I currently only own the preferred shares but may initiate a long position in the common shares now as well.

Rent collection levels have increased to 95% in November, and defaults remain very low - this underpins the book value of the assets.

Both the FFO and AFFO in Q3 were sufficient to cover the dividend, and the next quarterly dividend will be paid in January.

Introduction

About three months ago, I checked out American Finance Trust (AFIN) in an attempt to understand why the share price of the REIT hadn’t recovered at all. The generous dividend made the stock quite appealing, and although I determined the generous dividend wasn’t fully covered in the second quarter, I wanted to keep it on my watch list as a recent refinancing and property additions were expected to boost the FFO and AFFO.

Rent collections are increasing, and that’s positive for the dividend

Whereas AFIN collected 84% of the rent in the second quarter, the company already announced in September its August collection rate reached 90% and looking at the Q3 update the average rent collection in the quarter came in at approximately 92%. That’s good as a higher rent collection rate indicates American Finance actually is receiving the cash rather than adding it to the balance sheet as a receivable. Additionally, 5% of the rents due but not paid are part of an approved agreement, while another 2% of the rent due is currently the subject of negotiations with the tenants. This means only 1% of the rent due that hasn’t been paid is related to tenants that haven’t paid the rent and aren’t in active discussions with the REIT to find a durable solution.

The strong rent collection and the lack of write-downs on rents that are deemed uncollectible actually meant the REIT’s adjusted EBITDA and net operating income increased in Q3 2020 compared to the same quarter of last year. Even the cash NOI remained pretty stable thanks to the expansion of the portfolio as that mitigated the impact of the slightly lower rent collection level.

But what a REIT investor really is interested in are the FFO and the AFFO as those are the main metrics used to determine how attractive a REIT is and what the coverage ratio of the dividend is.

American Finance is quite transparent and makes it very easy to not just find the FFO and AFFO, but also makes it easy enough for its investors to understand how the results were reached.

As you can see, the FFO in Q3 came in at $25.6M, which is an increase of more than 10% compared to the preceding quarter (Q2) where the FFO was just $22.2M. This isn’t really a surprise as in my previous article I already was aiming for a 2.5% FFO increase based on the lower interest expenses and a 1-1.5% increase thanks to the new acquisitions. So truth be told, AFIN has actually exceeded my expectations a little bit.

As of the end of October, American Finance Trust had 108.8M units outstanding which means the FFO/share came in at around $0.235 while the AFFO/share just exceeded the $0.23. This pushes the annualized AFFO/share to around $0.92 which means the annualized dividend of $0.85 is now fully covered again.

The debt and balance sheet continue to improve

American Finance Trust also continued to work on its balance sheet. The refinancing operation didn’t just reduce the average cost of debt, it also increased the average debt maturity from 3.3 to 5 years. Meanwhile, the average remaining lease term in the portfolio still exceeds eight years.

The weighted average lease term also was helped by the outcome of the negotiations with the tenants that were unable to pay the rent in time. According to the Q3 presentation, the REIT gave the tenants on average five months of rent deferral or credit but in return, the tenants extended their leases by on average 36 months, increasing the visibility for American Finance. The REIT has also quantified this as its calculations indicate it’s foregoing $2.6M in rent but has signed lease extensions, resulting in an additional $44M cash inflow thanks to the extensions.

Meanwhile, the debt levels remain under control as the net debt represents just 42% of the gross asset value, and this adds an additional layer of safety as AFIN actually has the potential to use additional debt to acquire more assets. Now interest rates are low, I think it would make a lot of sense to pursue $100-200M in debt-funded acquisitions as that would boost the FFO by $2-6M per year.

Investment thesis

The FFO and the AFFO are now fully covering the dividend again and that’s good news for the REIT’s investors. The share price moved up on the vaccine news and the expectations to have a normalized society in the next few years but that’s just a bonus on top of the positive news the dividend is fully covered. Meanwhile, the REIT has moved from monthly dividend payments to a quarterly payment in arrears and the next quarterly dividend of $0.2125 will be payable in January. I noticed some shareholders were confused by this and preferred the monthly dividend payments but perhaps seeing the next dividend payment will attract buyers to the story.

I missed the window of opportunity to buy the common shares of AFIN and for now only have the preferred shares, but even at the current price of less than $8, I think I may add an initial position to my personal portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in AFIN but do own a long position in the company's preferred shares.