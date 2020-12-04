With market wide growth potential, strong returns and healthy financials -- Yandex has a very bullish outlook for those looking to gain exposure to the internet sector at less that over-the-top valuations.

Yandex is the largest tech company in Russia, the largest Russian-language search engine, has a market share of as high as 59% in Russia, and is the 5th largest search.

Russia is a vast frontier of internet growth potential that Yandex has exploited. Yandex received an upgrade yesterday from Bank of America as a result. With strong returns, and financials, Yandex has a very bullish outlook

Very rarely in today’s age will you come across an internet giant that is undervalued. A company that controls a sizable market share in a geography with great overall size and better growth potential that isn’t trading at huge multiples. Meet Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX)- the internet behemoth that has the Russian market and more in the palm of its hand. Yandex, considered “The Google of Russia,” is truly so much more than a simple search engine. While Yandex has certainly positioned itself as the go-to search engine of Russia (surrounding former USSR states), there is truly so much more to be excited about with this company.

Yandex is a Way Bigger Deal Than People Realize

Although Yandex is considered the “Google of Russia,” if you’re reading this in America, you’ve likely never heard of it, and this isn’t because of its young age or small size. In fact, Yandex launched in 1997-a full year before Google did.

Yandex has become the largest tech company in Russia and the largest Russian based search engine in the world. As far as all search engines go, Yandex has 47.5% of total market share in Russia as of November 2020. However, that number may be conservative. Most recently, Yandex said it remained the leading search engine in Russia from July to September 2020, accounting for 59.3% of total user visits over that period. Other sources put its regional market share as high as 55%.

Figure 1. Distribution of search engine traffic in Russia, by company, from 2019Q3 to 2020Q3. (Source: Statista)

Outside of local markets, Yandex is also the 5th largest search engine in the world by usage.

Despite its solid market share and positioning, Yandex’s search engine has nowhere near peaked. Over the next 3 years, Yandex is expected to maintain its market share, while continuing to grow at an estimated CAGR of 20% over the next 3 years.

Yandex is So Much More Than Just a Search Engine

Yandex’s CTO Mikhail Parakhin said it best. Rather than being called the “Google of Russia,” Parakhin said “ really we’re the Silicon Valley of Russia.”

Looking at Yandex’s diversified business offerings, Parakhin’s claims hold weight. Yandex has truly matured into a conglomerate of multiple tech offerings under a single platform. In other words, a super-app or one-stop mobile/internet shop. Think of Yandex as a hybrid of Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), Uber (NASDAQ: UBER) , and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) -- all in one.

Yandex.Taxi Offers Huge Future Growth Potential

Beyond its search engine, Yandex has built itself into a ride hailing/food delivery giant throughout Russia and the former USSR via an exclusive partnership with Uber. While 70% of its revenue in FY 2019 came from its search engine, another 20% of its revenue during that same period came from Yandex.taxi.

Yandex.Taxi has successfully monopolized ridesharing and delivery throughout Russia and the region. After Yandex launched its taxi service in 2011, it competed for years against Uber for regional market share, yet in 2018 the two finally formed a joint-venture, whereby Yandex controls a 62% stake.

Like Uber in America, Yandex.taxi is composed of several sub-segments in its business.

Ride-hailing: One thing that Yandex has done differently than Uber is secure a monopoly on drivers by signing them to long-term contracts. Yandex has been able to accomplish this by partnering with the biggest fleet management companies in the region. Yandex has also expanded into the B2B space by offering corporate transportation services such as business travel/long-haul and staff logistics.

One thing that Yandex has done differently than Uber is secure a monopoly on drivers by signing them to long-term contracts. Yandex has been able to accomplish this by partnering with the biggest fleet management companies in the region. Yandex has also expanded into the B2B space by offering corporate transportation services such as business travel/long-haul and staff logistics. Food-delivery: Yandex has a double-edged food delivery platform through Yandex.taxi. The first segment is Yandex.eats, an on-demand food delivery platform that works similar to Uber Eats. The other segment, arguably with more exciting growth potential, is Yandex.Lavka. Yandex.Lavka is a rapidly growing, hyper local grocery delivery service. This service, which launched in 2019, operates with online-only “ghost stores,” and promises grocery deliveries within 15 minutes. Because of the success it has already had, many are touting Yandex.Lavka as a platform that could eventually“replace grocery stores.” In fact, this has become the perfect business model for the COVID-19 world, causing it to grow exponentially. In Q3 2020 alone, Yandex reported 55% Y/Y growth in Yandex.Taxi. But it wasn’t because of ride-hailing or Yandex.eats, it was because of Yandex.Lavka’s surge. In fact, just days ago, for the first time ever, Yandex.Lavka launched in a market outside of the Russia/Former USSR region with a new operation in Israel.

Yandex has a double-edged food delivery platform through Yandex.taxi. The first segment is Yandex.eats, an on-demand food delivery platform that works similar to Uber Eats. The other segment, arguably with more exciting growth potential, is Yandex.Lavka. Yandex.Lavka is a rapidly growing, hyper local grocery delivery service. This service, which launched in 2019, operates with online-only “ghost stores,” and promises grocery deliveries within 15 minutes. Because of the success it has already had, many are touting Yandex.Lavka as a platform that could eventually“replace grocery stores.” In fact, this has become the perfect business model for the COVID-19 world, causing it to grow exponentially. In Q3 2020 alone, Yandex reported 55% Y/Y growth in Yandex.Taxi. But it wasn’t because of ride-hailing or Yandex.eats, it was because of Yandex.Lavka’s surge. In fact, just days ago, for the first time ever, Yandex.Lavka launched in a market outside of the Russia/Former USSR region with a new operation in Israel. Self-driving Cars: Yandex began to work on its first self-driving car in 2017 with the objective of using it for both the ride delivery and food delivery. Yandex subsequently partnered with Hyundai, and developed 100 fully operational self-driving cars by the end of 2019.

Yandex Continue to Expand Through Other Services and Investments

Yandex’s other services and investments cumulatively represent the remaining 10% of its revenue streams:

Yandex.Market : This platform is Yandex’s foray into the e-commerce space. While this business is only 2 years old, the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with Russia’s projected e-commerce growth of 35% CAGR over the next 5 years, puts Yandex.market in an excellent position.

: This platform is Yandex’s foray into the e-commerce space. While this business is only 2 years old, the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with Russia’s projected e-commerce growth of 35% CAGR over the next 5 years, puts Yandex.market in an excellent position. Yandex.Cloud : Yandex began investing in cloud services in September 2018. While its clientbase is only around 8,000 users (according to its latest 10-Q filing), Russia is significantly unpenetrated compared to other developing countries in this field. The fact that Yandex is one of the first to market in an untapped region like Russia, puts it in a very strong position once it eventually becomes widely adopted in the country and broader region.

: Yandex began investing in cloud services in September 2018. While its clientbase is only around 8,000 users (according to its latest 10-Q filing), Russia is significantly unpenetrated compared to other developing countries in this field. The fact that Yandex is one of the first to market in an untapped region like Russia, puts it in a very strong position once it eventually becomes widely adopted in the country and broader region. Online Media: With its KinoPoisk service, Yandex is attempting to be one of the first in Russia to tackle another underpenetrated sector in Russia. Although Yandex acquired KinoPoisk in 2013, the streaming/online media market in Russia is still in its infancy and remains fragmented. However, this is yet another example of how Yandex has positioned itself for long-term growth as the market continues mature.

Russia is a Vast Untapped Frontier With Robust Growth Potential

Russia, despite being the largest country in the world in terms of size, and 9th largest by population, has a very underpenetrated internet economy comparatively. Yet, because of this, Yandex has positioned itself to pounce on any and all opportunities within Russia’s internet ecosystem for the foreseeable future. Much like Yandex quickly and strategically created a monopoly with Yandex.Taxi, it is poised to do the same within other internet sectors. To illustrate the forecasted growth potential of Russia’s internet economy, look at Russia’s projected mobile internet penetration growth over the next five years.

Figure 2. Forecast of mobile internet user penetration in Russia from 2015-2025 as a percentage. (Source: Statista)

To put things into perspective, the United States mobile user penetration rate is around 80% while in Russia this number hovers around 62%.

Figure 3. Forecast of mobile internet user penetration in USA from 2015-2025 as a percentage. (Source: Statista)

When comparing these two growth trajectories, while the US has largely peaked with internet development, namely mobile internet, Russia remains an underdeveloped frontier. By 2025, the share of monthly active mobile internet users is projected to reach 74.7% of the total population in Russia-an increase of over 12%. Compare that to the US’ forecasted 5-year growth rate of barely 3.7%.

Additionally, to put Yandex’s growth prospects into further perspective: The Russian internet sector has a valuation of about 1-2% of the internet sector in countries such as USA and China. The market valuation of internet companies in Russia is also approximately 3-4% of Russia's total market cap. If you compare that to the USA and China, those numbers are 17% and 24% respectively.

Strong Core Business and Projected Growth

Yandex has a strong core business, with exciting new investments and growth prospects. Since the stock bottomed on March 23rd, it has surged by 118% and overall 61% year-to-date.

That said, Yandex still has significant room to run. It has an upside analyst target of 8.9%, and keeps receiving upgrades such as that of Bank of America. Additionally, according to Finbox, Yandex's revenue has a 5-year projected CAGR of 28.1%.

Similarly, sales are also forecasted to grow by 19.70% by the end of the current quarter and 45.20% by next year.

Risks involved in YNDX

The Kremlin: Yandex has been on a rapid growth spurt, however, there is one thing that could stop them: The Kremlin. 6 years ago, Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin called the internet a “CIA project” and said that Yandex was developed with “western influences.” Fast forward to a year ago, and the Kremlin moved a step further into nationalizing tech and gaining stricter control. Almost a year ago to the date, Yandex announced that it would restructure and give the Kremlin greater control of it. This “deal” created a “Public Interest Foundation,” and gave the government full veto power over any share consolidations above 10%, as well as operational decisions over how the company uses personal data and intellectual property. If this progresses any further, it could severely limit Yandex’s growth and business operations.

Yandex has been on a rapid growth spurt, however, there is one thing that could stop them: The Kremlin. 6 years ago, Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin called the internet a “CIA project” and said that Yandex was developed with “western influences.” Fast forward to a year ago, and the Kremlin moved a step further into nationalizing tech and gaining stricter control. Almost a year ago to the date, Yandex announced that it would restructure and give the Kremlin greater control of it. This “deal” created a “Public Interest Foundation,” and gave the government full veto power over any share consolidations above 10%, as well as operational decisions over how the company uses personal data and intellectual property. If this progresses any further, it could severely limit Yandex’s growth and business operations. Russia Is Still Russia: No matter the opportunities that a company like Yandex poses, it is still a Russian company operating in Russia (although the corporation was formed in The Netherlands). Russia as a country poses several risks. It is ripe with corruption, underdeveloped, full of regulatory risks, and riddled with international sanctions. Although the financials are strong with Yandex as a company, always tread lightly when investing in Russian companies. There are several macro factors to be very mindful of.

What's This Thing Worth?

As far as the company's valuation goes, the stock is certainly red hot. Even since first submitting this article for publishing, it is up >10%. While a near term pullback would not be the most surprising thing in the world, the company is without a doubt growing at breakneck speed, is robustly profitable, and has a strong position in what can only be considered as an underpenetrated, underconsidered, emerging market -- so far as the internet is concerned. As Yandex and its subsidiaries grow, with continually rising revenue forecasts, it's inevitable that Yandex's shares will continue to increase over the next 12 months. Yandex and its diversified businesses will continue to gobble up market share both in Russia and its surrounding neighbors, while threat-worthy competition is unlikely in the short term. As Bank of America pointed out, Yandex is and will continue to be the only major playing in Russia and the former Soviet bloc with an opportunity to control search, online advertising, ride hailing, e-commerce, food delivery, driverless cars, and many more e-driven businesses. Utilizing a discounted cash flow valuation model assuming a WACC of 11% and a terminal growth rate of 6%, in tandem with keeping a close eye on the recent $990mn IPO of Russian e-commerce player Ozon (NASDAQ: OZON), I place a best case bull case price target of $95/share, a conservative bull case price target of $75/share and a worst case bear scenario of $42/share. Overall, I expect the shares will straddle the mid $70's with a gradual trend higher through 2021.

Where to Go From Here

Russia is certainly a risky market to invest in, but at the end of the day, the internet sector in Russia is too underpenetrated, with too much growth potential to ignore. It’s hard not to get excited when reading about Yandex and how it has positioned itself to grow the internet sector in Russia. Although the stock has surged, it hasn’t hit its peak.

Yandex’s financials show a company experiencing great growth, while also displaying good financial health. We have discussed Yandex’s prominent position in Russia’s internet sector, which appears to be evolving into a multifaceted monopoly. Meanwhile, the company’s financials reinforce an even stronger case.

Yandex has been scorching hot since the end of March, and this appears to be just the beginning. This is not a speculative internet play, there are some serious fundamentals behind these returns, and most analysts know it. Yandex holds more cash than debt on its balance sheet and is financing its business with more equity than debt as indicated by its strong debt to equity ratio of 31.1%. Furthermore, the company’s current ratio and quick ratio indicate that they can easily meet all of their short term obligations, with figures of 5.0 and 4.7 respectively. Additionally, Yandex has a gross profit margin of 63.7% and net profit margin of 11.63%. The company also has an Altman Z-Score of 10.9, which indicates that it is very well managed, and has a very low risk of bankruptcy.

It’s no wonder then why Bank of America just yesterday upgraded its outlook on the stock based on these robust growth opportunities at hand. Citing the company's exposure to high-growth markets, Bank of America upgraded Yandex from Neutral to Buy, and raised the price target from $71.50 to $80. Analyst Cesar Tiron had some very bullish things to say about Yandex, referring to it as the only global company "that offers exposure to fast- growing, underpenetrated online digital, ride hailing, eCommerce, food delivery, autonomous drive, online blogging and potentially Fintech."

If you’re frightened by the blazing valuations of FAANG+ stocks here in America, Yandex might be the best option. I consider Yandex a strong buy and hold candidate for future growth.

Authors Note: Thanks so much for reading! As always, please feel free to message me with any further questions or concerns. If you enjoyed this article, please click the like button right below this note, then scroll back up to the page and give the follow button a click.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.