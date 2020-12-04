Newcrest's relative valuation, despite its high quality portfolio, is undemanding and with the gold sector underperforming in recent weeks, it's time to buy the dip.

De-globalization and big government creates a real risk of inflation returning. New Federal Reserve policy states that it will let the economy run hot to make up for past levels of low growth and inflation, causing a real risk of higher inflation. But with the "risk-on" mode we have seen in markets in these last few weeks, the gold price has retreated and the FTSE Gold Mines index is down 20% over the past three months. Yet the FTSE Gold Mines index has returned 164% in the past five years, as massive quantitative easing has massively increased the quantity of money in the economy. We know gold is a good inflation hedge and great portfolio diversifier. It’s time to take this opportunity to buy the gold dip. But how and where?

Buying straight up physical gold doesn’t yield anything and for the same dollar investment buying gold miners can give you better leverage to the gold price. The Global Investor has backed London listed gold miners Centamin and Hochschild Mining with some success earlier this year, but now feels it’s time to add a more diversified stock (in terms of gold mine exposure) to reduce the idiosyncratic risks you take when you buy smaller miners with fewer mines.

The Global Investor’s most preferred large gold miner is Australia’s Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCPK:NCMGY), which has a market capitalization of $16 billion and is the world’s third largest listed gold miner after the USA’s Newmont Corporation and Canada’s Barrick Gold.

Background

Newcrest is a gold, and to a lesser extent, copper miner (The Global Investor is bullish on copper and will be writing about this in the future). Newcrest’s operations are mainly in Australia and Papua New Guinea, or PNG, and it also has smaller contributions from Indonesia and the Americas. Its cash costs are below the industry average, giving it a level of protection against swings in the gold price, and these attractive cash costs have been underpinned by improvements at its Lihir asset in PNG and its Cadia asset in New South Wales, Australia.

While the gold mining industry is quite fragmented Newcrest produces nearly 3% of total supply annual gold supply.

Newcrest has a long-established history of low-cost production and long mine life. Financial results have improved since the AUD 9.5 billion acquisition of the Lihir mine in PNG in 2010. There was a cost spike in 2013 at the height of the Australian mining boom, but this was quickly deflated when the mining boom ended, helped by a lower Australian dollar and economies achieved by the expansions in Cadia East and Lihir.

Financials

One of the best attributes of Newcrest is its strong balance sheet. Net debt has improved to AUD 1.9 billion at its 2019 year-end, down massively from its peak of AUD 4.5 billion at its 2013 year-end. Net debt did increase with the acquisition of Red Chris, Canada for $810 million in H2 of 2019 and consensus forecast debt/EBITDA is seen remaining well below 1.0x for the foreseeable future. Consensus estimates see net debt/EBITDA of 0.6x in fiscal 2020 and 0.4x in fiscal 2021. The company has shifted its mindset and become more disciplined since its foray into high debt territory in 2013 when net debt/EBITDA peaked at 3.1x.

Newcrest’s consensus fiscal 2020 EBITDA/net interest expense of 9x is robust. While Newcrest does have corporate bonds of $750 million maturing in November 2021 and $750 million maturing in October 2022, these should be easily refinanced with a gold price in the $1,500-$2,000 per ounce range.

Copper, Newcrest’s secondary commodity, contributed about 15% of revenue in fiscal 2019, and based on mine plans The Global Investor thinks this is likely to rise to around 20% by fiscal 2024. Currently copper, represents about 40% of the “in-situ” value of Newcrest's reserves and resources, however Newcrest’s stock price is currently driven by gold prices and Newcrest’s gold production rates. Nevertheless, the copper reserves are an attractive call option because, as I discussed in my recent BHP stock pick article, longer term, end-use copper demand is expected to be solid, as the metal’s broad exposure to the electrification mega-trend offers attractive growth in usage of the red metal.

Strong management team

Newcrest’s management team was installed in 2014 and quickly brought a new focus on cost efficiency, capital discipline and optimization. With Sandeep Biswas as managing director, Newcrest has been a more reliable commodity producer and the group has delivered incremental improvements in its operations demonstrated by boosting throughput and lowering unit costs, especially at the Lihir and Cadia assets. Overall Newcrest’s operating cost position is in the lowest quartile of the industry cost curve and this is an important sign of quality and safety for commodity producers.

Management worked on improving cash flow and prioritized debt repayments initially and then focused its attention towards building long-term growth options. However, it seems that management’s focus on operational efficiency and the importance of a strong balance sheet is still sharp.

Under Biswas Newcrest also sold several noncore assets, preferring to focus primarily on the highest quality assets at Cadia and Lihir where Newcrest believed the most productivity gains could be found. It still believes further gains can be found at these two sites so more capex on mine optimization is planned.

The current management team has also, over the years, rebuilt the company's reputation for delivery against analyst and investor expectations. Additionally, Newcrest has differentiated itself from an industry known to go overboard on M&A by generating value organically through exploration and development. The Telfer, Gosowong, and Cadia Valley assets were all discovered and developed in-house.

Mines, reserves and resources

Newcrest has a solid exploration track record. Excluding ounces from the acquired Lihir mine, gold equivalent reserves increased from 3.4 million ounces in 1992 to 78 million ounces in December 2017, and over the same time-period resources increased from 8.5 million ounces to 144 million ounces. In this time, gold-equivalent resources were added at less than AUD 20 per ounce which is very impressive. The growth in reserves has not kept up in recent years as Newcrest focused on production over exploration and therefore reserves at the 2019 year end were 52 million ounces of gold and 6.9 million metric tons of copper and resources were 110 million ounces of gold and 19 million metric tons of copper.

Either way, Newcrest's reserves are huge, and mine life is long - representing more than 24 years of production at current production rates - which gives investors upside leverage to the gold price over a good amount of time. The company brings decent expansion potential compared to its gold/copper peers, especially at its large and relatively high-grade Wafi-Golpu deposit in PNG.

Indeed, Newcrest assets at Cadia, Telfer, Lihir, and Wafi-Golpu are all considered world-class scale deposits and all bring exploration upside and expansion options in the coming years.

More recently, the company has hinted it could acquire assets, primarily early stage ones, with a view to applying Newcrest's exploration, development and bulk mining expertise.

Risks

The prices of gold and, to a lesser extent, copper are the primary drivers of fair value.

There is obviously uncertainty around exploration success and the cost of any new mines. Newcrest's production rate being sustained is also very important to its stock price, but with a diversified and long life set of assets this shouldn’t be a problem.

The structure of gold demand has changed over the years. In 2001, gold consumption for jewelry and technology accounted for 91% of global demand, but by 2019 this had fallen to 48% thanks to increased investor demand and weaker gold consumption. The key risk to cash flow for Newcrest is a slowdown in investment demand for gold.

Gold consumption in China and India accounted for 58% of global jewelry consumption in 2018 and 29% of total demand, so trends in these markets could be important for gold prices at the margin.

The key risk to the gold price however is due to its position as a countercyclical, safe-haven investment. If global economies recover and real interest rates rise due to strong economies, gold prices are likely to fall. However, if interest rates are climbing because inflation is climbing, i.e. the real interest rate is still low, gold would likely do fine. The other key risk for gold is that unlike most other commodities which are consumed, nearly all the gold ever mined still exists and is stored, and investors, including central banks, that need hard currency in a hurry, i.e. at the beginning of a financial crisis can easily dump gold in exchange for dollars pushing gold prices down sharply. However, as we saw in the global financial crisis and earlier this year, the initial dollar demand driven sell-off in gold rebounds as central banks print money and gold rises in tandem with the growth of money supply/lower real interest rates and "risk-off" / safe-haven buying.

Newcrest’s sound balance sheet and low position on the gold cost curve do give it a lot of protection against falls in the gold price. The company’s all in sustaining costs of $980 per ounce in the most recent quarter give it wide margins and downside protection.

Conclusion

Newcrest is one of the highest quality low-risk gold miners around. Its valuation is undemanding at 7.3x forward EV/EBITDA which is cheaper than the sector median of 9.7x and its price to book ratio of 1.9x is less than the sector median of 2.2x. While Centamin and Hochschild Mining are “high-beta” gold plays, Newcrest is a more conservative option. It is an ideal long-term portfolio holding acting as a diversifier helping to improve your portfolio’s Sharpe ratio. Newcrest’s smaller copper position is also an attractive call option on what The Global Investor believes is copper’s bright future.

