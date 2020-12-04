OCANF is a good trading tool now and should be accumulated in the $1.20s.

Gold production was 63.1K Au Oz for the third quarter of 2020. The gold production was down 41.4% from the same quarter a year ago and up 7.5% sequentially.

The company posted a loss of $96.8 million in the third quarter, revealing a pre-tax impairment charge of $80 million related to the carrying value of the Didipio site.

Source: OceanaGold presentation.

Investment Thesis

The Melbourne Australian-based OceanaGold Corp. (OTCPK:OCANF) reported its third-quarter earnings results on October 29, 2020.

The quarter was not stellar, with bad news about Didipio renewal not progressing well and problems at the Haile site. In the conference call, CEO Michael Holmes said:

Our net loss of $154 million year-to-date and $97 million in the third quarter reflects a pre-tax impairment charge of $80 million related to the carrying value of Didipio.

On the bright side, Macraes is doing quite well, and the Martha Underground at Waihi is on track for the first production in the second quarter of 2021. The company sold 60,790 Au oz this quarter at a gold price of $1,601.

Haile and Macraes have experienced very high AISC this quarter. It was a record of $1,695 per ounce compared to $1,122 the same quarter a year ago. Haile disruptions due to the virus pandemic aggravated by above-normal rainfall and higher planned sustaining CapEx at Macraes were the main culprits.

The investment strategy that I suggest is to trade the stock short term and keep only a small long-term position. The stock has already corrected significantly but could eventually drop even more if the gold price cannot find support above $1,800 per ounce, which is likely, in my opinion.

Data by YCharts

CEO Michael Holmes said in the conference call:

Our third quarter results reflect the impact that COVID-19 pandemic has had on our business. During the quarter, we revised our 2020 outlook which was driven by lower production expectations out of Haile. We are currently tracking to the low end of guidance at Haile. And on a consolidated level, we expect to produce approximately 300,000 ounces of gold at consequently higher all-in sustaining costs.

OceanaGold - Financial Snapshot 3Q'20 - The Raw Numbers

Oceana Gold 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 133.6 152.1 138.2 95.8 97.9 Net Income in $ Million -21.9 8.7 -26.0 -31.4 -96.8 EBITDA* $ Million 11.2 59.9 21.3 15.3 -55.3 EPS diluted in $/share -0.04 0.01 -0.04 -0.05 -0.16 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 32.4 46.7 120.6 16.7 63.1 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 56.6 51.4 57.5 53.6 78.5 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -24.2 -4.7 63.1 -36.9 -15.4 Total Cash $ Million 55.6 49.0 177.4 147.7 127.0 Long term Debt * in $ Million 150.0 150.0 200.0 209.1 207.4 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 622.3 634.4 622.3 637.5 637.2 Producing assets 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Gold production in K Au Oz 107.5 108.2 80.7 58.7 63.1 Gold production sold 94.3 108.2 91.4 62.0 60.8 Copper Production in K tonne 2.3 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 Gold price realized 1,414 1,404 1,509 1,523 1,601 AISC $/oz 1,122 980 1,218 1,265 1,695 Mines 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Haile 36.8 46.4 29.4 30.7 28.3 Macraes 37.9 45.5 39.2 27.9 34.8 Waihi 16.0 15.8 12.2 0 0 Didipio 16.7 0.4 0.0 0 0

Data Source: Company release

* The LT Debt is not including the Equipment Finance segment of $114 million. Please look at the cash/debt comment below.

Note: More data available for subscriber-only. EBITDA has been calculated following Morningstar and differs from the EBITDA indicated by the company.

Gold Production And Balance Sheet Details

1 - Revenues were $97.9 million in 3Q'20.

The company posted $97.9 million in revenue for the third quarter.

The company posted a loss of $96.8 million in the third quarter, reflecting a pre-tax impairment charge of $80 million related to the carrying value of Didipio. The third-quarter adjusted net loss was $24.9 million or $0.04 per share.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $15.4 million in 3Q'20.

Yearly free cash flow is now $6.1 million, with a $15.4 million loss for the third quarter of 2020.

3 - Gold production details. Total production was 63.1K Au Oz in 3Q'20.

Gold production was 63.1K Au Oz for the third quarter of 2020. The gold production was down 41.4% from the same quarter a year ago and up 7.5% sequentially.

Macraes site production improves significantly sequentially, while Haile site disappointed, with production and costs in the third quarter below expectations.

The issue at the Haile gold mine this quarter was a combination of two negative issues.

The mine site experienced positive COVID-19 cases increasing from two to over 20 at quarter-end (which forced 330 workers to self-isolate since the beginning of March or 40% of the workforce). Also, the mine site has experienced a 35-year record-high rainfall.

However, one positive, during the quarter, OceanaGold finalized the optimization of the Horseshoe Underground at Haile.

In New Zealand, the Macraes site is tracking its full-year guidance of 140K to 150K ounces of gold. The higher AISC this quarter at the mine of $1,483 reflects planned increased sustaining CapEx.

However, the company expects Macraes to produce over one million ounces at an AISC of approximately $1,000 per ounce over the next eight years.

Note: OceanaGold received permits for Macraes' mine life extension to 2028, on December 2, 2020.

On the North Island at Waihi, despite the disruptions during the third quarter due to COVID-19, the Martha Underground is on track for the first production in the second quarter of 2021.

Recent news about Didipio mine.

Source: Presentation extract

CEO Michael Holmes said in the conference call:

Subsequent to quarter end, we made the difficult decision to permanently lay off approximately 900 full-time and contract workers at Didipio given the inaction related to our FTAA renewal and ongoing blockade of the access road by the local government units and the minority of individuals, who are ideologically opposed to mining.

Below is shown the production history, including Waihi and Didipio sites.

The AISC is going up this quarter due to the issues at the Haile site. The company indicated $1,695 per ounce.

4 - Debt and liquidity

Cash on hand is going down for the last three quarters and is now $127 million. The chart indicated the long-term debt but does not indicate the $114 equipment finance shown below. The net debt is now $187 million, including the equipment finance.

From the Q3 Presentation.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

OCANF describes a descending triangle pattern with resistance around $1.40 -$1.45 and support at $1.20 - $1.25. A descending triangle is a bearish chart pattern in general. In this case, we should expect a retest of the support at $1.20 and potentially a breakdown to below $1.10.

However, it is always about the gold price now and how the company can manage the recent negative events that have affected it severely. If the gold price can manage to turn positive again, OCANF could eventually break out and retest its 50 MA at $1.45 and eventually go as high as $1.85.

The trading strategy is to take some profit off the table between $1.40 and $1.45. About 25% sounds reasonable. Then, wait for any signs of a breakout or a quick retracement around $1.22. I recommend accumulating at or below $1.25.

In case of a breakout, I would sell another 25% at around $1.80 - $1.85.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may consider trading OCANF below $1.25.