In addition to the obvious fines and work stoppages, finance costs on the billions invested in the project probably add $50 million to a typical work stoppage of a few months until an agreement is reached.

Companies with debt like Energy Transfer (ET) cannot afford project delays and project penalties. Those kinds of setbacks often have a magnified (compounded in the finance world) effect on the long-term debt-to-EBITDA ratio that's negative enough to stop or reverse management deleveraging goals. Yet the company appears to be barreling headlong into both delays and more penalties.

Mariner II East Project

The Marsh Creek reroute order is now heading toward the courtroom. The cost of the courtroom is not just the legal expenses. It's also the interest (or preferred stock dividends depending upon your view of which financing enabled construction) that needs to be paid while the trial plays out along with any potential appeals.

Management appears to realize the costs of financing paid without profits from the delayed project because they immediately filed an appeal with the Environmental Hearing Board. Energy Transfer subsidiary Sunoco (which is not the same as the limited partnership Sunoco) wants an expedited appeal in their favor so work can resume fast. Otherwise the coming process will be slow and last for months. Besides, Sunoco does not want to reroute the pipeline because they would have to fill in the hole that's already drilled. Meanwhile the alternative route is bound to be less cost effective. So there's two issues here for management (the slow court process and the pipeline reroute).

But this pipeline costs billions. Anytime you have to head to court, construction stops but the financing "meter" continues to tick. For example, the Mariner II East Pipeline originally was projected to cost $2.5 billion in an article written back in 2018. The original project has been modified and expanded since then. But just taking that original $2.5 billion means a one-year delay with 2% interest cost $50 million. That keeps the example simple.

However Energy Transfer also issued some preferred stock. If this pipeline is deemed to be financed by the preferred stock issuance then the interest cost would be far higher. The cost of the financing on the last offering ranged from 3.75% on the notes to 6.75% on the preferred stock. Even if the current work stoppage is resolved within six months, that $50 million figure could prove conservative.

But there are still more costs to a delay. Workers do other jobs and equipment does not usually sit their idle waiting for action to resume. The longer a work stoppage continues, the more costly will be the work resumption steps. Energy Transfer management rarely mentions these extra costs. Yet these kinds of costs slowly eat away at expected cash. That's especially true if these costs need to be financed with debt or extra costs. The resulting final cost of a controversial pipeline could be much higher than the original stated figure.

There's also the squabble to fill in the hole where the spillage resulted that led to this legal skirmish. If it's filled in and then re-drilled after the company wins the case, there will be still more costs. It's far more likely that the company fills in the hole, cleans up the spill, and then reroutes the pipe (for a lot more costs plus legal fees). The very publicized fine is just a small part of the ensuing legal battle costs.

This also may be why management has talked about capacity expansion projects. Expansion projects are often more profitable than the original project. That extra profitability may enable management to eventually report that the profitability goal was met on the original project.

Here's a reference from the last time that Energy Transfer tried to keep the project going through an appeal. The reference makes clear that there have been other work stoppages where financing costs keep mounting up while legal battles were fought to keep the project going. But the company has been ordered to provide alternatives when these spills happen to regulators. That extra paperwork (and filing fees, if any) add still more costs.

Management of course usually would conclude that the previous pathway was better than the alternative pathway. But the existence of alternatives automatically provides a higher cost way to complete the project. The only question is the acceptability of that higher cost solution to regulators (and possibly the company). Regardless of the latest outcome, it appears that each of these disputes will add on average $50 million or so more to the finished cost of the project.

It does not take many $50 million extra cost items to materially change the profitability of a multi-billion dollar project. Therefore the project delays and resulting work stoppages are more costly and damaging to a project than any fines because of the financing costs.

Dakota Access Pipeline Project

This project faces a very different cost threat. Management was successful here by completing the project before issues with the permit from the Army Corps of Engineers were settled. In the original 2016 case, the judge originally felt that the defendants (Energy Transfer and the Corps) had a good chance to fix permit deficiencies with ordering an Environmental Impact Study.

In 2020, the court noted that even when the obvious solution left was an environmental impact study, the Army Corps of Engineers did not undertake that study to satisfy the 2016 court decision. Therefore in the 2020 court decision the court ordered an EIS and vacated the permit. Note that the 2016 decision and the original issues are referenced in the 2020 decision.

In the 2020 order, the court noted that even when the solution of an EIS became apparent. The Army Corps failed to do an EIS therefore the court ordered that and it revoked the permit. That effectively meant that the pipeline had operated for three years without a permit. More importantly, this may be a form of defiance in the eyes of the court.

Source: Informum.com July, 2020.

The above slide suggests exposure to several possible extra costs that one would not normally associate with cost overruns. By far the largest of these would be the defiance in operating a pipeline without a permit due to the construction of the pipeline without the permit issues being resolved. A worst-case scenario is the last part of the slide. That would be the court finds defiance and therefore puts at risk any and all profits gained through the operation of the pipeline when in fact the permit issues were not resolved. The pipeline has operated for about three years (give or take) so three years of profits and appropriate penalties are at risk.

The liability combined with a potential "empty the pipeline" order that the appeals court is now reviewing could potentially result in a liability far larger than any annual profit contribution from the pipeline.

Source: United States Court of Appeals Decision 2020.

Given that the first district court order was in 2016 (and it was referenced in some detail in the 2020 order along with some of the steps taken to attempt to modify or overturn the decision) there has been several years of failure to modify the original stance of the district court.

In terms of potential costs, the profits made during the time of the now voided permit are at stake. Also there's the cost of potentially emptying the pipeline and moving the pipeline to a more acceptable location.

But probably the most understated liability here was the construction and operation of the pipeline before the permit issues were resolved. That makes this situation an industry first and investors can probably bet the courts will be sure to remove any incentive to try this pathway again in the future.

There's potentially several billion dollars at stake in a worst case scenario. The appeals court warning shown above should dim hopes for a "wrist slap."

Conclusion

There are several reasons why cash flow at Energy Transfer never got to the point where the company did not need another periodic trip to the debt or preferred stock market. This article took two cases to demonstrate how costs get out of hand without a lot of fanfare on the part of management.

There's still plenty more to explore. But it's clear that these two projects could end up costing the company much more than any near term profits.

The Mariner pipeline project has had problems from the start in Western Pennsylvania to the current point where it hit population centers in Eastern Pennsylvania. But the problem in Eastern Pennsylvania is there's a lot more people and money resources in that part of the state. Had management learned from the problems at the beginning of the project in the Western part of the state, then there's every chance of a far smoother operation toward the completion points of the project. Instead it appears that management just kept doing the same thing until now finally the company will go to court with potentially more liabilities than before.

A management that does not improve as a project progresses is a management that's a serious liability to investors. Until this management demonstrates a better ability to work with regulators, these common units need to be avoided

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.