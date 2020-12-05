The issues are most suitable for those with an appetite for junk bonds.

It's easy to see why the market has discounted the bonds, but the risk is reasonable.

Investment Thesis

In this article we review Arlington Asset Investment Corp’s (AAIC) baby bonds. While the common shares are purely speculative at this time, their baby bonds appear to be a good value opportunity, most suitable for high-yield bond investors with a risk appetite for non-investment grade issues.

The Mortgage REIT Business Model

(Source: Latest Annual Report)

Arlington’s business model is a simple one in execution - fund a portfolio of agency MBS with short duration financing and make money on the spread. While agency bonds are exempt from default risk, publicly-traded mortgage REITs and the securities they offer do come with quite a bit of risk. The premise of making money on the spread between short- and long-term rates depends on a steep yield curve. Furthermore, leverage can be a double-edged sword in times of heightened market fear - as we saw in the March virus panic - mortgage REITs were subject to margin calls and forced to sell securities at inopportune times.

In light of a currently suspended dividend and floundering stock price, AAIC's common stock is purely speculative in my opinion and is obviously not appropriate for investors seeking reliable income and some degree of capital preservation. Their baby bonds, however, seem to be a good value opportunity with a reasonable amount of risk.

Set to mature in three and five years respectively with yields of about 7%, (AIW) and (AIC) are senior in the capital structure and are most appropriate for high yield bond investors. Barring some other unforeseen public health crisis, the short duration of the bonds should keep the volatility to a minimum.

Mortgage REIT KPIs

In breaking down the company’s financial statements, it’s easy to see why the market has discounted AAIC baby bonds. Two key performance indicators to consider with Mortgage REITs is net investment income and interest coverage.

(Source: Original Image - data from latest annual report)

As mentioned, AAIC is highly sensitive to changes in interest rates and depends on a healthy spread between short and long-term rates to be profitable. Charting Arlington’s NII spread doesn’t paint a very pretty picture. While gross income has stayed consistent, funding costs have steadily increased. Looking forward, however, I do expect performance metrics to improve as the yield curve steepens with an improving economy.

(Source: Original Image - data from latest annual and quarterly reports)

The other KPI to consider is the interest coverage ratio. As with the NII spread, interest coverage has been a mixed bag. While I’d ideally like to see a wider margin of safety when it comes to the interest coverage ratio, they do have assets in reserve to cover expenses.

Conclusion

All things considered, AAIC baby bonds can be a great opportunity for high-yield bond investors to lock up 7% yields for the next few years. While there is some material credit risk, a financial statement analysis and positive outlook for mREITs indicates that AAIC should be able to service the debt and repay the principal upon maturity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.