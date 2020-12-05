Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) is a natural gas-focused midstream company that operates exclusively in the wealthy Marcellus and Utica basins in the Appalachians. As I have discussed in various previous articles on several different companies, this is a pretty good place to be. Natural-gas-focused producers and midstream companies have generally held up much better than their peers in the aftermath of the pandemic-driven lockdowns and the overall future of natural gas is much brighter than that of oil. This is reflected in the fact that natural gas prices have held up very well and several of the midstream companies focusing on natural gas have not had to cut their distributions. Admittedly, Equitrans did have to cut back in the first quarter, but we did not begin covering it until after this cut had already happened. The company did not, in fact, become attractive until it cut the dividend. It now looks to be well positioned for forward growth and boasts a very appealing 7.42% yield, so it certainly bears further investigation.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is one of the largest natural gas gathering and transporting companies in the United States. It is also one of the most focused as it only operates in the Marcellus and Utica basins in Appalachia. As I have discussed in the past, these basins are somewhat different from most of the other basins where natural gas is produced, such as the Permian, in that the companies producing in Appalachia are specifically targeting natural gas and natural gas liquids; these compounds are not merely a byproduct of oil production. This is one reason why this producing region has not been affected as much by the COVID-19-driven produce decline as those other basins have.

Equitrans is somewhat diversified in terms of its operations throughout these two basins. First, it operates a gathering pipeline network consisting of three gathering systems located in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia:

Source: Equitrans Midstream Corporation

A gathering pipeline is a relatively short-haul pipeline that collects the natural gas (or other hydrocarbons) at the wellhead where it is extracted from the ground and carries it to a longer and higher capacity intra- or inter-state pipeline that carries it to its first destination (usually a processing plant in the case of natural gas) on its journey to the end consumer. The operator of the gathering pipeline is typically compensated on a fee-based basis that is dependent of gas volumes just like most other types of pipeline. This helps to insulate the midstream company against fluctuations in energy prices since the value of the gathered resources is immaterial; only the volume of them matters.

Equitrans recently entered into a long-term contract with EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for the use of its gathering network. In February 2020, the two companies entered into a 15-year contract with a three billion cubic feet per day minimum volume commitment. The minimum volume commitment is a method that midstream companies use to protect themselves against the production declines that can accompany a decline in commodity prices. This commitment guarantees that the customer will send a certain minimum volume of resources through the company's pipelines or pay for it anyway. As Equitrans is compensated based on the volume of resources being transported, this agreement essentially provides the company with a steady source of revenues and cash flows and the very long contract term ensures that it will be receiving these revenues for a very long time. This is exactly the kind of reliability that we like to see from a dividend stock.

There also exists the potential for forward growth from this contract. This is because the contract includes a step-up provision that increases the minimum volume commitment to four billion cubic feet per day. As Equitrans is compensated based on volumes, this provision would obviously boost the company's revenues. Unfortunately though, Equitrans does not specify exactly what triggers the minimum volume commitment to increase but presumably it is something like either a certain natural gas price to be reached or the achievement of a certain level of upstream production (the two variables are likely linked). Of course, this contract does not mean particularly much if the counterparty cannot remain solvent but as I have pointed out in the past, EQT is the largest producer of natural gas in the United States and is very well financed so it is unlikely that there are any counterparty solvency concerns here.

Equitrans Midstream is not only a gathering pipeline operator, but it also operates a transmission and storage network. This is somewhat more in-line with what most people think of with regards to midstream companies as it consists of long-haul pipelines that carry natural gas over much longer distances and also contains 43 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. As is the case with the gathering assets, these generate revenues based on volumes. For example, a customer might purchase a certain amount of storage capacity in the company's tanks. The company's pipelines are capable of carrying approximately 4.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. Perhaps surprisingly though, these assets are entirely contained within the Marcellus basin:

Source: Equitrans Midstream Corporation

The basic purpose of these pipelines is to carry the natural gas away from the Marcellus shale and towards the markets where it will ultimately be sold. As Equitrans' own pipelines do not leave the Marcellus, the company has to hand the resources over to another company to carry them on the rest of their journey. This is not necessarily a problem though as Equitrans still gets paid for the distance that it can carry. These assets do help to add to the takeaway capacity of the Marcellus basin though, which is a region that is somewhat underdeveloped in this regard. This may help to explain why Equitrans' assets are heavily utilized. The company's transmission and storage assets are 96% contracted, which is a pretty high number in the midstream industry. This shows that there is a very real demand for these assets from the companies that produce natural gas. For our purposes though, the most important thing is that it ensures that the company is generating the maximum possible revenue and cash flow off of these assets for an extended period that is guaranteed by contracts. This is the type of thing that we like to see in an income play since it provides support for the dividend.

Equitrans is certainly not resting on its laurels, however. The coronavirus-driven slowdown in the energy sector has caused many midstream companies to cut back on their growth spending, which makes sense given that upstream production growth is now no longer going to be as high as what was expected prior to the pandemic. However, as I have pointed out in various previous articles, there are still some midstream companies with some growth projects underway. Equitrans is one of these companies.

One of Equitrans' largest growth projects is the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which is intended to increase the ability of natural gas producers to get their products to the growing markets of the Southeast.

Source: Equitrans Midstream Corporation

The Mountain Valley Pipeline is a 42-inch pipeline that stretches a total of 300 miles from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia. This is therefore an interstate pipeline and is thus regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. In short, this means that Equitrans will likely have less freedom to set the prices that it charges for the resources that are flowing through the pipeline than it would if it was solely regulated by state agencies. This is not necessarily a problem though since the Federal regulators do still allow prices to be high enough for the company to be able to generate a positive cash flow. There is certainly a lot of potential here too since this pipeline has an enormous 2.0 billion cubic feet per day of capacity. In addition, all of this capacity has already been sold to customers under long-term contracts, so the pipeline should be able to start producing this cash flow as soon as it comes online in the second half of 2021. Unfortunately though, Equitrans only owns a relatively meager 47.6% of the pipeline, so it will not be entitled to all of the cash flow. This is still certainly better than nothing, though.

Equitrans is not only focusing its growth efforts on its transmission and storage business, but it also has some growth potential through the expansion of its gathering pipeline network. One of the largest of these projects is the Hammerhead Gathering Pipeline, which is located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Source: Equitrans Midstream Corporation

The Hammerhead Gathering Pipeline is a 64-mile long pipeline designed to connect the company's gathering network in Pennsylvania's Marcellus shale to its long-haul transmission network in West Virginia. Thus, it serves a similar purpose to the just-discussed Mountain Valley Pipeline in that it provides a way to get natural gas from the Marcellus shale to the growing markets of the Southeastern United States. The Hammerhead Gathering Pipeline is admittedly a bit smaller than its Mountain Valley cousin in that it only has a maximum capacity of 1.6 billion cubic feet per day. However, the fact that Equitrans owns this pipeline outright may arguably make it more profitable for Equitrans. As is the case with its big brother, Equitrans has already secured a long-term contract (in this case twenty years) for the use of this pipeline. EQT has reserved 1.2 billion cubic feet per day of capacity under this contract, which although it is not actually the full capacity of the pipeline is still enough that the pipeline should be profitable right out of the gate. This is nice because it ensures that Equitrans is not spending a great deal of money (total estimated cost is $540 million) to construct a pipeline that nobody wants to use.

Potential Of Natural Gas

In a few recent articles, I have discussed the substantial growth potential that natural gas has going forward. This is partly due to climate change fears. Natural gas produces much fewer carbon emissions than any other fossil fuel when burned, so converting from crude oil and especially coal to natural gas for power generation and other purposes is a logical way to reduce carbon emissions. The International Energy Agency expects that this will cause global natural gas demand to increase by 36% over the next 20 years:

Source: International Energy Agency, Kinder Morgan

North America is one of the few regions of the world that has the ability to grow its production to meet this demand due to the wealth of areas like the Marcellus shale. However, the growth in natural gas demand will not be limited to internationally. We will also likely see demand growth in the United States. One source of this demand growth comes from the utility sector. One of the most significant, if underdiscussed, trends over the past several years in the utility sector has been the retirement of coal-fired powerplants that were replaced by natural gas ones. In fact, natural gas now produces a greater proportion of the nation's power supply than coal does:

Source: Energy Information Administration, Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

While some of this is driven by a desire to reduce carbon emissions, utilities have also wanted to convert for economic reasons as the cheap natural gas prices that have dominated the continent over the past decade have made natural gas power plants cheaper to operate than coal ones. This is expected to continue going forward. In fact, utilities have already announced the retirement of 44 gigawatts of coal generation capacity by 2025, which is not much lower than the 53 gigawatts of generation capacity that was retired over the 2013-2018 period:

Source: Energy Information Administration, Range Resources Corporation

There may be some readers who point out that not all of the retired capacity will be replaced with natural gas. In fact, we might see renewables replace some of it. That is certainly true but it still seems likely that natural gas will account for some of the replacement capacity as renewables do not yet have the reliability to completely take over all of it. Equitrans should benefit from this growing demand for natural gas since it should result in growing volumes of resources that need to be transported to the market.

Financial Considerations

As we have just shown, Equitrans still has some very real forward growth potential, especially when compared to some of its peers, due to the overall strength in the market for natural gas when compared to crude oil. However, the fact that Equitrans slashed its dividend earlier this year may concern many investors:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Therefore, it would be a good idea to examine the company's finances and especially its ability to pay the dividend. After all, we certainly do not want to be the victims of another cut. Unlike most midstream companies, Equitrans does not report a distributable cash flow. We can however use free cash flow to judge the company's ability to pay its dividend. In the third quarter of 2020, Equitrans had a free cash flow of $44.573 million. However, the company paid out a total of $64.871 million in dividends to the common shareholders. Thus, it does not appear that the company's ordinary operations are earning enough to cover its capital expenditures ($95.243 million and another $65.630 million for the Mountain Valley Pipeline Joint Venture) and its dividend.

However, we can also look at the company's operating cash flow to judge its ability to cover its dividend. This is because the company can cover its capital expenditures by using debt or other financing, such as issuing stock. In the third quarter, Equitrans had an enormous operating cash flow of $231.195 million, which is easily enough to cover all of the company's $78.051 million in common and preferred dividends with a respectable $153.144 million left over to help cover its capital expenditures. It thus does appear that the company can probably maintain this dividend for the time being, but over an extended period, it will want to stop depending on external financial and get its debt load down. Hopefully, this will happen after it completes work on its current projects, but we will want to keep an eye on this going forward.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equitrans Midstream is a very promising natural gas midstream company in Appalachia that very few investors seem to be familiar with. This could create an opportunity for us to generate a high yield and enjoy the company's growth prospects. The natural gas market has not been impacted much by the pandemic, especially when compared to crude oil, and the fact that the basins in which this company operates are exclusively focused on natural gas insulates it somewhat from the oil price weakness. Admittedly, the company's cash flows are a bit more strained than we would really like to see, but it should be able to solve this problem as its growth projects come online. Overall, this is a company that could be worth some consideration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to Energy Profits In Dividends prior to market open on December 3, 2020. Subscribers have had the intervening time to act on it.