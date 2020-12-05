Fear And Greed Index Warning Next Market Move Is Lower

The CNN Fear & Greed Index is highlighting an extreme in optimism that will be hard to top in coming months.

Extremes in the CNNMoney Fear & Greed Index, a collection of seven different indicators measuring daily trading action and painting a related picture of overall investor sentiment, can be quite useful identifying major peaks and valleys for the S&P 500 and Dow Industrials.

According to the CNN website, it looks at seven indicators:

• Stock Price Momentum: The S&P 500 versus its 125-day moving average • Stock Price Strength: The number of stocks hitting 52-week highs and lows on the New York Stock Exchange • Stock Price Breadth: The volume of shares trading in stocks on the rise versus those declining • Put and Call Options: The put/call ratio, which compares the trading volume of bullish call options relative to the trading volume of bearish put options • Junk Bond Demand: The spread between yields on investment grade bonds and junk bonds

The score is a window into the enthusiasm or distraught feelings by participants on the market's direction (0 records completely bearish selling action, while 100 is bullish buying vs. historical patterns). As contrarians, we use the Fear & Greed Index to tell us if investors have fully invested their shorter-term capital (which is bearish for future action, as they are telegraphing a net selling condition over time is approaching), or if they are hiding/raising cash for brighter days (which logically can be used to buy stocks and push up prices in the future).

Extremes are only reached once or twice a year on average historically. This may be the rarest of calendar years experiencing THREE wild swings in mood from ultra-bullish views at the beginning of the year quickly descended into end-of-the-world bearish sentiment, then marched back to near euphoric readings following the November election. (2012 saw scores above 90 twice, and a low near 10 in between. The second peak predated a 10% market decline by days). Below are the current EXTREME GREED scores of November-December, levels not seen since January, just before the coronavirus mess showed up.

Image Source: CNNMoney Website

The Fear & Greed Index is not alone in flashing a loud warning that a vacuum of buying dollars is approaching fast. Anecdotally, mainstream press headlines and stories are full of uber-bullish ideas implying a cannot-miss opportunity for investors is coming, as vaccines conquer the COVID-19 pandemic.

While we are all hopeful the end of economic lockdowns and mask wearing is right around the corner, I am worried a much stronger economy, combined with zero for interest rates will cause a massive U.S. dollar devaluation soon. Don't say this won't happen, because it kinda did take place in 1987, and the careening dollar exchange worth was one excuse for the August-October 40% stock market crash. Trying to keep interest rates 3% or even 5% below the rate of inflation would be disastrous for our currency. If the economy booms next year, inflation could skyrocket, forcing the Federal Reserve to dramatically raise borrowing rates to match, or risk foreigners dumping U.S. assets en masse just like 1987. We may approaching a true, "be careful what you wish for" moment for Wall Street.

Here are some of the crazy, euphoric headlines out the last 24 hours claiming nothing can wrong for the stock market!

Image Source: CNBC Website

Image Source: Yahoo! Finance Website

Record Market Overvaluation Problem

Experienced investors know today's action is getting quite frothy. Downside is never but a few days or weeks away when we get sentiment as bullish as today. Perhaps more bothersome to contemplate is 2020's record stock market overvaluation against price to trailing sales or GDP output.

Image Source: Multpl Website

Image Source: Long Term Trends Website

If 1929 was the most overvalued market at the time, with a boom mentality engrained into Wall Street players, how will we remember the current topping action, decades from now. In October 1929, top economist Irving Fisher from Yale was quoted in the New York Times saying stocks could never fall again. But days later, they crashed 30%. Here is an archive clip from the Roaring Twenties period, when investors believed nothing of consequence could wrong, led by the new automobile and radio technology inventions.

Image Source: New York Times

Fast forward to today, where investors believe the Federal Reserve can cure any problem, while out-of-control debts and money printing have no lasting consequences. Stay tuned to see how that works out for America in 2021.

Final Thoughts

A last note of caution comes from the missing confirmation of all-time highs by many foreign stock bourses, plus the bank/financial and utility sectors. Interest rate-sensitive companies have not kept pace with the rapid rise in more speculative high-technology names. All of the above "divergences" were ingredients in the 1987 and 1929 market collapses.

Can U.S. equities continue to levitate and defy any/every problem thrown at them? Possibly. I continue to stay invested in roughly net-neutral market designs with numerous long and short positions, including lots of gold, silver and platinum as money printing hedges. My diversified portfolio construction can generate gains in either rising or declining markets, even during a straight down implosion. I am not giving up on Wall Street, just taking prudent steps to guard against another bear market, or worse next year.

In late January, I wrote a similar piece that investors needed to look to raise cash, buy hedges and prepare for worse days ahead. Several weeks later the market dove on the quickly spreading COVID-19 problem. Lesson learned: the best time to prepare for a rocky future is when the seas are calm, and it looks like nothing can go wrong. Effectively, in percentage terms we have just experienced a 3-4 year bull market run over the last eight months. Why not get defensive again and protect your profits?

Believing stocks ALWAYS rise is something of a risk with all the greed and bullishness floating around in early December. Remember only one constant exists in life and on Wall Street, namely things change. If you are not prepared for rotten change (perhaps another black swan event is getting ready to appear in coming days similar to the coronavirus sucker punch), you are only half ready for your financial future.

If you are 100% fully invested in individual U.S. equities or market ETFs like the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) or Invesco Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) without offsetting index put options and short sale positions as hedges against downside risk, or you lack significant diversification through bonds, cash, commodities, precious metals and foreign stocks, you may be setting yourself up for disappointment in 2021.

If the equity market reached for the same relative price to sales and GDP valuation as the early 2009 Great Recession low, U.S. stocks are holding 65% downside risk potential currently. Who wants just 1/3rd of today's portfolio worth as a destination in 18-24 months, after the next bear market plays out?

Food for thought anyway. Thanks for reading. This article should be a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

