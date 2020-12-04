The TAM of the Security Cloud is larger than anticipated, and even with some share shift to other point solutions, I see the future opportunity as larger than the market.

Thesis

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) trades at a discount to its valuation based on a relative valuation model. Looking at a peer group of 45%+ best in class SaaS companies, CrowdStrike is one of the cheapest investments. Broadening the scope to all SaaS public companies, my R-squared analysis shows CrowdStrike trading well below the trendline. I believe this is a prime opportunity to invest in the name ahead of the earnings print.

Market Size

CrowdStrike is the market leader of the Security Cloud, which we believe to be bigger than the Street expects. The growth of the Internet, and of cyberattacks, will unfortunately continue. The beauty of the cybersecurity market is that it is a secular winner - regardless of growth coming from ecommerce, food delivery, streaming, or any other number of vectors. This feature is what I typically look for in TAM growth plays.

Source: Investor Relations

CrowdStrike estimates its TAM at roughly $30 billion, in line with other cybersecurity players. I believe ITOM is conservatively estimated (looking at ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) estimates) and Managed Services can always be expanded. I also believe endpoint itself, although growing slower, may end up being larger than an $8 billion opportunity based on the growth of endpoints themselves not just from websites but also hardware and IOT.

Source: Investor Relations

Valuation

CrowdStrike is cheap compared to its peers in the 45%+ LTM revenue growth cohort. Looking at growth adjusted EV/NTM multiples, CrowdStrike stands at 0.7x versus a peer group average of 0.97x. If we take a 10% discount to the peer group to account for competition and generally increasing churn to best in class point solutions within security, we still get to an adjusted peer group multiple of 0.87x. Applying this multiple to CrowdStrike results in a discount of ~13%. I believe this is a conservative estimate of the short-term upside in the stock.

Source: Meritech

Looking at it on a graph basis against the peer group set of all SaaS players in the public markets, CrowdStrike is one of the fastest growing companies. It is trading well below the trend line of peers, and stands out for its growth. I generally like to invest in companies that stand out from the peer group and do not trade on a relative basis (Zoom (ZM)). You can see in the chart below that CrowdStrike is the 3rd fastest growing company in the peer group set. CrowdStrike has not taken the brunt of the work from home selloff, which Zoom has. I believe that makes it a unique risk-reward at this juncture. This R-squared analysis suggests upside of 15%.

Source: Meritech

Further Upside

I see further upside than the Street based on the Falcon Platform itself. CrowdStrike has been impressive in its release of new products and singular vision to be the endpoint security platform across the stack. I believe upsell across its existing G2K clients could drive short and medium-term surprises and long term, higher revenue growth. Combined with lower penetration within its market (which will grow longer than expected as well), I see a longer perpetuity growth runway for CrowdStrike than the Street. This ultimately boils down to a larger terminal value for the stock and 50% 2-year upside from here.

Source: Investor Relations

To illustrate the power of expansion and why I think it has further upside, we can look at CrowdStrike's customer base. You can see that it already has 10% of the Fortune 100 as customers and significant share in the major banks. I believe these market niches such as financials have proven to be very profitable for IT companies that can penetrate them. Examples of IT players proving long term viability, and profitability, are plentiful. Further, I could see these exact players increasing their spend on cybersecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. I could also see these IT departments having long-term budget increases.

Source: Investor Relations

I also believe that the existing penetration within financials and large companies gives CrowdStrike a competitive advantage in its sales and marketing motion that other upstarts do not have. This will eventually result in positive unit economics and free cash flow that is higher than the Street. One way to practically test this assumption is to look through the customer testimonials that CrowdStrike uses in its sales motion. They are powerful and speak to how the platform has expanded over time.

Catalysts

The first major catalyst is earnings coming up on December 2nd. I believe CrowdStrike could either show signs of profitability or guide ahead of the Street for next year on larger multi-year deals or expansion within the CrowdStrike platform. I believe the later - expansion - is the biggest potential upside driver as the product suite continues to expand. CrowdStrike could be the first cybersecurity company to demonstrate the power of bundling.

Second, I could see product launches and new features as a catalyst for growth. Announcements related to the growth of cyber-threats could also make the market come to terms with the exceptional growth of this stock.

Risks

CrowdStrike is an expensive stock any way you look at it. A fundamental miss on earnings or a muted 2021 outlook could see the stock drop to its 50-day moving average, which implies a significant downside. Given the rise of cyber threats and general investment in technology this year due to COVID-19, I believe those risks are mitigated. Further, one could scale into a larger position, starting with a 1-2% position here ahead of the print and adding over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRWD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.