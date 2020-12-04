Note: For a more detailed background, please see our previous article.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) is a clinical stage biotech developing treatments in the growing field of targeted radiotherapies. Their platform is focused on the highly-unmet need areas of both targeted conditioning (i.e. improving success rates in Bone Marrow Transplant (“BMT”)) as well as cancer therapeutics (i.e. acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”), colon cancer, prostate cancer, etc.).

Since our previous article was published on September 22, there have been some small (yet positive) developments that we wanted to keep readers informed of.

On September 23, it was reported that the first cohort in the Actimab-A and venetoclax combination, multi-center Phase 1 trial for patients with Relapsed or Refractory ("R/R") Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) age 18 and above, had successfully completed dosing. All patients have cleared their initial safety evaluation, which allows the study to proceed to the higher second dose cohort (results expected during 2021).

On October 6, the company announced that the University of Louisville and the Ochsner Clinic in New Orleans were joining UCLA Medical Center as active trial sites for the phase 1 combo trial, and they expect to add additional trial sites moving forward.

A further development occurred on October 14, when Actinium announced the launch of a new research and development lab facility in NYC that will be focused on the development of novel Antibody Radiation Conjugate (“ARC”) candidates and ARC therapeutic combo strategies.

Investors were pleasantly surprised on October 21 when it was revealed that the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) had awarded ATNM a Small Business Technology Transfer grant. This grant will support a clinical collaboration between ATNM and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center ("MSK") to conduct a “first of its kind” study into the feasibility of using targeted radiopharmaceutical ARC-based lymphodepletion to replace chemotherapy-based conditioning prior to CAR T-cell therapy. CAR-T is a type of cellular therapy that involves genetically engineering a patient's own (autologous) T-cells outside of the body, and then reinfusing them back into the patient to identify and destroy cancer cells. The two currently approved CD-19 targeted CAR-T therapies both require chemotherapy-based conditioning, but the duration of response and toxicities remain a challenging side effect. ATNM hopes that its more targeted radiation approach can improve outcomes for patients.

Since our previous article was published, ATNM has also made some key executive leadership moves, as well as announced additional positive data from an ongoing phase 1 Actimab-A trial. The recent clinical developments will be on full display at the upcoming 62nd American Society of Hematology (“ASH”) Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually December 5-8. ATNM has three oral presentations and one poster presentation that have been accepted, making it the company’s biggest ever presence at the conference.

As of September 30, ATNM had $48M of cash and cash equivalents, and a quarterly loss of about $6M. Management expects this amount to fund operations through several important clinical milestones, including completion of the Pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial and completion of ongoing Phase 1/2 Actimab-A combination trials.

The data remains early stage at this point, but we continue to be pleased with the progress. We think ATNM continues to be a Buy.

