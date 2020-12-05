IGM attempts to supply an alternative by using a custom index that expands the number of sectors from which it can select Tech stocks.

Tech ETFs that only hold stocks that GICS labels "Information Technology" omit Amazon, Google, Facebook and many more stocks people think of as Tech.

When I researched the Vanguard Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT), I discovered that both it and its similarly sized rival, Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK), were missing some elephant-in-the-room-sized Tech stocks: namely Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). The explanation turned out to be that even though these two ETFs follow different indexes, both their indexes are designed to only include stocks of companies classified by the GICS as belonging to the Information Technology sector.

This requirement has always kept out Amazon, which GICS places in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Google, eBay, and Facebook had been classified as Information Technology sector stocks until GICS moved them from the Information Technology Sector into a newly added Communication Services sector in December of 2018. I discussed this change and why the use of 20th century GICS sector definitions harms investors in greater detail in my previous article: VGT: This Popular Tech ETF Gets By Without Amazon, Facebook, Or Google, But It Shouldn't Have To.

The heart of the matter is that GICS only allows a stock to be placed in a single sector, even if the company earns its profits from several different kinds of businesses. It is designed in a hierarchical fashion rather than in the networked way that would make it possible to identify Amazon as being not only a consumer retail company, but also an advertising and a cloud technology company.

Though I am still a happy holder of VGT, I thought that keeping Google and Amazon out of a supposed "Technology ETF" was ridiculous. So I began to wonder if there was an alternative ETF that might include a large group of investable Tech stocks of all market cap sizes, but use a different formula for defining what is a Technology stock that would not rule out the obvious Tech behemoths that can't be found in VGT.

One possibility, I looked at was the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) which does include Google and Facebook along with Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), as it appears to have decided that the Communication Services category that gobbled up a lot of previous-Tech stocks was still a Tech category. But IYW still excludes Amazon. Given Amazon's AWS's dominance in Cloud Services that still seemed short-sighted. Is there a more inclusive Tech ETF?

It turns out there is. It is also from iShares, though it is interesting to note that it does not come up in quite a few online lists of "Best Tech ETFs."

IGM Offers an Intriguing, Expanded Technology ETF

The iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) is an old ETF, dating back to March of 2001. According to its prospectus, it followed the S&P North American Technology Sector Index from inception until December 24, 2018. At that point, it switched to a brand new index, the S&P North American Expanded Technology Sector Index.

This is a "custom" index that was invented in 2018, at the time when the change to the GICS classification used by its earlier index system ripped Google, Amazon, and Facebook out of the Information Technology sector and hence out of all the Tech ETFs constrained to holding only stocks in that GICS sector.

IGM holds 296 companies, a number similar to how many VGT holds. It describes itself as seeking "to track the investment results of an index composed of North American equities in the technology sector and select North American equities from communication services to consumer discretionary sectors."* (Emphasis mine.)

So, Hello Amazon! And Hello, too, to quite a few other companies that were shut out of the big Tech ETFs when they were reclassified into the two other categories.

To determine exactly which companies those might be, I downloaded all the holdings of IGM and sorted them by sector. The table below shows you all the stocks held by IGM that are not in the Information Technology sector as defined by GICS.

IGM Stocks from the Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary Sectors

Source: Data from iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF | IGM. Table by the author

These 31 stocks make up about 10% of the total number of stocks held by IGM, so this index is definitely quite different from the one used by VGT and XLK which only hold Information Technology sector stocks.

You will notice that in the description of what this ETF invests in, I emphasized the word "select." That is because what we have here is some serious stock-picking masquerading as index investing. By cherry picking stocks out of the Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary sectors, the people who put together this index for iShares were able to do quite a bit of stock picking, without having to explain why they made the decisions they did.

But a quick look at the group of stocks they picked demonstrates the problems ETF designers run into when their stock picking is still confined to a limited number of sectors whose members are narrowly defined by the flawed, hierarchical GICS sector method of classifying stocks.

Because the creators of IGM's index wanted to preserve the illusion that they were still investing in GICS sectors when they went through some contortions to add Amazon and Google to their index. But they did not want to just select Amazon from the Consumer Discretionary sector and Google from the Communication Services sector. So they also selected a whole lot of other companies in the sectors those two stocks had erroneously been put into.

Though reasonable people might differ on this, I find it hard to justify calling Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) "Technology" stocks, just because you wanted to put another Consumer Discretionary stock, Amazon, into your index. These other companies use technology, in this case, customized web sites, to reach their customers. But so do Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA).

So why aren't those companies with their growing online presence included? Because these are stocks that GICS puts into the Consumer Staples sector. None of these online retailers supply the technology that makes it possible to reach those customers, the way that Amazon's AWS does.

The same goes for the companies selected from the Communications Services Sector. Though we don't see Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), a big dog in the Communications Services sector, despite its huge presence in providing broadband services to millions of people, we do see Yelp (NYSE:YELP) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP). I find this baffling. Yelp is no Google, even though both are located in the same GICS sector.

You do get some other High Tech heavy hitters in IGM that are missing from Information Technology Sector-only ETFs - the gaming companies in particular. But when you buy IGM, you are getting a lot more online retailers and companies that make their living off of customers who click on their online advertising than you do true technology companies. Yes, Google makes most of its money from web advertising, but it pioneered that technology, and it is involved with the Android operating system, and its own cloud services.

Even with all this straining to define what actually is a Technology company, IGM still does not give you Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and other self-driving car companies, though it could, given its guidelines as they are in a sub-sector of the same Consumer Discretionary sector as Amazon.

When I tried to investigate the criteria used to pick these stocks, I found that IGM's information page describes what it invests in differently from its index provider. It states that it follows the S&P North American Expanded Technology Sector index. But S&P Global's description on its website differs from what the ETF says it holds.

S&P's definition states, "The S&P North American Expanded Technology Sector Index is designed to measure U.S. securities in the GICS® Information Technology sector, the internet retail sub-industry, and the supplementary stock Netflix, Inc." This one ETF appears to be the only one tracking this custom index. So it is possible that the index has been tweaked since this web page was added to the S&P Global website.

IGM Tries to Get Around the Top-Heaviness Problem of Tech ETFs

Another interesting feature of IGM is the way that it handles market cap weighting. One of the biggest problems with other Tech ETFs right now, even without Amazon, Google, and Facebook, is how top heavy they are. IGM attempts to get around this by using an index that caps the amount of any one stock that the index is allowed to hold at 8.5%. In uncapped indexes, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) alone can make more than 16% of the index. So in theory this cap should make this ETF behave like a compromise between a true cap-weighted index and an equal-weight index.

I am not sure what to think about this kind of capping. If the ETF is forced to sell its best-performing stocks every time they exceed 8.5% of the ETF's total value, is it sensible profit taking/a.k.a. rebalancing, which could be a plus, or is it just selling its winners and keeping its losers, which is not.

In practice, though this capping, it does appear to limit the impact of Apple, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Facebook, and Google, and as of December 2, the top 10 stocks in IGM still make up a hefty 49.55% of the value of the entire ETF. Below you can see the top 30 stocks in IGM and their weightings.

Top 30 Stocks in IGM as of Dec 1, 2020

Source: Data from iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF | IGM. Table by the author

Using A "North American" Vs. "U.S." Index Has Little Impact on Holdings

"North American" means US and Canada. But the S&P Global information page for its North American Expanded Technology Sector Index (Custom) clearly states that its index only holds "U.S. securities." This explains why when I went hunting for Canadian Tech stocks in IGM, I only could find the stocks of Canadian companies that are listed on U.S. exchanges.

The top Canadian Tech stocks are nicknamed "DOCKS" using the first letters of their tickers in emulation of FAANG. But only three of these top Canadian Tech stocks are included in IGM. They are Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX), and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX). The ones that are excluded are Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF) [TSE:CSU] and Kinaxis (OTCPK:KXSCF) [TSE:KXS] which are listed only on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Of these only Shopify makes up more than 1% of the ETF's value. Open Text is .11% of it, and DSGX is only .04%.

Some Other Metrics to Consider

If size matters to you, it's worth noting that IGM is a lot smaller than VGT and half the size of IYW, too, having total assets of only $3.03 billion compared to VGT's $36.9 billion and IYW's $6.6 billion. It also has a hefty .46% expense ratio. (VGT's is .10% and IYW's is .43%.)

It pays a very small dividend, with only a .42% 12-month trailing dividend yield compared to VGT's 1.10% 12-month trailing yield. This could be a plus if you are investing in a taxable account and prefer to not get taxable dividends.

Looking very briefly at some valuation metrics, IGM is more overvalued than the other two ETFs with an overall P/E ratio of 39.03 compared to VGT's 32.2 and IYW P/E ratio of 34.58. But given that Amazon's P/E is hovering somewhere around 100, that should not be surprising. If you want to own Amazon in your Tech ETF, you are going to get a higher P/E. Its price-to-book ratio is a hefty 8.61, a bit higher than VGT's 8.4. iShares does not tell us what the average annual earnings growth rate of the companies it holds is. But applying valuation metrics to Tech stocks can be a fool's errand, so I wouldn't worry too much about it. When you buy Tech ETFs in today's market, you better not be buying for value.

My biggest concern with these metrics is that with iShares other Tech ETF, IYW, holding twice as many assets as IGM and having almost three times the average daily volume (109,445 shares for IYW compared to 37,965 for IGM), it is possible that IGM might be discontinued or merged into the other ETF at some point in the future. But the ETF has been around long enough that it isn't a dominating worry.

Does IGM's Performance Justify Investing in It Instead of the Bigger ETFs that Stick to the GICS Tech Sector?

Any long-term comparison of IGM's performance with that of any Tech ETF that was affected by the changes in the Tech Sector that were made in 2018 is irrelevant to investors looking to buy in today. In the following comparison, I compare IGM with VGT, though the results would be similar were you to compare it with XLK which also excludes companies not placed in the Information Technology sector. You can see that VGT has outperformed IGM by a couple percentage points since the end of 2018, though both ETFs have made extremely pleasing gains. That outperformance is likely due to the larger percentage of assets represented in VGT by Apple and Microsoft.

IGM vs. VGT Total Return since December 2018

Source

If you shorten the time frame, IGM outperforms, especially over the past few months. This may be because it holds the stock of so many online commerce sites that have done very well during the expanded COVID-19 shutdowns.

IGM vs. VGT Total Return Previous Six Months

Source

Conclusion

I will be watching this ETF going forward to see how it performs once the COVID-19 online shopping boom dies down, because it is definitely an ETF for investors who believe that the stocks of web-based consumer companies belong in their Tech ETF. Though I would love to have Google and Amazon in my Tech ETF, I'm not sure I really want Yelp and all its little advertising-supported web friends. So overall, I haven't seen anything here that would convince me to switch my Tech tilt to IGM from VGT.

Over time, IGM's much larger expense ratio is going to eat away at outperformance. Furthermore the ridiculously high valuations of many web commerce companies give me pause. Newer companies like Twitter and Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) are not going to grow over time the way that Amazon and Google did over the last 20 years. Neither is Yelp or Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP).

If you are going to invest in the Tech sector, some intelligent stock picking would probably be of benefit. An attempt to pick stocks by using unique indexes that no other funds use that are heavily tweaked to allow for clumsy stock picking doesn't please me. But right now, passive sector funds must stick to the GICS definition of sectors, much though they might squirm around and tweak those sectors and sticking to those sectors is going to give you some pretty odd definitions of those sectors.

Perhaps you would do better with an actively managed Tech Mutual fund for now, or an active ETF in the future.

_________________________________

* As of December 2, IGM also includes a brand new stock, Concentrix Corp (NASDAQ:CNXC) spun off of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) which is currently classified as "other," though SNX is currently classified as an Information Technology stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.