Equities Are Now A Weak Dollar Play

The consensus view on Wall Street is that stocks are rising because the market is a “forward-looking discounting mechanism”. And when Mr. Market looks ahead, he surely sees better times to come in 2021 when a vaccine will presumably be available and the nation may even return to something approaching “normal” — or so goes the reasoning.

But what if equities are rising, not because of a widespread belief in a more sanguine future, but rather as the result of a weak currency outlook? At minimum, this thesis is worthy of examination since a weakening dollar next year will have profound consequences for the U.S. economy, as well as for our collective finances. So, here I’ll make the case that the weak greenback is likely driving investors to protect their savings by owning more stocks and fewer dollars. I’ll further posit that despite this disturbing possibility, the equity market faces no imminent danger but may run into trouble at some point next year.

Year 2020 is nearly in the books and it looks like it will go down as one of the best ever for stock investors. While the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) has gained “only” 16% year to date from last December, the SPX has risen by an astounding 68% from its March crash low. If you were perceptive (or lucky) enough to have purchased at the exact low, you’re almost certainly turning cartwheels in celebration of your fantastic earnings.

And yet, from the standpoint of conventional wisdom, it makes no sense as to why the financial market should be so buoyant when there is so much unemployment (or underemployment), so much fear over the virus and so many virus-related restrictions on economic activity. Pundits insist that the answer to this conundrum is the stock market’s prescient discounting ability. In other words, the legions of informed investors and insiders who supposedly control the market’s main trend have already looked ahead and have calculated that a return to something corresponding to economic normalcy lies ahead in the not-too-distant future.

While this is certainly a possibility, is it not equally possible that stocks are up so strongly because the U.S. dollar is down so much this year? From its March peak, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) has declined steadily since then and has lost nearly 12% of its value. While this doesn’t sound like much compared to this year’s huge gains in the S&P 500, it’s actually quite significant given that currencies tend to be far less volatile than stocks.

Source: BigCharts

Currencies, moreover, typically reflect the underlying strength or weakness of the economies they represent. So, for the DXY to decline virtually non-stop since March is telling us that the economy isn’t as strong as some economists would have us believe.

No doubt, much of the dollar’s weakness is driven by this year’s massive Congressional stimulus package and deficit spending, not to mention the relentless money creation on the part of the Federal Reserve. Also contributing to the greenback’s weakness is the diminution of productivity, since fewer goods and services being produced and sold (due to shutdowns), combined with increased money supply, fits the classical definition of inflation; namely “too much money chasing too few goods and services.”

What’s more, partial lockdowns across the nation show no signs of ending anytime soon. And with December’s holiday retail shopping season now in danger of being significantly impacted by travel restrictions and pandemic-related fears, there’s every reason to believe that the economy will remain weak heading into 2021.

Far from having a negative impact on the stock market, the weak economy has actually benefited from it. More specifically, stocks have benefited from the weak dollar as investors have few options for protecting their savings from the ravages of inflation. Although it may seem strange that the stock market should rally in the face of a weak dollar, keep in mind that this has happened many times in the past.

Take Venezuela for example. Back in 2018, the Venezuelan stock market soared by astounding 73,000% due to that nation’s massive hyperinflation problem (which in July 2018 was predicted to rise to as much as 1,000,000%!). Venezuelan investors were clearly treating equities as a safety hedge against an ever-weakening currency. As Barron’s observed at that time:

"The well-heeled have been able to maintain their purchasing power by parking their money in stocks. In other words, using the bolsa as their purse."

And Venezuela’s hyperinflation problem persists even now. As BNN Bloomberg pointed out in a recent article, an index of Venezuelan stocks produced gains of 100,235,064% since the end of 2017.

Source: BNN Bloomberg

A similar argument could be advanced for what happened in the U.S. during 2007 and 2008. While the credit crisis raged, the dollar was in serious decline, in turn boosting commodities and even stocks (for a while — see chart below). Eventually, however, the persistently weak dollar in 2008 — and the weakening state of the economy it reflected — proved to be too much for the financial market to handle.

Source: BigCharts

Eventually, if the U.S. dollar continues to persistently decline well into 2021, we could witness another major stock market decline. For now, though, the market’s internal structure is quite strong and isn’t showing any signs of unusual weakness or selling pressure.

For example, my favorite indicator is the number of stocks on the NYSE and Nasdaq exchanges making new 52-week highs and lows. This indicator reflects the incremental demand for equities, and right now it’s showing that the demand for stocks is very strong while selling pressure is virtually non-existent. Specifically, new 52-week lows on both exchanges are well below 40 (the traditional “line in the sand” level separating a bullish from a bearish environment).

Source: StockCharts

It’s also worth mentioning that the new 52-week highs continue to outpace the new lows by a substantial margin on a daily basis. More importantly, as long as the ratio of new highs-to-lows (below) remains in a rising trend above its 50-day moving average, investors are justified in embracing an optimistic stance toward stocks.

Source: StockCharts

The time for investors to pull in their horns will come if the dollar’s decline continues in the months ahead and we start to see cracks in the stock market’s edifice. The main clue that a weak currency is putting pressure on equities will occur if and when inflation-sensitive areas of the market like energy, mining and natural resources in general continue soaring while financial and tech sector stocks start sputtering. And if the new 52-week lows on the NYSE and Nasdaq begin to increase into the triple digits, it will be an even bigger sign that equities are about to enter another rough patch.

For now, however, the weight of technical evidence continues to shows that buyers are in control of the stock market’s dominant intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend. And this means that a bullish posture is still warranted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.