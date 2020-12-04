While we recognize the market opportunity and positive long-term outlook, we take a cautious view on the stock at the current level given its pricey valuation trading at 50x sales.

Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) has established itself as a leader in DNA synthesis with its proprietary process to automate and commercialize synthetic DNA production. While the concept is not new, Twist uses its expertise in silicon and software to miniaturize thousands of parallel chemical reactions and write strands of DNA at a lower cost with significantly more output compared to alternative methods. There is a growing range of applications for this type of "engineered biology" across various industries. The company has seen a surge in demand for next-generation sequencing "NGS" along with an expanding market for various related products. While the stock is up over 520% year to date and pricey at the current valuation, we believe Twist is well-positioned to capture growth opportunities supporting a positive long-term outlook.

TWST Fiscal 2020 Recap

The company reported its fiscal Q4 earnings on November 23rd with a GAAP EPS loss of $0.54, favorably $0.14 ahead of estimates. More impressive was the quarterly revenue at $32.4 million, climbing 106% year-over-year and $9.8 million ahead of consensus expectations. Indeed, this was a massive quarter for the company that represented a breakout in growth in revenue and new orders. For the full-year, revenue reached $90.1 million, up 66% from $54.4 million in 2019 while the gross margin improved to 31.8% from 12.8%.

The trends here coincide with an accelerated use of gene editing techniques via "CRISPR" technologies in several markets. Essentially, Twist allows customers to order specific genes used to conduct research and development with varying applications in healthcare for the production of new therapeutics and molecular diagnostics, industrial materials science, agriculture, and even technology for potential data storage. Since this type of work is often based on trial and error, customers require many variations of genes representing recurring revenues and long-term business relationships.

It's important to note that while the company benefited this year with the launch of some COVID-19 related synthetic controls products used to sequence the virus, management made the distinction that the current growth story is beyond any pandemic boost. Orders for the core NGS and synthetic bio "Synbio" business highlight the underlying positive momentum. From the conference call:

I'd like to note that unlike some of our peer companies, our record revenue is not a function of COVID-19-related products. And in fact, while our synthetic RNA control for SARS-CoV-2 and our NGS panel to sequence the virus definitely contributed to our revenue, it is our stable Synbio and NGS products with growing initial revenue from our Biopharma division that has catapulted our success this fiscal year. Illustrating our momentum, we reported record orders of almost $117 million for the full-year, with $42.3 million for the fourth quarter, setting the stage for growth into 2021.

One of the attractions to the Twist platform is an online ordering process including a custom option for a back-end API for the supply chain management. The company expects to add business-to-business capabilities that would allow the platform to be integrated into existing industry-specific software systems. Management highlighted this area of focus that can support a more streamlined ordering experience for customers. From the conference call:

Currently, we have an exceptional frictionless e-commerce system that tracks orders from initial purchase to shipment. We are now focused on building capabilities to facilitate business-to-business interactions that will expedite all our placements to enable us to be an approved bundle within certain systems. For instance, currently, a customer, the University of California is required to generate a PO within their accounting system before placing an order. A B2B integration will enable these customers to place an order on our website without needing a specific PO from their institutions, removing significant barriers to order.

In terms of the balance sheet, the company ended the fiscal year with $290 million in cash and equivalents with only limited long-term debt reported at $1.4 million. While operating cash flow was negative $140 million for the year, the company's current ratio of nearly 10x highlights an overall solid liquidity position.

Twist has been successful in raising cash via equity offerings. Most recently, the company announced a $300 million sale of common stock to support continued growth opportunities. The company has planned a new manufacturing facility in the Bay Area of California in a project known as the "Factory of the Future" expected to be completed by 2022 that will double the current capacity including a faster turnaround time for all products.

Management Guidance and Consensus Expectations

Twist is currently guiding for fiscal 2021 revenue between $110 and $118 million which at the midpoint implies a 26.5% y/y increase from the fiscal 2020 result. An estimated net loss of around $140 million would be roughly the same as 2020 based on ongoing investment spending with budgeted CAPEX at $30 million.

For the year ahead, the company has set several operational objectives to generate new growth opportunities. In Synbio, there is an expectation to launch clonal ready gene fragments this year while ramping up pharma-focused products.

In NGS, the company sees upside in converting customers who are currently using competitor's microarray technology into Twist's platform. To this point, management highlighted a large customer making the switch in Q4 providing a roadmap for similar conversions going forward.

For data storage applications, efforts are still being directed at demonstrating a working prototype of a 300-nanometer silicon synthesis on a 1-micron pitch. In November it was announced that Twist was allying with a group that includes Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Illumina Inc. (ILMN), and Western Digital (WDC) to collaborate on an industry roadmap for the future widespread commercial adoption.

According to consensus estimates, the forecast for fiscal 2021 revenue at $115 million is in line with the management guidance. The growth momentum should be maintained for the foreseeable future approaching $188 million by fiscal 2023. The market expects negative EPS of $2.65 for the full year 2021 with a narrowing loss through 2023.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

In the world of biotech which is often seen as the wild-wild-west of investing recognized for high risk and high reward opportunities, it's clear that Twist Bioscience is one of the most exciting names in the market at the cutting edge of this important technology. While we're encouraged by the latest results and progress in commercializing the products, the story here is hardly a secret considering TWST is up over 60% in just the past month. With the stock trading at a forward price to sales multiple of 50x, this is an objectively expensive growth premium considering the market cap of $5.9 billion in the context of recurring losses for the foreseeable future.

That being said, it's clear the operational outlook is positive as Twist Bioscience is well-positioned to capture a real market opportunity as the applications for synthetic DNA expand long term. Investors today are betting that the addressable market will grow and Twist will build on its market share by converting new demand into long-term recurring revenues. The plan for the new facility capable of doubling capacity is a sign of management's confidence and optimism.

The risk here is that a lot can happen between now and when the economics can start to make sense 5 to 10 years down the line at the current valuation. Even as Twist's portfolio of patented processes and platform represent a market advantage, there are in fact competitors that offer alternative solutions for particular applications.

In Twist's own annual report, management highlights several companies among emerging players and major corporations that currently provide core synthetic biology products, antibody discovery solutions, NGS sample prep, and DNA digital storage and continue to innovate including Genscript Biotech Corp. (OTC:GNNSF), 'GeneArt' owned by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), Sigma-Aldrich Corp. owned by Merck & Co. (MRK), Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of Danaher Corp. (DHR), Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), and the previously mentioned Illumina Inc. among others. Our point here is that this is not a monopoly and the market will be contested representing uncertainties to the long-term growth outlook.

We note that Illumina Inc. with a market cap of $52 billion is likely the closest peer as it offers gene sequencing tools and sells the "microarray" NGS scanners. While there are significant differences in each business model and product offerings, Illumina stands out as currently profitable and trades at a significantly lower price to sales multiple of 16x. In many ways, Twist is attempting to capture market share in key categories from Illumina with alternative solutions the company believes to be superior.

To be clear, we are bullish on Twist long term and expect it to maintain its growth momentum. Our concern here is that even the ~30% revenue growth expected in each of the next three years may not be enough to justify the current level of optimism and price tag of the stock. To the upside, the company will likely need to exceed current growth estimates and show accelerating product demand for the stock to climb higher. We question how much of the positive outlook is already priced in.

Overall, we rate shares of TWST as a hold with a year ahead price target of $125 giving the company the benefit of the doubt to grow into its valuation. We expect shares to be volatile with sentiment correlated to broader trends in high-growth stocks and financial market conditions. We would take a more bullish view on the stock on any possible correction under $100 offering an improved reward-to-risk setup.

