEOs using the ratios 79.5 and 80.2, respectively. I did it to show the readers a chart comparison above.

Below is the price of silver realized.

4 - Cash and Debt situation

Metalla is net debt free which is an excellent financial element.

Cash on hand is US$6.41 million, and long term debt was C$4,453,913 (US$3.37 million) according to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements Of Financial Position.

However, during the quarter, Metalla Royalty completed an amendment of the convertible loan facility with Beedie Capital on July 29, 2020.

Metalla converted C$ 6.0 million of the C$7.0 million initial advance at C$5.56 per share for a total of 1,079,136 shares.

The company drew down the remaining C$5.0 million from the original loan facility with a revised conversion price of C$9.90. Beedie will make an additional C$20.0 million available to the company to fund future acquisitions.

Following the conversion and the further drawdown, the company has a total of C$6.0 million outstanding and C$20.0 million available under the amended loan facility.

In September 2020, the company announced an at-the-market equity program or ATM of C$20 million until June 1, 2022.

From September 4, 2020, to October 8, 2020, the company had used 3,000 shares under the ATM program at an average price of C$11.27 per share for aggregate net proceeds of C$32,974.

The ATM program is a negative in my opinion and generally put pressure on the stock. However, it is also a good and cheap way to finance growth for the company.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

MTA has done very well since the early end of July and early August after announcing the new amended credit facility with Beedie Capital for C$20 million (explained above).

MTA jumped above 60% in a few days to create a new high to the shareholders' delight, establishing a new resistance. The resistance is quite strong at $9.90-10.15.

MTA forms an ascending triangle pattern with strong resistance at $9.90-10.15 and support at $8.50-8.70. The trading strategy is playing with the range above. Selling about 30% or more of your long-term position around $10 and wait for a retracement to $8.70. However, if the gold price cannot keep its recent positive momentum alive and drop below 1,750, MTA could break down to its 200MA below $7.00.

Watch gold and silver like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.