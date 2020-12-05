Agency mREITs are one sector where book value is the major determinant of value. The pandemic damage to the agency mREITs is finite and is now known.

Book value may not be a good metric to measure the permanent damage done to some securities, by the pandemic. Thus, their valuation is problematic.

The markets may be underestimating the extent that pandemic losses may have reduced the value of some of the “non-medical vaccine plays”.

Investing as The Pandemic Endgame Approaches

The endgame of World War II became apparent on July 16, 1945 when a tremendous technological advancement occurred as the first atom bomb was successfully tested in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Likewise, the endgame of the Covid-19 pandemic became apparent on November 9, 2020when a tremendous technological advancement occurred as the first successful trial of a mRNA-based vaccine candidate was announced. That novel technology, which had never been successfully used to develop any vaccine, was used to create at least two new vaccines which have now demonstrated evidence of 95% efficacy against Covid-19.

This article is not focused on the investments that will be impacted by developments in health care technology such as vaccines, but rather non-medical related investments. As the endgame of the Covid-19 pandemic approaches, the financial markets are beginning to sort out the consequence of the return to pre-pandemic “normal” conditions. The main questions involve: how long it will take until, the SARS-CoV-2 virus will join the polio and smallpox viruses as losers, in the conflict between the humans and the viruses; and what the performance of various securities will be in the post-pandemic economic environment. The recent surge in infections, complicates the short-term picture.

The issuers of securities, and thus their securities, were impacted by the virus in various disparate ways. Many sectors and individual companies were only “indirectly” impacted by the pandemic to a greater or lesser extent, from the overall decline in aggregate economic activity. Some companies sailed right through the pandemic or even benefitted from it. Some companies faced devastating declines in demand from the lock-downs and pandemic related restrictions. In some cases, the damage was a one-time transitory event, whose effects will not impact operations or demand after the pandemic ends.

To the extent that the financial markets are efficient, as the timing of end of the pandemic becomes nearer and more certain, the “non-medical vaccine plays” could outperform the overall market. Likewise, if some unforeseen new obstacle to ending the pandemic appears, the “non-medical vaccine plays” could be expected to underperform the overall market. However, if the markets are not sufficiently considering the damage already done by the pandemic, securities of companies that benefit from the end of the pandemic may still underperform as the pandemic ends.

An example where the markets may be ignoring or not adequately considering, the damage done already, is the legacy airlines. With the end of the pandemic in sight, most assume that demand for air travel will return to pre-pandemic levels in the foreseeable future. There may be some uncertainty relating to the question of whether business travel will completely recover, as Zoom and similar technologies may have permanently taken market share from air travel, for business meetings. Ignoring the Zoom issue, it appears quite likely now that the legacy airlines will be able to access the capital markets and thus issue enough securities to survive the pandemic. That may be very good news for the airline employees and possibly the taxpayers if it means less taxpayer money will be given to the airlines, but not necessarily as good for the airlines’ shareholders.

If an airline is able to return to the pre-pandemic profit levels, but has had to issue new shares, to cover immense losses incurred during the pandemic, the diluted earnings per share will be lower, even if the net profits are back to pre-pandemic levels. For example, if an airlines’ net profits were to be the same as they were in 2019, but the number of shares outstanding is twice as much, the earnings per share will be half as much.

Even if an airline covers the pandemic losses by borrowing, issuing bonds rather than equity, additional interest expense reduces earnings per share and cash used for debt service cannot go to shareholders. Furthermore, in order to minimize its cost of capital, modern corporations try to keep their debt-to-equity ratios within certain ranges. Thus, even when they could issue only debt rather than equity to cover cash losses, they do not do so. An illustration of this, is the November 23, 2020 announcement by United Airlines (UAL) that it is filing to sell $1 billion in new shares.

The prospects for the airlines’ securities is very complicated. This was discussed in: Delta Airlines Has Almost No Value Left. A major issue is how much more money, if any, the government will give to bailout the airlines. The news of the successful vaccine trial of the vaccines, has led some to question whether the airlines should now just access the capital markets, rather than receive more taxpayer funds.

Even before the news of the successful vaccine trial, some argued against the massive airline bailouts. Larry Summers was President Obama's chief economic advisor, Bill Clinton's treasury secretary and President of Harvard University. Summers said that the airline bailouts were "dumb" and had no "conceivable logic".

It remains to be seen whether President-elect Biden will favor the policies of the pro-free-market Democrat party liberals such as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and is epitomized by Larry Summers. There is another wing of the Democrat party which includes senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Sharrod Brown (D-Ohio). With regard to the airlines, that wing favors giving the airlines massive amounts of taxpayer money. In return for the money, the airlines would have to keep employees on the payroll whether or not it made it made economic sense to do so. The airlines receiving the government money would also be restricted in terms of paying dividends or buying back shares. Some of the airline bailout schemes also envision limitations on airline executive compensation and the government taking an equity interests in the airlines.

For investors considering the legacy airlines, a related issue is how much more protection from competition, the legacy airline will get from the government. Low cost airlines such as Spirit Airlines inc. (SAVE) are arguing that they should be allowed to take over the slots that other airlines are not now using. Only the temporary waivers favoring existing slot holder by the Federal Aviation Administration are now preventing the low-cost carriers from taking over those slots and routes.

The airline sector is not the only area where the prospects for investors in securities that were severely impacted by the pandemic, i.e. “non-medical vaccine plays” depends on the extent of government bailouts and/or protection from competition. In contrast, there is no expectation in the markets, of any government bailouts to make up the pandemic related losses suffered by the agency mREITs.

Measuring the Pandemic Related Reductions in Securities Valuations

With both the atomic bomb and the mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine there was then, and still is now, some uncertainty as to if and when the technological advancement would actually end the conflict. There was some doubt as to whether the atomic bombs could be successfully deployed in a way that would actually end the war. On the day that the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, planning was well underway for Operation Downfall, the two-part invasion of Japan that was planned to begin in November 1945. A study done for American Secretary of War Henry Stimson's staff estimated that invading Japan would cost 1.7–4 million American casualties, including 400,000–800,000 fatalities. Even after the dropping of two atomic bombs on Japan, the US generals planning for the invasion did not think that the Japanese would capitulate, and estimated that they would need at least seven more atomic bombs during the main invasion in 1946.

Likewise, even with 95% efficacy there is considerable uncertainty as to if and when, the SARS-CoV-2 virus will join the polio and smallpox viruses as losers in the conflict between the humans and the viruses. However, my view is that it is about as likely that the endgame of the pandemic is as much in sight now, as the endgame of World War II was in sight, when the atomic bomb was successfully tested.

Even though the end of the pandemic is in sight, a new wave of infections now threatens to cause major disruptions in economic activity similar to or even more severe than those that occurred in the spring of 2020. In Keynesian macroeconomic terms, Covid-19 initially shifted both the aggregate demand and supply curves sharply to the left. The Phillips curve is actually just a better way to represent the upward sloping aggregate supply curve. Since unemployment and real GDP are negatively related, the relationship shown in the upward sloping aggregate supply curve can be represented by a downward sloping curve where unemployment replaces real GDP on the horizontal axis.

The last time that there was a significant decline in both aggregate supply and aggregate demand, was the stagflation period in the late 1970s. The oil shocks and exogenous effects such as the failure of the anchovy harvest due to El Nino, increased costs and contributed to a wage-price spiral. This time there does not seem much risk of an oil price shock. However, the severe decline in exploration and drilling, especially in fracking areas, could possibly reverse that situation.

History has some analogies of significant declines in both aggregate supply and aggregate demands. Europe experienced the deadliest disease outbreak in history when the Black Death, the infamous pandemic of bubonic plague, hit in 1347, killing a third of the European human population. In the aftermath of the pandemic of bubonic plague, wages for the majority of workers surged as the amount of land owned by the aristocracy remained the same while the supply of agricultural workers to farm that land was significantly reduced.

During World War II, many predicted that the end of the war would bring a resumption of the depression of the 1930s, as 13 million armed forces, personnel returned to civilian life. In an effort to deal with the expected post-war depression the “52-20 bill” was enacted, that was an income support program that allowed unemployed veterans to collect $20 a week for 52 weeks.

As it turned out, the vast amount of pent-up demand combined with the build-up in consumer savings, resulted in a post-war economic boom, rather than the post-war depression than some had forecast. The pent-up demand was for durable goods and fixed investment. During World War II, civilians could not purchase new automobiles or appliances. The only automobiles manufactured during the war were for military staff cars. In May 1941, the Federal Communications Commission issued commercial licenses to 10 US television stations. About 7,000–8,000 electronic television sets were made in the U.S. before the War Production Board halted television manufacture in April 1942. TV production resumed in August 1945. While only 0.5% of U.S. households had a television in 1946, 55.7% had one in 1954, and 90% by 1962. Post-war GDP was also boosted by residential fixed investment. The war also resulted in many worn-out factories, that had to be replaced or retooled for civilian production. A severe post-war shortage of cargo ships also had to addressed with a boom shipbuilding to replace ships sunk during the war.

Among those “non-medical vaccine plays” where it is assumed that the total end of the pandemic will coincide with return to the pre-pandemic demand for their goods and services, there is a wide disparity in the prospects for investments in their securities. The question is what extent the markets are correctly factoring in the “permanent” damage, in terms of reduction in value for individual securities.

For some sectors the “permanent” damage is relatively easy to quantify. For others it is much more complicated and difficult. One sector where it is relatively easy to quantify how much damage was done by the pandemic, and when the impact of the pandemic will end or has ended for it, is the agency mREITs. Essentially, all of the damage to the agency mREITs from the pandemic took place over the course of a few weeks in the first quarter of 2020, in mid-March to be precise. That’s it. When the Federal Reserve reduced short-term interest rates by 100 basis points in response to the pandemic, agency mREITs suffered severe basis risk losses. Basis risk results when movements in the portfolio securities are either much smaller or much larger than the movements in the instruments employed in a hedging strategy.

As I said in: REML And mREITs Offer High Yields Or A Chance For Gains

...The mREITs had no significant COVID-19 losses on any of the agency mortgage-backed securities that they held. However, even the "pure" agency mREITs suffered sharp declines in book value. Agency mREITs saw their book values decline because of the severe basis moves against them that occurred, as their losses on the hedges that utilized swaps, futures and short Treasuries, far exceeded any gains they may have had on the agency mortgage-backed securities in their portfolios…

The essentially one-time damage done to the mREITs by the pandemic is relatively easy to quantify. Their book value declined. Most observers of the mREIT market, emphasize price-to-book value above all other metrics, when determining the relative attractiveness of mREITs. Book value is not nearly as important in many other sectors, airlines and technology companies for example.

Modern Portfolio theory is premised on investors seeking to obtain the best tradeoff in terms of uncertainty and return. As we enter the pandemic endgame Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) appears to offer a very good combination of high return and relatively less risk, where risk is defined as uncertainty.

Factors to Consider Before Investing in mREITs and Leveraged mREIT ETNs

Leverage involves buying assets with borrowed funds. Buying a security on margin will always increase the risk associated with that investment. The word "risk" in financial theory is similar to the Chinese symbol for risk, which is the combination of danger and opportunity. This is in contrast to how the word "risk" is used in insurance terminology where risk refers to only the possibility of loss. In finance, the terms risk and volatility are thus used interchangeably.

While leverage will always increase volatility, whether leverage increases or decreases current yield, depends on the interest cost of the funds borrowed. If you buy a security on margin that yields 10% using a margin loan whose interest cost is 6%, you will have a higher current yield on that position. However, if the security yields only 4% then using a margin loan whose interest cost is 6%, will give a lower current yield on that position.

The current extremely low level of short-term interest rates allows leverage to boost current yields for various types of securities. Many REITs and all mREITs use leverage. These low interest rates make carry-trades, where income is generated by the difference between the cost to finance assets and the yield on the assets, attractive now.

Leveraged ETNs based on an index of mREITs, such as REML add an additional layer of leverage. This allows for very high current yields and also magnifies the risks associated with mREITs. REML emulates a portfolio of the 35 mREITs in the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index financed on margin. The imputed interest rate used to compute the REML financing cost is based on three-month LIBOR, which is now only 0.22%. The mREITs in the index upon which REML is based also benefit from the very low short-term interest rates, which lowers their borrowing costs.

REITs, in general, and mREITs, in particular, have traditionally been bought for current yield. Very low short-term interest rates make carry-type investments, such as mREITs, now very attractive, particularly for those seeking to maximize current income. Furthermore, while mREITs might have reduced their dividends because of the March 2020 basis-related or other losses, they will not have their dividends reduced or eliminated as a consequence of accepting COVID-19 related aid from the federal government.

The REML current yield of around 15% does come with various risk factors. Some of which are the result of the 2X leveraged ETN structure and some are the risks associated with mREITs and mortgage-backed securities, in general. Furthermore, some of the risks can be related to each other and thus compounded. There are various ways to reduce or mitigate various risks. However, in some cases, the strategies and methods employed to reduce or mitigate some risks, result in the emergence of other risks. Thus, in addition to the well-known trade-offs between risk and current yield, there can also be trade-offs between various risk mitigation techniques.

The 2X leveraged ETNs, such as REML, emulate a margin account. An investor could get essentially similar economic returns as REML, by purchasing the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) in a margin account with 50% equity. REM is an unleveraged ETF version of REML and is based on the same FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. For example, buying $2,000 worth of REM on margin would require $1,000 in cash. The investor would receive the dividends on the $2,000 worth of REM and have to pay interest on the $1,000 margin loan. The net income generated from the REM investment on margin would be similar to an investment of $1,000 in REML. If the interest rate on the margin loan was less than the imputed financing cost in REML, then the margined REM account would provide more net income than REML and the margined REM account would provide less net income than REML, if the interest rate on the margin loan was more than the imputed financing cost in REML.

A given percent change in the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs would cause a similar change in the REM portfolio and REM price. That same change in the index would cause REML to change twice as much. A decline in the price of REM would reduce the equity in the margin account. When the equity in a margin account falls below the maintenance threshold, the investor receives a margin call. Margin calls can be met by either depositing additional money into the account to bring the equity up to the required percentage or by liquidating some of the securities in the account.

If the investment falls to a point that your account is below the minimum margin, the brokerage firm technically does not have to alert you of the margin call and can just start liquidating your assets to reach the equity threshold. However, they typically notify the investor and give the investor a chance to deposit additional funds. If the decline in the securities is so severe and fast that the equity in the margin account becomes negative, the brokerage firm will attempt to collect the remaining margin loan balance from the investor.

The issuer of a 2X leveraged ETN cannot go after the holders of the ETN if the net indicative (asset) value becomes negative. Thus, most 2X leveraged ETNs have acceleration provisions, which cause the ETN to return net the indicative (asset) value to the investor if the net indicative (asset) value falls to or below a specified level. This is analogous to what would happen if an investor did not meet a margin call and the account was liquidated. The investor could then have only what was left in the account after the securities were sold and the margin loan paid.

Prior to 2020, I did not consider the acceleration provisions in the 2X leveraged ETNs I owned, as much of an issue. Almost all mutual funds, ETNs, and ETFs allow the issuer to redeem investor's accounts at net indicative (asset) value at any time. This gives the issuer a call option on the assets. However, the call option does not have any economic value, in the sense that a call option in a bond can allow the issuer to force the bondholder to sell the bond back to the issuer at a price that might be below the market price of what that bond would be, given prevailing market interest rates.

My general view, prior to 2020, was that if any of my 2X leveraged ETNs were accelerated because their net indicative (asset) value fell to the $5 threshold, I could simply use the $5 proceeds to invest in either another ETN or ETF with similar characteristics, or even buy the underlying securities that comprised the index upon which the leveraged ETN was based. In theory, that should have worked, and it did in some cases. However, it went horribly wrong in March 2020.

The reason for the catastrophic losses in many of the 2X leveraged ETNs in March 2020 was the interplay between the rebalancing provisions and the acceleration provisions. Leveraged ETNs are periodically rebalanced to maintain the specified degree of leverage. An analogy to a margin account would be if an investor had a margin account with 50% equity, which is 2X leverage, and wanted to maintain that degree of leverage, they would rebalance the account whenever market movements caused the degree of leverage to deviate from 2X. Thus, if the market price of the securities in the margin account increased, then the investor would buy enough additional securities to bring the degree of leverage back up to 2x. Likewise, if the market price of the securities in the margin account decreased, then the investor would sell enough securities and use the proceeds to reduce the margin loan balance, to bring the degree of leverage back down to 2X.

The 2X leveraged ETNs performed similar calculations, in terms of bringing the degree of leverage back to 2X with monthly rebalancing. This caused some concerns that such rebalancing could result in "buying high and selling low" and that selling at the bottom and buying at the top could impart a downward bias to the returns of leveraged ETNs. I addressed those concerns in Do Leveraged ETNs Buy High And Sell Low? And Does It Matter?

Normally, rebalancing once a month would be sufficient to keep the degree of leverage near 2x. However, the drastic pandemic related declines in securities prices caused a rapid increase in the degree of leverage. This caused REML to fall much more than twice the decline in REM and had even more extreme impacts on the relationship between UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) and the VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT). MORT is an unleveraged ETF version of MORL and is based on the same MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index. Normally, REML would move up or down twice as much as REM. Likewise, MORL would move up or down twice as much as MORT. Thus, the 2x Leveraged ETNs emulated a hypothetical margin account that held the unleveraged ETFs, or a portfolio of mREITs with the same components as the unleveraged ETFs on 50% margin. UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL) was an identical twin to MORL.

The consequences of the extreme increase in leverage for the 2X leveraged ETNs was discussed in Opportunities In The Remaining High-Yield 2x Leveraged ETNs

An issue that can be related to acceleration and rebalancing risks is the question of whether leverage can increase volatility on a macro scale by forcing selling, or buying in the case of structured instruments like ETNs that have to rebalance. This is a concern for all investors whether they invest in leveraged products or not. As long as investment companies such as mutual funds have existed, there has been a concern that withdrawals by panicky holders, could cause selling by those funds, which could, in turn, exacerbate the decline.

Other Leveraged mREIT ETN Risk Factors

The fact that CS and UBS almost certainly do actually own the component securities does not eliminate the credit risk that arises from the fact that ETNs are unsecured obligations of the issuer. Thus, they entail the credit risk of the issuer. One of the differences between ETNs and investments companies is that investment companies such as REM must follow the requirements of the Investment Company of 1940. That includes having the portfolio securities held by a custodian, segregated from the management company's assets. Thus, if BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), the sponsor and manager of REM were to go bankrupt, the value of REM would still depend only on the value of mREITs held in its portfolio. When Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008, there was no credit risk to the holders of mutual funds and ETFs managed by Lehman Brothers.

As disclosed prominently by UBS and CS, their ETNs are dependent on the ability to make the payments required. Since UBS and CS are such financially sound institutions, I do not consider that credit risk very important. As I said in: UBS Leveraged ETNs: Separating Fact From Fiction

…That does expose the investor to some degree of credit risk. However, it is very different and of much less magnitude than the type of credit risk one would face by buying a regular senior bond issued by UBS. If you were to buy a bond from UBS and something drastic happens causing UBS to be downgraded, to say BBB, you would suffer an immediate loss since the credit risk of the downgraded bond would be reflected in the market price. However, the net asset value of UBS redeemable ETNs such as MORL and CEFL would not be affected, and because shares of the ETN can be redeemed at net asset value, the market price of the ETN would not be impacted either. If giant meteors were to simultaneously destroy Zurich, London and New York overnight there might be an advantage to holding a UBS fund which was bankruptcy remote as compared to a note. However, under reasonably foreseeable circumstances the redemption feature eliminates the credit risk…

Aside from the inherent risks in the 2X leveraged ETN structure, there are risks associated with mREITs themselves. The mREITs invest in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities. The mREITs generally use substantial leverage to finance those investments. Mortgage-backed securities can be divided into two broad categories. Agency mortgage-backed securities have virtually no credit risk since they are backed by agencies and instrumentalities of the United States government. Non-agency mortgage-backed securities have credit risk. Some mREITs focus primarily on agency mortgage-backed securities, some mREITs focus primarily on non-agency mortgage-backed securities. There are also some mREITs that are hybrids and hold both.

The primary risk associated with many non-agency mortgage-backed securities is credit risk. The pandemic has significantly increased the default risk of mortgages on properties such as shopping malls, airline terminals, movie theatres, sports and entertainment venues and amusement parks, to name just a few. Additionally, the sharp increase in unemployment increases the risk on residential properties as those unemployed may not be able to make their rent or mortgage payments.

Agency mortgage-backed securities have no credit risk, but do have interest-rate risk. If interest rates increase the value of fixed-income securities declines. Thus, non-agency mortgage-backed securities can have interest-rate risk as well. Another risk associated with has to with convexity. Convexity is a measure of the curvature, or the degree of the curve, in the relationship between bond prices and bond yields. Convexity demonstrates how the duration of a bond changes as the interest rate changes. If interest rates decline, bonds and fixed-income securities like mortgages should increase in value. However, many mortgages allow the borrowers to pre-pay their mortgages. This pre-payment risk reduces these potential gains. Furthermore, mortgage-backed securities purchased at a premium above face value can suffer actual losses when pre-payments occur.

Higher interest rates can pose an extra risk factor for mortgage-backed securities. Mortgage-backed securities typically involve a large pool of mortgages, where investors can buy a small interest in the entire pool. Owning an interest in a large pool of mortgages is preferable to many investors relative to owning an individual mortgage. Individual mortgages, referred to as whole loans might take 30-years to be fully paid-off or it could prepay in only a few months. With a large pool of mortgages, an expected average life can be estimated, based on the probability that any individual homeowner will refinance their mortgage, or pay it off prior to the final maturity. However, the rate of prepayments is a function of interest rates. When interest rates are low, refinancing is more attractive, which shortens the average life of the mortgage pool. That exacerbates prepayment risk. When interest rates are relatively high, refinancing is less attractive, which reduces prepayment speed. This tends to lengthen the average life of the mortgage pool. This is called extension risk, and it can exacerbate interest rate risk for mortgage-backed securities.

Interest rate risk is usually the most significant risk for many mortgage-backed securities and mREITs, especially agency mREITs. Agency mREITs typically attempt to reduce interest rate risk by hedging. Hedging interest rate risk by mREITs takes the form of shorting treasury bonds, futures, options, and swaps. As was seen when the Federal Reserve reduced short-term interest rates by 100 basis points in response to the pandemic, hedging introduces basis risk. Basis risk results when movements in the portfolio securities are either much smaller or much larger than the movements in the instruments employed in a hedging strategy.

The Outlook for REML and the mREITs

The strong stock market has lifted the prices of many of the mREITs that comprise the index, upon which REML is based. REITs, in general, and mREITs, in particular, have traditionally been bought for current yield. Very low short-term interest rates make carry-type investments, such as mREITs, now very attractive, particularly for those seeking to maximize current income. Furthermore, while mREITs reduced their dividends because of the March 2020 basis-related or other losses, they will not have their dividends reduced or eliminated as a consequence of accepting COVID-19 related aid from the federal government.

Historically, whenever mREITs are trading at significant discounts to book value, they have been a good buy. Even after the sharp increases from the March 2020 bottoms, many mREITs are still trading at discounts to book value. However, some non-agency mREITs are trading at dramatic discounts to book value, but do not have high current, or any yields. As the tables below indicate, some mREITs are not currently paying any dividends. Some of the non-agency mREITs were hit so hard by the COVID-19 related credit and market dislocation losses that they suspended their dividends. As might be expected, the mREITs with the steepest discounts to book value are generally the ones that have reduced or suspended their dividends after suffering COVID-19 related credit and market dislocation losses.

The more risk-averse investors seeking high current yields are probably only interested in the agency mREITs. However, the non-agency mREITs trading at deep discounts to book value offer the greatest opportunity for capital gains.

The real estate values that are now problematic, due to the Covid-19 pandemic will recover, as the pandemic fades into history. Thus non-agency mREITs that are not currently paying dividends could be expected to resume paying them. A possible future Covid-19 relief bill might have mortgage or rent subsidy provisions. As an asset class, mortgages are generally less vulnerable to declines in economic activity than many equity securities. The cash flows from mortgages and mortgage-backed securities usually do not directly correlate to the revenues or profits of the issuing entities. Many companies in the airline, department store, hospitality, and tourism industries will probably never recover their cash losses incurred due to the pandemic. However, mortgages secured by assets held by those companies will generally be ultimately money-good as long as the value of the assets securing the mortgages exceeds the balance on the mortgage. Mortgages and mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by agencies or instrumentalities of the federal government have no credit risk. Non-agency mortgages and mortgage-backed securities can default. However, if the value assets that secure the mortgages remain high enough, there generally will not be any reduction in the ultimate cash flow from non-agency mortgages.

Even if a stronger post-pandemic economy does not resuscitate the mREITs with the steepest discounts to book value and that have reduced or suspended their dividends after suffering Covid-19 related credit and market dislocation losses, there might still be significant capital gains possible from them. This possibility arises from the fact that the stock market has apparently been a great beneficiary of the various government Covid-19 related actions.

As I said in American Airlines May Be The First Airline Bankruptcy, But It Will Not Be The Last:

...various factors have resulted in what Alan Greenspan might have called irrational exuberance, in certain parts of the equity market. Most observers attribute this to various phenomenon including: investments by those who would normally be sports bettors and casino gamblers, having no other outlets for their proclivities. Fiscal policy is not the only way that money is being pushed into the economy. The Federal Reserve is doing its best to see that money is sloshing around and much of it is finding its way into the stock market. Whether because of the cash paid out by the Federal government, the enormous increase in money or gamblers having no other way to gamble, speculative stocks have been buoyed to bizarre levels. Exhibit 1 is Hertz (HTZ) and its effort to sell stock while in a bankruptcy proceeding. The irrational strength in the legacy airline stocks, in the face of staggering losses, could also be considered an example...

Alternatives to REML in the High Yield ETN Sector

Yields on even most junk bonds are at historic lows. This leaves many who seek high current yields in a quandary. The very strong stock market has lifted the prices of many of the mREITs that comprise the 35 mREITs in the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index, upon which REML is based and the 25 mREITs in the MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index, upon which the ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is based. With the dividends paid by the mREITs holding steady, this has brought the yields on REML and MVRL to lower but still lofty levels.

Credit Suisse (CS) and UBS Group AG (UBS) both use the same methodology to compute the current yield for the leveraged ETNs, shown daily on their websites. Since the most of the REML and MVRL components pay dividends quarterly, typically, with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter using three monthly consecutive monthly dividends is logical.

While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from REML and the other ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying closed-end funds that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture. Thus, when dealing with ETNs, the terms "dividend" "coupon" and "distribution" are used interchangeably. Also, the terms shares and notes are also used interchangeably with ETNs.

While the yields on the leveraged mREIT based ETNs are still high, in the current low interest rate environment, they are not as high as some other ETNs. Commenters to my previous Seeking Alpha articles have requested that I write about the other CS high-yielding ETNs. There are four X-Links Exchange Traded Notes sponsored by CS. As the table below indicates, REML actually has the lowest current yield of those ETNs as of November 24, 2020.

Table I X-Links™ Exchange Traded Notes Name Current Yield X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI) 15.27% X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) 44.60% X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) 20.04% X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) 14.79%

Source CS

The CS website notes:

…For each ETN, the Current Yield (Annualized) equals the sum of the three most recent months' coupons shown in the Coupon History table, multiplied by four (to annualize such coupons), and divided by the most recent Closing Indicative Value of the ETN, and rounded to two decimal places for ease of analysis…

Thus, the 14.79% current yield is based on the sum of the November, October and September 2020 dividends, which were $0.0345, $0.1440, and $0.0212 respectively. That sum is $0.1997. Multiply that by four, gives an annual rate of $0.7988. Dividing $0.7988 by the REML indicative (net asset) value of $5.40 results in the 14.79% in the above table.

GLDI, SLVO, and USOI are covered-call commodity ETNs. These track the performance of indices that employ a strategy of selling 6% out-of-the-money call options against the ETFs that, in turn, track the specific commodities. As far as I know, USOI now has the highest current yield of any ETN. I previously discussed USOI in: More Diversifiers for a 15%+ Interest Rate Sensitive Current Yield Portfolio.

The price of USOI collapsed in 2020, declining from $21.54 on December 31, 2019, to $4.32 on September 25, 2020. The decline in USOI was caused by the collapse in crude oil prices. The biggest risk with any covered-call strategy is that the asset upon which the calls are written falls far below the strike price. That is what happened with crude oil when there literally was no place to store it. As Reuters reported on April 19, 2020:

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures collapsed below $0 on Monday for the first time in history, amid a coronavirus-induced supply glut, ending the day at a stunning minus $37.63 a barrel as desperate traders paid to get rid of oil. Brent crude, the international benchmark, also slumped, but that contract was nowhere near as weak because more storage is available worldwide. While U.S. oil prices are trading in negative territory for the first time ever, it is unclear whether that will trickle down to consumers, who typically see lower oil prices translate into cheaper gasoline at the pump. As billions of people around the globe stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, physical demand for crude has dried up, creating a global supply glut. Traders fled from the expiring May U.S. oil futures contract in a frenzy on Monday with no place to put the crude…

While there is always some possibility that the prices of gold and/or silver could collapse. There is no risk that the problem would be that there was no place to store gold. As the World Gold Council reported as of the end of last year:

…The best estimates currently available suggest that around 197,576 tonnes of gold has been mined throughout history, of which around two-thirds has been mined since 1950. And since gold is virtually indestructible, this means that almost all of this metal is still around in one form or another. If every single ounce of this gold were placed next to each other, the resulting cube of pure gold would only measure around 21 metres on each side…

Thus, all the gold in the world could be stored in a cube about 69 feet on each side, which is about a third of the size of a typical high school gymnasium. Silver is also dense enough that there would never be any place to store it.

Analysis of the December 2020 REML and MVRL Dividend Projections

Most of the REML and MVRL components pay dividends quarterly, typically, with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" REML and MVRL dividends will be much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months since few of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates that contribute to the dividends in the "small months." Thus, the December 2020 dividend will be a "small month" dividend.

Of the 35 components in the index upon which REML is based, 9 have declared dividends with ex-dates in November 2020 and thus will contribute to the December 2020 REML dividend. Relative to the last dividend announcements, there was one dividend increases and no dividend cuts or reductions. Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) its monthly dividend to $0.10 from $0.09.

The Tables II and III below show the ticker, name, weight, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the Table I includes the contribution to the dividend for the REML components that will contribute to the December REML 2020 dividend. Table III includes the contribution to the dividend for the MVRL components that will contribute to the December MVRL 2020 dividend.

My projection for the December 2020 REML dividend is $0.0209, as of November 26. For MVRL, the projection for the December 2020 MVRL dividend is $0.1425. The weights of the components change as the relative market prices of the components change. As the mREITs that still pay dividends will comprise a larger weight in the index, that should increase future REML and MVRL dividends, relative to those calculated using the beginning of September 2020 weights in the tables. CS has stopped making the weights of the REML components available. They told in an e-mail:

...As you know, REML tracks the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index. This index is sponsored by FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”). The information you request is intellectual property belonging to FTSE, and we are prohibited from sharing it..

Conclusions and Recommendations

As the pandemic endgame approaches, it looks like the stock market has already factored in vaccines ending the pandemic, a total return to normalcy, and then some. Thus, I see most “non-medical vaccine plays” as being overvalued at current levels. It is hard to quantify how much value will have been permanently destroyed by the pandemic for many sectors. The only obvious metric is book value. However, book value may not be very useful in many cases. The mREITs, especially the agency mREITs are the only securities that I know of, that; 1. Suffered severe declines because of the pandemic; 2. We are now able to measure the extent of the damage with some precision (book value) and 3. Have no more significant pandemic related risk for the foreseeable future, either short or long term

The mREITs and the leverage mREIT ETNs are now back to “normal” in that the primary risk to them interest rate risk. To the extent that the new Biden Administration will at some point require a Treasury Secretary to convince the Federal Reserve not to increase interest rates, Janet Yellen seems about the best possible choice for that task.

Rebalancing and acceleration risks were dramatically shown to pose the possibility of catastrophic losses to investors in leveraged ETNs, during the pandemic related market turmoil in 2020. As I discussed in: Opportunities In The Remaining High-Yield 2x Leveraged ETN. REML and some other 2X leveraged ETNs still exist because they have "Loss Rebalancing Event" provisions. These reduce the risk of mandatory redemption at unfavorable prices. Other 2X leveraged ETNs avoided acceleration because their regular monthly rebalancing, reduced their leverage enough to prevent their net indicative (asset) value from crossing the threshold that could have triggered acceleration. One of these was ETRACS 2x Monthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (BDCY). As is discussed in: BDC ETNs Offer Yields As High As 25%, BDCY is a 2X leveraged ETN that has a very high current yield.

Rebalancing and acceleration provisions can reduce volatility and risk and also involve trade-offs. For example, the rebalancings that reduced REML's leverage in March 2020 also reduced the upside when the market turned around. I am still a buyer of REML even though a much more severe market decline than occurred in 2020 could wipe it out.

My primary reason for mostly ignoring the rebalancing and acceleration risk in the leveraged ETNs, such as REML, that now have "Loss Rebalancing Event" provisions is that an investor can offset any impact on the leverage of one's position by purchasing or selling shares of the ETN. For example, a rebalancing resulting from a decline in the net indicative (asset) value will reduce the sensitivity of one's position in a leveraged ETN. If an investor wished to maintain the same degree of sensitivity to a change in the ETN's net indicative (asset) value, they could buy enough additional shares of the ETN to bring up the sensitivity of the position. Likewise, selling some of the ETN position will maintain the degree of sensitivity to a change in the ETN's net indicative (asset) value that would result from a rebalancing that followed an increase change in the ETN's net indicative (asset) value.

For those who want to almost entirely eliminate acceleration risk with a leveraged mREIT ETN, without having to engage in any transactions to offset rebalancing, MVRL is a good choice. MVRL has only 1.5X leverage rather than the 2X of REML. MVRL does have "Loss Rebalancing Event" provisions. Most significantly, the high current price of MVRL makes any possibility of acceleration very remote in the foreseeable future. One consideration discussed in: Leveraged mREIT ETNs Offer Very High Current Yields is liquidity. MVRL only started trading on June 3, 2020. It has extremely low trading volume. The 90-day average volume for REML is 807,147 which is relatively not that much. For MVRL, the 90-day average volume is only a miniscule 19,348. However, the Median Bid/Ask Spread as a percentage of the trading price is actually better for MVRL. As of November 24, 2020, the median Bid/Ask Spread (30 Day) for MVRL was 0.10%. For REML, the Median Bid/Ask Spread (30 Day) was 0.49%%.

Clearly, the approaching Covid-19 endgame situation is the key factor for any economic forecast and, to a large extent, the outlook for the securities markets. If an investor has a very negative outlook for economic activity and the equity markets, they should favor agency mREITs over non-agency mREITs. If I had a very positive outlook for economic activity and the equity markets, I would favor non-agency mREITs, now trading at steep discounts to book value, over agency mREITs.

There are still a number of uncertainties regarding the course of the Covid-19 pandemic endgame and how it will impact economic activity and markets. The variables involve, among other areas: epidemiology, medicine and politics. The short-term outlook for the economy depends to a large extent on whether or not a new relief/stimulus is enacted. As discussed in The Economy May Fall Off The $600 Cliff, the supplemental unemployment benefits, that expired on July 31, 2020, had been keeping retail sales actually above pre-COVID-19 levels.

For various reasons, agency mREITs are attractive. Many industrial, retail, and transportation stocks will likely cut or eliminate their dividends for COVID-19 pandemic reasons. Thus, agency mREITs' yields, even with somewhat reduced dividends, will look more and more attractive. At some point, the larger market participants may look to buy mREITs at deep discounts to their book values, for arbitrage purposes. This could include acquiring control of them with the intent of liquidating them at book value and distributing the proceeds to shareholders.

The only 2x mREIT Leveraged ETN remaining is now REML. MVRL is a 1.5x mREIT Leveraged ETN, which should yield less than REML but will still have a high yield. There are some mREITs that we know are now trading at steep discounts to book value. Some mREITs have still been mostly silent regarding their current status. The markets may have assumed the worst in those in some of those cases. That is reasonable in the current market environment. The only thing that I can be relatively sure of is that the mREITs will not be indefinitely trading at very steep discounts to book value. Either the book values will be much lower than what has currently been published or the market prices of the mREITs will be much higher than they are now.

Assuming that every position and security held by every REIT is correctly marked at its fair value price (that is determined by what a willing buyer would pay and what a willing seller would sell it for) today. There is now still great variance in what can be expected between agency mREITs, non-agency mREITs, and equity REITs. The agency MBS held by mREITs should not fluctuate that much in the near term. Agency MBS trading at a premium can only fall to 100 from prepayment risk. Hedges based on short-term interest rates will not move much unless the Federal Reserve takes rates negative, which is still very unlikely.

A non-agency mortgage or MBS may be fairly priced today, based on today's market perception of the impact of Covid-19 on real estate. However, a significant change could occur, either way, in the near-term regarding expectations that will be the future market perception of the impact of Covid-19 on real estate prices. This is even a greater factor in equity REITs.

I still believe that the macroeconomic conditions generally still favor mREITs and especially agency mREITs. Although, stock market ebullience and/or a much stronger economy could make non-agency mREITs perform better. Regarding REML and MVRL, very low short-term interest rates make carry-type investing very attractive, particularly for those seeking to maximize current income.

There is a question of whether some of the existing mREITs, which have not fully disclosed their current situation, will be the beneficiaries of these conditions or that newly created mREITs be the beneficiaries of these conditions. I am still a tentative buyer and have still been buying REML, MVRL, and REM. I have also recently added to positions in agency mREITs: AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and ORC. The covered-call commodity ETNs, USOI, GLDI, and SLVO now offer very high current yields and might not necessarily be hurt if even there is no new COVID-19 relief enacted. I am a modest buyer of them as well, but would like to understand more about exactly what factors drive them.

Exogenous events such as the Great Depression, World War II, and the 2008 financial crisis all provided tremendous buying opportunities for some investors. However, one does not know when the bottom in the financial markets will be. Generally, stock market bottoms occur before when the economy or the crisis is at its worst. With the Covid-19 pandemic, uncertainty exists as to how much damage will ultimately be done by the virus and by the various measures taken by governments in response. This includes but is not limited to the $trillions in debt that will be incurred.

Even if I knew exactly how the pandemic endgame would play out and what the level of economic activity would be, there would still be considerable uncertainty regarding the financial markets. Interest rates will likely remain very low, at least for the short-term risk-free instruments such as Treasury bills. Three-month LIBOR is now 0.22%. This makes carry trades, such as what most mREITs do when they finance mortgage-backed securities with short-term borrowing, lucrative. Longer-term interest rates will probably also stay low.

The direction of the stock market, from these lofty levels, is particularly difficult to predict. We have very low interest rates and massive infusions of government money pushing stock prices up. There are a record number of public companies on the verge of and filing for bankruptcy. Unemployment is at recession levels. We also have the unsophisticated "Robinhood" traders who probably think that "book value" has something to do with Amazon.com's (AMZN) online sales. If they were to find out what book values are and that the book values of some mREITs are far below market prices, they may jump on them the way they have done with HTZ and other stocks.

If additional COVID-19 stimulus/compensation payments are enacted, these would be likely to boost markets and possibly cause many distortions. The role of the Robinhood speculators may be significant as well. The coming Georgia Senate runoff elections brings considerable uncertainty as well. Thus, diversification is advised.

Table II REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc 18.49% 7.57 9/29/2020 0.22 q AGNC AGNC Investment Corp 13.81% 14.87 11/27/2020 0.12 m 0.0092 STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc 7.55% 16.65 9/29/2020 0.48 q HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc 6.31% 49.75 12/24/2020 0.34 q BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc 5.88% 25.21 9/29/2020 0.62 q NRZ New Residential Investment Corp 4.07% 8.33 10/2/2020 0.15 q PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 3.78% 16.50 10/14/2020 0.40 q CIM Chimera Investment Corp 3.67% 9.99 9/28/2020 0.30 q TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp 3.25% 6.20 9/30/2020 0.14 q ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc 3.05% 10.24 9/29/2020 0.35 q BRMK Broadmark Realty Capital Inc 2.79% 10.20 11/27/2020 0.06 m 0.0014 MFA MFA Financial Inc 2.63% 3.34 9/29/2020 0.05 q ABR Arbor Realty Trust Inc 2.56% 12.67 11/13/2020 0.32 q 0.0054 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc 2.16% 2.97 09/23/2020 0.075 q STAR iStar Inc 2.03% 13.61 11/30/2020 0.11 q 0.0014 RWT Redwood Trust Inc 1.82% 8.81 9/21/2020 0.14 q LADR Ladder Capital Corp 1.77% 8.44 9/9/2020 0.20 q ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc 1.37% 10.17 11/13/2020 0.10 m 0.0011 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp 1.28% 5.55 9/29/2020 0.15 q TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc 1.17% 9.12 9/24/2020 0.20 q KREF KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc 1.14% 17.77 9/29/2020 0.43 q EFC Ellington Financial Inc 1.12% 13.86 11/27/2020 0.10 m 0.0007 CLNC Colony Credit Real Estate Inc 1.08% 6.91 suspended IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc 1.05% 3.21 10/8/2020 0.05 q JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc 0.84% acquired 11/6/2020 RC Ready Capital Corp 0.83% 12.61 9/29/2020 0.30 q GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc 0.78% 8.32 10/07/2020 0.20 q DX Dynex Capital Inc 0.76% 17.67 11/19/2020 0.13 m 0.0005 ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc 0.74% 5.41 11/27/2020 0.065 m 0.0007 ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp 0.66% 10.36 9/29/2020 0.33 q AJX Great Ajax Corp 0.42% 9.59 11/13/2020 0.17 q 0.0006 ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp 0.38% 1.82 9/29/2020 0.05 q CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp 0.31% 9.06 9/29/2020 0.27 q WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp 0.26% 2.56 10/1/2020 0.05 q EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.22% 11.58 9/29/2020 0.28 q

Table III MVRL Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Annaly Capital Management Inc NLY 15.22 7.57 9/29/2020 0.22 q American Capital Agency Corp AGNC 11.93 14.87 11/27/2020 0.12 m 0.0455 Starwood Property Trust Inc STWD 6.56 16.65 9/29/2020 0.48 q Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc HASI 5.64 49.75 12/24/2020 0.34 q New Residential Investment Corp NRZ 5.24 8.33 10/2/2020 0.15 q Arbor Realty Trust Inc ABR 5 12.67 11/13/2020 0.32 q 0.0597 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc BXMT 4.67 25.21 9/29/2020 0.62 q Two Harbors Investment Corp TWO 4.56 6.20 9/30/2020 0.14 q Chimera Investment Corp CIM 4.54 9.99 9/28/2020 0.30 q Pennymac Portgage Investment PMT 4.15 16.50 10/14/2020 0.40 q Trinity Merger Corp BRMK 4.07 10.20 11/27/2020 0.06 m 0.0113 MFA Financial Inc MFA 3.68 3.34 9/29/2020 0.05 q New York Mortgage Trust Inc NYMT 3.53 2.97 09/23/2020 0.075 q Apollo Commercial Real Estate ARI 3.36 10.24 9/29/2020 0.35 q Ladder Capital Corp LADR 2.71 8.44 9/9/2020 0.20 q Ellington Financial LLC (EFC) EFC 1.94 13.86 11/27/2020 0.10 m 0.0066 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc ARR 1.81 10.17 11/13/2020 0.10 m 0.0084 Redwood Trust Inc RWT 1.72 8.81 9/21/2020 0.14 q Colony Credit Real Estate Inc - A CLNC 1.63 6.91 suspended Ready Capital Corp RC 1.61 12.61 9/29/2020 0.30 q Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc IVR 1.49 3.21 10/8/2020 0.05 q Kkr Real Estate Finance Trust KREF 1.38 17.77 9/29/2020 0.43 q Dynex Capital Inc DX 1.2 17.67 11/19/2020 0.13 m 0.0042 Orchid Island Capital Inc ORC 1.18 5.41 11/27/2020 0.065 m 0.0067 Capstead Mortgage Corp CMO 1.15 5.55 9/29/2020 0.15 q 0.0000

