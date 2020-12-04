Except there's near certain to be a refinancing at some point. It's just not going to be yet, it's not imminent.

Those that will survive - barring further disaster - include easyjet. So, a grand investment then we might think.

The vaccine is on the way, airlines that survive long enough are going to benefit handsomely.

As we might imagine

As can be imagined here the coming - or at least near - end of the coronavirus problems makes certain stocks rather busy. As times change then so does the information we have about certain situations and also their prospects. This is especially true of the short haul airlines in Europe who have all, obviously, been bleeding cash since the start. And who all, also obviously, will benefit from a lifting of restrictions if they survive that long.

Some haven't survived, like Norwegian as told here. Some fairly clearly will survive like easyjet (OTCQX:OTCQX:ESYJY):

I recommended easyjet a month back. Sadly, the editing queue here meant that something written before that 35% rise got published the day it happened. Ah well, such things happen (it's possible to check that by looking at the share price chart I used in that earlier piece).

The argument then was that an airline like this was a nicely geared bet as to the existence of an effective vaccine. Not that the mere announcement of one would aid the airline, but that the forward looking nature of stock markets would bid up the price upon the announcement.

So it happened. Yesterday saw the licencing, for the UK at least, of that first vaccine. The first shots are happening today. It's quite clear - to me at least - that we're on the downward slope here, the virus problem is going to be over in some few months. Don't forget that the major governmental aid to this - as with other - vaccines was the agreement to buy before approval and licence, whatever the result of approval and licence. So, we're not going to have to now wait for months for manufacturing. Much of that has already been done while awaiting approval.

Refinancing

That easyjet is going to survive to that bright new dawn now is obvious. They've been selling and leasing back aircraft - as detailed in the earlier piece - and clamping down on expenditure and so on. Obviously, they'd have liked to gain access to some of that generous aid some other airlines gained but that rather went to European, not UK, based airlines. That's just one of the political differences over here.

So, their balance sheet is extremely stretched but at least as far as we can make out it's not going to tear. This is a problem though because that balance sheet is going to have to be repaired. The talk about it is already circulating:

EasyJet faces having to raise more money from shareholders next year to repair its finances, industry experts say. Andrew Lobbenberg, an analyst at HSBC, said the airline could raise cash by issuing more shares to investors or by offering them so-called convertible bonds – loans that can be turned into shares. Aviation consultant Richard Maslen said a further injection of cash from next summer 'can't be ruled out'.

I think we can work with a little stronger than "can't be ruled out". That balance sheet is running on fumes at present.

Sure, once planes are paid for - as they're not all now, sale and leaseback recall - a goodly portion of airline expenses are paid in advance. We buy and pay for tickets before the flight. Working capital requirements at that operational edge can be and often are negative that is.

We can even backcheck that. The actual trigger for most airline backruptcies is when the credit card companies raise the hold back to cover charge backs. The companies are running, in that purely operational sense, on negative capital. So, an interruption to cash flow is what tends to kill them off.

No, I am not saying that's about to happen to easyjet. But we should note that and then also go on to note that even being cashflow positive, requiring negative operating capital, isn't going to be enough following this bloodbath.

Thus the wave of stories:

Easyjet will have to tap shareholders for more funds before the pandemic is over and a more normal flight service is resumed, experts have warned.

My view

This seems entirely logical to me, even obvious. Easyjet has enough cash to get through to when full flight programs can be run - this coming summer. Recall, the vaccine is already rolling out in the UK at least. OK, but that's not enough. Not enough for the medium to long term of the company that is. It's going to need more capital. Thus there's going to be a rights issue at some point.

Well, OK, it might be convertible bonds but that has much the same effect on equity dilution in the end. Further borrowing covers cashflow issues but doesn't really build the capital base.

So, we should plan on there being a call to shareholders at some point down the line. What matters to us though is when? At which point we enter game theory.

That such a rights issue or other capital raise is going to come will cap gains in the equity value. But it's also true that they'll not want a new equity raise at current prices - too, too, much dilution. Finally, as the vaccine rolls out, as flight schedules expand, as we the population return to the air, we can expect to see a general rise in airline stocks.

Here, with easyjet, that rise being capped by that known requirement to raise more capital. All of which becomes a slightly difficult game of guessing what everyone else is going to be doing.

My view is that no capital raise will be done before the full flight schedule is revived. Because it's at that point that the equity valuation will be as high as it's going to be. Therefore I'm bullish, moderately so, on the stock until they're actually flying full schedules again. At that point I expect a further equity raise.

What happens then will depend rather on how they pitch that raise, at what price, what dilution, but that's a matter for later.

The investor view

Barring the idea that the vaccines entirely fail I expect gradual rises in the easyjet price as the revival of flights takes place. The cap on this will be when their next equity raise, to fill that balance sheet, takes place. Even, when people think it will be imminent.

I can't see the equity raise taking place until the interruption to services is fully behind us all. Therefore I expect that to be in the summer at the earliest. So, bullish on easyjet until the summer.

The is speculative position, not an invest and put it on the back burner one. A reasonable amount of attention will have to be paid to managing any exposure. Monitoring of rumours and talk about that capital raise that is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.