I like McDonald's (MCD) as a defensive dividend stock. The company consistently increased its dividends annually over the past four decades. The stock price also increased steadily over the years as the company grew. While the COVID-19 pandemic brought challenges for McDonald's, the company held up well and is on track for strong growth in 2021.

McDonald's Positive Q3 results

McDonald's has been holding up well during the pandemic. The company's Q3 results demonstrate MCD's resilience during this time. The company exceeded revenue estimates by $52.7 million and EPS estimates by $0.32. Earnings per share increased by 4% in Q3 to $2.22. Global comp-store sales declined by 2.2% in Q3. However, U.S. comp-store sales increased by 4.6%.

The company attributes the '3 D's' to the comp-store sales success that McDonald's achieved during the pandemic: digital, delivery, and drive-thru. The digital channels include the McDonald's app and ordering kiosks. The company bought Dynamic Yield in 2019 to offer personalized drive-thru ordering experiences. Dynamic Yield can create drive-thru menus based on trending menu items, the weather, current restaurant traffic, and menu recommendations that complement what was already ordered. This technology can also be incorporated into the company's app and other ordering kiosks.

Delivery sales increased across all of the company's major markets. Delivery sales almost doubled in Canada as compared to the previous year. The company's decision to offer delivery on a wide scale through Uber Eats in mid-2019 turned out to be a wise move.

The company's drive-thru locations have been a strength for McDonald's during the pandemic. Drive-thru sales percentages have been higher during the pandemic as compared to historical norms. Drive-thrus are important sales drivers when restaurants are not allowed to have customers inside. Many consumers may also be leery of eating inside in public spaces even when some restaurants are allowed to have customers inside.

Earnings Upgrade

McDonald's is expected to achieve strong growth for 2021. EPS estimates for 2021 were increased from $8.11 to $8.33 over the past 3 months. Earnings are expected to grow by 34% in 2021. The increased estimates and strong expected earnings growth can help drive the stock higher.

While revenue growth declined in 2020, it is expected to grow at approximately 14% in 2021. This is a significant improvement for overall revenue growth in many years. Granted, McDonald's probably won't maintain a high level of growth for multiple years. However, revenue is expected to grow at a higher rate in future years than in the recent past few years.

The stock's recent dip may present a buying opportunity. The RSI is showing some weakness in the near term. The stock price has been consolidating since the beginning of November. The green MACD line looks like it might cross below the red signal line indicating a negative change in momentum. It is possible that the stock moves to an oversold condition if the RSI gets below 30. This would provide investors with a decent buying opportunity. Even if the stock doesn't become oversold, it is still trading 7.6% below the 52-week high.

New Items to Attract Customers

McDonald's added new menu items based on popularity to attract customers. The company added a spicy version of its chicken nuggets. McDonald's also added new bakery items for the McCafe. The new bakery items include apple fritters, blueberry muffins, and cinnamon rolls.

McDonald's tends to do a good job of gaining an understanding of local markets throughout the world. The company offers specific menu items for each market based on local consumer preferences. For example, the company offers more vegetarian items in India where a high percentage of the population doesn't consume meat.

The strategy of adding new items or tweaking existing menu items helps create some excitement for consumers to return to the restaurants. This is something McDonald's can continue to do on a regular basis based on current trends and popular local food preferences in each market that the company operates in.

Strong Cash Flow to Support Dividends

McDonald's consistently produces strong cash flow which allows the company to pay and increase dividend payments regularly. About 32% of McDonald's revenue ends up as operating cash flow. Levered free cash flow comprises about 12% of revenue.

The secret to McDonald's cash flow success is not so much in selling burgers and fries but in its franchise structure. About 93% of McDonald's restaurants are franchises, owned by independent business owners. McDonald's owns the land that the restaurants sit on and rents it to the franchisees. McDonald's is just as much of a real estate company as it is a fast-food restaurant. Shareholders share in that success by collecting the dividends and through stock price appreciation.

McDonald's Long-Term Investment Outlook

Think of McDonald's as a real estate company with the franchise system earning the company fees regularly. Investors benefit from the strong cash flow generated from the franchise model and the restaurant sales. This makes its way to shareholders in the form of dividends.

The stock is poised for more price appreciation due to the strong expected growth for 2021. The company is still generating sales through delivery and drive-thrus even where customers cannot be inside restaurants. This will help the company during the pandemic. If the pandemic subsides as the vaccine is widely distributed, the company will be in an even strong position to drive sales.

Analysts have a one-year price target of $241 for the stock, which represents an increase of about 13% from the current price. Investors also benefit from the 2.4% dividend yield in addition to the possible stock price appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCD. Business relationship disclosure: The article was written by David Zanoni for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing service [MoSI].

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.