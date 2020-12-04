Incoming Oil Bull Market: Don't Miss The Forest For The Trees

So while the gains in the energy sector in the last month look great, they are far from done.

The key to surviving the next part of the cycle is to manage expectations well and understand the cyclicality of these swings.

But the drivers of the oil bull thesis were magnified this year due to COVID-19. The US alone will create a delta of ~3 mb/d to future supply/demand forecasts.

Energy investors have gone through a lot. At the end of 2019, the light was showing up at the end of the tunnel only to be hit by an incoming train (COVID-19).

The oil markets move in cycles, and we are just exiting one of the worst bear market cycles in history.

We would argue that 95% of energy investors who are long energy stocks in some form or shape have gone through hell. We would even go as far as categorizing them in conviction levels with the ones who have held through the years holding onto the highest convictions, and those who've recently bought having the least.

To those of you who have been with us since 2016, you understand just how painful this energy thesis has been. The twist and turns along this journey came in all shapes and forms, and the gut-wrenching up and downs can cause even the calmest of people to develop PTSD.

This week, we wrote a recap of just the events that took place this year, and if you consider that it was nearly 1,500 words long, we can't fathom how long the recap of the last four years would be.

But consider this: to those of us who have been through the trenches, we had to endure the following:

Saudi market share war of 2014-2016. OPEC+ being formed and cutting ~1.8 mb/d. Markets discrediting the OPEC+ production cuts from Jan 2017 to October 2017. US shale production growth of 2017-2018. Iranian sanctions followed by Iranian waivers. Venezuela sanctions. Iran bombing Saudi Abqaiq. COVID-19. Saudi price war. Peak oil demand + renewable narrative.

And all along the way, energy stocks trading ever cheaper to oil prices resulting in multiple compressions that have the energy sector trading at less than 3x EV/EBITDA at $55+/bbl WTI.

The journey has been treacherous, but the anchoring theme for oil or any commodities has never really changed.

Low prices cure low prices.

What we failed to predict is just how long this would've taken. In 2018, the green lights were finally shining with the market fixated on the potential oil supply crunch on the horizon only to get the rugs pulled right under our feet. And in hindsight, the supply crunch narrative came largely because of the Iranian sanction, and not something forced by the market.

Fast-forwarding to 2020, the supply crunch narrative was once again starting to build at the beginning of the year. IEA had projected global oil demand to outpace global oil supplies by 0.5 mb/d. US oil production growth started to decrease considerably showing flat production from November 2019 to March 2020 even before the oil price drop happened.

Market participants started to look at non-OPEC production past 2020 and started to realize that there was just nothing coming. In October 2019, Goldman Sachs published a report titled, "The End of Non-OPEC Growth."

US shale which played a critical role in boosting expected non-OPEC supplies from 2020 to 2025 will no longer play that same role.

Consider this: At the end of 2019, Goldman expected US shale to grow another ~1 mb/d in 2020. Instead, we have decreased by ~2 mb/d. This creates a delta of ~3 mb/d versus the original forecast.

And using this forecast, the call on OPEC was 5.4 mb/d by 2025, which was a figure unachievable. So now you have to add an additional ~3 mb/d to that figure from just the US alone.

So if we rewind, look at the oil market balance at the end of 2019 and project out global oil supplies, we were still in a supply crunch even with the US producing ~12.8 mb/d. Now? The outlook suggests an even worse supply crunch on the horizon.

Now if you were to revisit that old piece by Goldman, pretty much everything Goldman talked about was magnified:

1) Tighter credit conditions leading to lower activity,

2) shale treadmill accelerating (basin declines outpacing growth),

3) inability for oil majors to carry all the growth (now the oil majors aren't even investing in shale),

4) shale productivity gains stalling, and

5) no megaprojects coming from non-OPEC.

Every one of these key points saw their impact magnified due to COVID-19 in 2020. The decrease in US shale versus the projected increase. The scrutiny on reserved-based lending and the inability to access capital. The oil majors curtailing capex in shale regions and projecting no growth for the incoming years. The shale treadmill resulting in material declines in the production base. And finally, the massive capex cuts resulting in international activity to drop to historic lows.

All of these things have only magnified the oil bull thesis. So while the price gains this month is very comforting and reassuring to look at, don't miss the forest for the trees. The central themes we've talked about for the past 18 months remain true, and even more so today when we take a look going forward.

The non-OPEC supply growth story was over at the end of 2019, but you wouldn't have known/remembered that with COVID and the Saudi price war that took place this year.

Cycles, Cycles, Cycles

Everything in life is cyclical. You will have good and bad days. The key to managing anything in life is by keeping the dispersion between the good and bad days to a minimum. Making smart decisions in life minimizes the dispersions. And for those of you who play golf (you know where I'm coming from), the better the player is, the smaller the dispersion between the scores. The worst the player is, the larger the dispersion.

Energy is a cyclical business. The larger the swing to the downside, the larger the swing back up. Everything in business and life moves in a cyclical pattern. And the only way for the world to avoid this massive energy price on the swing up is for some type of miracle invention that stops us from using oil. And as far as I know, there's nothing like that even remotely on the horizon.

So the same pain that we've felt sitting through this journey will be paid back via gains on the way up. The key is just to manage your expectations and focus on the key drivers in the energy thesis.

Structural supply deficit will be a key theme over the coming years as the delta created by COVID will be too large to overcome. Right now, the market is still fixated on how oil demand is impacted by COVID, but eventually, once demand normalizes, it will peek to the other side and realize, "wow, there's just not enough supplies."

Again, remind yourself constantly that this is a cyclical business, and the cycle has turned. Don't miss the forest for the trees.

