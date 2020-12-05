S&P 500 Weekly Update: Surprise, 5 Major Indices Post All-Time Highs

"The surprise is that you continue to be surprised." - Jill A. Davis

It's always a little difficult to get back into the routine after a long holiday weekend. The major stock indices acted the same way. Lethargic at first before the realization that the earnings and global economic pictures look as good as they have all year. Indices perked up and the strength of this market was on display again.

November is in the books, recording one of the best months in market history. That makes it six out of the last eight months where the S&P has recorded gains since the March lows. More importantly, all of the major indices showed strength reaching new all-time highs in unison. While there is usually a period of "'give back" following such an event, history tells us that this show of strength is far from over.

In the process, the laggards, Russell 200, and the Dow Transports representing the "re-open" trade caught up to the pack and set a new high as well. In doing so, the Transports confirmed the recent Dow Industrial Average move above 30,000 for the first time in history. Coming out of the Thanksgiving holiday and into December has historically been a good time of year for the bulls. Unless there is a shock on the immediate horizon, the major indices will more than likely remain with a positive slant into year-end. Most assuredly there will be a time that will test the conviction of those that are on the long side of this market. That is simply how the stock market behaves and the risk one assumes when they invest in equity markets. The latter point can be forgotten at times.

Every day we're presented with choices. Stay with a long-held belief that may not be working well (i.e. pre-conceived COVID-19 notions), or make a change. In our minds, reversing our opinions is not a comfortable feeling. Especially if we stood up and announced this strong opinion to the world, and oh, how vocal the naysayers were on this "Health" event. In reality, one doesn't have to announce the strategy to anyone. Simply playing that opinion on strategy over and over in our own minds is really all that is needed.

What happens next. It becomes very hard to suddenly back off that declaration. Once a stand is taken, there is a natural tendency to behave in ways that are stubbornly consistent with the stand. In my opinion, this is a big issue that holds investors back, and it is one of the reasons so many have NOT participated in this stock market recovery. They will cite all the reasons why the stock market has risen without them to somehow justify how wrong they have been. If investors are going to be successful, there will be times when they will have to eat some humble pie. Then look at the situation around them, and reassess their strategy.

One thing we know about rules in investing. There aren't many, and those that are around don't work all the time. It is because the investment landscape is constantly changing. Within that landscape, there are so many variables an investor can hardly keep pace. Those that have been around a while will ultimately go back and call on their experience. Once again the market has an answer for that; it surely can help to have experience but one better walk into the scene with an open mind. Therein lies the answer to guide us, find a balance between our accumulated knowledge and being open-minded.

For those who may be just starting on their investment journey and have limited experience to draw from, turn yourself into a sponge. Absorb as much as you can. Take it slow, after all, you have years to invest and build wealth. There is always opportunity in the equity markets. I will share this. There is no book, no set of rules that will guide you through a nasty downturn in the market if you haven't experienced it before. Simply because none of us know for sure how we'll react while under the extreme stress of losing money. March of this year taught many investors valuable lessons. Not about the market but themselves.

The common road that most investors travel is incorrect. They learn about fundamentals, then add some technical expertise and formulate their plan learning by trial and error. However, the most important piece of the puzzle is left for last or never learned at all, because it is dismissed. It is an issue that always needs to be reinforced. Make sure you know yourself and understand the role emotion and human nature play while managing money. This needs to be addressed as soon as one opens up their brokerage account, and of course, we all know that doesn't happen.

After many years of investing, trying many different methods and approaches to managing money, I have come to this simple conclusion. Grasp the human nature aspect when it comes to investing early, and the doors to success open, dismiss it and spend years trying to figure out what is going wrong. I spent years trying to figure it out. The doors to success are now open.

Investors decided it was time to take some money off the table to close out a record November performance as the major indices saw some selling activity. There was nothing specific behind the pullback, but with overbought readings, a "reason" isn't required for some profit-taking. The tech sector showed the most resilience today with the NASDAQ composite virtually flat in the session while the S&P 500 lost 0.46%. The biggest winner over the past month, the Russell 2000, gave back the most today falling 1.9%.

While many wondered if that was "A one-day pause or something more?". At least for Turnaround Tuesday, the market declared it was a one-day pause. A strong overnight session in Asia with China's CSI 300 (NYSEARCA:ASHR) gaining 2.2% and every other major market in that region up 1% set the tone for our markets.

The rally was on from the opening bell. Money continues to rotate as investors went back into the Big cap techs (FAANG +M) pushing the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to another set of all-time highs. The technology is dead theme went up in flames, as the NASDAQ Composite broke out after three months of consolidation, the bears were left gasping for air. "Hedgers" who decided to call the top last week because the market was extremely overbought and the COVID caseload was causing more local lockdowns were frustrated once again.

Back and forth, give and take, tug of war, were some of the ways to describe the price action as the week rolled on. Bottom line; the melt-up continued. Narrow trading ranges followed with the S&P posting new high #28 and #29 and the NASDAQ #46 and #47 in what can only be called an overlooked and under-appreciated stock market performance in 2020.

Overlooked and under-appreciated for those who stayed with their stubbornly ill-advised notions on the "health" event, questioning ever positive data point.

China and Japan are the second and third largest economies in the world and they are currently helping keep the global expansion on track. All of this bodes well for a global recovery to take shape once COVID is less of an issue. Price action is confirming that view. Asia-Pacific equity markets have broken out to the upside. Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and India are all at decade-plus or all-time highs, while other markets have participated as well. A synchronized global recovery is underway.

South Korea now leads this part of the globe in gains for Industrial production, a 10-year yield of 0.24%, and their Stock Market (KOSPI) is nearing an all-time high.

In aggregate, these economies are growing faster with lower rates than the rest of the world average, a recipe for equity market gains.

Economy

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index posted 56.7 in November, up notably from 53.4 in October and matching the earlier released "flash" estimate. The improvement in operating conditions was the sharpest since September 2014; like the headline, PMI rose for the seventh successive month.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

The manufacturing recovery kicked up a gear in November, with production growth accelerating to the highest for over six years. "Most encouraging was the breakdown of the rise in new orders which underpinned the expansion. Although demand for consumer goods remained somewhat subdued, mainly reflecting rising virus infection rates, demand for investment goods such as business equipment and machinery rose especially sharply." The rise in investment spending sends a welcome signal that companies have become more optimistic about longer-term prospects, something that was reinforced by a surge in firms' expectations about production in the year ahead - even in consumer-facing sectors - to the highest since early-2015. "Confidence was boosted by encouraging vaccine news during the month, auguring well for life returning to normal at some point in the coming year, as well as hopes of increased stimulus spending and infrastructure investment following the election."

The seasonally adjusted final IHS Markit U.S. Services PMI Business Activity Index registered 58.4 in November, up from 56.9 in October. The latest reading was higher than the earlier "flash" estimate (57.7) and signaled the sharpest expansion for over five-and-a-half years. Growth of business activity was often linked to greater new order inflows and the release of pent-up demand, as clients became less hesitant to make purchases.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"November saw US business activity surge higher at a rate not seen since early-2015 as companies enjoyed sharply rising demand for goods and services. Confidence has picked up considerably, with encouraging news on vaccines coinciding with reduced political uncertainty following the presidential election, hopes of greater stimulus spending, and fresh stock market highs. Optimism about the future is running at its highest since early 2014." The recent improvement in demand and the brightening outlook encouraged firms to take on extra staff at a rate not previously seen since the survey began in 2009, underscoring how increased optimism is fuelling investment and expansion. "Pricing power is also being regained, with firms pushing up average charges for goods and services at a rate not seen for at least a decade, boding well for stronger profits growth."

The U.S. ISM index drops to 57.5 from a lofty two-year high of 59.3 in October but a lower 55.4 in September still leaves the index fluctuating around its highest levels since August of 2018. The index has been deep in the expansion territory since June. The sentiment indicators remain strong despite a November moderation with renewed coronavirus cases, as output rises in the face of plunging inventories and rising sales.

Dallas Fed manufacturing index fell 7.8 points to 12.0 in November, a little weaker than projected, after jumping 6.2 points to 19.8 in October. The region continues to recover from the plunge to an all-time low of -74.0 in April. This is the fourth month in expansion thanks to the reopening of the economy and the rally in oil.

Chicago PMI fell another -2.9 points to 58.2 in November and is the weakest since August's 51.2. This follows the 1.3 point slide to 61.1 in October as the index continues to give back some of the hefty 11.2 point bounce to 62.4 in September which was the highest print since December 2018. But the three-month moving average improved to 60.6 from October's 58.2.

Construction spending beat estimates with a 1.3% October rise. Strength was concentrated in residential construction overall and new residential construction in particular, alongside a welcome bounce in public construction, though the nonresidential construction path was weaker than expected.

Two weeks of increases in claims and many were starting to get worried again. Initial jobless claims saw some good news this week. Claims experienced a sizeable decline falling 75K from last week's upwardly revised reading of 787K. A decline had been expected with forecasts calling for a drop to 775K.

The decline was much larger as claims came in at 712K. That is just 1K above the pandemic low from the first week of November. Although it is still a historically high reading, claims have continued to get closer to moving below the pre-pandemic record high of 695K from October of 1982. Despite the added restrictions and targeted lockdowns, companies are adapting to the present virus backdrop.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 245k in November, weaker than expected but not really a surprise. This follows October's 610k gain and comes after the surges in the late spring and summer by between 4,781k in June and 1,493k in August. The unemployment rate dipped to 6.7% from 6.9% and has dropped from the record high of 14.7% in April.

Pending home sales dipped 1.1% to 128.9 in October after falling 2.0% to 130.3 in September. The index surged 8.8% to a historic high of 132.9 in August.

Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist:

"Pending home transactions saw a small drop off from the prior month but still easily outperformed last year's numbers for October. The housing market is still hot, but we may be starting to see rising home prices hurting affordability. Both the inventory of homes for sale and mortgage rates are now at historic lows" "The combination of these factors, scarce housing and low rates, plus very strong demand has pushed home prices to levels that are making it difficult to save for a down payment, particularly among first-time buyers, who don't have the luxury of using housing equity from a sale to use as a down payment." Work-from-home flexibility has also increased the demand for both primary and secondary homes.

Global Economy

The J.P. Morgan Global Composite Output Index, which is produced by J.P. Morgan and IHS Markit in association with ISM and IFPSM, posted 53.1 in November, slightly below October's 26-month high of 53.3. The headline index has signaled expansion for five successive months.

The J.P. Morgan Global Manufacturing Activity Index posted 53.7 in November, up from 53 in October.

The J.P. Morgan Global Services Business Activity Index posted 52.2 in November, down slightly from 52.9 in October

Despite the continued negativity of how the U.S. is responding to the virus event, it finds itself leading the global recovery. In aggregate, Markit data show the U.S. economy accelerating rapidly, with November being the best month since September of 2014 for manufacturing's growth rate, the best month since March of 2015 for services' growth rate, and the best month since March of 2015 for the output-weighted composite of these two indicators.

To be sure, the "services" numbers were not as robust as the sequential rip we saw in manufacturing, but compared to the rest of the global economy, the U.S. is doing far better than most.

As we will see in a minute, China's recovery remains very robust. If we exclude China from those charts, the U.S is booming compared to other regions of the world. Another reason for U.S stock market highs.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI fell slightly during November but remained at a level indicative of strong growth. Although the headline index slipped to 53.8 from 54.8 in October, it was slightly better than the earlier flash reading and signaled an improvement in manufacturing operating conditions for the fifth successive month. Moreover, growth remained well above the long-run survey average.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"Eurozone manufacturing output continued to grow at a decent pace in November. Although the rate of expansion cooled from October's 32-month high amid new lockdown measures, the sustained expansion should help to soften the economic blow of COVID-19 restrictions, which have hit the service sector hard. The survey, therefore, adds to evidence that the region will avoid in the final quarter of the year a similar scale of downturn recorded in the second quarter." "Germany was once again the main engine behind the region's expansion, enjoying a rate of output and order book growth that has been rarely exceeded over the survey's 25-year history. Excluding Germany, output growth came close to stalling, and new order inflows fell for the first time since June. The resulting divergence between Germany and the rest of the region in terms of production growth is now the widest on record."

Driven by sharply reduced services activity, the eurozone's private sector economy returned to contraction during November for the first time in five months. This was signaled by the IHS Markit Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index which recorded a level of 45.3, down from October's 50.0, but slightly better than the earlier flash reading.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The eurozone economy slipped back into a downturn in November as governments stepped up the fight against COVID-19, with business activity hit once again by new restrictions to fight off second waves of virus infections." "However, this is a decline of far smaller magnitude than seen in the spring. Unlike earlier in the year, manufacturing has so far continued to expand, buoyed in part by recovering export demand, and the service sector is also seeing a much shallower downturn than during the first lockdowns." "The relative resilience of services in part reflects spill-over demand from the manufacturing sector for transport and other industrial support services, but also reflects the looser lockdown measures compared to those seen earlier in the year."

The Purchasing Managers' Index for China's manufacturing sector came in at 52.1 in November, up from 51.4 in October. The figure marks the ninth consecutive month above the benchmark of 50 that indicates an expansion in activity every month and beats the estimation of 51.5, which is the median forecast of 22 economists polled by Reuters earlier. That is also the highest reading since September 2017.

The headline seasonally adjusted Caixin China General Manufacturing Index, a composite indicator designed to provide a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy, increased from 53.6 in October to 54.9 in November to signal the sharpest improvement in conditions since November 2010. The health of the sector has now improved in each of the past seven months, to indicate a sustained and strong recovery from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak earlier in the year. Manufacturing companies in China recorded a sharp and accelerated rise in production during November, with the rate of expansion of the quickest for 10 years. Firms frequently attributed the increase to greater new order volumes, as well as a further recovery from the COVID-19 related disruptions seen earlier in the year.

The headline seasonally adjusted Caixin China General Business Activity Index rose from 56.8 in October to 57.8 in November and pointed to a substantial expansion of services activity. Furthermore, the rate of growth was the second quickest since April 2010, exceeded only by that recorded in June 2020. The latest reading extended the current sequence of rising business activity to seven months as the sector continued to see a strong recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak earlier in the year.

Dr. Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group:

"To sum up, both the manufacturing and service sectors recovered at a faster pace as overseas demand kept expanding and employment saw substantial improvement. Manufacturers began increasing inventories to meet strong market demand. The measures for both input and output prices both rose. The gauge for business expectations remained high." "We expect the economic recovery in the post-epidemic era to continue for several months. At the same time, deciding how to gradually withdraw the easing policies launched during the epidemic will require careful planning as uncertainties still exist inside and outside China."

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Hong Kong SAR Purchasing Managers Index rose from 49.8 in October to 50.1 in November. The latest reading was the highest since March 2018. By coming in fractionally above the 50.0 no-change level, the PMI indicated broadly unchanged business conditions in the private sector.

Bernard Aw, Principal Economist at IHS Markit;

"Business conditions across Hong Kong's private sector stabilised in November, according to the latest PMI data. However, a new wave of COVID-19 infections had dampened business confidence, with a renewed tightening of containment measures threatening to undermine the economic recovery." Activity and sales both fell further, with the latter dropping at a slower rate. Employment shrank for a second straight month, but only at a marginal rate, with anecdotal evidence of voluntary leavers and retirements. "The average PMI reading of 49.9 for the fourth quarter so far is the highest for nearly three years and consistent with annual GDP growth. That said, a global resurgence of COVID-19 cases and measures to contain fresh waves of infections locally pose as downside risks to the recovery."

Japanese Industrial production also continues to rebound, with preliminary October numbers beating estimates for the fourth time in five months. The output is now 4.5% below February numbers, and more than 20% above its lows.

The headline au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance rose slightly from 48.7 in October to 49.0 in November. The latest reading was the highest since August 2019, and signaled only a marginal deterioration in overall conditions, as the sector continued to take tentative steps towards more stable operating conditions.

Usamah Bhatti, Economist at IHS Markit:

"The Japanese manufacturing sector continued to edge towards more stable operating conditions in November. The headline PMI was pushed to its highest reading for 15 months in the latest survey period, following softer falls in both production and new orders." "Yet, concern remains that weaknesses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic persisted as both output and new orders both fell for the twenty-third month in a row. Furthermore, infection rates have surged in both domestic and international markets which resulted in a renewed fall in export orders, which dampened confidence further." "However, Japanese manufacturers continue to report a positive outlook beyond the immediate concerns surrounding the sector. Around 33% of survey respondents foresee a rise in output over the coming year amid hopes that the pandemic dissipates and a robust economic recovery. Currently, IHS Markit expects industrial production to grow 7.3% in 2021 although this is from a lower base and does not fully recover the output lost to the pandemic."

The seasonally adjusted Japan Services Business Activity Index posted 47.8 in November, fractionally up from 47.7 in October. Activity remained firmly in contraction territory, despite falling at the slowest pace in the current sequence of decline that began in February.

Usamah Bhatti, Economist at IHS Markit:

"There were indications that the tentative recovery in the Japanese service sector lost momentum as the country battled with a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. Although the rate of decline in activity was broadly unchanged in November, a sharper fall in new business signified that demand remains fragile amid short-term uncertainty surrounding the length of the pandemic." Uncertainty also led to a renewed fall in employment levels, albeit one that was fractional. Yet, firms maintained strong optimism that business conditions would improve over the coming 12 months. "The loss of momentum extended across the Japanese private sector as activity remained firmly in contraction territory in November. The pace of decline was broadly unchanged from October, with the larger service sector recording a sharper fall than manufacturing."

Growth in the Indian manufacturing sector lost momentum in November, but the latest PMI reading was still consistent with a sharp rate of expansion. There were slower increases in factory orders, exports, buying levels, and output. Meanwhile, coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) restrictions caused a further drop in payroll numbers. Input costs and output charges rose at accelerated rates that nevertheless remained below their respective long-run averages. Posting 56.3 in November, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index highlighted a strong improvement in business conditions. However, the headline number was down from 58.9 in October to a three-month low.

Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit:

"The Indian manufacturing sector remained on the right path to recovery, with strong growth of new orders and output sustained during November. Although the softening of rates of expansion seen in the latest month does not represent a major setback, since these are down from over decade highs in October, a spike in COVID-19 cases and the possibility of associated restrictions could undermine the recovery." "Companies noted that the pandemic was the key factor weighing on growth during November, with COVID related uncertainty also restricting business confidence. For now, firms are projecting sustained demand growth in the near-term and responded to this by lifting input buying to increase their safety stocks. Employment remained in contraction territory, however, with companies reportedly keeping the minimum possible number of workers as per government guidelines."

The seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index posted above the critical 50.0 mark that separates growth from contraction for the second month in a row during November. Despite falling from 54.1 in October to 53.7, the latest reading was still indicative of a solid pace of expansion. Companies that signaled output growth commented on better demand conditions and relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director:

"The Indian service sector continued to recover from the coronavirus-induced contractions recorded from March through to September. Companies enjoyed a further rise in new work intakes and responded to this by lifting business activity and employment. The increase in jobs was marginal at best, but nevertheless the first since the onset of COVID-19. There was also an improvement in business confidence, which bodes well for employment over the coming months." "Output and sales across the private sector have held up well, but there were some signs of growth losing momentum among goods producers and service providers. As has been the case in most nations worldwide, the manufacturing sector outperformed its services counterpart as the latter was hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic. When reporting growth constraints, travel restrictions and low footfall as consumers opt to stay home and avoid catching the disease remained key themes of the services PMI survey."

The headline PMI rose from 48.6 in October to the neutral level of 50.0 in November to signal stabilization in the health of the ASEAN manufacturing sector, thereby ending an eight-month period of decline that began in March.

Lewis Cooper, Economist at IHS Markit:

"November data provided a small glimmer of positivity with regards to the ASEAN manufacturing sector. Output rose for the first time since January, and at the quickest pace for nearly two-and-a-half years, amid a renewed increase in new orders. Firms did continue to reduce their staff numbers, although job cuts were the least widespread since February." "At 50.0 in November, the headline figure signalled stable conditions on the month, merely highlighting that things were no worse than in October. Although this is welcome news in some sense, and brings the eight-month long downturn to an end, there remains a substantial amount of ground to make up following the sizable economic hit caused by the pandemic." "Moreover, with cases rising across the globe, and some ASEAN constituent countries enforcing tougher lockdowns, we may well see conditions deteriorate again if client demand is stifled by measures and factories ease back on production." "Nonetheless, things are beginning to move in the right direction, with the latest data providing a tentative sign that the manufacturing sector may be turning towards a recovery. Heightened uncertainty continues to cloud the outlook, however, and nothing is certain."

The seasonally adjusted South Korea Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52.9 in November from 51.2 in October, marking the highest reading of the headline index since February 2011. The pace of the expansion was solid overall and pointed to the ongoing strengthening of the South Korean manufacturing sector as the economy recovers from the downturn caused by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Usamah Bhatti, Economist at IHS Markit:

"November data provided a further signal that the South Korean manufacturing sector continued to recover well following earlier COVID-19 related disruption. The latest Manufacturing PMI reading was the highest since February 2011 and indicated that operating conditions have improved solidly throughout the fourth quarter so far." "Both output and new orders rose further in the latest survey period as manufacturers reported more stable operating conditions and the release of pent-up demand. Furthermore, international demand saw a stronger rise in November, driven by key export markets in the Asia Pacific Region." Amid pressure on capacity, businesses signalled a stabilisation in staffing levels, ending a year-and-a-half of continuous job shedding. "South Korean manufacturers reported a significantly optimistic outlook for activity over the coming 12 months. IHS Markit currently forecasts industrial production to grow 1.6% in 2021, with expectations for it to be a key driver of economic growth for South Korea."

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a 35-month high of 55.6 in November, up from 53.7 in October. The PMI has now signaled expansion for six successive months.

Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit:

"Growth of the UK manufacturing sector picked up in November, temporarily boosted by 'Brexit-buying' among clients and the ongoing boost from economies reopening following lockdowns earlier in the year. The effects were strongest felt among firms supplying inputs to other companies as warehouses were restocked, and among producers of investment goods such as machinery and equipment. The weak point was the consumer goods industry, which saw lower output and new order intakes amid depressed household sentiment caused by mounting job losses and the UK re-entering lockdown." "Whether the upturn of manufacturing production can be sustained into the new year is therefore highly uncertain, especially once the temporary boosts from Brexit purchasing and stock building wane. On this front some reassurance is provided by the survey's gauge of business optimism. Confidence has risen to a level not seen since late-2014, with over three fifths of manufacturers (61%) still expecting to raise output over the coming year. On the other hand, many manufacturers remain very concerned about the outlook and generally reluctant to expand capacity, hence employment fell for the tenth month in a row."

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Business Activity Index dropped to 47.6 in November from 51.4 in October. As a result, the index was below the crucial 50.0 no-change level for the first time in five months. The latest reading was higher than the earlier "flash" estimate in November (45.8) and signaled a much slower downturn in business activity than the survey-record low seen in April (13.4).

Tim Moore, Economics Director at IHS Markit:

"New lockdown measures and tighter pandemic restrictions unsurprisingly tipped UK private sector output back into decline during November. However, the collateral damage on areas outside of hospitality, leisure and travel has been far more modest than in the first lockdown period. Back in April, nearly 80% of all service providers reported a monthly drop in business activity, while the equivalent figure was only 30% in November." "The final Services PMI reading is also almost two points higher than the earlier 'flash' estimate of 45.8, highlighting that the speed of the downturn was not as steep as suggested by the early responses to the survey in November. Overall service sector output was still severely impacted by widespread business closures among consumer-facing service providers, but other types of firms often commented on successfully adapting to the new lockdown restrictions and seeing a reduced impact on client spending than initially expected."

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index registered 55.8 in November, up slightly from 55.5 in October, signaling another robust expansion in business conditions. The headline index has now posted above the 50.0 no-change thresholds in each month since July.

Shreeya Patel, Economist at IHS Markit:

"Latest survey data shows encouraging signs at the Canadian manufacturing sector as it continues to recover from the second quarter downturn. New orders, output and employment all continue to expand in November. At the same time, businesses foresee an improvement in production levels in the year ahead after a sustained period of growth was recorded in domestic demand." That said, supplier delivery times lengthened markedly with material shortages and travel restriction often mentioned. "Looking ahead, the increasing number of COVID-19 cases has led to tightening lockdown restriction in major manufacturing regions. With a resurgence in case numbers, and further lockdown measures announced, the sector could face softer growth prospects or a second dip in the coming months."

At 43.7 in November, little-changed from 43.6 in October, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Mexico Manufacturing PMI pointed to a ninth consecutive monthly deterioration in business conditions. The contraction was the weakest since March, but faster than any recorded before the COVID-19 outbreak (since data collection started). The last time the PMI was in growth territory was in October 2019.

Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit:

"Mexico's manufacturing downturn showed no signs of abating, with PMI data for November highlighting sharper contractions in output, exports and total sales. With demand being unresponsive to price-discounting strategies, a recovery in the near-term seems unlikely." "Other measures like employment, input buying and stocks all remained in negative territory in November and pointed to ongoing difficulties among producers, who continue to keep a lid on costs amid future uncertainty. What's more, businesses have plenty of excess capacity and foresee lower production volumes in the coming 12 months. Pessimism towards future output has been recorded in eight of the past nine months." "Anecdotal evidence provided by survey members largely linked the deterioration in the health of the sector to the COVID-19 pandemic and controls imposed to stop the disease from spreading. Many firms associated the downturn in sales with their clients' businesses being closed."

The Political Scene

A bipartisan fiscal relief package was unveiled on Tuesday in the $900 billion range as a step in the right direction, but would still require negotiation on some key Democratic priorities to see potential passage before the end of the year.

Notably, Sen. Majority Leader McConnell also released a competing outline with significantly less funding, highlighting ongoing diverging priorities. President-elect Biden appeared open to the more targeted compromise package in remarks made at the formal introduction of his economic team on Tuesday and referred to a lame-duck package as "just a start" before his administration seeks more significant funding in 2021.

So for now potential roadblocks are slowly decreasing and political pressure is building for action heading into year-end. Majority Leader McConnell continues to focus on the need for a general business liability shield related to COVID-19 infections. The "meet-in-the-middle" proposal does include a liability shield though only a temporary one; how that would fare in the House is an open question even if Speaker Pelosi agrees to it.

The key battlegrounds in Congress appear to be the degree and type of aid for state and local governments and the liability shield; everything else is more or less negotiable. It's notable that the consensus plan does not contain stimulus checks and adds $300 per week to unemployment insurance benefits, with no word on eviction moratoriums.

The Fed

The Federal Reserve released its qualitative assessment of US economic growth based on informal surveys from around the Federal Reserve districts. The final Beige Book of the year recorded a "modest or moderate" expansion in "most" districts across the country, though four of thirteen described "little or no growth" and five districts noted activity "remained below pre-pandemic levels" for at least some sectors. Further, four districts noted a slowing of activity following the November COVID surge.

Manufacturing, distribution and logistics, home building, and real estate were all cited as key areas of strength. Banks reported a "more widely anticipated" surge in delinquencies after retail, leisure, and hospitality sectors showed a deterioration. Most worryingly, while firms' outlooks "remained positive", "optimism has waned" with concerns over the pandemic, public health restrictions, expiring unemployment benefits, and the nearing end of moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures all getting attention.

While investors remain focused on a Stimulus Bill, yields on the 10- and 30-year Treasury rose this week, putting rates back at their highest levels since March, before the economy was hit with a lockdown. The 10-year note rallied to close at 0.97%, rising 0.12% for the week.

The 2-10 spread was 30 basis points at the start of 2020; it continues to widen standing at 81 basis points today.

Crude inventories experienced a draw for a second week in a row, falling by 0.68 million barrels compared to a 0.87 million barrel draw last week. That draw came despite further recoveries in domestic production and imports. Production rose to 11.1 million barrels per day, the highest since late October. While imports were higher, so too were exports leading to the narrowest deficit since September.

As for gasoline, inventories experienced the largest build since April, although that build is within the norm of the past five years. But gasoline demand remains very muted at the level since June.

What used to be an "event" is now just a sideshow. The OPEC meeting concluded with OPEC+ compromising on a small production hike of 500K barrels/day starting January.

The commodity is starting to show stability closing at $46.12 on Friday, gaining $0.59, which brings the three-week gain to $5.59.

Sentiment

AAII sentiment survey for this week shows the Bulls in the majority at 49%, a slight increase over last week.

Other sentiment surveys are echoing the exuberance among investors. The Investors Intelligence survey of equity newsletter writers likewise saw bullish sentiment rise again this week from what were already strong levels. 64.7% of respondents reported as bullish this week. That is in the top 3% of all readings in the history of the survey. The last time this reading on bullish sentiment was this elevated was in January of 2018.

The Technical Picture

December has continued where November left off, with more new market highs. The S&P closed at 3,699 posting its 29th high for the year.

The slow grind higher continues as the index rides just above the rising 20-day moving average (green line). At some point, we will see a test of that support line (3601), but until that occurs the trend is higher.

The Nasdaq, Russell 2000, Dow 30, and the Dow Transports all followed suit with new highs. All of the indices were positive on the week and since the breakout, the Russell 2000 extended its winning streak to six weeks. We have seen the indices record highs in unison before (late 2017, Q3 2018), and while there is always a pause that follows, the strength being exhibited should not be ignored.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long-Term view, the view from 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from the overall performance.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

Every day we hear analysts debate GROWTH or VALUE. I'm going to practice "selectivity" in the BEST companies whether they be small, mid or large caps, Growth, or Value. Companies that have prospered in this COVID challenged economy and will continue to prosper once this event is over.

My HIGH conviction list and outlook for 2020 will be published to members of my service in mid-December.

This statistic should surprise many. State governments are seeing a surprising increase in corporate tax revenue, as sales and income tax receipts are coming in better than expected. In California, revenue is running 19% (nearly $10b) above projections. Sales tax has increased by 9% and these statistics are running ABOVE 2019 numbers.

The top 1% of earners in California generate half of its personal income tax revenue. A rebounding stock market has increased by 20+% since the beginning of July has produced a gusher of revenue for blue states with sharply progressive tax systems. Remember that when some hypocritical bureaucrat says they don't care about the stock market.

Like many states, New York taxes unemployment benefits. Because the federal $600 in weekly enhanced jobless benefits more than offset wage losses for most unemployed workers, many states have been collecting more income tax revenue from workers who are unemployed than from lower-income folks who are working

Sales tax receipts in "Woe Is Me" New Jersey rose 3% from a year earlier and nonpartisan legislative analysts are forecasting that revenue will exceed Gov. Phil Murphy's projections by $1.4 billion for the fiscal year. The more one digs into these stats the more one sees the entire economic picture is not nearly as dire as some are suggesting, and those that continue to sell their "agenda" need to be challenged.

The entire COVID narrative has misled not only investors but the majority of the population. It has been filled with an "agenda" that the stock market sniffed out immediately. Never "buying into" the "stories" that were tossed around daily. While the mainstream analysts have been talking about how the economy and the markets can't move forward without stimulus for months on end, global stock markets have set sail during a synchronized global recovery.

Now let's wait for the gurus to tell us how these market highs aren't real at all.

With a gain of 10.75%, the S&P 500 just had its best November since 1928 when the index rose 11.99%. But while it was the best November in more than 90 years, it wasn't even the best month of 2020 as April's 12.68% gain still holds that lead. The Dow 30 had its best showing (+11.8%) since 1987. While many thought the Growth sectors were dead the NASDAQ Composite rose 11.7%. However, when the dust cleared the once lagging Russell 2000 posted its best month ever with a gain of 18.3% for the month.

A little over a month ago not many could imagine how the market could go up as we were watching the S&P 500 drop about 8% in the last two weeks of October. The worries over the election and the never-ending talk of the second wave of COVID-19 had market participants fearing the worst. The weak hands decided to leave the scene as we watched the stock market as it often does, frustrate a lot of people. They joined the group that believed they have all the answers every time they called a market top or by making ill-advised calls to run away from equities in 2020.

We all have heard the axiom "The stock market climbs a wall of worry". Scott Grannis explored this phenomenon in a recent missive.

"There has been a modest decline in the Vix 'fear index' since the end of October, and a correspondingly modest rise in equity prices, which is probably due to the market breathing a sigh of relief that the uncertainties surrounding the U.S. elections have declined."

In any event, the stock market is not greatly concerned about the "second wave" Covid flareup, most likely because we now know there are at least two vaccines that will be available shortly, with more likely on the way. Mr. Grannis appears to be aligned with what matters and dismisses the emotional bent that comes with investing in 2020.

If there is ANOTHER lesson that every investor should have learned it's the role technology plays in society today. It has taken over the trajectory of our economy. Anyone paying attention has noticed how the economic picture here in the U.S. has brightened. Disruptive Technology has been the bright light in this otherwise dark period. A factor that contributes to the all-time highs in the major indices as the market has recognized and embraced all of the "change" we have witnessed

The stock market is making new highs for several reasons, and none of them are delusional. For starters, all of the economic data that is posted isn't there to fill out the article. It's there to show how despite the COVID issues the economies are dealing with the virus handicap and pushing forward. Secondly, we are in a much better place than we were 5-6 months ago. Back then no one including the people that run the business world had no idea how long it would be before a vaccine for COVID-19 was available. Understandably, most then decided to postpone their capital investments until the fog cleared.

But when the distribution of an effective vaccine looks like it's around the corner, that mindset changes. Companies will now start to take action on long-term plans even before the economy is fully healed. The stock market has already sniffed out these positive changes. Much of the uncertainty, whether it was about vaccines or the elections, has now more or less passed.

Some uncertainty remains, it's never fully gone, but when we compare the unknowns of today to that of just six months ago, the risk to stay invested in great companies has substantially declined. Give thanks for the technology revolution that has made most of these positives happen. It is for those reasons, a double-dip that now seems to be the new "catch-phrase" while always possible, is unlikely.

If you try to make market decisions based on hypotheticals, you are probably going to have a rough time, and it's one of the reasons many people underperform the indices and are disappointed with their performance over the long run and are now in need of "portfolio repair."

There will ALWAYS be something that could go wrong and upset the stock market backdrop. The sooner one stops making decisions based on "what could happen" and instead makes decisions based on "what is happening," the more likely they are to succeed.

The title of the article says it all and the economic data that is posted is also telling a story. Some may still be surprised, but what is occurring has been telegraphed here all during this stock market rebound. Contrary to some beliefs, there are no secrets to investing that only the pros know about. It comes down to common sense. The past two elections and the recovery from the global pandemic sell-off in February/March will go down in history as some of the best examples of why it pays to ignore the news and "what-ifs" and just focus on the message of the market.

Please allow me to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. I provide investment advice to clients and members of my marketplace service. Each week I strive to provide an investment backdrop that helps investors make their own decisions. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation.

In different circumstances, I can determine each client's personal situation/requirements and discuss issues with them when needed. That is impossible with readers of these articles. Therefore I will attempt to help form an opinion without crossing the line into specific advice. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to Everyone!

