An expanding offering of products and services will potentially fuel this growth for years to come.

Sunnova presents around 33% downside risk at this heightened valuation, but looks to be a solid long-term investment with any pullback.

Sunnova Energy has had fantastic customer growth and it shows in the stock price, up nearly 300% in the last year.

Shining A Light On Sunnova's Incredible Growth

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA), based out of Houston, Texas, has been one of the fastest growing companies in one of the fastest growing sectors in recent months. Sunnova has delivered consistent growth in both overall customer numbers (Figure 1) as well as the value of each of those customers. This growth is expected to continue into 2021 with tailwinds backing the renewable energy sector as a whole. Management will use this opportunity in increased share price by offering a secondary offering of shares to help pay off debts.

(Figure 1) Sunnova Has Consistently Managed To Increase Customer Backing Year After Year

Despite tremendous growth numbers, investors must take a close look at Sunnova's stock as the valuation hints at it being just a little too hot to handle at current prices. Sunnova therefore presents significant long-term potential if they can continue or even accelerate their growth figures at a heightened downside risk if these figures falter faster than expected.

Current Valuation

Sunnova Energy currently trades at a Price to Sales ratio of ~21x sales. This is much higher than peers, indicating the stock will need to grow at an accelerated rate in comparison to competitors for this valuation to be reasonable. Even looking towards other valuation metrics such as price to book (~3.2x) Sunnova looks to be trading at a premium.

Data by YCharts

(Figure 2) Sunnova's Stock Trades At A More Than 100% Premium To Peers Based Solely On Current Sales Numbers

Looking more towards growth, we see that Sunnova Energy is growing revenue at around 27% annually. This is much faster than their competitors which helps to explain that premium valuation. Keeping an eye on this metric will be crucial during earnings going forward as NOVA will have to continue to hit these marks for the stock's run to have a chance to continue.

Wall Street Analysts are struggling to keep up with Sunnova Energy's gains with an average analyst rating of ~$38, signaling a rather neutral backing until price targets are reevaluated and raised.

(Figure 3) Sunnova Analysts Have Been Largely Bullish But Have Had A Hard Time Keeping Up With Gains

The combination of stellar momentum, industry-leading growth, and increasing earnings consistency makes a strong case for Sunnova Energy's stock going forward, but investors should wait for a better entry point as the valuation has risen dramatically in recent months.

Risks

Sunnova Energy currently has a debt of approximately $1.9 Billion with around $1.8 Billion of that being long-term debt and the remaining short-term debts. This does amount to a very high debt to equity (192%) and should be monitored closely going forward. The recently announced secondary offering appears to be a smart move as it will begin to put a dent in the rather significant indebtedness.

Based upon historical data and when looking at the charts of Sunnova Energy's stock, it becomes apparent that there is a fairly strong line of support around the $25 mark. This would indicate as much as ~33% downside risk going forward barring any further macroeconomic headwinds.

Investment Summary

The ongoing macroeconomic momentum, strong growth numbers, and increasing earnings consistency continue to make a strong case for Sunnova Energy's stock going forward, but investors will likely want to wait for a better entry point as the valuation has risen significantly over the last quarter or so. The company's wide range of products and services will allow them to compete well for the foreseeable future (Figure 4).

(Figure 4) Sunnova Is Looking To Expand Beyond Traditional Solar Offerings Into The EV Space To Help Continue To Fuel That Industry Leading Growth

With the potential upside being fairly limited over the short term due to a heightened valuation, Sunnova Energy looks to be a risky investment going forward at current prices. In my opinion, there is still around 33% downside risk, and this should be taken into account when weighing those risk-reward strategies. The stock could see further pullback to the lower $30 range in our opinion, and at that point would be a solid long-term buy for investors looking to enter into the increasingly profitable renewable energy sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NOVA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.