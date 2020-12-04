The Grinch Could Derail The Santa Claus Rally This Year

Historically, owning stocks in December has been a smart bet because of year-end bonuses, retirement contributions, and portfolio rebalancing. This is particularly true between Christmas Day and New Year's Eve, a period so strong investors now grown to expect a "Santa Claus rally" every year. So far, the market is rallying in line with seasonal strength, but warning signals are flashing, suggesting investors ought to prepare for a pullback even if it's uncertain.

Don't get me wrong. We're big fans of seasonality. In fact, seasonality is one of seven inputs in our stock and sector ranking. Nevertheless, seasonal tendencies aren't guarantees and investors have lost money in December in the past. For instance, the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) has posted negative returns in December seven times since 2000, including its jaw-dropping 9.3% decline in 2018.

In short, there's no magic formula that works every time and sentiment indicators are flashing warning signs. The put/call ratio is near lows and only 22.7% of respondents in the American Association of Individual Investors sentiment survey are bearish, the lowest level of pessimism in 11 months.

Similarly, our internal overbought indicator is at unprecedented levels. Weekly, we calculate the percentage of stocks in our 1,500 stock universe trading over 5% above its 200-day moving average, and this week, we eclipsed 70% for the first time since we began compiling this data in 2013.

Of course, indicators like these can remain elevated for extended periods, and as I outlined in this conversation with StockCharts in October, stocks trade at higher than average levels relative to their 200 DMA for a while following significant downturns, such as we experienced in March. For instance, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF spent over six months trading double-digit percentages above its 200 DMA following the Great Recession.

Nevertheless, the convergence of overheating sentiment indicators should make investors wary. It's increasingly likely a 10% correction is looming albeit "when" is debatable given the seasonal strength. Since many individual stocks will drop much more than the index, the next time it sells off, this could be a good time to revisit your portfolio, limit leverage, and prune stocks where catalysts have passed or busted. It may also pay off to make sure your portfolio is tilted toward the best sectors and individual stocks. Planning now while the "going is good" is far easier than trying to create a plan once stocks are dropping, and prudence may help you avoid a visit from the Grinch this holiday season.

Best sectors to buy

Weekly, we rank major sectors to spot baskets with tailwinds or headwinds and to identify emerging sector trends. Once we rank each sector, we share with our members the best scoring stocks within them.

We discuss our scoring methodology more here, but to paraphrase, our system incorporates seven factors that impact future stock prices:

Forward earnings growth expectations

Historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates

Insider buying

Short-term and long-term institutional money flow

Forward valuation relative to historical valuation

Contra-trend short interest analysis

Quarterly seasonality over the past decade

This week, the best large-cap sectors are industrials, financials, and consumer goods. Financials overtake industrials for best sector in mid-cap, followed by consumer goods, while industrials remain in the top spot in small-cap ahead of financials, consumer goods, and services. The rankings suggest investors should be modeling for improving year-over-year economic activity in 2021 despite headwinds caused by the COVID-19 health crisis.

After taking a back seat since fall, technology is re-exerting itself, climbing to slightly above average in our mid-cap and small-cap universes. This may suggest a broadening of strong industries in the sector beyond semiconductors, which have been top scoring since September.

Alternatively, utilities, energy, REITs, and healthcare are generally ranked below average, indicating its best to remain industry- and stock-specific in those groups until they climb.

The top-rated stocks to buy

Our universe includes over 1,500 institutional-quality stocks, and weekly, we score each of those stocks to find new ideas for members. Since stocks follow earnings over time, insiders buy for one reason, money flow reflects institutional sentiment, and seasonal patterns can rhyme, our highest-scoring stocks are a great starting point for new ideas for your watch list.

This week, our best and worst stocks reports highlighted over 150 stocks for members, including these top stocks representing the 10 highest scoring in each basket (some baskets have fewer than 10 high-scoring ideas). Since these high-scoring stocks cut across industries and styles, I'm sure a few names will resonate with you. For convenience, I've highlighted those stocks making the biggest jump in score this week.

Best Scoring 12/3/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BASIC MATERIALS W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 110 95.00 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) BASIC MATERIALS STEEL 110 110.00 Dow Inc. (DOW) BASIC MATERIALS CHEMICALS 105 105.00 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) BASIC MATERIALS OTHER INDUSTRIAL METALS & MINING 105 102.50 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) BASIC MATERIALS BUILDING MATERIALS 105 95.00 Corteva Inc. (CTVA) BASIC MATERIALS AGRICULTURAL INPUTS 105 105.00 FMC Corporation (FMC) BASIC MATERIALS AGRICULTURAL INPUTS 100 92.50 PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 100 100.00 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 100 97.50 Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) BASIC MATERIALS STEEL 100 98.75 CONSUMER GOODS The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 110 106.25 Tenneco Inc. (TEN) CONSUMER GOODS AUTO PARTS 110 105.00 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) CONSUMER GOODS FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES 105 103.75 Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 105 108.75 Cars.com Inc. (CARS) CONSUMER GOODS AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS 105 103.75 Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) CONSUMER GOODS LEISURE 105 98.75 General Motors Company (GM) CONSUMER GOODS AUTO MANUFACTURERS 105 105.00 PVH Corp. (PVH) CONSUMER GOODS APPAREL MANUFACTURING 105 105.00 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) CONSUMER GOODS FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES 100 98.75 Sysco Corporation (SYY) CONSUMER GOODS FOOD DISTRIBUTION 100 98.75 ENERGY MPLX LP (MPLX) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 105 97.50 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) ENERGY OIL & GAS DRILLING 105 90.00 Halliburton Company (HAL) ENERGY OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES 105 90.00 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 100 87.50 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) ENERGY OIL & GAS DRILLING 100 83.75 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) ENERGY OIL & GAS E&P 100 76.25 Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) ENERGY OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES 95 73.75 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) ENERGY OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES 95 70.00 Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 90 77.50 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 90 76.25 FINANCIALS Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-LIFE 110 102.50 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 110 101.25 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 110 105.00 The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) FINANCIALS BANKS-DIVERSIFIED 105 98.75 Bank of Montreal (BMO) FINANCIALS BANKS-DIVERSIFIED 105 105.00 Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 105 101.25 Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-PROPERTY & CASUALTY 105 98.75 Radian Group Inc. (RDN) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-SPECIALTY 105 103.75 Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) FINANCIALS CAPITAL MARKETS 105 91.25 GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) FINANCIALS CAPITAL MARKETS 105 90.00 HEALTHCARE Alkermes plc (ALKS) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 105 86.25 Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 105 105.00 DaVita Inc. (DVA) HEALTHCARE SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES 105 102.50 Five Prime Therapeutics, (FPRX) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 105 97.50 Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 105 105.00 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 100 93.75 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 100 92.50 Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DISTRIBUTION 100 98.75 CVS Health Corporation (CVS) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 100 92.50 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 100 98.75 INDUSTRIALS Axon Enterprises (AAXN) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 110 108.75 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) INDUSTRIALS CONGLOMERATES 105 97.50 Matthews International Corporation (MATW) INDUSTRIALS CONGLOMERATES 105 97.50 Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) INDUSTRIALS STAFFING & EMPLOYMENT SERVICES 105 100.00 Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) INDUSTRIALS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION 105 103.75 AAR Corp. (AIR) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 105 96.25 Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) INDUSTRIALS FARM & CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY 105 97.50 AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 105 105.00 Avis Budget Group (CAR) INDUSTRIALS RENTAL & LEASING SERVICES 105 105.00 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) INDUSTRIALS STAFFING & EMPLOYMENT SERVICES 105 102.50 REITS The Macerich Company (MAC) REITS REIT-RETAIL 110 95.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) REITS REIT-MORTGAGE 105 86.25 RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) REITS REIT-HOTEL & MOTEL 105 90.00 Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) REITS REIT-RETAIL 100 86.25 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) REITS REIT-OFFICE 95 83.75 PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) REITS REIT-SPECIALTY 95 93.75 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) REITS REAL ESTATE SERVICES 95 92.50 RPT Realty (RPT) REITS REIT-RETAIL 95 80.00 Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) REITS REIT-RETAIL 90 77.50 Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) REITS REIT-OFFICE 90 71.25 SERVICES Deluxe Corporation (DLX) SERVICES ADVERTISING AGENCIES 115 91.25 Genuine Parts Company (GPC) SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL 110 108.75 Qurate Retail, inc. (QRTEA) SERVICES INTERNET RETAIL 110 93.75 H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) SERVICES PERSONAL SERVICES 105 102.50 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) SERVICES AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS 105 103.75 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL 105 101.25 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) SERVICES APPAREL RETAIL 105 105.00 Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT 105 97.50 DISH Network Corporation (DISH) SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT 105 88.75 Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 105 105.00 TECHNOLOGY Cree, Inc. (CREE) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS 115 113.75 CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) TECHNOLOGY COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT 110 102.50 HP Inc. (HPQ) TECHNOLOGY COMPUTER HARDWARE 105 105.00 Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS 105 103.75 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS 105 103.75 Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS 105 105.00 Fortive Corp (FTV) TECHNOLOGY SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS 105 105.00 j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 105 105.00 NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) TECHNOLOGY COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT 105 97.50 RealPage, Inc. (RP) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 105 86.25 UTILITIES Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC 105 102.50 Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED WATER 105 85.00 The Southern Company (SO) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC 95 97.50 Entergy Corporation (ETR) UTILITIES UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED 90 87.50 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED GAS 90 88.75 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC 90 92.50 Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) UTILITIES UTILITIES-RENEWABLE 90 88.75

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMP, PVH, PFE, KLIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.