Los Ricos North has started to show its potential and I feel confident in assuming a decent value to be confirmed over the coming year.

Q4-2020 financials should be out any week now, but I expect few surprises and Parral will continue the same trajectory going forward.

Investment Thesis

I wrote a an article on GoGold relatively recently, but I wanted to provide an updated valuation based on some recent drill results out of El Favor which I think are very material. I will elaborate on my reasoning throughout this article.

GoGold (OTCQX:GLGDF) has outperformed most silver miners and explorers during 2020 and I expect that to continue in 2021 as well.

Figure 1 - Source: YCharts

Parral & Los Ricos South

We are still waiting for the annual report, which is likely to be released any week now to get an update on Q4-2020 costs. Parral has however reached a relatively stable level of about 600,000 silver equivalent ounces per quarter with an AISC around $14/oz. So, I don't expect that to change much over the coming year.

Figure 2 - Source: GoGold Corporate Presentation

The latest update from investor relations indicate that the PEA for Los Ricos South will be released in December or early January the latest, where we will get an independent economic estimate of the value of the Los Ricos South resource.

Figure 3 - Source: GoGold Corporate Presentation

My rough estimate puts the NPV in the $200-500M range using a low to high silver price, but there is relatively large degree of uncertainty there.

Los Ricos North

Management at GoGold has for some time now been highlighting the larger potential of Los Ricos North compared to Los Ricos South. However, it is first with the most recent El Favor drill results that we are starting to see proof of that in my opinion.

Whether any deposit turns into an actual mine will depend on a long list of factors where market conditions and metal prices play an important part. However, a bit oversimplified, I would argue that if the deposit has sufficient grade and size, the likelihood of it leading to a mine increase substantially.

Figure 4 - Source: Calculated from GoGold Press Releases

La Trini has shown to be a good deposit, with solid grades, seemingly ideal for open pit very near the surface. While it might take another 50+ drill holes to come up with a hard conclusion. At least at this stage, the asset by itself is not above a threshold that would almost automatically qualify it to be built into a mine. It will however likely have a substantial value as one out of several deposits feeding the same mill.

Figure 5 - Source: GoGold Press Release

El Favor has at least in my view shown to be slightly more impressive, with higher grades, more substantial widths, even closer to the surface. Even though we are only looking at 9 holes, they are well spread out which makes me think El Favor is likely to end up with a higher value than La Trini.

Figure 6 & 7 - Source: Calculated from GoGold Press Releases

It is important to keep in mind that there are a number of Los Ricos North areas not yet drilled and management expects around 10,000 meters of drilling per month. As a point of reference, Los Ricos South was comprised of approximately 40,000 meters of drilling.

Given how well the surface sampling at La Trini and El Favor has lined up with the actual drill results, I don't think it is an aggressive assumption to assume at least a couple of areas will further contribute to a Los Ricos North resource.

Figure 8 - Source: GoGold Corporate Presentation

It is certainly debatable what the value of Los Ricos North should be today, but I feel relatively comfortable to assume the value should be somewhere between $200M and $400M by the end of 2021, which I don't think is an aggressive assumption. That can either be achieved by El Favor and La Trini alone, provided they continue the same trajectory we have seen so far. Alternatively, if they are less than what the potential suggests, a couple of the other areas would need to contribute to the value.

Valuation

Using the most recent fully diluted share count of 275.5M, a share price of C$1.60, and USDCAD rate of 1.2823, we get a market cap of $347.5M.

Figure 9 - Source: GoGold Corporate Presentation

I am only using 3/4 of the NPV from Parral as I assume the cash flows over the next couple of years will be spent on proving out Los Ricos. GoGold presently has $52.5M cash on hand, which does not consider any cash from the options or VAT receivables from the Mexican Government.

Even if we disregard Los Ricos North, we can see that the current stock price of C$1.60 is well below my estimation using a high silver price of around $24/oz.

Figure 10 - Source: Own Estimates

When I include my base case for Los Ricos North over the coming year, we can see that the stock is undervalued even if we were to see a pullback in the price of silver.

Figure 11 - Source: Own Estimates

Conclusion

GoGold has been an excellent investment over the last two years, where it has outperformed most precious metals equities, but I do not think that outperformance has come to an end.

Figure 12 - Source: YCharts

I expect the GoGold to perform well over the coming year, driven by solid cash flows from Parral and a confirmation of the economics for Los Ricos South. But most of the value appreciation will come from Los Ricos North. We should by this time next year have a resource estimate with 60-100M silver equivalent ounces, with good grades at Los Ricos North.

