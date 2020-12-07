Pressure on defense budgets is there, but it should be noted that Lockheed Martin tends to guide conservatively.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) presented its third-quarter results on the 20th of October. In this report, we have a look at the results which I think show why especially during these challenging times Lockheed Martin is a very interesting name to own in the aerospace and defense industry and look at why results have failed to propel stock prices of the defense giant higher.

Source: Defense Connect

Revenues Up, Earnings Up, Cash Up

Figure 1: Lockheed Martin Q3 sales and profit (Source: Lockheed Martin)

Starting off with revenues and operating profits, we see the stability of a pure defense business reflected in the year-over-year growth in revenues and profit. Revenues were up 9%, while segment profits went up 6%. Nevertheless, that does mark as light deceleration in year-over-year growth from the previous quarter. So, while the business environment is stable, the pandemic probably has dampened growth a bit as it's hard to shield the entire production system.

Aeronautics sales were up 8% from $6.18B to $6.68B. That marked a deceleration in the year-over-year growth and likely has to do with adjusted work schedules in the third quarter for the F-35 program. Despite the pressure from the adjusted work schedule, there still was growth on stable margins. So, I'm not unhappy with Lockheed Martin’s execution.

The Missiles and Fire Control segment saw sales increase from $2.6B to $2.97B on strong volumes, generating a 16% increase in profits on a 14% increase in revenue. So, we saw nice margin expansion there. Rotary and Mission Systems sales increased 8% to $4B while profits jumped 18% driven by higher volumes and higher margins. Space sales increased 6% to $2.85B but posted lower 20% profits due to lower margins.

Overall, what we saw was that Missile and Fire Control and Rotary and Mission Systems performed excellently, maintaining growth rate on expanding margins. On Aeronautics there was the deceleration in growth due to adjusted work schedules and on Space we saw a deceleration driven by the timing of ballistic retirements and launch events. Noteworthy is that going forward the Aeronautics and Space segment will provide Lockheed Martin with the biggest growth opportunities.

All segments combined margins contracted slightly by 0.3 percentage points during the quarter, but we are still looking at 6% year-over-year growth and 7% growth in the year-to-date profits. So, those are solid results.

Translating all of that to cash level, cash from operations rose 10% to $6.4B. So, we are seeing YTD cash growth in line with the sales growth.

Guidance up

Source: Lockheed Martin

So, during Q3 we saw margins contract slightly year-over-year but that was more than offset by continued top-line growth. For the remainder of the year, Lockheed Martin has guided higher as it expects the following revenues by segment:

Space revenues will be $11.8B matching the mid-point of the $11.65B-11.95B range.

Aeronautics revenues will increase to $26.15B, above the previously guided $25.3B-25.8B range.

Missiles and Fire Control will increase to $11.3B, above the previously guided $10.95B-11.25B range.

Rotary and Mission Systems will increase to $16B, matching the high point of the previously guided $15.6B-16B range.

So, we saw an appreciable guidance update where Lockheed Martin full-year revenues will be $1B higher than previously anticipated measured from the mid-point of the range and that will result in $150 million in additional profits. So that points at strong margins and we are seeing that Lockheed Martin has previously guided relatively soft on Space and Aeronautics, likely to give itself some space to allow for some pressure from the pandemic.

However, what has really kept share price appreciation down were not the Q3 results or the guidance for 2020, but the guidance for 2021 which was a relatively soft guidance with 2021 revenues modeled to be $67B providing a 2.7% year-over-year improvement. That's a steep decline in topline growth as the 2020 revenues will likely show a 9% year-over-year improvement. However, there are two major reasons for this. Heading into the next year, some ramp-up in production will be completed so there's little growth to be achieved for some franchises on 10.9-11.1% margins. Overall, the slowed growth has to do with some programs throttling back on growth as ramp-ups are completed, some programs going down slightly while other programs are ramping up. So that is one reason why we aren’t seeing high-digit outlooks, the other one is simply because Lockheed Martin tends to guide conservatively. For 2020, the defense giant guided for a 6% increase in sales but is now aiming for 9% and I believe that absent of the pandemic Lockheed Martin would have performed even stronger.

Conclusion

Lockheed Martin showed strong third-quarter results. There was some growth deceleration driven by less launch events on Space and adjusted work schedules on the F-35 program because of the pandemic. Nevertheless, we are seeing the strength of a company with a strong product line-up and strong management execution.

The reason why share price performance was soft shortly after results were present was the soft guidance for 2021, where we can only note that as some programs come to rate and some programs do a step back while others are at the start of boosting rate, this kind of guidance fits and we should keep in mind that Lockheed Martin tends to guide conservatively.

What has held shares back a bit are not necessarily the results of the elections as I believe that regardless of who will be in office by January, the current geopolitical landscape requires at least stable and potentially increasing defense budgets and for the coming years the production is locked in to some extent. I discussed this in more detail in another report.

That's not to say that election-driven sentiments have not affected the share price appreciation or that there's no damper on budgets, but flattening budgets already are assumed by Lockheed Martin regardless of who's in office. More interesting will be the longer-term developments of budgets with COVID-19-related government spending in mind.

Are you an investor looking to benefit from the growth of the aerospace industry? The Aerospace Forum helps you do that. With a background in aerospace engineering, we have a unique approach to our investment theses and idea generation combining our engineering background and financial data analysis delivering deep-dive analysis and access to interactive monitors to inform your investment decisions. Click here to join The Aerospace Forum today and start your flight to growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not own shares of Lockheed Martin due to local laws prohibiting my broker to offer shares of some Defense companies.