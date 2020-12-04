The company is the parent of utility OG&E and holds major interests in gas-focused Enable Midstream Partners LP.

OGE Energy is a $6.5 billion energy company paying a 4.9% dividend that experienced a downdraft after missing 3Q estimates and projecting a larger loss for the year.

OGE Energy Corporation (OGE) is an Oklahoma City-based energy company with two primary divisions: regulated electric utility OG&E and natural gas midstream operations--interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL).

At the time of its 3Q 2020 report, the company had endured COVID-19 internal and customer business disruptions, a cooler-than-expected summer, significant hits from the oil and gas producing sector of the state which underwent double COVID-19 trauma from gas oversupply and an oil price war, and lower volumes in its midstream partnership's pipelines. Then on October 26, 2020 right before its third-quarter reporting date, the state (and thus key utility OG&E) was hit with a historic ice storm that knocked out power to 226,000 and toppled or damaged hundreds of thousands of trees, including damage to the iconic Survivor Tree in Oklahoma City.

Despite recovery from these various obstacles, OGE Energy's investment in Enable remains problematic: it has already resulted in -$703 million in charges for the first nine months of the year. Indicative of the need for change--perhaps redefined investment goals relative to Enable and more proactive discussion with the investment community--is that OGE Energy just announced a new CFO December 3, 2020 who will take over in less than a month.

With a state that's back to work, an oil and gas business sector that is recovering, and huge supplies of electric generating resources of natural gas, wind, and solar, I suggest potential investors revisit OGE Energy's results in a quarter or two.

Third Quarter 2020 Results and Guidance

In the third quarter of 2020, OGE Energy's net income was $177 million or $0.89/share, below 2019's 3Q net income of $251 million or $1.25/share.

This divides into three parts: OG&E's 3Q GAAP net income was $199 million, its midstream 3Q GAAP net income was $10.1 million, and its operational impairment from the company's investment in Enable was -$32.2 million.

The company decreased full-year 2020 earnings per share (EPS) guidance from an average of -$0.82/share to an average of -$0.92/share. The biggest contributor to the GAAP loss is that OGE Energy must recognize equity in the loss of unconsolidated affiliates (Enable), which for the first nine months of 2020 already totaled -$703.8 million.

OGE Energy separately calculates (non-GAAP) ongoing earning per share of about $2.03 for 2020, including ongoing earnings per share of about $0.34 from Natural Gas Midstream Operations (Enable). Also, OGE Energy expects to receive $93 million in cash distributions from its ownership of Enable partnership units.

Service Geography

OGE Energy is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. As shown below, it provides electric service to 860,000 customers in a 30,000-square-mile area of Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Source: oge.com

Oklahoma Energy Resource Base

Key for OGE's generation, the state was the fourth-largest natural gas producer in 2019 with 9% of the country's production at 3.175 trillion cubic feet or an average of 8.8 billion cubic feet/day. (The only states producing more were Texas, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana.)

The natural gas spot price on December 3, 2020 was $2.51/MMBTU at Henry Hub, Louisiana. With two-thirds of OG&E's generation fueled by natural gas, access to inexpensive natural gas in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, and other states benefits OG&E and its customers.

Also important to OGE's generation and no surprise to anyone who has driven Interstate 35, in 2019, Oklahoma was second after Texas in total electricity generation from wind. Wind supplied almost 35% of the state's net generation.

Coal supply includes Wyoming-sourced coal brought in by rail.

Electric Generation by Fuel Type

Ironically, national energy policy in the 1970s required new electricity generation to be coal-fired at facilities like OG&E's Sooner Station due to concern about a natural gas shortage. Coal was considered a more secure, reliable source. Since then, OG&E has gravitated to more natural gas and renewable generation. Indeed, in 2019 OG&E reduced coal generation capacity by 40%, including the conversion of 1000 megawatts of coal capacity to lower-carbon natural gas capacity.

OG&E owns 7091 megawatts of generation capacity, comprising nine power plants, three wind farms, and four solar farms in a mix that is 2/3 natural gas, a quarter coal, and 7% renewables.

As part of its growth in renewable sourcing, OG&E has built transmission lines to connect wind-generated electricity to large load centers. Its portfolio (noted below) also comprises 5% purchased wind power from the many wind turbine sites throughout Oklahoma.

Per the company's most recent investor presentation, this breaks down further:

Generation Type Capacity (NMW, or nameplate megawatts)

Combined Cycle-gas 1,324

Coal 1,854

Gas Boiler 2,891

Simple Cycle CT-gas 551

Wind* 791

Solar** 22

Total 7,433

*OG&E's current wind power portfolio also includes 342 MWs of purchased power contracts

**An additional 5 MW (of solar) goes into service in 2021

State Regulators

OGE Energy's utility subsidiary, OG&E, does not have direct competitors. However, OG&E has oversight from and reporting responsibilities to public utility commissions in the states in which it operates-Oklahoma (Oklahoma Corporation Commission) and Arkansas (Arkansas Public Service Commission). In rate cases it answers to and is subject to input from a wide variety of customer-stakeholders. The company is also subject to normal market pressures for its fuel sources and changes in demand for its electricity production.

Governance

Short shares are a small 1.35% of floated shares. Insiders own a tiny 0.31% of outstanding stock.

Last year Institutional Shareholder Services ranked OGE Energy's overall governance a 2, with sub-scores of audit (1), board (4), shareholder rights (2), and compensation (3). In this ranking a 1 indicates lower governance risk and a 10 indicates higher governance risk.

Sustainalytics ranks OGE Energy at 41 (85th percentile, or "severe") risk with sub-scores of 23.6-environmental, 11.8-social, and 5.4-governance. Higher scores are worse and a factor in OGE Energy's relatively poor score is its coal plants.

However, OGE Energy's "controversy level" is rated low.

On December 3, 2020 the company announced W. Bryan Buckler will become the new chief financial officer effective almost immediately (January 1, 2021).

Enable Midstream Partners an Anchor on Results

OGE Energy owns 25.5% of the limited partnership units of Enable Midstream Partners, LP and 50% of the general partnership. Enable Midstream was created by the merger of OGE's Enogex midstream subsidiary and the pipeline and field service businesses of Houston-based CenterPoint Energy (CNP). While the partnership yields 12.4%, attractiveness of partnership units is specific to an investor's tax situation and is not evaluated in this analysis.

What is a concern is that OGE Energy took such a hit when it had to recognize the loss of consolidated affiliates (Enable). For the first nine months of 2020, this already totals -$703.8 million.

Financial and Stock Highlights

The company's market capitalization is $6.5 billion at a December 3, 2020 stock closing price of $32.62/share.

The company's enterprise value (EV) is $10.2 billion and its EV/EBITDA ratio is 11.5, above the preferred ratio of 10 or less that would suggest a discount.

At September 30, 2020, OGE Energy had $6.84 billion in liabilities, including $3.5 billion of long-term debt and $10.5 billion in assets resulting in a standard-for-utilities liability-to-asset ratio of 65%.

The 52-week price range is $23.01-$46.43 per share, so its December 3, 2020 closing price of $32.62 is 70% of its one-year high. The company's one-year target price is $36.33/share, putting its closing price at 90% of that level.

Trailing twelve months EPS is -$0.96. EPS projections for 2021 average $2.21/share giving a forward price-earnings ratio of 14.8.

The trailing twelve-month return on assets is 2.9% and return on equity is -4.9%.

Data by YCharts

OGE Energy's dividend of $1.61/share, just increased in September 2020, represents a 4.9% yield.

The mean analyst rating is a 2.7 or near "hold" from seven analysts.

Beta and Valuation

OGE Energy's beta is 0.68, meaning less volatility than the overall stock market, but more than other utilities like Black Hills (NYSE:BKH). (Again, because the company's service area and its partnership ownership depend on oil and gas production, which had an exceptionally rocky year, this is reflected in higher volatility than typical for utilities.)

The company's book value per share of $18.30 is just over half of its market price, indicating positive investor sentiment.

Risks

With colder weather in the fourth and first quarters of the year, there can be a subconscious investor bias in favor of energy companies.

Potential investors should consider their expectations of regional economic growth in Oklahoma and western Arkansas, state regulatory environments, and regional population growth.

At a liability-to-asset ratio of 65%, OGE Energy and the utility sector are more exposed to interest rate changes than companies in other sectors.

Recommendation-Wait

Ownership of Enable partnership units is a drag on OGE Energy's results. With a new CFO, ongoing COVID-19 recovery, and an improving Oklahoma business sector (including oil and gas production), investors may want to check back later on this solid, well-sourced, and low-cost-to-consumers utility (OG&E) with interests in Enable Midstream Partners.

I hope you enjoyed this piece. I run a Marketplace service, Econ-Based Energy Investing, featuring my best ideas from the energy space, a group of over 400 public companies. Each month I offer: *3 different portfolios for your consideration, summarized in 2 articles, with portfolio tables available 24/7 to subscribers; *3 additional in-depth articles = 5 EBEI-only articles; * 3 public SA articles, for a total of 8 energy-related articles monthly; *EBEI-only chat room; *my experience from decades in the industry. Econ-Based Energy Investing is designed to help investors deal with energy sector volatility. Interested? Start here with a 2-week free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.