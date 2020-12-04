Which one you choose will come down to a few different factors.

We take a look at its holdings and compare it to its sister fund.

Investors enjoy playing the income sectors via closed end and exchange traded funds. This gives them instant diversification alongside professional management. This sector has also been at the epicenter of the low interest regime we have been under. On one hand, it makes the high income from such funds even more attractive. On the other, it creates the risk that their payouts could also dwindle over time. One fund that shows the impact of both these considerations is Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC). Today, we will go over this fund and also try and answer a question we have been asked a few times in the past: How does JPC compare to Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS)?

The Fund

JPC has been around for some time and was launched in March 2003 with a $14.33 NAV. Like all other closed end funds, the difference between the launch NAV and the price investors paid ($15.00) went in commissions to brokers. The fund currently has banking as the number one industry in its portfolio. While the almost 29% exposure may seem like a lot, it is actually lower than many other similar funds.

Source: Nuveen JPC

In comparison, JPS a rather similar sounding fund from the same management holds over 42% in diversified banks.

JPC is widely diversified and does not make any big bets. With 244 total securities, you are safe from single issuer risk. The fund's average coupon is currently 6.66% and some might consider that an omen of sorts. Source: Nuveen JPC

What is notable to us is that the fund has a very small duration at just 3.04 years. Again going back to the closest direct comparative we have, JPS has an average duration of 4.51 years. This is a critical distinction between these two funds. JPC leans very heavily towards floating rate preferred shares.

Source: Nuveen JPC

JPS takes a similar route, but has overall stuck with less floating rate preferred shares.

Source: Nuveen JPS

How would these amounts impact their relative performance? It is hard to say with certainty, as it would depend a lot on the clauses underlying each floating or fixed rate security, but overall we think JPC is better suited to a rising rate environment and JPS is better if one expects interest rates to remain subdued.

Overseas Exposure

JPC holds the bulk of its securities from US companies but about one-quarter of the fund has exposure to non-US developed markets.

Source: Nuveen JPC

This little overseas exposure can add a small uplift in times of depreciating US dollar. Interestingly, JPS appears to hold an even more bearish view on the US dollar and has about half of its assets overseas.

Source: Nuveen JPS

Based on this, JPS may be better suited for investors who view the US dollar in a longer-term bear market.

Credit Quality

JPC has about two thirds of its portfolio in the BBB space and the bulk of the rest in the BB area.

Source: Nuveen JPC

JPS has a significantly stronger credit profile for its securities.

Source: Nuveen JPS

Leverage

This is one area where the two funds are about identical. Both use about 36% leverage, which may be high for some investors. The cost of leverage is also identical for the two, at 0.91% on borrowed funds. Investors looking for non-leveraged funds in this space should examine this one.

Discount to NAV

Currently both JPC and JPS trade at small discounts to NAV. Over time the discounts generally move alongside each other but there are modest differences at times.

Data by YCharts

Investors who consider the two about the same and dollar cost average into these funds, checking the discount on the day of investment, can help make more out of their hard earned dollars.

Distributions

JPC yields about 6.86% vs. 6.38% for JPS. This likely stems from the slightly lower credit quality securities that JPC holds. JPC cut its distributions in April 2020, at the same time when JPS cut.

Source: CEF Connect

Both funds are likely to face pressures from continued resets of coupons over the next 24 months and we would not be surprised to see another small cut within 12-18 months.

Conclusion

The funds have tracked each other quite closely over the years and it is hard to pick a winner just based on this.

Data by YCharts

Of course, past performance is no guarantee of future returns and hence investors must weigh where the two funds stand today. From our perspective, JPS is making a stronger stand on the weaker US dollar prospects. Whether that bet turns out to be correct or not will determine which of these two funds outperforms. Both funds are good considerations for income and obviously JPC appears to be more appealing with its higher yield. But the fund does set its sight a little bit lower than JPS on the credit profile side to get that extra juice. So JPS might be a bit more conservative choice in that regard. Investors should use this article as a starting point and do their own due diligence to pick the security they like.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility? Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Cash Secured Put and Covered Call Portfolios are designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields. We focus on being the house and take the opposite side of the gambler. Learn more about our method & why it might be right for your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.