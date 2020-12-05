Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning. A podcast of Stocks to Watch is also available on Sundays on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

GameStop (NYSE:GME), Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are all on the earnings calendar next week, while Disney (NYSE:DIS), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) all hold key investor meetings. There could be some action in Menlo Park with a group of U.S. states investigating Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) for possible antitrust violations expected to drop a lawsuit against the social media giant. On the pandemic front, a clearer picture of the impact of Thanksgiving travel and gatherings on COVID-19 dynamics could disrupt certain industries with some hospitals at or near capacity. It should also be a solid week of vaccine news, with the U.K. government making Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)-BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) vaccine available to some high-risk groups next week Britain from next week and the FDA scheduled to review Pfizer's vaccine on December 10. Finally, the IPO market heats up with DoorDash (DASH) headlining an interesting roster of debutants.

Earnings spotlight: Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) on December 7; AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and GameStop (GME) on December 8; Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on December 9; Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Lululemon (LULU) and Oracle (ORCL) on December 10 and Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) on December 11.

IPO watch: DoorDash (DASH), C3.ai (AI), Airbnb (ABNB), Hydrofarm Holdings (HYFM), Certara (CERT) and PubMatic (PUBM) are all expected to price their IPOs next week. DoorDash expects to raise over $3B after targeting an even higher price range of $90 to $95 to imply a Chipotle-like market valuation of over $35B. Also looking for a lush valuation is machine learning software specialist C3.ai, shooting to raise over $500M through its offering. Airbnb goes public with the travel sector still being disrupted by the pandemic, but expectations high. "It’s the Apple of travel," says Atlantic Equities ahead of the debut. Airbnb set a projected target range of $44 to $50 a share for its IPO. The company plans to sell 50M shares, while existing shareholders are selling another 1.9M. Hydrofarm aims to raise $130M to grow out its vertical farming business and programmatic advertising firm PubMatic is looking to bring in $75M. Finally, there is Certara, which uses biosimulation software to create virtual trials that use virtual patients to predict how drugs behave in different people. The company is profitable is in its early going. Also on the IPO calendar next week, share lockup periods expire on Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) on December 7, as well as Lantern Pharma, (NASDAQ:LTRN), Biopharma Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO), AZEK Company, (NYSE:AZEK) and Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) on December 8. Go deeper: Catch up on all the latest IPO news.

M&A tidbits: Google (GOOGLE) is expected win approval from the European Union for the Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) takeover. M&A talk is swirling around Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Space investing: The Morgan Stanley Space Summit will be held on December 8 with investor interest as high as it has ever been. The agenda for the event includes talks from execs with Blue Origin, HawkEye 360, Telesat, ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), Rocket Lab and both CFO and CEO from Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE). One of the topics to be covered is the private backlog of space companies that could be ready for the public market, of which the biggest could be SpaceX (SPACE).

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): Kite Realty (NYSE:KRG) to $0.10 from $0.08, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) to $0.06 from $0.05, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to $3.80 from $3.25, Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) to $0.36 from $0.32, Abbott (NYSE:ABT) to $0.40 from $0.36, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) to $0.82 from $0.74, Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) $0.22 from $0.20, J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) to $0.625 from $0.575, WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to $0.72 from $0.67, PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) to $0.33 from $0.3075, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to $0.48 from $0.45, Albany International (NYSE:AIN) to $0.20 from $0.19, AES Corp (NYSE:AES) to $0.1505 from $0.1433, Neenah (NYSE:NP) to $0.49 from $0.47, Mid-America (NYSE:MAA) to $1.04 from $1.00, Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to $0.6625 from $0.6375, Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to $0.28 from $0.27 and Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) to $0.18 from $0.175.

Analyst meetings and business updates: Starbucks (SBUX), Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), Disney (DIS) and Salesforce (CRM) all hold highly-anticipated investor meetings next week. Cowen expects the two key focuses for the SBUX meeting on December 9 to be the company's strategy to drive U.S. same store sales and the Growth at Scale agenda to make SBUX a more efficient growth company. "We like the sales drivers SBUX is pursuing that drive confidence in our above consensus 2021E Americas (~90% U.S.) comps. This includes tactics to grow membership in the industry-leading My Starbucks Rewards (MSR) loyalty program that has rebounded to peak active users; expanding curbside pick-up to 2,000 U.S. stores (22% of U.S. company-operated total) by fiscal 2021-end, or virtually all suburban locations without a drive-thru and not located in a mall; and rolling out oat milk in 2021 to sustain success with plant-based beverage offerings, which nearly doubled in fiscal 4Q20. Our confidence in SBUX's U.S. sales recovery is covered more in depth in our recent upgrade, while SBUX could make the case that coffee consumption per capita has increased amid COVID-19," updates analyst Andrew Charles. Deutsche Bank is expected to raise the outlook for the investment bank next week while cutting it for at least one other unit after a year-long market rally left management more dependent than ever on the fixed-income trading business. Salesforce.com (CRM) holds its meeting on the heels of the tantalizing acquisition of Slack, which will require the company's largest debt issuance to date. Meanwhile, Disney's streaming plans will be in focus when it holds its event on December 10. Other investor meetings to watch include Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA) on December 7; H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) on December 8; Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) on December 9 and J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) on December 10.

Conferences rundown: The long list of conferences next week includes the Citi Global Consumer Conference Wells Fargo E-Commerce Expert Day, BMO Capital Markets Boston Growth Conference, Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream and Utility Symposium, Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference, Morgan Stanley Future of Application Development Virtual Conference, Guggenheim Digital Health Virtual Summit, Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, Raymond James Technology Investors Conference and UBS Global TMT Conference. Go deeper: Read about the conference presentations that could stand out in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.

Spotlight on Cybersecurity: Wedbush Securities expects cybersecurity names to continue to rally after taking in the strong earnings reports from Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) that reinforced the secular shift heading into next year. "Many CIOs and key IT decision makers have aggressively moved into a digital transformation phase in their purchasing decisions as more data and applications moves to the cloud with protecting these workloads becomes the highest priority," notes analyst Dan Ives. "To this point, we have seen a number of larger cybersecurity deals in the field get accelerated heading into year-end and green lighted by C-level decision makers as more enterprises need to protect stepped up cloud deployments and security architecture in this unprecedented environment," he adds. SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) and Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) are two other stocks that stand out in the cybersecurity sector.

Energy reports: The U.S. Energy Information Administration will issue its short-term energy outlook on December 8. Last month, EIA said it expected high global oil inventory levels and surplus crude oil production capacity to limit upward pressure on oil prices and that Brent prices (CO1:COM) will remain near $40/barrel through the end of 2020 and climb to $47 per barrel in 2021.

Stock splits: Novo Integrated Sciences (OTCQB:NVOS) is set for a 1-for-10 reverse stock split on December 10 and Rollins (NYSE:ROL) will complete a a three-for-two stock split on December 10. In Hong Kong, WuXi Biologics (OTCPK:WXXWY) is planning to split its shares in a three-for-one exchange to boost liquidity and attract more investors.

Barron's mentions: The publication notes the three-week hot stretch for dividend stocks as investors rotate into certain value stocks like Altria Group (NYSE:MO), AT&T (NYSE:T), Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), 3M (NYSE:MMM), PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). But will it last? "Under normal circumstances, a dividend-yield strategy is a defensive strategy for people thinking about long-term stable income," says Credit Suisse Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse.. But "when you leave a recession, these stocks become very cyclical and speculative," he adds. Despite its 42% YTD run, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is trotted out as a stock with more room to run. Shares are seen catching a tailwind as analysts begin to adjust their growth expectations for the coming two years.

