The price action in the copper market is telling us that we are experiencing a base metals bonanza. Copper is the leader of the nonferrous metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange, but it is not the most liquid of the base metals. That distinction belongs to aluminum, the metal that originates from bauxite, an ore typically found in the topsoil of various tropical and subtropical areas.

The ore is then treated with chemicals to extract alumina, an aluminum oxide compound. Refining and smelting via various processes create pure aluminum metal, which has a wide range of industrial and other applications.

Meanwhile, aluminum is the most common metal in the earth’s crust, almost twice as abundant as iron. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The trend in the base metals markets that trade on the LME is good news for KALU shares, which seem headed for an all-time high.

KALU sells aluminum mill products

In 1946, Henry J. Kaiser leased, and eventually bought, three aluminum facilities in the United States. Kaiser Aluminum provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace, defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications. KALU sells its products through its sales teams in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, and China. In other Asian countries, Latin America, and the Middle East, KALU sells via independent agents. The headquarters are in Foothill Ranch, California.

On November 30, 2020, Kaiser announced an expansion of its business with the $670 million purchase of the Warrick Rolling Mill from Alcoa (NYSE:AA). The price was at an implied multiple of approximately seven times adjusted EBITDA as of the prior twelve months ending on September 30, 2020. The price of $587 million in cash and $83 million in assumed liabilities seems to be reasonable at seven times earnings, particularly because of the increased demand for aluminum that has lifted the price of the metal and aluminum products. Rising prices and earnings will decrease the multiple over the coming years. Meanwhile, AA sold the rolling mill as part of its strategy to dispose of non-core assets. KALU is far more involved in aluminum mill products than AA, so the transaction could create economies of scale for Kaiser.

The long-term trend in KALU shares remains higher after a pair of corrections earlier this year.

Source: Barchart

The long-term chart shows that KALU shares were trending steadily higher since late 2008, hitting a high of $119.66 in July 2018. After a period of sideways trading, the stock slumped during the global pandemic, falling to a low of $54.54 in March and a lower low of $50.49 in September 2020. The airline industry’s historic slowdown caused the shares to retreat, but the stock has come storming back and was just below the $100 level at the end of last week. Optimism over a vaccine for the coronavirus and the airline industry’s rebound has boosted the earnings prospects for KALU. The rally in base metals is a sign that rising demand is already occurring, and the trend is likely to continue into 2021 and beyond.

The aluminum price is trending higher with all commodities

On Friday, December 4, the COMEX March copper futures contract rose to a new high of $3.5360 per pound, the highest price in almost eight years, since March 2013. Crude oil recovered to over $46 per barrel, and many other commodity prices have moved appreciably higher since earlier this year. The price action in crude oil is a sign that all energy prices could move higher. Energy is a critical cost component in aluminum production.

Source: LME

As the chart highlights, three-month LME aluminum forwards rose from a low of $1459.50 in early April to $2039.50 per ton on December 3, a rise of almost 40% over the past eight months.

Optimism over the end of the global pandemic in 2021 and a falling dollar have lifted aluminum’s price. The weakening dollar supports KALU’s earnings as it sells its products worldwide. A weaker US currency makes Kaiser’s products more competitive on the global landscape. In going through the third-quarter earnings report, there was no mention of foreign currency adjustments as I assume the company hedged all exposure. However, as an international company with sales outlets worldwide, I assume that the weakening dollar will increase sales as KALU competes with other aluminum product suppliers in 2021.

US infrastructure rebuilding, stockpiles, and Chinese demand support the stock

The rise of industrial commodities is a function of Chinese economic growth. China has not suffered from the second wave of the coronavirus, and its economy continues to recover. Moreover, easing trade tensions under the incoming Biden administration provides further support for base metals demand and prices. China is the demand side of the fundamental equation for aluminum and most industrial commodities.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration will have the job of digging the US economy out of the economic legacy of the pandemic. Unemployment is at very high levels in the US. Many of the jobs lost over the past months will not come back.

There has been bipartisan support for a massive infrastructure program to rebuild the US’s crumbling infrastructure. The aftermath of the coronavirus will be the perfect opportunity to create jobs while improving the infrastructure at the same time. Aluminum, aluminum products, and other industrial commodities are critical ingredients for any rebuilding project.

While the falling dollar supports higher aluminum prices, the long-term trend in inventories is also bullish for the price of the base metal.

Source: Kitco/LME

As the chart shows, inventories of aluminum in London Metals Exchange warehouses worldwide have declined from over 2.9 million tons in 2015 to 1,358,425 metric tons as of December 3. While I am always dubious about stockpile reporting, the decline has been substantial over the long-term. Lower stocks is a bullish factor for the price of the metal.

An excellent earnings record for KALU and a dividend for shareholders waiting for capital growth

At just below $100 per share, KALU has a market cap of around $1.5 billion. The stock trades an average of 133,388 shares each day. KALU pays shareholders a $2.68 dividend, which equates to 2.68% at $100 per share.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As the chart shows, KALU has been consistently profitable and reported earnings that were higher than consensus projections over the past four consecutive quarters. The earnings record signifies strong and effective management at the company.

Annual revenues in 2018 and 2019 were at just under $1.6 billion and around $1.5 billion, respectively.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart of quarterly revenues for Q4 2019 through Q3 2020 shows the slowdown in business. However, the Q2 and Q3 data reflect the pandemic’s impact, which is an outlier event. Revenues should grow in 2021, given the rise in the price of aluminum and aluminum products, the falling dollar, increased demand for industrial commodities, and low inventory levels in the aluminum market. A substantial comeback by the airline industry and infrastructure rebuilding program in the US could push the demand for Kaiser’s products through the roof, lifting revenues, profits, and the share price in 2021.

Levels to watch in KALU shares

Technical support for KALU shares stands at the September 2020 low of $50.49, but that level has faded in the stock’s rearview mirror as it was trading at double that level at the end of last week. The upside target for KALU is at $119.66, the July 2018 all-time high.

Source: Barchart

At near the $100 level at the end of last week, the first short-term resistance level stands at $112, the February 2020 high. Above there, the mid-December 2019 peak of $117.06 is the gateway to a new record high for KALU above $120 per share.

I expect KALU shares to reach a new record high in the coming weeks and months. A falling dollar, end of the pandemic, easing trade frictions between the US and China, a massive infrastructure package in the US, and a return of airline travel is very bullish for Kaiser’s business. The company’s earnings should substantially rise in 2021. Meanwhile, an over 2.5% dividend in the current rate environment is an attractive yield that pays investors as they await capital growth and new highs in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.