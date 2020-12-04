The Grinch Could Derail The Santa Claus Rally This Year
Strong cross-currents increase risk of a correction.
The best sectors are industrials, financials, and consumer goods.
The top stocks to buy in every sector.
Historically, owning stocks in December has been a smart bet because of year-end bonuses, retirement contributions, and portfolio rebalancing. This is particularly true between Christmas Day and New Year's Eve, a period so strong investors now grown to expect a "Santa Claus rally" every year. So far, the market is rallying in line with seasonal strength, but warning signals are flashing, suggesting investors ought to prepare for a pullback even if it's uncertain.
Don't get me wrong. We're big fans of seasonality. In fact, seasonality is one of seven inputs in our stock and sector ranking. Nevertheless, seasonal tendencies aren't guarantees and investors have lost money in December in the past. For instance, the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) has posted negative returns in December seven times since 2000, including its jaw-dropping 9.3% decline in 2018.
In short, there's no magic formula that works every time and sentiment indicators are flashing warning signs. The put/call ratio is near lows and only 22.7% of respondents in the American Association of Individual Investors sentiment survey are bearish, the lowest level of pessimism in 11 months.
Similarly, our internal overbought indicator is at unprecedented levels. Weekly, we calculate the percentage of stocks in our 1,500 stock universe trading over 5% above its 200-day moving average, and this week, we eclipsed 70% for the first time since we began compiling this data in 2013.
Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.
Of course, indicators like these can remain elevated for extended periods, and as I outlined in this conversation with StockCharts in October, stocks trade at higher than average levels relative to their 200 DMA for a while following significant downturns, such as we experienced in March. For instance, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF spent over six months trading double-digit percentages above its 200 DMA following the Great Recession.
Nevertheless, the convergence of overheating sentiment indicators should make investors wary. It's increasingly likely a 10% correction is looming albeit "when" is debatable given the seasonal strength. Since many individual stocks will drop much more than the index, the next time it sells off, this could be a good time to revisit your portfolio, limit leverage, and prune stocks where catalysts have passed or busted. It may also pay off to make sure your portfolio is tilted toward the best sectors and individual stocks. Planning now while the "going is good" is far easier than trying to create a plan once stocks are dropping, and prudence may help you avoid a visit from the Grinch this holiday season.
Best sectors to buy
Weekly, we rank major sectors to spot baskets with tailwinds or headwinds and to identify emerging sector trends. Once we rank each sector, we share with our members the best scoring stocks within them.
We discuss our scoring methodology more here, but to paraphrase, our system incorporates seven factors that impact future stock prices:
- Forward earnings growth expectations
- Historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates
- Insider buying
- Short-term and long-term institutional money flow
- Forward valuation relative to historical valuation
- Contra-trend short interest analysis
- Quarterly seasonality over the past decade
This week, the best large-cap sectors are industrials, financials, and consumer goods. Financials overtake industrials for best sector in mid-cap, followed by consumer goods, while industrials remain in the top spot in small-cap ahead of financials, consumer goods, and services. The rankings suggest investors should be modeling for improving year-over-year economic activity in 2021 despite headwinds caused by the COVID-19 health crisis.
After taking a back seat since fall, technology is re-exerting itself, climbing to slightly above average in our mid-cap and small-cap universes. This may suggest a broadening of strong industries in the sector beyond semiconductors, which have been top scoring since September.
Alternatively, utilities, energy, REITs, and healthcare are generally ranked below average, indicating its best to remain industry- and stock-specific in those groups until they climb.
Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.
The top-rated stocks to buy
Our universe includes over 1,500 institutional-quality stocks, and weekly, we score each of those stocks to find new ideas for members. Since stocks follow earnings over time, insiders buy for one reason, money flow reflects institutional sentiment, and seasonal patterns can rhyme, our highest-scoring stocks are a great starting point for new ideas for your watch list.
This week, our best and worst stocks reports highlighted over 150 stocks for members, including these top stocks representing the 10 highest scoring in each basket (some baskets have fewer than 10 high-scoring ideas). Since these high-scoring stocks cut across industries and styles, I'm sure a few names will resonate with you. For convenience, I've highlighted those stocks making the biggest jump in score this week.
|Best Scoring
|12/3/2020
|4 Week MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|INDUSTRY
|SCORE
|SCORE
|BASIC MATERIALS
|W. R. Grace & Co.
|(GRA)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|110
|95.00
|Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
|(CLF)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|STEEL
|110
|110.00
|Dow Inc.
|(DOW)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|CHEMICALS
|105
|105.00
|Compass Minerals International, Inc.
|(CMP)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|OTHER INDUSTRIAL METALS & MINING
|105
|102.50
|MDU Resources Group, Inc.
|(MDU)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|BUILDING MATERIALS
|105
|95.00
|Corteva Inc.
|(CTVA)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|AGRICULTURAL INPUTS
|105
|105.00
|FMC Corporation
|(FMC)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|AGRICULTURAL INPUTS
|100
|92.50
|PPG Industries, Inc.
|(PPG)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|100
|100.00
|The Sherwin-Williams Company
|(SHW)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|100
|97.50
|Olympic Steel, Inc.
|(ZEUS)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|STEEL
|100
|98.75
|CONSUMER GOODS
|The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
|(HAIN)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|110
|106.25
|Tenneco Inc.
|(TEN)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|AUTO PARTS
|110
|105.00
|Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.
|(ETH)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES
|105
|103.75
|Newell Brands Inc.
|(NWL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|105
|108.75
|Cars.com Inc.
|(CARS)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS
|105
|103.75
|Cedar Fair, L.P.
|(FUN)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|LEISURE
|105
|98.75
|General Motors Company
|(GM)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|AUTO MANUFACTURERS
|105
|105.00
|PVH Corp.
|(PVH)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|APPAREL MANUFACTURING
|105
|105.00
|Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
|(LEG)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES
|100
|98.75
|Sysco Corporation
|(SYY)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FOOD DISTRIBUTION
|100
|98.75
|ENERGY
|MPLX LP
|(MPLX)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|105
|97.50
|Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.
|(PTEN)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS DRILLING
|105
|90.00
|Halliburton Company
|(HAL)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES
|105
|90.00
|Delek Logistics Partners, LP
|(DKL)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|100
|87.50
|Helmerich & Payne, Inc.
|(HP)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS DRILLING
|100
|83.75
|Diamondback Energy, Inc.
|(FANG)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS E&P
|100
|76.25
|Core Laboratories N.V.
|(CLB)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES
|95
|73.75
|Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.
|(HLX)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES
|95
|70.00
|Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
|(TGP)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|90
|77.50
|Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|(CQP)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|90
|76.25
|FINANCIALS
|Prudential Financial, Inc.
|(PRU)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-LIFE
|110
|102.50
|Columbia Banking System, Inc.
|(COLB)
|FINANCIALS
|BANKS-REGIONAL
|110
|101.25
|First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
|(FFIN)
|FINANCIALS
|BANKS-REGIONAL
|110
|105.00
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|(BNS)
|FINANCIALS
|BANKS-DIVERSIFIED
|105
|98.75
|Bank of Montreal
|(BMO)
|FINANCIALS
|BANKS-DIVERSIFIED
|105
|105.00
|Invesco Ltd.
|(IVZ)
|FINANCIALS
|ASSET MANAGEMENT
|105
|101.25
|Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|(CINF)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-PROPERTY & CASUALTY
|105
|98.75
|Radian Group Inc.
|(RDN)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-SPECIALTY
|105
|103.75
|Greenhill & Co., Inc.
|(GHL)
|FINANCIALS
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|105
|91.25
|GAMCO Investors, Inc.
|(GBL)
|FINANCIALS
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|105
|90.00
|HEALTHCARE
|Alkermes plc
|(ALKS)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|105
|86.25
|Cutera, Inc.
|(CUTR)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL DEVICES
|105
|105.00
|DaVita Inc.
|(DVA)
|HEALTHCARE
|SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES
|105
|102.50
|Five Prime Therapeutics,
|(FPRX)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|105
|97.50
|Triple-S Management Corporation
|(GTS)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTHCARE PLANS
|105
|105.00
|AbbVie Inc.
|(ABBV)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|100
|93.75
|Pfizer Inc.
|(PFE)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|100
|92.50
|Patterson Companies, Inc.
|(PDCO)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL DISTRIBUTION
|100
|98.75
|CVS Health Corporation
|(CVS)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTHCARE PLANS
|100
|92.50
|UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
|(UNH)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTHCARE PLANS
|100
|98.75
|INDUSTRIALS
|Axon Enterprises
|(AAXN)
|INDUSTRIALS
|AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|110
|108.75
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|(CODI)
|INDUSTRIALS
|CONGLOMERATES
|105
|97.50
|Matthews International Corporation
|(MATW)
|INDUSTRIALS
|CONGLOMERATES
|105
|97.50
|Paychex, Inc.
|(PAYX)
|INDUSTRIALS
|STAFFING & EMPLOYMENT SERVICES
|105
|100.00
|Granite Construction Incorporated
|(GVA)
|INDUSTRIALS
|ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION
|105
|103.75
|AAR Corp.
|(AIR)
|INDUSTRIALS
|AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|105
|96.25
|Astec Industries, Inc.
|(ASTE)
|INDUSTRIALS
|FARM & CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY
|105
|97.50
|AeroVironment, Inc.
|(AVAV)
|INDUSTRIALS
|AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|105
|105.00
|Avis Budget Group
|(CAR)
|INDUSTRIALS
|RENTAL & LEASING SERVICES
|105
|105.00
|Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.
|(CCRN)
|INDUSTRIALS
|STAFFING & EMPLOYMENT SERVICES
|105
|102.50
|REITS
|The Macerich Company
|(MAC)
|REITS
|REIT-RETAIL
|110
|95.00
|PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
|(PMT)
|REITS
|REIT-MORTGAGE
|105
|86.25
|RLJ Lodging Trust
|(RLJ)
|REITS
|REIT-HOTEL & MOTEL
|105
|90.00
|Taubman Centers, Inc.
|(TCO)
|REITS
|REIT-RETAIL
|100
|86.25
|SL Green Realty Corp.
|(SLG)
|REITS
|REIT-OFFICE
|95
|83.75
|PotlatchDeltic Corporation
|(PCH)
|REITS
|REIT-SPECIALTY
|95
|93.75
|Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
|(JLL)
|REITS
|REAL ESTATE SERVICES
|95
|92.50
|RPT Realty
|(RPT)
|REITS
|REIT-RETAIL
|95
|80.00
|Simon Property Group, Inc.
|(SPG)
|REITS
|REIT-RETAIL
|90
|77.50
|Vornado Realty Trust
|(VNO)
|REITS
|REIT-OFFICE
|90
|71.25
|SERVICES
|Deluxe Corporation
|(DLX)
|SERVICES
|ADVERTISING AGENCIES
|115
|91.25
|Genuine Parts Company
|(GPC)
|SERVICES
|SPECIALTY RETAIL
|110
|108.75
|Qurate Retail, inc.
|(QRTEA)
|SERVICES
|INTERNET RETAIL
|110
|93.75
|H&R Block, Inc.
|(HRB)
|SERVICES
|PERSONAL SERVICES
|105
|102.50
|Penske Automotive Group, Inc.
|(PAG)
|SERVICES
|AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS
|105
|103.75
|Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
|(WSM)
|SERVICES
|SPECIALTY RETAIL
|105
|101.25
|Shoe Carnival, Inc.
|(SCVL)
|SERVICES
|APPAREL RETAIL
|105
|105.00
|Discovery, Inc.
|(DISCA)
|SERVICES
|ENTERTAINMENT
|105
|97.50
|DISH Network Corporation
|(DISH)
|SERVICES
|ENTERTAINMENT
|105
|88.75
|Forrester Research, Inc.
|(FORR)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|105
|105.00
|TECHNOLOGY
|Cree, Inc.
|(CREE)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS
|115
|113.75
|CalAmp Corp.
|(CAMP)
|TECHNOLOGY
|COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT
|110
|102.50
|HP Inc.
|(HPQ)
|TECHNOLOGY
|COMPUTER HARDWARE
|105
|105.00
|Bel Fuse Inc.
|(BELFB)
|TECHNOLOGY
|ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS
|105
|103.75
|Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.
|(KLIC)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS
|105
|103.75
|Littelfuse, Inc.
|(LFUS)
|TECHNOLOGY
|ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS
|105
|105.00
|Fortive Corp
|(FTV)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS
|105
|105.00
|j2 Global, Inc.
|(JCOM)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|105
|105.00
|NETGEAR, Inc.
|(NTGR)
|TECHNOLOGY
|COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT
|105
|97.50
|RealPage, Inc.
|(RP)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|105
|86.25
|UTILITIES
|Duke Energy Corporation
|(DUK)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC
|105
|102.50
|Essential Utilities, Inc.
|(WTRG)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-REGULATED WATER
|105
|85.00
|The Southern Company
|(SO)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC
|95
|97.50
|Entergy Corporation
|(ETR)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED
|90
|87.50
|CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
|(CNP)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-REGULATED GAS
|90
|88.75
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|(NEE)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC
|90
|92.50
|Ormat Technologies, Inc.
|(ORA)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-RENEWABLE
|90
|88.75
Disclosure: I am/we are long CMP, PVH, PFE, KLIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.