Graham looked at the businesses behind each stock as a prospective buyer would of the whole business.

As Benjamin Graham would say, “Investment is most intelligent when it's most businesslike."

As many of my readers already know, I was once a net lease developer, constructing buildings “from the ground up.” My first drugstore client was Eckerd Drug, which sold to Rite Aid in a $3.4 billion deal in 2006.

(Source – two-story, 25,000-square-foot Walgreens in Clearwater Beach, Florida)

I also developed stores for CVS (CVS) and Walgreens (WBA). Honestly, there always seemed to be something to drugstores because of their repeatable sources of rental income and irreplaceable corner locations.

More importantly, real estate investors loved drugstore deals for their long-term lease contracts and quality of real estate. They still do today.

According to The Boulder Group:

“Throughout 2020, net lease investors focused on essential retailers… accordingly, the drug store sector experienced a significant increase in transaction volume. Transaction volume for single-tenant drug stores increased by more than 30% in 2020 when compared to the prior year.”

It went on to explain:

“Throughout the pandemic, the three main (drugstore) tenants – CVS, Rite Aid (RAD), and Walgreens – did not ask for any rent relief or concessions. These tenants remained open due to their essential status and continued to pay rent on time. Despite the increased demand for single-tenant drug stores, this sector provided a degree of value for its investors.”

As seen above, the average deal size for a drugstore property is around $5.2 million – which makes it difficult for Average Joe or Jane to benefit from. However, several net lease REITs have exposure to drugstore assets including five I cover:

Realty I ncome ( O

NetStreit ( NTST

Agree Realty ( ADC

Alpine Net Lease ( PINE

VEREIT VER ).

In fact, Walgreens is Realty Income’s No. 1 tenant. And it just so happens that Realty Income is my No. 1 REIT holding. Accordingly, I decided it was time to dig deeper into it.

Benjamin Graham once said, “Investment is most intelligent when it is most businesslike.” And Warren Buffett called that statement the “nine most important words ever written about investing.”

You see, Graham looked at the businesses behind the stock as a prospective buyer would of the whole business. So let’s do the same.

With the help of my fellow Dividend Kings partner Dividend Sensei, let’s take a closer look at Walgreens to provide a granular – almost microscopic – analysis of the repeatable sources of income that drive shareholder value for both tenant and landlord.

A Dividend King Buy

Just before Black Friday, Dividend Kings recommended Walgreens to our members. Why?

How about these reasons:

A 9/12 blue-chip quality

A generous, safe, and steadily growing dividend yielding over 4%

The lowest valuation in its history

An anti-bubble stock foolishly priced for negative growth

As a result, how does a 25% compound growth rate ("CAGR") for 15 years sound? That's the power of buying a blue-chip dividend aristocrat that's still expected to grow at its historical rate even when it's most hated.

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

On Nov. 30, both Dividend Kings and I bought even more Walgreens at $38.16 than what we already owned.

On Dec. 2, WBA went up 3%.

On Dec. 3, it gained 8% more for a total of 12% in three days.

There’s no major news to explain those gains. Walgreens is merely a coiled spring that's finally started to pop.

Note those two words: “Started to.” As in it’s not finished yet.

Quality First, Prudent Valuation and Sound Risk Management Always

Any stock can be cheap, of course. That’s why Dividend Sensei likes to begin his analyses by calculating such things as safety, dependability, and quality scores.

Specifically, he uses the Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Model which looks at almost 100 fundamental metrics to determine the following:

We don't throw around the term "blue-chip" or "SWAN" (sleep well at night) loosely. Those are very specific terms that must meet certain quality criteria based on safety, dependability, and a sound business model.

So let's walk through Walgreens’ 67% dividend safety rating and 4/5 above-average quality rating to see what makes it so worthy of the status, starting with the former:

Walgreens' main issue with safety right now is the pandemic's impact on its balance sheet.

(Source: Gurufocus)

It also had a debt/EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of 8.6 in Q3. The rating agency’s safety guidelines for the industry is 3 or more. And its interest coverage fell to 3.8 vs. a 10+ rating agency safety guideline. S&P, Fitch, and Moody's are all concerned about WBA's current debt metrics, which is why they all gave it a negative outlook with BBB or BBB- rating equivalents.

The good news is that Walgreens’ turnaround efforts – hamstrung as they are by this pandemic – aren’t expected to permanently impair its growth prospects or dividend safety. In short, its analyst growth consensus shows that it’s not a value trap.

Walgreens is expected to grow its earnings and cash flow over time… and at a pretty impressive rate for a company priced for zero growth. The same applies to its dividend.

Most importantly for the rating agencies though are EBITDA and EBIT, which are what leverage and interest coverage ratios are based on.

Knowing that, Walgreens’ net debt is expected to fall by almost $4 billion from fiscal 2020 to 2023. And its dividends are expected to keep growing even as its strong free cash flow generation allows it to repurchase $3.8 billion in stock over the next 2.5 years.

Moreover, the lower Walgreens’ stock price is, the more accretive those buybacks will be. Fewer shares mean lower dividend costs and higher FCF per share.

In turn, that means lower payout ratios and an ultimately safer dividend.

By fiscal 2024, WBA should be back to its historical 10 interest coverage ratio – which, remember, is what rating agencies are looking for as a safe number. And by fiscal 2023, it’s expected to have a net leverage ratio of 1.6 compared to its historical 1.8.

The rating agencies say that, if Walgreens delivers sustained debt/EBITDA at 3.25-3.5, they’ll upgrade its credit rating to stable. In Moody’s case, at least, that will also happen if its “EBITA to interest expense remains above 5.5x and the company maintains a financial policy that supports maintaining credit metrics at these levels."

Since that can definitely happen, Walgreens is on track to not just get an improved credit outlook, but potentially even an upgrade to a BBB+ or A credit rating.

Right now, its 2023 consensus debt/EBITDA is 1.9, which is consistent with A stable credit ratings.

What about the major risk from Amazon (AMZN) and its pharmacy launch? News of that sent Walgreens’ shares crashing to their lowest valuation in history.

Morningstar acknowledges “this to be an incremental headwind” but views the drugstore “as somewhat insulated” nonetheless. It “remains a market leader addressing immediate care needs with ease of pick up and comprehensive offerings.”

The agency doesn’t actually expect Amazon to “garner a notable share” of Walgreen’s market. Instead, it sees it as being trouble for “dispensers of treatments for chronic conditions, such as mail order, and also to independent pharmacies, which face challenges to survive in a fiercely competitive market.”

WBA, you see, already had to battle Amazon on consumer products. Yet the brick-and-mortar company took on the challenge and has been improving in that area as a result. It’s also begun to address comprehensive care such as lab, imaging, and physician visits through its partnership with WebMD.

And, last but not least, Morningstar finds the company’s 4%+ dividend yield “an attractive consideration” in “the current market.”

In fact, most of the 22 analysts that cover WBA are all that worried about Amazon Pharmacy. Perhaps that’s because Walgreens has grown 4%-10% CAGR over the last 20 years.

Here are some more growth-specific facts and figures:

Pre-pandemic management guidance was 4%-6% CAGR

Analyst consensus growth range is 5.7%-7% CAGR

The historical analyst margin of error adjusted consensus growth range is 4%-8% CAGR

Bottom line: WBA's dividend is safe, with about a 3.3% risk of a cut in this pandemic and a 1% cut in a historically average recession.

Long-Term Dependability: Making Sure Your Money Is in Safe Hands

Next, let’s consider Dividend Kings’ long-term dependability score, which takes into account:

Dividend/balance sheet safety

Management quality (capital allocation over time)

Business model (moat and stability)

Dividend track record (for dividend-paying companies)

Long-term analyst growth forecasts

ESG scores and trends from MSCI

Whether or not a company is speculative for either short-term or permanent reasons

WBA scores 74%, meaning that it’s very dependable. And Morningstar labels its leaders as seasoned with "a diverse consumer background” with “no governance issues."

That governance shows in its:

45-year dividend track record

5.7%-7% CAGR long-term growth consensus from FactSet, YCharts , and Reuters/Refinitiv

, and Reuters/Refinitiv 2.5% max portfolio risk cap recommendation and 25% margin of safety, which make it a potentially good buy

In addition, the company’s long-term sustainability trend is steadily improving over the last four years. As of today, it’s now in line with its industry’s average for ESG, which measures its environmental, social, and governance impact.

All around, Walgreens is giving every indication that its investors’ cash is in good hands, with a:

67% safety score

70% business model score

74% dependability score

Added up, we’re looking at speculative blue-chip position herewith a safe, generous, and steadily growing dividend that retirees can rely on.

Better yet, once the pandemic is over in 2021, Walgreens should lose its "speculative” designation. And deleveraging should further improve its safety and quality scores.

In fact, by August 2022, its consensus leverage and interest coverage will increase its quality score even further as the ratings agencies upgrade it to stable. Eventually, WBA could achieve a 10/12 SWAN quality Dividend Kings award.

Yet, as it stands now, Walgreens is about 40% undervalued – even after its impressive rally in the last few days. Apparently, too few investors realize that, including dividends, it’s offering a 36.4% CAGR total return potential if it grows as expected and returns to its average historical fair value by the end of 2022.

The S&P 500, meanwhile, is offering a -4% outlook.

And going out to 2025, we’re looking at 19.7% CAGR versus 3%, respectively.

Walgreens Investment Decision Score and Risks

Speaking of the S&P 500, we never recommend a company without first knowing exactly how it relates to that index. The following investment decision score is based on valuation and the three core principles of all successful long-term investors.

WBA is a very reasonable and prudent long-term income investment. Though, naturally, it comes with its risks.

Morningstar, for one, assigns it medium uncertainty due to:

“… reimbursement pressure from public and private third-party payers, increasing shift in mix (toward 90-day prescriptions and Medicare Part D), any increases in the cost of procurement of pharmaceuticals, and significant changes in federal or state drug regulations.”

It doesn’t see new competition likely. But the economy or market dynamics could shake it up. So could any:

“… decrease of utilization of drugs either driven by slower new drug introductions, fewer alternative generic options, or formulary constraints by the PBM… Walgreens may also be impacted by the consolidation of healthcare companies and providers that could influence where prescriptions are filled.”

Since Walgreens operates in 25 countries, those risks vary by place but still amount to the same potential concerns in the end. And, in the short term, as already stated, the pandemic remains a threat for the foreseeable future – which is why WBA is a speculative blue chip.

Pandemic-related shutdowns and economic damage will, naturally, do the same.

Even beyond the pandemic though, WBA still has plenty of challenges to overcome. Fitch, for one, “recognizes ongoing gross margin pressure due to industry and competitive dynamics.”

And while it acknowledges drugstore’s historic resiliency against discount and online competitors, some of that “could be eroding.” Meanwhile, Moody’s says it will be further concerned if:

“ … the company does not prioritize debt reduction over shareholder-friendly transactions including share repurchases at least until debt/EBITDA improves to below 3.75x.”

… the company does not prioritize debt reduction over shareholder-friendly transactions including share repurchases at least until debt/EBITDA improves to below 3.75x.” “… operating performance does not improve or if debt levels remain elevated…”

(Source: FactSet Research)

On that last point, WBA's debt is well laddered, with $1.8 billion maturing through the end of 2021.

(Source: FactSet Research)

Meanwhile, its liquidity position is strong, with $12.3 billion available to fund its turnaround plans. It also boasts strong free cash flow generation and ample availability under its credit facilities – which include a $3.5 billion revolver maturing August 2023 and over $8 billion in short-term bank facilities.

And Moody’s does give it credit for that and the Western world’s aging populations in its BBB-equivalent rating.

As referenced above, there’s plenty of risk possibilities to consider in any investment opportunity. Fortunately though, valuation issues aren’t much of a consideration here considering Walgreen’s currently depressed price.

It’s currently trading at a bit over $43, with a 2021 fair value range of $66-$78.

As far as volatility risk goes? The company has had above-average volatility relative to other aristocrats. But that's precisely why it's trading at such a bargain today, six years into its bear market.

JPMorgan estimates it could fall 19% in a double-dip recession compared to the S&P 500’s 22%. And in normal market pullbacks of 8%, it's expected to fall by about 7%.But long-term? WBA's consensus growth in the future means that over 30+ years, investors can realistically achieve:

8.4%-12.4% CAGR total returns

6.4%-10.4% CAGR adjusted for expected inflation

The S&P 500? We’re looking at an 8% CAGR analyst consensus. And 9.5% for dividend aristocrats.

Again though, that’s only if investors can hang on through any added volatility. As such, we recommend investing no more than 2.5% of your savings in WBA.

