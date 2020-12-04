Capital Power (OTCPK:CPXWF)[TSX:CPX] is an electric power generation company based in Alberta. The company is a generator only, they don't own distribution or transmission assets, which is a result of how they came about. The company was formerly owned by the City of Edmonton, where it is based. When the city sold of the generation assets they owned, they kept the distribution arm (called Epcor) which delivers electricity within the city. The generation arm is quite large, but it is largely a coal powered generator. The company has been making moves toward renewables lately, but the government mandated retirement of all coal power in Alberta by 2030 is a significant risk for the firm.

This article will focus largely on their preferred shares. They have a number of issues outstanding, which I have enumerated in a table below. Detailed information on each series of shares can be found on the company's site here. Their preferred shares are all rate resets, which means that the dividends will vary based on a benchmark interest rate, in this case the 5-year Government of Canada bond rate at the time of reset.

Distribution Ticker Current Yield Reset Spread (basis points) Minimum Yield on Par Reset Benchmark Price Yield After Reset Yield After Reset if Rates Rise 1% Reset Date US Ticker 0.765 CPX.PR.A 6.74% 217 Government of Canada 5-year $11.35 5.77% 7.97% Dec 31, 2020 1.36325 CPX.PR.C 7.79% 323 Government of Canada 5-year $17.49 5.26% 6.69% Dec 31, 2023 OTCPK:CPRHF 1.3095 CPX.PR.E 7.79% 315 Government of Canada 5-year $16.80 5.36% 6.85% Jun 30, 2023 OTCPK:CPWPF 1.5 CPX.PR.G 5.92% 526 6 Government of Canada 5-year $25.34 5.92% 6.62% Dec 31, 2021 1.4375 CPX.PR.I 5.74% 412 5.75 Government of Canada 5-year $25.05 5.74% 5.74% Sep 30, 2022 1.4375 CPX.PR.K 5.68% 415 5.75 Government of Canada 5-year $25.30 5.68% 5.68% Jun 30, 2024

Capital Power Preferred Options

If you've decided to buy Capital Power preferred shares, the next choice is which series makes sense. They have six outstanding, all with slightly different terms. The three bottom issues on the table have the highest prices, because they have minimum yield guarantees. So while they pay a spread over the Government of Canada five year rate, the rate is guaranteed to not go lower than either 6% or 5.75% depending on the issue. These issues trade right around their call price, and I think it is reasonably likely they will all be called on their next call dates. That said, if interest rates rise (which is possible but doesn't seem likely in the near term) the issues with the interest rate floor will be especially disadvantaged. You can see that by looking in the column showing what the yield after a reset would be on the current price if interest rates were 1% higher than they are currently. CPX.PR.I and CPX.PR.K would gain no additional payments from rates moving 1% higher, because their minimum is already in effect.

In the near term, the three issues at the top of the table are also better options - they have the highest current yields, so they will deliver the best income in the short term. In the long term, it is the yield after reset that is the most important factor. The Capital Power issues all have a relatively tight spread of post-reset yield, so other factors can reasonably be considered as well.

If rates rise, CPX.PR.A is the best option - with a 5.77% yield after reset it is the second highest post-reset yield in the table, and it is only slightly behind CPX.PR.G on that metric. Given CPX.PR.G is likely to be called and CPX.PR.A has much higher upside if interest rates rise, I think it is the better choice.

If you believe interest rates in Canada will drop meaningfully negative, then the issues with the floor will be better, because the floor protects from further drops. Given the levels of interest rates at present, a meaningful drop would require negative rates.

I'm taking a bit of a middle-ground option here, and have a position in CPX.PR.C. While it is the lowest yield after reset, it has the highest current yield, and doesn't reset until the end of 2023. That improved current income can be reinvested, and I like the 2023 call date. It seems likely the economy will be in a post-COVID phase by then, so interest rates may be moving up. Hard to predict of course, and I like to keep reset dates balanced across my portfolio of Canadian preferred shares so I'm not overly exposed to interest rates at any one date. It's kind of like the traditional GIC ladder, but with preferred shares.

However, to decide whether to buy these at all requires an evaluation of the operations and financial structure of the firm.

Coal in Alberta

The Government of Alberta announced in 2015 that all coal power would end in the province in 2030. Capital Power is receiving $52.4 MM per year until 2030 to compensate them for this change. The company includes these figures in their calculated EBITDA for debt coverage purposes, which is reasonable as they are a recurring guaranteed payment. That said, there is also a defined end date, so investors shouldn't value them as a perpetuity, which is effectively what is done by including them in a multiple. The company is investing in renewables as a way to replace their coal revenue, and are converting their coal plants to dual fuel, so they can use natural gas as well.

By comparison, their competitor TransAlta (TAC)[TSX:TA] is investing in repowering their coal fleet to combined cycle. This is more expensive and time consuming than Capital Power's strategy of converting their coal plants to dual fuel status, but it will dramatically lower the operating cost of TransAlta's plant. It also will increase their capacity, as the waste heat is also converted to electricity. As an example, TransAlta's Sundance 5 unit is currently mothballed, and previously had a capacity of 406 MW that is offline. However, TransAlta is converting it to a combined cycle plant with an estimated capacity of 730 MW. So not only will they have a lower breakeven, they will be bringing on more power than they took off the market. That can reasonably be expected to shift the supply curve and lower the average power price in Alberta. That may not be a good investment for TransAlta, but whether they earn an acceptable return on that capital doesn't matter from a Capital Power point of view. Once the plant is built, it will compete in the Alberta power market based on its operating cost, and that is likely to reduce pricing.

One potential offset is that the big commercial generators are getting their final coal plants back from the power pool at the end of 2020. This is a legacy of deregulation in the province, where the power pool (essentially consumers) guaranteed a return on previously built regulated assets, and then sold the power they generated into the market via power purchase agreements. Those agreements will all be finished, and the power companies will probably be more aggressive in bidding their output into the auction based mechanism that is used for pricing power in Alberta.

I think one of the biggest factors that will impact the success or failure of Capital Power going forward will be the price of power in Alberta. That will be, at least in part, determined by the price of oil, which is the biggest driver of the economy in that province. That affects both industrial and consumer demand. Lower oil prices have put off some competition, as Suncor (SU) has delayed the construction of a large cogeneration plant at one of their oil sands projects.

Renewal Risks

Capital Power has a number of renewal risks in the upcoming years on various parts of their portfolio. The 860 MW at Genesee 1 and 2 expires at the end of this year, and the company will need to sell that power into the grid thereafter. The 275 MW Island Generation plant has its contract with BC Hydro expiring in 2022, and there have been public complaints about the cost of the contract given how little the plant operates. Given that BC Hydro has had recent renewals with independent power companies declined by its regulator, I'd expect this to be renewed at a lower price or not at all. They also have 134 MW of older generation (1987 build) plants in North Carolina with contracts expiring next year. It seems likely that these will either reach the end of their life or become only marginally profitable going forward. Those combined expiries are 19% of their generation, and can reasonably be expected to become less profitable in the next two years.

The offset here is that they have been aggressively deploying capital into renewables. These projects (especially the wind ones) are likely to have meaningful recontracting value after the initial terms (usually 20 years). That is a material improvement from their fossil fuel plants, and it will effectively make their depreciation less economic over time. While their current depreciation is very much a real economic charge (their earnings associated with the coal plants will end and need to be replaced) the depreciation associated with their wind turbines is less so. Turbines last a very long time, and at the end of their mechanical life it is likely the towers can be re-powered with new turbines at a lower cost than a new full replacement.

Financing Considerations

Liquidity isn't much of a concern here, as the firm has their debt profile well termed out. That said, they do appear to have at least some concern about the dividend. While they have forecast significant dividend growth in advance, they have also just re-started a dividend reinvestment plan that offers a 3% discount on purchasing new shares using the dividend. A number of brokers will automatically sign up and then liquidate the shares for their clients, so their dividend has effectively become a stock dividend for a significant portion of the money. That isn't likely a good sign for the common shareholders, as the dilution has the potential to be significant. It is good for the preferred shares, as it keeps more cash inside the entity and increases the buffer of common equity that is behind the preferred shares.

The company has debt to EBITDA of slightly over 4X (See most recent investor presentation). That is comparable to Canadian Utilities, which I recently wrote up here. However, Canadian Utilities has distribution and transmission assets as opposed to generation assets, and those types of assets have a longer natural lifespan. Those assets are also regulated utilities - they receive a set return based on their capital employed, whereas Capital Power has a significant amount of power price risk.

That said, the company is still investment grade, with ratings of BBB- at S&P, while DBRS has them as BBB(low) and PFD-3 (low). Getting downgraded to junk would be a significant negative for the prefs and would probably cause them to decline in price. I suspect the DRIP is a back-door way of raising equity to remain investment grade, and I suspect they would do a common offering to remain investment grade if necessary. That would also be credit positive for the prefs.

Conclusion

I think the Capital Power is on the risky side for the preferred shares to be considered as an investment at present. I have a small position in CPX.PR.C, and I think they are all worth tracking. If the Alberta power market stabilizes reasonably in the next year, they would be worth revisiting for a larger allocation at that time. Given the dynamic in the Canadian preferred market with most participants focused on current yield and credit rating, I think it is reasonably likely that the preferred shares wouldn't move up on better market fundamentals for Alberta power until the rating agencies take action.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPX.PR.C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.