2021 Kiplinger 59 List Shows 45 Pay Dividends And 28 Are Priced To Buy

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield Kip Tips For 2021 stocks showed 12.26% less net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Big (higher-priced) stocks solidly led the 'Kip Tips For 2021' pack this month.

The top-ten Kip Tips For 2021 stocks boasted net gains of 16.25% to 68.57% from PETS, ADTN, LXP, GMRE, DGICA, UMH, PBI, AMSWA, and DRD. Real Estate led the top-tier.

These 61 stocks included two duplicates leaving 59. Of those, 45 paid dividends and, per the Dogcatcher dividend return rule, 28 are ripe to buy.

In November, Kiplinger Today published four articles: 10 Picks for 2021; 11 High-yield REITs; 15 under $15; 25 Blue-Chips To Buy Now. Stocks therein I called "Kip Tips For 2021."

Foreword

This article is based on Four Kiplinger investing articles, aimed at identifying the Kiplinger Top Tip stocks for 2021.

James Glassman's 10 Stock Market Picks for 2021, by James K Glassman published on 11/26/20:

Overall, my selections returned an average of 28.8% over the past 12 months, compared with 16.3% for the S&P 500. (Prices and returns are as of November 6.)"

11 High-Yield REITs to Buy for Big Income by Lisa Springer published on 11/20/20:

The old '4% rule' has recently crept up to be the '5% rule.' This collection of high-yield REITs can still help you reach that threshold in pure income."

15 Cheap Dividend Stocks Under $15, by Jeff Reeves published on 9/24/20:

If you're looking for cheap dividend stocks and frustrated by the lack of options, check out the following list of 15 picks under $15.)"

Hedge Funds' 25 Top Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now by Dan Burrows published on 9/17/20:

Hedge funds historically have loaded up on blue-chip stocks, and that's still true today. Here, we examine the smart money's favorite stock picks and what makes them so attractive."

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this collection of Kip Tips For 2021 Dividend Dogs are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below are the December 1 data for 45 dividend stocks of 59 recommendations.

The prices of 28 of these 45 dividend-paying Kip Tips For 2021 (listed by yield as of December 1) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

Those 28 are: ONEOK Inc (OKE); National Health Investors Inc (NHI); Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE); Uniti Group Inc (UNIT); People's United Financial Inc (PBCT); Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW); Star Group LP (SGU); National Retail Properties Inc (NNN); Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO); Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK); Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW); Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA); UMH Properties Inc (UMH); American Campus Communities Inc (ACC); Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR); STORE Capital Corp (STOR); Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT); Donegal Group Inc (DGICA); Lexington Realty Trust (LXP); Amcor PLC (AMCR); PetMed Express Inc (PETS); DRDGold Ltd (DRD); Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI); Nomura Holdings Inc (NMR); Adtran Inc (ADTN); American Software Inc (AMSWA); UOL Group Ltd (OTCPK:UOLGY); United Microelectronics Corp (UMC).

They all live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as a buy signal. The Dogcatcher calls this his 'dividend return rule'.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 16.25% To 68.57% Net Gains For Ten Top Kip Tips Dividend Dogs For 2021

Only one of ten top Kiplinger dividend-paying Kip Tips For 2021 by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these December dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as just 10% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to December 1, 2021, were:

DRD Gold Ltd was projected to net $685.69, based on dividends, plus a median on the target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 7% over the market as a whole.

American Software Inc was projected to net $295.73 based on the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Pitney Bowes Inc was projected to net $293.56, based on the median of estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 190% more than the market as a whole.

UMH Properties Inc was projected to net $242.16, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

Donegal Group Inc was projected to net $236.47 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from two brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 98% less than the market as a whole.

Global Medical REIT Inc was projected to net $172.49, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 370% opposite the market as a whole.

Healthcare Trust Of America was projected to net $169.80, based on the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 44% less than the market as a whole.

Lexington Realty Trust was projected to net $167.11, based on the median of target estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Adtran Inc was projected to net $166.10, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 65% greater than the market as a whole.

PetMed Express Inc was projected to net $162.52, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 25.92% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

45 Kip Tips Dividend Dogs For 2021 December 1 Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

45 Kip Tips Stocks Per December 1 Yield Data

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Kip Tips For 2021 Stocks By Yield

Top ten Kip Tips For 2021 Dividend stocks by yield represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors. The first and eighth placed stocks represented the energy sector - ONEOK Inc [1] and Star Group LP [8].

Six places from two to five plus seven and nine went to real estate representatives - National Health Investors Inc [2]; W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) [3]; Global Medical REIT Inc [4]; Uniti Group Inc [5]; Medical Properties Trust Inc [7]; National Retail Properties Inc [9].

Sixth place was claimed by a financial services sector representative - People's United Financial Inc [6] and tenth place went to a basic materials company - Kronos Worldwide Inc [10] to complete the Kip Tips For 2021 Dividend top ten by yield field for December.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Kip Tips For 2021 Stocks Showed 12.84%-66.92% Upsides While (31) Five -0.19%-5.53% Down-siders Emerged December 1

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, median analyst target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 12.26% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of 10 Kip Tips Dividend Stocks To December, 2021

Ten top Kip Tips For 2021 Dividend stocks were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Kip Tips For 2021 stocks screened 12/1/20, showing the highest dividend yields, represented four of eleven stocks in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Kip Tips Dividend Stocks (32) Delivering 7.16% Vs. (33) 8.16% Net Gains by All Ten Come December 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Kip Tips For 2021 Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 12.26% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest-priced selection, Global Medical REIT Inc, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 17.25%

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kip Tips For 2021 Dividend Dogs as of December 1 were: Star Group LP; Uniti Group Inc; People's United Financial Inc; Global Medical REIT Inc; Kronos Worldwide Inc, with prices ranging from $9.67 to $13.94.

Five higher-priced Kip Tips For 2021 Dividend Dogs as of December 1 were: Medical Properties Trust Inc; ONEOK Inc; National Retail Properties Inc; National Health Investors Inc; WP Carey Inc, whose prices ranged from $19.71 to $70.15.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

This article features 59 Kip Tips For 2021 Dividend Stocks. The article focuses on the top 30, so almost half of the original list of companies is neglected. Therefore, below is the complete list of 59 stocks by author and including their dividend yield (if any).

Sources: Kiplinger.com,YCharts.com

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.