Markets Shrug Off Disappointing Payrolls Report As Vaccine News Carries The Day

The team is joined this week by special guest Tim Murray, capital markets strategist at T. Rowe Price.

Stock markets followed a banner month with more gains as coronavirus vaccine news outweighed concerns over rising cases, lack of new stimulus, and a disappointing nonfarm labor report.

The S&P 500 (SP500), Nasdaq (COMP) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) hit record territory on Friday.

Rates joined the party, as the 10-year Treasury yield neared the 1% level that has been a ceiling in previous bond selloffs.

Winners & Losers

Cyclical sectors were the winners. Cruise lines Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) are up 11% and 10%, respectively, this week. The Boeing Company also saw gains, adding 9% as its 737 Max jet is set to return to service.

Defensive sectors performed poorly. Shares of utilities companies lost ground as the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) is down 2% for the week.

Energy stocks are down this week as well, with the iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) dropping 1.4%.

What Caught Our Eye(s) This Week

