RBLX has grown rapidly in a fast-growing industry but continues to produce high operating losses.

The firm operates a 3D virtual reality system and provides related developer tools.

Roblox has filed to raise $1 billion in a U.S. IPO of its Class A stock.

Quick Take

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) has filed to raise $1 billion in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm has created an immersive 3D digital gaming platform for consumers and developers.

RBLX has produced enviable growth in user activity, bookings and revenues, but continues to generate high operating losses.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

San Mateo, California-based Roblox was founded in 2004 to create a place for consumers to create, play and interact with others in an online 3D environment.

Management is headed by founder, president and CEO David Baszucki, who previously held various roles at Knowledge Revolution.

Below is a brief overview video of Roblox' official 2020 trailer:

Source: Roblox

The company’s primary offerings include:

Reality Engine

Universal Game Client

Real-Time Social Platform

Compute Cloud

Team Development Infrastructure

Roblox has received at least $500 million from investors including Altos Ventures, First Round Capital, Index Ventures, Meritech Capital and Tiger Global Management.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm acquires new users through major app stores and through online media, word of mouth and earned marketing.

RBLX pays the 30% percentage fee to major app stores as a large developer, although this amount may be under downward pressure in the future.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 7.2% 2019 9.2% 2018 13.0%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, rose sharply to 5.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 5.7 2019 3.9

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for virtual reality activities was an estimated $10.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $49.3 billion by 2027.

This represents an extremely high forecast CAGR of 21.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are large investment in improved technologies by industry participants and increased demand for simulated environments by consumers and business users.

Also, the technology has extensive use cases in education contexts, including medical and transportation training.Below is a breakdown of the relative market sizes in 2019:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Amazon (AMZN)

Apple (AAPL)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Comcast (CMCSA)

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Electronic Arts (EA)

Take-Two (TTWO)

Valve

Unity Software (U)

Zynga (ZNGA)

Online Content Platforms

Financial Performance

Roblox’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, at an accelerating rate of growth

Increasing gross profit but decreased gross margin

Higher operating losses

Sharply increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 588,675,000 68.2% 2019 $ 488,223,000 56.1% 2018 $ 312,773,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 433,763,000 62.1% 2019 $ 370,996,000 52.8% 2018 $ 242,877,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 73.68% 2019 75.99% 2018 77.65% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ (206,234,000) -35.0% 2019 $ (91,456,000) -18.7% 2018 $ (96,653,000) -30.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ (203,217,000) 2019 $ (85,984,000) 2018 $ (97,176,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 345,336,000 2019 $ 99,185,000 2018 $ 101,038,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, Roblox had $801.6 million in cash and $1.4 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, was $301.1 million.

IPO Details

Roblox intends to raise $1 billion in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure may vary.

Class A common stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B holders, affiliates of the founder, will be entitled to 20 votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. Additionally, we may use a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services, or technologies.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Company, BofA Securities and RBC Capital Markets.

Commentary

Roblox is seeking public investment to fund its growth and expansion initiatives.

The firm’s financials show impressive and accelerating topline revenue growth, along with increasing gross profit but also high operating losses.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate has risen markedly, with both results indicating sharply increased capital efficiency in the user acquisition function.

DAUs, or Daily Active Users, grew by 47% in 2019 over 2018, and grew by 82% in the first nine months of 2020, to 17.1 million.

The market opportunity for virtual immersive experiences is expected to produce very high growth over the coming years, but there is and will be significant major competition as the industry matures.

Taking advantage of that growth potential will likely require significant capital resources, hence the IPO for comparatively small Roblox as it seeks to bulk up against major competitors.

The firm has produced impressive growth across financial metrics, user generated content and bookings.

When we learn management’s assumptions on IPO pricing and valuation, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

