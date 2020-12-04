The COVID-19 sweetener may not be as sweet as once thought. PFE is a hold.

Any missteps by PFE could open the door for MRNA (or others) to fill that void.

PFE's manufacturing process seems to be delicate. The situation proves that "if anything can go wrong, then it will."

PFE announced it planned to ship less of its COVID-19 vaccine in December due to supply chain constraints.

On Thursday, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced it expects to ship much less than the COVID-19 vaccines it originally planned:

Pfizer (-2.1%) expects to ship only half of the COVID-19 vaccine doses this year that it originally planned due to supply chain obstacles, a near-term problem considering its ultra-cold storage requirement of minus 70 degrees Celsius. A company spokesperson stated that the headwinds were due to a later-than-expected data readout from the pivotal trial and challenges scaling up the raw material supply chain. Ultra-cold chain requires special refrigerators and dry ice for shipping, both out of the norm for the distribution of vaccines. It expects to ship 50M doses globally by the end of the month compared to its original plan of 100M.

Pfizer still expects to ship more than one billion doses in 2021. The stock pulled back over one percent Thursday on the news. The pullback likely indicated that investors saw the news as bearish. It definitely could have been considered bearish for the economy. The sooner a highly-effective vaccine is distributed among the masses, the sooner the economy can reopen.

Several COVID-19 levered stocks like General Electric (GE) and Macy's (M) have generated outsized gains over the past several weeks. The sooner the economy reopens, the sooner air travel can resume, and millions of Americans can return to in-store shopping. What the news means for Pfizer over long term is uncertain. In the short term, it could hurt the sentiment for the stock.

Murphy's Law Applies

Early last month, Pfizer divulged its vaccine was highly effective in treating COVID-19. The news drove up PFE and broader markets. Likely priced into the scenario was (1) Pfizer's vaccine would perform on par with results from late-stage clinical trials, and (2) the company would be able to manufacture and deliver the doses necessary to meet demand. According to Murphy's Law, "Anything that can go wrong will go wrong."

I am not shocked that the company is experiencing difficulties with its supply chain. Its manufacturing process for the vaccine has always seemed rather delicate to me. I understand Pfizer's vaccine must be transported and stored at extremely low temperatures:

With the first doses of coronavirus vaccines expected to become available in the United States and globally within weeks, keeping things extremely cold has assumed a burning urgency. One of the vaccines on the horizon, made by Pfizer and German firm BioNTech, must be transported and stored at extremely low temperatures - minus-94 degrees - much colder than most medicines and vaccines. Hence the parameters of the tests conducted by the engineers at Desmon, a producer of commercial refrigeration equipment, late last month.

Stress testing freezers needed to store the vaccine and then ensuring Pfizer has enough freezers on hand to distribute the vaccine seems like an arduous process. Now that the company has announced there could be certain issues with its supply chain, how does it impact Pfizer?

SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges previously estimated the vaccine could generate $258 million in fourth quarter revenue and $4.6 billion in 2021, declining to $2.8 billion by 2023. Given the new information, those estimates could be revised down. Secondly, even if Pfizer had hit those revenue targets, the results may have had a meaningful financial impact. Last quarter, Pfizer generated $12.1 billion in revenue, down in the low-single-digit percentage range Y/Y.

After spinning off Upjohn in a merger with Mylan, Pfizer is poised for growth. Ex-Upjohn, Pfizer's quarterly revenue would have been about $10.2 billion, up 3% Y/Y. On a pro-forma basis, annual COVID-19 revenue of $4.6 billion (about $1.2 billion quarterly) would represent about 10% of Pfizer's proforma revenue of $11.4 billion.

If COVID-19 revenue projections are revised lower due to supply chain constraints, then a vaccine would have less impact on Pfizer's revenue. However, Pfizer still has levers to pull. In Q3 it generated EBITDA of $4.2 billion which equated to an EBITDA margin of 24%. With the divestiture of Upjohn, I expect Pfizer to cut costs.

SG&A costs were $3.0 billion, down 7% Y/Y. It appeared to be a sizeable pool of expenses for management to take a scalpel to. A low-single-digit percentage growth in revenue combined with cost containment efforts could lead to decent growth in EBITDA. Pfizer could position itself as a large, stable pharmaceutical company with (1) a dividend yield just under 4% and (2) a vaccine sweetener.

The vaccine sweetener may not be as sweet as once thought. The expected revenue from Pfizer's vaccine may be less robust than expected. Secondly, there are other vaccines that could potentially fill any void left by Pfizer. Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccine has shown efficacy above 90% as well. Its vaccine is also scheduled for FDA review later this month. Pfizer still has poll position pursuant to distributing a COVID-19 vaccine, but Moderna could benefit from any missteps.

Conclusion

Pfizer has modest growth prospects and a decent dividend. Any euphoria from its COVID-19 vaccine could dissipate. I rate PFE a hold.

