It is trading around fair value for high-$40s Brent, but would be worth around $6 to $7.50 at $55 Brent.

However, at current strip prices, it should still be able to generate a modest amount of positive cash flow while maintaining production.

Its hedges are considerably weaker in 2021 (Brent swaps at around $46 compared to $60 in 2020).

Berry is on track to generate over $100 million in positive cash flow in 2020 due to its hedges and a reduced capex budget.

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) has managed to generate a significant amount of positive cash flow in 2020 (projected to be over $100 million for the full year) due to its hedges (at around $60 Brent) and a reduced capex budget.

Berry's hedges are much weaker for 2021 (with swaps around $46 Brent), but with Brent strip at $49 now, it should be able to generate a modest amount of positive cash flow while maintaining production.

Berry's high oil percentage and high operating costs make its results quite sensitive to changes in oil prices. At $55 Brent, it could generate around $75 million in positive cash flow (without hedges) while maintaining production levels.

2021 Outlook

Berry is aiming for 2021 production to be kept relatively flat compared to 2019 and 2020 production volumes. Thus its 2021 production may average around 28,500 BOEPD (90% oil). At current strip prices (around $46 WTI and $49 Brent), Berry would deliver around $456 million in revenues after hedges. Berry's hedges appear to have slightly negative value, with around 59% of its estimated 2021 production hedged at approximately $46 Brent.

Type Units $/Unit $ Millions Oil 9,362,250 $47.00 $440 NGLs 136,875 $15.00 $2 Natural Gas 5,420,250 $2.60 $14 Hedge Value -$10 Net Electricity $10 Total Revenue $456

To keep production relatively flat with a two-rig California drilling program, I estimate that its capital expenditures will be around $110 million. This leads to a projection of $444 million in cash expenditures, including $15 million allocated for plugging and abandonment costs.

Expenses $ Millions Lease Operating Expenses $187 Transportation Expense $7 Taxes, Other than Income Taxes $42 Cash G&A $55 Cash Interest $28 Capital Expenditures $110 Plugging & Abandonment $15 Total Expenses $444

Thus Berry may be able to generate modestly positive cash flow (estimated at $12 million) at current strip prices. Due to Berry's hedges, it should be able to at least get close to breakeven cash flow even if oil prices fall back to $40. Berry's 2021 positive cash flow will be much lower than the more than $100 million it is generating in 2020 though, largely due to it having 2020 hedges with Brent in the $60s.

Debt And Valuation

Berry's current debt situation is okay. It has been able to build up its cash position and may end 2021 with around $90 million in cash and no borrowings under its credit facility. This would leave it with $310 million in net debt.

Berry can generate around $175 million in unhedged EBITDAX at 2021 strip prices (mid-$40s WTI and high-$40s Brent oil). This would result in its leverage being around 1.8x EBITDAX. Berry's $400 million in 7.0% unsecured notes don't mature until 2026, so it has a while to position itself to deal with those notes.

A valuation of 3.5x to 4.0x EBITDAX at current strip prices would make Berry's value approximately $3.80 per share to $4.90 per share. Berry appears to be trading within its fair valuation range currently.

Berry's relatively high operating costs and high oil percentage mean that its results are quite sensitive to the price of oil. A $55 Brent scenario would make its shares worth approximately $6 to $7.50. That oil price would allow it to generate around $75 million in positive cash flow (assuming no hedges) while maintaining production levels.

California Regulations

California remains a challenging place for an oil company to operate, so the progress of various legislation must be monitored. Berry is now focusing mostly on sandstone development after California announced a moratorium in November 2019 that affected Berry's ability to do new thermal diatomite development.

Source: Berry Corporation

Berry has plenty of available sandstone locations, so it should be okay for now. As well, California will need to balance out restrictions on oil development with its own need for oil. California lacks pipeline connections, so it ends up importing most of its oil. Throttling in-state oil production would just lead to increased oil tanker traffic to California.

Source: Berry Corporation

Conclusion

Berry has been building up its cash position in 2020 with the help of hedges at around $60 Brent. Berry has significantly weaker hedges for 2021 but still looks capable of delivering modestly positive cash flow in 2021 while maintaining production levels.

Berry's shares look to be fairly priced for the current high-$40s Brent scenario. An improvement to $55 Brent should make its shares worth around $6 to $7.50 each as well as allow it to generate around $75 million in positive cash flow while maintaining production.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.