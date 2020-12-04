One of the names hit hardest by the coronavirus has been theater chain operator AMC Entertainment (AMC). As you might expect, revenues are being crushed this year due to theater closures and consumers staying home, which is leading to massive losses and cash burn. On Thursday, some major news broke in this space that will only worsen the situation for this company over the next couple of quarters.

AMC shares fell on Thursday following the news that AT&T's (T) Warner Brothers division is sending all of its 2021 movies to HBO Max. The 17-film slate will land on HBO Max for a one-month window starting the same day they'll be available in U.S. theaters. HBO Max is only available in the U.S., which means the international theatrical releases will go forward as usual. While Warner Brothers says this is a one-year move due to the unique pandemic situation, who knows if this could be a lasting change.

Obviously this news is not good for theater chains like AMC. While the distribution of a coronavirus vaccine is coming and that will help, it will certainly take time. We're seeing cases, hospitalizations, and deaths rise to new highs in the US right now, and it is going to be a harsh winter. Last year, AMC reported over $5.47 billion in revenue, but analyst estimates below show the company isn't even projected to get back to that level by 2024. These numbers were before Thursday's news broke, so you can figure the street is likely to revise some of these numbers lower in the coming weeks.

(Source: Seeking Alpha AMC estimates page, seen here)

One also has to question the structural changes that continue to shape this industry as we move forward. Streaming giants like Netflix (NFLX) have already taking over many consumers' living rooms, with that name potentially topping 200 million global subscribers this quarter. Amazon (AMZN) Prime is also making a big push for the stay at home crowd, while technology giant Apple (AAPL) is trying to diversify away from the iPhone and that means a strong services push. You can certainly get most of the theater experience available in your living room for a fraction of the price.

AMC wasn't in the greatest shape financially even before the pandemic hit. The company reported a GAAP loss for 2019, and had just a few hundred million in cash on the balance sheet against almost $5 billion in total debt. As you can imagine, things have gotten even worse this year, with the table below showing the massive cash burn reported in the first nine months of 2020. Dollar values are in millions.

(Source: Company 10-K filing, seen here, and Q3 10-Q filing, seen here)

The company has added nearly $1 billion in fresh debt so far this year, so added interest expenses are only going to pressure the bottom line further moving forward. Even with those projected revenue rebounds in the next few years, the street does not see this name being profitable anytime soon. Cash flow wasn't great to begin with, and now cash burn is a major problem.

Of course when you are already this deep into debt, new lenders can be very hard to find. AMC has thus turned to the equity side, selling a ton of stock and diluting investors as seen in the chart below. The amount of shares that would be outstanding assuming the full Goldman deal closes doesn't even start to scratch the surface, however. On Thursday, AMC filed to sell another 200 million shares, which could roughly triple the share count from here. The worst part is that might not even be the last capital raise that is needed.

(Source: Quarterly filings, seen here, and Goldman prospectus, seen here)

Honestly, I'm surprised that AMC shares only lost 16% on Thursday given a double batch of bad news. The stock remains significantly above its 52-week low of $2.08 and the average street price target of $2.15. Perhaps investors are hoping there's some acquirer out there that can save the day, but at this point, why not just wait until bankruptcy and pick up the pieces?

In the end, the bad news just continues to pile up for AMC shareholders. Warner Brothers is moving its 2021 movie slate to streaming the same day as those pictures hit theaters, which will further pressure theater chain revenues. At the same time, large losses and cash burn have led to a massive debt pile and tremendous dilution, with another 200 million share offering filed on Thursday. As the picture for AMC continues to get worse, it remains to be seen how much longer it will be before shares retest their lows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.