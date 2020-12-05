The top three positions are Berkshire Hathaway, Liberty Broadband, and Alphabet. They add up to ~25% of the portfolio.

Wallace Weitz's 13F portfolio value increased from $2.01B to $2.13B this quarter. The number of positions increased from 65 to 66.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Wallace Weitz’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Weitz’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/12/2020. Please visit our Tracking Wallace Weitz’s Weitz Investment Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q2 2020.

This quarter, Weitz’s 13F portfolio value increased ~6% from $2.01B to $2.13B. The number of holdings increased from 65 to 66. The top three positions are at ~25% while the top five holdings are at one-third of the 13F assets. The largest stake by far is Berkshire Hathaway at 15.47% of the portfolio.

Weitz Investment Management’s equity funds are Weitz Partners Value Fund (WPVLX), Weitz Value Fund (WVALX), Weitz Partners III Opportunity Fund (WPOIX), and Weitz Hickory Fund (WEHIX). The flagship Weitz Partners Value Fund (1983 inception) has generated alpha, but the fund is behind the S&P 500 index over the last decade. The current cash allocation is just 3.3%: this is far below the ~18% average cash over the last decade.

Stake Disposals:

None.

New Stakes:

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS): FIS is a 1.77% of the portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between ~$134 and ~$156 and the stock currently trades at ~$150.

Stake Increases:

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH): LH is a 4.11% long-term stake. The bulk of the position was built in the 2008-2010 time frame at lower prices. The stock currently trades at ~$199. There was an ~8% selling in Q2 2018 at prices between $160 and $189. Last six quarters had seen another ~25% selling at prices between ~$107 and ~$195. This quarter saw a ~3% stake increase.

Liberty Sirius (LSXMA) (LSXMK): The 3.49% of the portfolio stake in Liberty Sirius stock came about as a result of Liberty Media’s recapitalization into three tracking stocks in April 2017. The position was reduced since. This quarter saw ~11% stake increase.

Charles Schwab (SCHW): SCHW is a 3.14% portfolio stake established in Q3 2018 at prices between $49 and $54 and the stock currently trades at ~$51. There was a ~60% stake increase in Q4 2018 at prices between $38 and $52 and that was followed with a ~17% increase over the next three quarters. Q1 2020 saw a ~15% trimming while last quarter there was a one-third increase. This quarter also saw a ~10% stake increase.

Aon plc (AON): AON is a 3.10% long-term stake from 2010 established in the high-$30s price-range. The five quarters through Q4 2017 had seen a two-thirds reduction at prices between $107 and $146. There was another one-third selling over the two quarters through Q1 2019 at prices between $137 and $173. Last quarter saw a ~22% stake increase at prices between $154 and $200. It now trades at ~$212. There was an ~11% stake increase this quarter.

Diageo plc (DEO), Liberty Latin America (LILAK), and Qurate Retail (QRTEA): These very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were increased during the quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B): Berkshire Hathaway is a very long-term stake and the largest holding in the portfolio at ~15%. Recent activity follows: the three quarters through Q1 2019 had seen a ~30% selling at prices between $283,336 and $336,000. Since then, the activity had been minor. This quarter saw a ~5% trimming.

Note: Wallace Weitz is known to have owned Berkshire Hathaway stock continuously since 1976 riding it from around $35 per share to the current price of $347,000.

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK): LBRDK is a top-three 4.74% of the 13F portfolio stake established in Q4 2014 as a result of the spinoff of Liberty Broadband from Liberty Media. Liberty Media shareholders received one share of LBRDA for every four shares of Liberty Media held. In Q1 2015, there was a ~60% increase at prices between $44.50 and $56.50. The position has seen selling since 2018. The year saw a combined ~14% selling at prices between $69 and $97 and that was followed with a ~40% reduction in 2019 at prices between $75 and $125. Last three quarters have seen another ~45% selling at prices between ~$91 and $145. Weitz is harvesting gains. The stock currently trades at ~$163.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): GOOG was a minutely small position first purchased in 2008. The current large (top three) 4.42% of the 13F portfolio stake was built in 2010 and 2011 at a cost-basis of ~$250 per share. Recent activity follows: Q4 2015 saw a ~40% reduction at prices between $608 and $777. This quarter saw another ~25% selling at prices between $1,415 and $1,728. The stock currently trades at ~$1,828.

Visa Inc. (V): V was a minutely small stake as of Q3 2016. It is now a large ~4% position. The bulk of the buying happened in Q4 2016 at prices between $75 and $83.50. The stock is now at ~$213. Last two years had seen a 45% reduction at prices between $124 and $210. This quarter also saw a ~3% trimming.

Mastercard Inc. (MA): MA is a 3.82% stake established in Q4 2014 at prices between $70 and $89. Q3 2015 and Q1 2016 saw a stake doubling at prices between $80 and $98. The stock has seen selling since 2017. Recent activity follows: 2018 saw a one-third reduction at prices between $152 and $223. That was followed with a ~35% selling last year at prices between $190 and $290. YTD have also seen another ~20% reduction at prices between ~$203 and ~$366. The stock currently trades at ~$344. Weitz is harvesting gains.

Note: Their Q3 2019 commentary said that they sold Mastercard as the stock price gains exceeded business performance gains.

Facebook (FB): The 3.12% FB position was purchased in Q1 2018 at prices between $152 and $193 and increased by ~175% next quarter at prices between $155 and $202. There was another ~35% increase in Q3 2018 at prices between $160 and $218 and that was followed with a ~22% increase next quarter at prices between $124 and $162. The stock is now at ~$280. Last five quarters saw a ~40% reduction at prices between $146 and $304.

CarMax Inc. (KMX): The 2.73% KMX position was purchased at a cost-basis below $60 per share in Q1 2018 and increased by ~45% next quarter at prices between $59 and $80. The three quarters through Q1 2019 saw a ~90% increase at prices between $57 and $81 while the next three quarters saw a ~40% selling at prices between $69 and $100. The stock currently trades at ~$96.50. Last two quarters have seen an ~8% trimming.

Markel Corp. (MKL): The 2.43% Markel stake was built in H1 2019 at prices between $958 and $1,090. Q4 2019 saw a ~140% stake increase at prices between $1,100 and $1,200. The stock currently trades at ~$1,000. Q1 2020 also saw a ~14% stake increase. Last two quarters have seen minor trimming. For investors attempting to follow, MKL is a good option to consider for further research.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL): ORCL is a 2.15% of the 13F portfolio stake. The original position was from Q4 2013 when around 1.75M shares were purchased at prices between $33 and $38. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows. There was a one-third selling in Q1 2019 at prices between $45 and $55. The stock currently trades at ~$60. Last two quarters have seen a ~10% trimming.

Amazon.com (AMZN): AMZN position saw a ~70% stake increase in Q4 2018 at prices between $1,377 and $1,890. Last year had seen another ~40% increase at prices between $1,590 and $2,021. The stock currently trades at ~$3,163 and the stake is at 1.92% of the portfolio. Last two quarters have seen a one-third selling at prices between ~$1,905 and ~$3,530.

Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS): The 1.63% portfolio stake saw a ~5% trimming in Q3 2019 and that was followed with a ~13% selling next quarter at prices between $40 and $50. The stock is currently at $41.26. Last three quarters have seen another ~50% reduction at prices between ~$25 and ~$45. They have a ~9.3% ownership stake in Intelligent Systems.

Linde plc (LIN): The Linde plc position came about due to the merger with Praxair that closed in October 2018. Weitz had ~170K shares of Praxair for which they received the same number of Linde plc shares. Q1 2020 saw a one-third selling at prices between ~$150 and ~$224. The stock currently trades at ~$251. This quarter saw a ~5% trimming.

Black Knight (BKI), Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), Danaher Corp. (DHR), Guidewire Software (GWRE), Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT), Salesforce.com (CRM), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO): These small (less than ~2% of the portfolio each) stakes were reduced this quarter.

Kept Steady:

CoStar Group (CSGP): CSGP is a 3.18% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2020 at prices between $523 and $740 and the stock currently trades well above that range at ~$893. There was a ~23% stake increase last quarter at prices between $527 and $725.

Vulcan Materials (VMC): The bulk of the ~3% VMC position was established in H2 2018 at prices between $88 and $130 and the stock is now at ~$146. Last three quarters of 2019 had seen only minor adjustments. There was a roughly one-third stake increase in Q1 2020 at prices between ~$77 and ~$148. Last quarter also saw a ~6% stake increase.

Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK): Liberty Global is a long-term holding that has been in the portfolio for more than a decade. It is currently at ~2% of the portfolio. 2017 had seen a ~12% trimming and that was followed with a ~16% reduction next year at prices between $20 and $37. The five quarters through Q1 2020 had seen another ~12% trimming. That was followed with a ~42% selling last quarter at prices between $14.84 and $23.35. The stock is now at $24.08.

ACI Worldwide (ACIW), Accenture Plc (ACN), Analog Devices (ADI), Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA), Box Inc. (BOX), HEICO Corp. (HEI), IDEX Corp. (IEX), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), LKQ Corporation (LKQ), Martin Marietta Materials (MLM), Summit Materials (SUM), and S&P Global (SPGI): These small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) stakes were kept steady this quarter.

Other very small (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) positions in the portfolio include Apple Inc. (AAPL), Charter Communications (CHTR), Dolby Laboratories (DLB), DuPont de Nemours (DD), First Hawaiian (FHB), First Republic Bank (FRC), Fortive Corp. (FTV), GCI Liberty (GLIBA), Honeywell International (HON), Ingersoll-Rand (IR), Liberty Braves (BATRK) (BATRA), and Microsoft (MSFT). They also have minutely small positions in a bunch of index ETFs.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Weitz’s 13F stock holdings in Q3 2020:

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, BRK.B, MKL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.