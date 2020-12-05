Article Thesis

Pfizer (PFE) has delivered strong results through its COVID vaccine trials, and it seems likely that the vaccine rollout over the coming quarters will boost its revenues considerably. Apart from that near-term tailwind, Pfizer continues to trade at an inexpensive valuation, while its results remain solid during this crisis so far. To top things off, shareholders still get a 4%+ dividend yield from the stock.

COVID Vaccine

Most will already know that Pfizer, together with BioNTech (BNTX), has reported strong results from its phase III trial that evaluated the viability and the effectiveness of its COVID vaccine candidate BNT162b2. After completing the review of all relevant data, Pfizer and BioNTech have stated that the candidate is 95% effective, which means that it will be able to reduce infection rates to one out of twenty in a fully vaccinated population, compared to no vaccination. This is an astonishingly strong result, as most experts had not expected effectiveness to be this high. In fact, the FDA had previously set the bar at just 50%. Moderna's (MRNA) vaccine candidate, at 94.5%, is almost as effective as that of Pfizer and BioNTech.

Both candidates, which use mRNA technology, seem to be way ahead of the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca (AZN) candidate in terms of effectiveness, as the latter prevents roughly 70% of infections (although some study subgroups showed higher effectiveness). Just looking at the difference between a 95% effectiveness and a 70% effectiveness showcases that the vaccine candidates play in two very different leagues: A 95% effectiveness means that the relative risk for infection is reduced to 5%, whereas it is reduced to 30% when using a vaccine with an effectiveness of 70%. In other words, a person's infection risk following vaccination with the Pfizer candidate may be just one-sixth of the risk the person has when using the AstraZeneca vaccine candidate.

Effectiveness is, of course, not the only relevant factor. Cost per vaccination, usability, safety, etc. have to be considered as well. The AstraZeneca vaccine will likely be sold at a significantly lower price than the Pfizer vaccine, but it seems unlikely that this will make the AstraZeneca vaccine the candidate of choice in wealthy countries such as the US. Hypothetically speaking, saving $10 per vaccination on 200 million vaccinations in the US would equate to saving $2 billion. Considering the unprecedented scale of stimulus spending in the US - trillions of dollars - $2 billion in additional costs do not really matter all that much when one can get a more effective, and thus better-working vaccine. Cost may still be an argument for lower-wealth markets, however, where AstraZeneca could be able to win out thanks to its lower-cost vaccination option.

Pfizer and BioNTech have already inked deals for hundreds of millions of doses for its vaccine candidate in a range of countries, including the US. This includes a deal for up to 300 million doses with the EU and a deal for 100 million doses with the US. On top of that, other deals have been reached with countries such as Israel and the UK, which is set to become one of the first countries to approve the vaccine. Pfizer and BioNTech have stated that they will likely be able to increase their production capacity to more than 1 billion doses during 2021, which means that more deals could be reached for additional markets throughout the coming quarters. It is likely that the closest competitor when it comes to vaccine effectiveness, Moderna, will not be able to produce at that scale due to its smaller resources. Other pharma giants that could theoretically produce doses at a similar scale, such as AstraZeneca, do not have a vaccine candidate that is as powerful as that of the Pfizer/BioNTech team. At a price point in the $10 to $20 range per dose, producing and selling 1 billion doses during 2021 would equate to more than a dozen billion dollars in revenues throughout the next year for the two companies. Splitting that amount evenly between the two companies will result in a sales windfall in the $5 billion to $7 billion range for Pfizer for the coming year. In other words, this will boost Pfizer's revenues by about 10%-15% on a pro-forma basis. The sales boost will be more impactful for BioNTech, of course, as that company will experience a way higher relative growth rate due to a lower sales base. Nevertheless, Pfizer is poised to see its revenues and gross profits rise meaningfully next year, and the market does not really price that in yet - shares are down 5% from the beginning of the year.

Due to the fact that none of the COVID vaccine candidates are likely to provide lifelong immunity after one or two shots, it seems likely that vaccines will remain in use during 2022, 2023, and possibly after that. It thus seems like a realistic assumption to believe that the sales boost stemming from the COVID vaccine will not vanish immediately a year from now. Instead, this will likely be a medium-term sales driver that will positively impact Pfizer's top line for a couple of years, possibly generating $15 billion to $20 billion of revenue for the company over that time frame.

Even Without The Vaccine, Pfizer Would Be Solid

The COVID vaccine and its likely sales results over the coming years are not the only positive, however. Pfizer also has a range of drugs that are doing well, the company has a deep pipeline with promising candidates in areas such as oncology, and last but not least, its valuation and dividend yield are favorable. Pfizer's oncology portfolio, for example, has delivered a highly attractive 5-year revenue growth rate of 32% through 2020, and it is likely that further growth will occur, although most likely not at that rate. Other growth drivers include Pfizer's hemophilia drug candidate marstacimab and a range of vaccine candidates in indications other than COVID, such as Pneumococcal infections in pediatric patients, or primary clostridioides difficile infections. Both of these candidates are in Fast-Track phase III studies, which means that they will potentially start generating revenues in the foreseeable future.

All in all, analysts are forecasting that Pfizer will be able to grow its EPS by 7% a year in the long run. This estimate is relatively on par with past estimates:

Data by YCharts

7% annual EPS growth is not outstanding, but it is more than enough to make shares a viable investment when they are trading at an inexpensive valuation and offering a 4%+ dividend yield. Tech-like valuations would, of course, not be justified by that growth estimate, but Pfizer is only trading at 13 times next year's profits right now. Even without multiple expansion, shareholders can expect solid returns going forward, as long as the analyst growth estimate is not completely false.

Takeaway

Many stocks have risen a lot this year due to forecasted impacts from the pandemic, including tech and some pharma plays. Moderna, for example, is up 520% this year. The fact that Pfizer's shares are actually down this year, despite the fact that the company will likely take in billions through its COVID vaccine starting next year, seems unjustified. Factoring in the lowish valuation and the high dividend yield, as well as a solid outlook outside of the COVID vaccine, makes me believe that Pfizer could be a solid buy at current levels.

One Last Word

If you found this article interesting or helpful, it would be greatly appreciated if you "Followed" me by clicking the button at the top, or if you "Like this article" below, as this will help me in building an audience and continuing to write on SA. If you want to share your opinion or perspective, you are also very welcome to comment below. Happy investing.

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear? The primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, the income stream not so much. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.